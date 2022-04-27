Ukraine updates: UN mobilizing team for steel plant evacuation

Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation

Russia cut off natural gas to NATO members Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday and threatened to do the same to other countries, dramatically escalating its standoff with the West over the war in Ukraine. European leaders decried the move as 'blackmail.'

CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Ukrainian paramedics teach civilians live-saving skills

A member of the Ukrainian volunteer paramedic organization Hospitallers recently trained civilians in combat first-aid prior to their deployment to the front lines of Ukraine's fight against Russian forces.

