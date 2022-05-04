Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy says no deal without Russian withdrawal
What's happening in Ukraine today and how are countries around the world responding? Read live updates on Vladimir Putin and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country could not accept a deal with Moscow that would allow Russian troops to remain in occupied territory.
Speaking Wednesday to participants in the Wall Street Journal CEO Council Summit, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces had halted the Russian offensive in what he described as the first stage of the conflict. In the second stage, he said, Ukraine would expel Russian troops from its territory and in the third, would move to fully restore its territorial integrity.
Zelenskyy said he would not accept a cease-fire deal that would allow Russian forces to remain in their current positions, insisting that "we will not accept a frozen conflict," but gave no further details. He warned that Ukraine would be drawn into a "diplomatic quagmire" like the peace agreement for eastern Ukraine that was brokered by France and Germany in 2015.
In 2014, Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean peninsula and cast its support behind a separatist rebellion in Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland called the Donbas. Russian President Vladimir Putin has named Ukraine's recognition of the Russian sovereignty over Crimea and its acknowledgement of the separatist regions' independence as key conditions for halting hostilities.
Zelensky emphasized that Putin must agree to meet him to negotiate any deal to end the fighting.
He said it was important to continue peace talks, but noted that "until the Russian president signs it or makes an official statement I don't see the point in such agreements."
------
LVIV, Ukraine -- New satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press suggest fighting may be ongoing at a besieged steel plant in Mariupol.
The Kremlin is denying that Russian forces are trying to storm the Azovstal plant, the last remaining holdout of Ukrainian fighters in the port city.
An image shot by Planet Labs PBC at dawn Wednesday showed black smoke rising at one side of the plant near a canal. Buildings at the plant, including one under which hundreds of fighters and civilians are likely hiding, showed large, gaping holes in the roof. Debris littered the grounds.
Meanwhile, another satellite photo showed that a recent Russian missile attack tore a hole in a key bridge near Odesa.
Russia has attacked the bridge on three occasions. Though it is still standing, a chunk of the bridge is missing toward its south end, the image shows.
------
KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukraine's Interior Ministry says a road crash in the western Rivne region has killed 26 people and injured 12 more. The collision involved a bus, a van and a fuel truck, the ministry said. The bus had been headed to Poland, which has been a key destination for Ukrainian refugees.
According to a ministry statement, the accident occurred because the van "performed a manoeuvre to overtake another vehicle, and drove into the oncoming lane, where it collided with a fuel truck."
It wasn't immediately clear how a Poland-bound bus with 34 passengers on board became part of the accident.
------
MOSCOW -- The Kremlin has rejected media reports that President Vladimir Putin might formally declare war on Ukraine on May 9, when Russia celebrates the defeat of Nazi Germany in the Second World War, and announce a broad mobilization.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the reports as "untrue" and "nonsense" at a daily conference call with reporters.
Western media reported earlier this month, citing U.K. and U.S. officials, that Putin might pivot from a "special military operation" to an all-out war with Ukraine, which would allow him to introduce martial law and mobilize reservists.
The reports said Putin could announce the changes during Victory Day celebrations on May 9, Russia's most important holiday.
------
MOSCOW -- The Russian defence minister has warned that Moscow will see any Western transports carrying weapons into Ukraine as legitimate targets.
Sergei Shoigu's statement Wednesday comes as the U.S. and other Western allies have increased shipments of weapons to Ukraine. Speaking at a meeting with top military officials, Shoigu denounced the West for "stuffing Ukraine with weapons."
"Any NATO transports carrying weapons or resources for the Ukrainian military that arrives in the country's territory will be seen by us as a legitimate target to be destroyed," he said.
The Russian military has repeatedly reported strikes on Ukrainian depots containing Western weapons. Striking Western transports delivering them would mark a significant escalation in the conflict.
------
MOSCOW -- The Russian defence minister has warned that Moscow will see any Western transports carrying weapons into Ukraine as legitimate targets.
Sergei Shoigu's statement Wednesday comes as the U.S. and other Western allies have increased shipments of weapons to Ukraine. Speaking at a meeting with top military officials, Shoigu denounced the West for "stuffing Ukraine with weapons."
"Any NATO transports carrying weapons or resources for the Ukrainian military that arrives in the country's territory will be seen by us as a legitimate target to be destroyed," he said.
The Russian military has repeatedly reported strikes on Ukrainian depots containing Western weapons. Striking Western transports delivering them would mark a significant escalation in the conflict.
