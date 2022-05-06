Ukraine updates: UN Security Council adopts Ukraine statement

New effort races to rescue civilians from Mariupol plant

A new international effort raced Friday to rescue more civilians from the tunnels under a besieged steel plant in Mariupol and the city at large, even as fighters holed up at the sprawling complex made their last stand to prevent Moscow's complete takeover of the strategic port.

  • Jill Biden visits Europe, will meet with Ukrainian refugees

    Delivering good cheer -- and 5 gallons of ketchup -- Jill Biden thanked U.S. troops deployed to Romania as a check against Russian aggression for their service, as she began a four-day trip to Europe to see first hand the refugee crisis caused by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

    U.S. First Lady Jill Biden meets U.S. troops during a visit to the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Romania, Friday, May 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

    What's happening in Ukraine on Friday: The United Nations Security Council has unanimously adopted its first statement since Russia's military action began Feb. 24, expressing 'strong support' for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' efforts to find a peaceful solution to the 'dispute' in Ukraine.

  • Andrew, Harry and Meghan won't appear on jubilee balcony

    Buckingham Palace on Friday answered the biggest remaining questions about Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations: Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, won't be on the palace balcony when the monarch greets the public on June 2.

  • Woman forced to land in Belarus gets 6 years in prison

    A woman who ran a Belarusian opposition messaging app channel and was arrested along with her activist boyfriend when an airliner they were on was forced to land in Belarus was convicted Friday of charges that included inciting social hatred.

