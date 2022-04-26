Ukraine updates: UN projects 8.3 million refugees flee Ukraine

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Top Russian diplomat warns Ukraine against provoking world war

Russia's top diplomat warned Ukraine against provoking 'World War III' and said the threat of a nuclear conflict 'should not be underestimated' as his country unleashed attacks against rail and fuel installations far from the front lines of Moscow's new eastern offensive.

How it happened: Elon Musk to buy Twitter

Twitter's board accepted Elon Musk's US$44-billion bid to take over the social media platform on Monday. The blockbuster offer made by the controversial Tesla and SpaceX leader, who has Canadian citizenship, will see Musk pay US$54.20 per share, a 38 per cent premium to the closing price of Twitter's stock on April 1.

Elon Musk is buying Twitter. How will he fulfill his promises?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stands to be the next owner of Twitter, having pledged roughly US$44 billion to buy the social platform and take it private. Assuming that happens, next up on his agenda will be planning how to fulfill his promises to develop new Twitter features, open its algorithm to public inspection and defeat 'spambots' on the service that mimic real users.

Canada

World

  • Russia's war against Ukraine heats up global cooking oil prices

    Global cooking oil prices have been rising since the COVID-19 pandemic began for multiple reasons, from poor harvests in South America to virus-related labor shortages and steadily increasing demand from the biofuel industry. The war in Ukraine — which supplies nearly half of the world's sunflower oil, on top of the 25 per cent from Russia — has interrupted shipments and sent cooking oil prices spiraling.

    A man uses cooking oil to fry Mandazi, a type of fried bread, on a street in the low-income Kibera neighbourhood of Nairobi, Kenya, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Khalil Senosi)

  • Bridget Brink named as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine

    Bridget Brink, a veteran foreign service officer who has spent most of her career in the shadow of the former Soviet Union, has been nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine as the country fends off a Russian invasion that's entered its third month.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

  • How it happened: Elon Musk to buy Twitter

    Twitter's board accepted Elon Musk's US$44-billion bid to take over the social media platform on Monday. The blockbuster offer made by the controversial Tesla and SpaceX leader, who has Canadian citizenship, will see Musk pay US$54.20 per share, a 38 per cent premium to the closing price of Twitter's stock on April 1.

    The Twitter page of Elon Musk is seen on the screen of a computer in Sausalito, Calif., on April 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

  • Russia's war against Ukraine heats up global cooking oil prices

    Global cooking oil prices have been rising since the COVID-19 pandemic began for multiple reasons, from poor harvests in South America to virus-related labor shortages and steadily increasing demand from the biofuel industry. The war in Ukraine — which supplies nearly half of the world's sunflower oil, on top of the 25 per cent from Russia — has interrupted shipments and sent cooking oil prices spiraling.

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social