------
MOSCOW -- Belarus has announced snap military exercises amid the Russian war in Ukraine, while insisting it would not threaten any neighbours.
The Belarusian Defence Ministry said the exercises that began Wednesday would be used to assess the readiness and capability of the country's armed forces, and the military's ability to operate on "unknown terrain in a rapidly changing situation."
The ministry did not say how many troops are involved in the exercises but noted that their number would be gradually increased.
It said the manoeuvres "do not threaten the European community in general and any neighbouring countries in particular."
Belarus allowed its ally Russia to use its territory as a staging ground before Moscow launched its military action in Ukraine on Feb. 24.
------
KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian officials say evacuations from the besieged port of Mariupol will continue on Wednesday.
Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said evacuations from Mariupol and three other locations to Zaporizhzhia, a city in southeast Ukraine, would take place "if the security situation permits."
The governor of the Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, confirmed that evacuation buses had already left Mariupol and would stop at three other locations to pick up more passengers.
Kyrylenko said the effort is supported by the United Nations and the International Red Cross.
------
BRUSSELS -- The European Union plans to sanction the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, in its next round of measures against Russia, according to several EU diplomats.
The three people with direct knowledge of the discussions were not authorized to speak publicly as negotiations on the sixth EU package of sanctions between the 27-nation bloc's ambassadors were ongoing Wednesday.
Kirill is a longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and has justified his country's invasion of Ukraine.
Kirill has also echoed Putin's unfounded claims that Ukraine was engaged in the "extermination" of Russian loyalists in Donbas, the breakaway eastern region of Ukraine held since 2014 by Russian-backed separatist groups.
If the sanctions proposed by the EU's executive arm are approved by EU member countries, Kirill would be added to the EU's updated list of individuals facing travel bans and a freeze of assets.
A total of 1,093 individuals, including Putin and oligarchs, as well as 80 entities, are already subject to the punishing measures.
-- Reported by Samuel Petrequin
------
BRUSSELS -- The European Union's chief executive is proposing that the bloc ban oil imports from Russia over its war on Ukraine, and target the country's biggest bank and major broadcasters in a new round of sanctions.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told EU lawmakers Wednesday that the sanctions should involve "a complete import ban on all Russian oil, seaborne and pipeline, crude and refined."
She says the aim is to "make sure that we phase out Russian oil in an orderly fashion, in a way that allows us and our partners to secure alternative supply routes and minimizes the impact on global markets."
The sanctions proposals are to be debated by the 27 EU member countries. Hungary and Slovakia have already said they would not take part. The two are landlocked and heavily dependent on Russia for their energy supplies.
Banks are also in the EU executive arm's sights, notably the giant Sberbank. Von der Leyen says the aim is to "de-SWIFT Sberbank," as well as two other banks. SWIFT is the major global system for financial transfers.
Von der Leyen says those alleged to be spreading disinformation about the war in Ukraine should be targeted, notably three big Russian state-owned broadcasters. She did not identify any of the outlets.
------
KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian authorities say that scores of civilians have been killed and wounded in the latest attacks in the country's east.
Donetsk regional Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said that 21 civilians were killed and another 27 were wounded in Russian attacks Tuesday.
He said in a statement on a messaging app early Wednesday that it marked the highest number of civilian victims in the region since April 8 when a Russian missile attack on a railway station in the city of Kramatorsk killed at least 59 people.
In the neighbouring Luhansk region, Gov. Serhiy Haidai said at least two civilians were killed in Russian shelling during the last 24 hours and two others were wounded.
The Russian military has intensified attacks in eastern Ukraine as part of its offensive in the region.
------
LVIV, Ukraine -- The British military believes Russia will make a push to try to seize the cities of Kramatorsk and Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine.
The British made the comment Wednesday in a daily briefing it posts on Twitter about the war.
The Defence Ministry said Russia had some 22 battalion tactical groups near Izium in its attempt to advance in the area. Russia uses so-called battalion tactical groups -- units of infantry typically reinforced with tanks, air defences and artillery -- in its operations. Each group typically has around 800 troops.
The British said: "Despite struggling to break through Ukrainian defences and build momentum, Russia highly likely intends to proceed beyond Izium to capture the cities of Kramatorsk and Severodonetsk."
Analysts have been watching eastern Ukraine, now the site of the country's heaviest fighting, expecting Russia to try to encircle Ukrainian forces. However, the going has been slow as Ukrainian fighters dig in and use long-range weapons, like howitzers, to target the Russians.
