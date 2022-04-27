Ukraine updates: UN nuclear chief wants Ukraine plant access

COVID-19 quarantine lottery breached rights, New Zealand court rules

During the height of pandemic restrictions, thousands of New Zealanders desperate to return home essentially had to roll the dice month after month as they tried to secure a coveted bed in a quarantine hotel run by the military. On Wednesday, a New Zealand court ruled that the government had breached the rights of its own citizens by imposing the lottery-style system on them.

    What's happening in Ukraine on Wednesday: The International Atomic Energy Agency's director-general says the level of safety at Europe's largest nuclear plant, currently under Russian occupation in Ukraine, is like a 'red light blinking' as his organization tries in vain to get access for work including repairs.

    A car is parked under a tree in partially abandoned Chornobyl town, Ukraine, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

  • Nuclear chief: Russia's Chornobyl seizure risked accident

    Thirty-six years after the world's worst nuclear disaster, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said Tuesday that Russian troops risked causing an accident with their “very, very dangerous” seizure of the Chornobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine.

  • UN chief and Russia's Putin agree on key Ukraine evacuation

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Russian President Vladimir Putin met one-on-one Tuesday for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine, and the United Nations said they agreed on arranging evacuations from a besieged steel plant in the battered city of Mariupol.

