Ukraine updates: Ukrainian commander at Mariupol alive, wife says

200 bodies found in Mariupol as war rages in Ukraine's east

Workers digging through the rubble of an apartment building in Mariupol found 200 bodies in the basement, Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday, as more horrors come to light in the ruined city that has seen some of the worst suffering of the 3-month-old war.