------
MEXICO CITY -- Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees are camping out in Mexico City and waiting for the U.S. government to allow them into the country.
About 500 evacuees were waiting Tuesday in large tents under a searing sun on a dusty field on the east side of Mexico's sprawling capital. The camp has been open only a week and from 50 to 100 people are arriving every day.
Some refugees have already been to the U.S. border in Tijuana where they were told they would no longer be admitted. Others arrived at airports in Mexico City or Cancun.
The U.S. government announced in late March that it would accept up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. Hundreds entered Mexico daily as tourists in Mexico City or Cancun and flew to Tijuana to wait for a few days to be admitted to the U.S. at a San Diego border crossing on humanitarian parole.
------
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser met Tuesday with a Swedish foreign affairs officials and committed to continuing "close coordination" on security issues, a U.S. National Security Council spokesperson said.
NSC spokesperson Adrienne Watson said National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Oscar Stenstrom, state secretary for foreign affairs to Sweden's prime minister, discussed the security situation in Europe in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The topics included ongoing efforts to support Ukraine and impose costs on Russia, Watson said.
------
WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the war in Ukraine has worsened problems in the Western Hemisphere caused by the coronavirus pandemic, such as rising poverty.
Concerns about the war decreasing the availability of food and increasing prices have sparked fears of increasing hunger and starvation in other nations. Blinken told the annual Conference of the Americas Luncheon on Tuesday that the effects of the war are being felt after the pandemic inflicted "massive economic harm throughout the region."
Blinken plans to chair two United Nations meetings later this month aimed at spotlighting how the war in Ukraine and other conflicts is affecting the availability of food and prices.
------
KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian officials say the Russian military has struck railroad infrastructure across the country.
Oleksandr Kamyshin, the head of the Ukrainian railways, said the Russian strikes on Tuesday hit six railway stations in the country's central and western regions, inflicting heavy damage.
Kamyshin said at least 14 trains were delayed because of the attacks.
Dnipro region Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko said Russian missiles struck railway infrastructure in the area, leaving one person wounded and disrupting train movement.
The Ukrainian military also reported strikes on railways in the Kirovohrad region, saying there were unspecified casualties.
Ukraine's railroads have played an important role in moving people, goods and military supplies during the war as roads and bridges have been damaged.
------
TROY, Alabama -- U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday credited the assembly line workers at a Javelin missile plant for doing life-saving work in building the anti-tank weapons that are being sent to Ukraine to stifle Russia's invasion.
Biden visited the workers at the Lockheed Martin factory in Alabama as he made a pitch for Congress to approve US$33 billion so the U.S. can continue to hustle aid to the front lines in Ukraine.
"You're allowing the Ukrainians to defend themselves," the president told the workers, his podium flanked by Javelin missile launchers and shipping containers. "And, quite frankly, they're making fools of the Russian military in many instances."
The U.S. has provided at least 7,000 Javelins, including some transferred during the Trump administration, or about one-third of its stockpile, to Ukraine in recent years, according to an analysis by Mark Cancian, a senior adviser with the Center for Strategic and International Studies international security program.
The Biden administration says it has committed to sending 5,500 Javelins to Ukraine since the Feb. 24 invasion. Analysts also estimate that the United States has sent about one-quarter of its stockpile of shoulder-fired Stinger missiles to Ukraine.
___
Get in touch
Do you have any questions about the attack on Ukraine? Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca.
- Please include your name, location, and contact information if you are willing to speak to a journalist with CTV News.
- Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EU takes major step toward Russian oil ban, new sanctions
The European Union's top official on Wednesday called on the 27-nation bloc to ban oil imports from Russia and target the country's biggest bank and major broadcasters in a sixth package of sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
'She gave me her name': Ontario woman shares how she reconnected with her birth family
Heidi Belair, 59, was born in Toronto and adopted when she was just a few months old. Taking a DNA test recently led her to discover more about her birth parents, and reconnect with two siblings she never knew she had.
Alert Ready cellphone tests in parts of Canada today
Cellphone users in several provinces and all the territories may be surprised by an automated emergency alert today, but participating governments say it's only a test.
PCs open Ontario election campaign with seven-point lead, new poll suggests
Doug Ford and his Progressive Conservative party have a seven-point lead ahead of the formal start of Ontario's provincial election campaign Wednesday, a new poll has found.
Canada geese causing problems for cities as experts struggle to reduce populations
While Canada geese are a national symbol, the animals can cause a lot of problems for the cities they reside in, leaving officials grappling to find solutions to mitigate their populations.
Pope Francis warns pro-war Russian patriarch not to be 'Putin's altar boy'
Pope Francis warned the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, not to become 'Putin's altar boy,' he said in an interview this week.
Dave Chapelle tackled during Hollywood Bowl comedy show
Comedian Dave Chapelle was tackled during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday night. Security guards chased and overpowered the attacker, and Chappelle was able to continue his performance while the man was taken away in an ambulance.
What does the leaked Roe v. Wade draft mean for Canada?
A U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion revealing that a majority of justices are in favour of striking down the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling is putting activists in Canada on high alert.
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with disabilities nears medically assisted death after futile bid for affordable housing
A 31-year-old Toronto woman who uses a wheelchair is nearing final approval for a medically assisted death request after a fruitless bid to secure an affordable apartment that doesn't worsen her chronic illnesses.
Canada
-
Alert Ready cellphone tests in parts of Canada today
Cellphone users in several provinces and all the territories may be surprised by an automated emergency alert today, but participating governments say it's only a test.
-
What does the leaked Roe v. Wade draft mean for Canada?
A U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion revealing that a majority of justices are in favour of striking down the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling is putting activists in Canada on high alert.
-
Nova Scotia gunman drew police attention 10 years before mass shooting
A new document shows that the gunman who killed 22 people in rural Nova Scotia had been on the radar of police up to a decade before his two-day rampage in April 2020.
-
B.C. fugitive wanted for murder in Thailand died in northern Ontario plane crash
A British Columbia fugitive died in a plane crash in northern Ontario just days after police announced a reward for his capture in connection to a fatal shooting in Thailand, the province's anti-gang agency announced.
-
PCs open Ontario election campaign with seven-point lead, new poll suggests
Doug Ford and his Progressive Conservative party have a seven-point lead ahead of the formal start of Ontario's provincial election campaign Wednesday, a new poll has found.
-
Concern about flood risks in Yukon after cold April, record snowpacks
The senior hydrologist with Yukon's Department of Environment says there is a concern for flooding with record-high snowpacks in many of the basins the territory monitors.
World
-
Pope Francis warns pro-war Russian patriarch not to be 'Putin's altar boy'
Pope Francis warned the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, not to become 'Putin's altar boy,' he said in an interview this week.
-
97 per cent of the Afghan population now facing food shortages: UN
According to the United Nations, 97 per cent of Afghans are experiencing food shortages -- and many had their first solid meals on Eid when charities and NGO's offered food programs for when they broke their fasts.
-
DHS watchdog says Trump's agency appears to have altered report on Russian interference in 2020 election in part because of politics
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's Department of Homeland Security delayed and altered an intelligence report related to Russian interference in the 2020 election, making changes that 'appear to be based in part on political considerations,' according to a newly released watchdog report.
-
Sri Lanka opposition seeks no-confidence vote on Rajapaksas
Sri Lanka's main opposition party on Tuesday issued a no-confidence declaration aiming at ousting Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his Cabinet and blaming them of failing in their constitutional duty to provide a decent living standards amid the island nation's worst economic crisis in memory.
-
Russia hits eastern Ukrainian towns amid hopes for more evacuations
Russian forces unleashed artillery fire on towns in eastern Ukraine, killing and wounding dozens of civilians, and began storming the bombed-out steel mill in Mariupol from where scores were evacuated after enduring weeks of shelling against the city's last pocket of resistance.
-
North Korea fires ballistic missile amid rising animosities
North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters on Wednesday, South Korean and Japanese officials said, days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to bolster his nuclear arsenal 'at the fastest possible pace' and threatened to use them against rivals.
Politics
-
Settled debate or not? Canadian politicians weigh in on U.S. Supreme Court abortion rights leak
The stunning leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights seized political attention in Ottawa on Tuesday. In the House of Commons, MPs' persisting differing views were on display after a symbolic push to affirm abortion rights failed, and the Conservative caucus were told not to comment on the leak.
-
U.S. Supreme Court abortion law leak puts new focus on Conservative leadership candidates' views
A U.S. Supreme Court leak indicating a reversal of the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling is prompting the Conservative Party of Canada’s leadership candidates to publicize their stance on abortion rights.
-
NDP revive pitch to lower the voting age in Canada
The New Democrats are hopeful a revived pitch to lower the legal voting age in Canada to 16 will generate more support in the House of Commons this time around given new and emerging threats to global democracy.
Health
-
Oklahoma governor signs Texas-style ban on most abortions
Oklahoma's Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a Texas-style abortion ban on Tuesday that prohibits abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, part of a nationwide push in GOP-led states hopeful that the conservative U.S. Supreme Court will uphold new restrictions.
-
Naomi Judd talked about her depression and worked to help others with it
In announcing their mother Naomi's death Saturday, Ashley and Wynonna Judd wrote that they lost their 'beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness.' It was something that Naomi Judd had been open about.
-
Change at the top for Biogen after Alzheimer's drug flops
Biogen will replace its CEO and largely abandon marketing of its controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm less than a year after the medication's launch triggered a backlash from experts, doctors and insurers.
Sci-Tech
-
Rare 'Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse to be visible coast to coast in Canada in mid-May
On the night of May 15, a Blood Moon will rise, and it’ll be the longest lunar eclipse that Canadians have been able to see in 15 years.
-
Rocket Lab catches, then drops booster in helicopter capture attempt
Rocket Lab, which aims to launch satellites into space quickly and cheaply, said it just used a helicopter to catch part of a rocket in mid-air. But the rocket was dropped into the ocean shortly after, ending up having to be fished out of the water.
-
European Union moves forward in antitrust case against Apple
The European Union stepped up its antitrust case against Apple on Monday, accusing the company of abusing its dominant position by limiting access to technologies allowing contactless payment.
Entertainment
-
Dave Chapelle tackled during Hollywood Bowl comedy show
Comedian Dave Chapelle was tackled during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday night. Security guards chased and overpowered the attacker, and Chappelle was able to continue his performance while the man was taken away in an ambulance.
-
Post Malone says he's going to be a father for the first time -- and he's very excited
Rapper Post Malone says he's going to be a father for the first time -- and he couldn't be happier.
-
'Unbelievable to me': Mattea Roach takes 21st 'Jeopardy!' win Tuesday
Nova Scotia's 'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach won her 21st game Tuesday night.
Business
-
Fiji says U.S. can seize Russian superyacht but not right away
A judge in Fiji has ruled that U.S. authorities can seize a Russian-owned superyacht -- but has put a hold on his order until at least Friday while defense lawyers mount a challenge.
-
Intensity and persistence of supply chain disruptions surprised Bank of Canada
The intensity and persistence of supply chain disruptions that have helped fuel the rising cost of living have surprised the Bank of Canada, a senior bank official said Tuesday.
-
Sask. minimum wage increasing to $13 in October
Saskatchewan’s minimum wage will increase to $13 per hour as of Oct. 1, 2022 with a plan to reach $15 an hour by 2024.
Lifestyle
-
'She gave me her name': Ontario woman shares how she reconnected with her birth family
Heidi Belair, 59, was born in Toronto and adopted when she was just a few months old. Taking a DNA test recently led her to discover more about her birth parents, and reconnect with two siblings she never knew she had.
-
B.C. resident who 'came from very little' celebrating $2M lotto win with family
A B.C. man is millions richer after a recent lotto win and says he plans to spoil his family with his prize.
-
Met Gala moment: Red carpet proposal sparks cheers, joy
A New York City love story played out on the Met Gala steps Monday with a proposal.
Sports
-
Lindholm scores lone Flames goal in 1-0 win over Stars to start playoff series
Elias Lindholm scored the lone goal for the Calgary Flames on Tuesday in a 1-0 win to open their NHL playoff series against the Dallas Stars.
-
Dusty Baker becomes first Black MLB manager, 12th ever to reach 2,000 wins
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker won his 2,000th game Tuesday night, becoming the 12th skipper in MLB history to reach the milestone and the first Black man to do it.
-
Montreal Alouettes select versatile Richards first overall in CFL draft
Linebacker Tyrell Richards was the first player taken in the CFL draft Tuesday night when the Montreal Alouettes selected the former Syracuse Orange star with the first overall selection.
Autos
-
Electric retooling at Stellantis plants part of $16B auto sector overhaul
Canada and Ontario are jointly investing more than $1 billion to help Stellantis retool its Canadian auto plants to make electric vehicles.
-
The U.K. now has an airport for flying taxis and drones, the first of its kind in the world
Resembling a futuristic circus tent from the outside, a new building in the U.K. is said to be the first of its kind on Earth: an airport for flying taxis.
-
Romain Grosjean enrages Graham Rahal with aggressive late-race contact
The honeymoon is over for Romain Grosjean, and if Barber Motorsports Park had hosted a boxing match, then Graham Rahal would have at least bloodied IndyCar's darling.