Ukraine updates: Ukraine says east under relentless attacks
What's happening in Ukraine today and how are countries around the world responding? Read live updates on Vladimir Putin and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
A regional governor in Ukraine says that the situation in a key eastern town has worsened.
Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai said Monday that fierce fighting was continuing in the city of Sievierodonetsk in the epicentre of the Russian offensive. He described the combat situation as "quite dynamic."
"Our defenders managed to conduct counteroffensive and free nearly half of the city, but the situation has worsened again now," Haidai told the AP. "Our guys are defending the positions in the industrial zone on the outskirts of the city."
"The shelling of Sievierodonetsk has intensified, (the Russians) are destroying everything in line with their scorched earth tactics," he alleged.
Haidai said that the Russians have continued intensive bombardment also of nearby Lysychansk.
The Russians "have an enormous amount of equipment and personnel, they have pulled up a lot of reserves," he said. He added that they had shelled a humanitarian center in Lysychansk and destroyed a bakery, and that 98 people had left the town over the past 24 hours.
Haidai said that a key highway between Bakhmut and Lysychansk has been under constant shelling even though it remains in Ukrainian hands.
------
COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France -- Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had strong words about the war in Ukraine at a ceremony Monday commemorating the 78th anniversary of D-Day.
Speaking in the American Cemetery of Colleville-sur-Mer, overlooking Omaha Beach, Milley said that "Kyiv may be 2,000 kilometres away from here, they too, right now, today, are experiencing the same horrors as the French citizens experienced in World War II."
He spoke in the presence of more than 20 Second World War veterans and several thousand people who came to pay tribute to those who fell that day.
"The world has come together in support of the defence of Ukraine against a determined invader. The fight in Ukraine is about honouring these veterans of World War II," he said.
"It's about maintaining the so called global rules-based international order that was established by the dead who are buried here at this cemetery."
Gen. Milley recalled the principle underlined in that order that "strong countries cannot just invade small countries. Each country is sovereign and each country has the right to territorial integrity."
------
MOSCOW -- The Russian military says it has struck a Ukrainian factory that was being used to repair armour.
Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Monday that Russian warplanes fired long-range missiles to destroy a plant on the edge of the town of Lozova in the northeastern Kharkiv region that was fixing armoured vehicles.
Konashenkov said that the Russian aircraft hit 73 areas of concentration of Ukrainian troops and equipment, while the Russian artillery struck 431 military targets. His claims couldn't be independently verified.
____
'Authorities have got it wrong': Experts say 'fully vaccinated' should refer to three doses
As more evidence emerges on the efficacy of third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, experts say it's high time public health authorities revise the definition of 'fully vaccinated' to include a booster dose.
Hoggard found guilty of sex assault against woman, acquitted on two other charges
Jacob Hoggard, the frontman for the Canadian band Hedley, has been found guilty of sexual assault causing bodily harm against an Ottawa woman but acquitted of the same charge against a teenage fan.
Platinum Jubilee party ends, now The Monarchy looks to the future
After four days of parades, street parties and a gala concert celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne, the Platinum Jubilee celebrations ended Sunday with a queen's wave from Buckingham Palace and the crowds outside singing 'God Save the Queen.' But as the tributes to Elizabeth's lifetime of service begin to fade, Britain is left with the reality that the second Elizabethan age is in its twilight.
China warns Canada over air patrols monitoring North Korea sanctions busting
China's foreign ministry warned Canada on Monday of potential 'severe consequences' of any 'risky provocation,' after Canada's military last week accused Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft monitoring North Korea sanctions busting.
Trial set to start for federal public servant charged in shipbuilding leak case
The trial of a federal public servant accused of leaking cabinet secrets about a shipbuilding project is set to begin this morning.
'He ran me over': Attendees of B.C. residential school memorial march hit by truck
Several people were injured after a man drove his truck into a small crowd marching to honour the victims and survivors of residential schools in B.C.
Crowds honour Second World War veterans at Normandy D-Day commemoration
When D-Day veterans set foot on the Normandy beaches and other Second World War sites, they express a mix of joy and sadness. Joy at seeing the gratitude and friendliness of the French toward those who landed on June 6, 1944. Sadness as they think of their fallen comrades and of another battle now being waged in Europe: the war in Ukraine.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to face confidence vote
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a no-confidence vote Monday that could oust him from power, as discontent with his rule finally threatens to topple a politician who has often seemed invincible despite many scandals.
Jacob Hoggard trial exposes misconceptions about consent, say experts
The sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard turned on one central issue: consent. High-profile cases like Hoggard's have the power to shape our understanding of consent, lawyers and advocates say, exposing harmful misconceptions that pervade the courts and society at large.
At this week's Summit of the Americas, Canada has stake in U.S. border challenges
If foreign policy was purely a matter of geography, one might assume Canada would be free to go check out the buffet at this week's Summit of the Americas once the discussion turns, as it surely will, to the migratory tide flooding the U.S.-Mexico border. But at the dawn of a turbulent new geopolitical era, evidence is mounting that America's southern frontier — along with the political and economic challenges and opportunities it represents — is closer in many ways than most Canadians might realize.
-
Transgender, nonbinary teens at higher risk of suicide compared with peers: study
Transgender and nonbinary teens are at much greater risk than their cisgender peers of having suicidal thoughts or attempting suicide, warns a new study in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
Community rallies together by the thousands to honour Afzaal family
It was a Muslim-led community march to end Islamophobia and remember the Afzaal family on Sunday.
South Korea, U.S. launch eight missiles in response to North Korea missile tests
South Korea and the United States fired eight surface-to-surface missiles early on Monday off South Korea's east coast after North Korea launched a barrage of short-range ballistic missiles on Sunday, a South Korea defence ministry official said.
-
Muslim nations slam India over insulting remarks about Islam
India is facing major diplomatic outrage from Muslim-majority countries after top officials in the governing Hindu nationalist party made derogatory references to Islam and the Prophet Muhammad, drawing accusations of blasphemy across some Arab nations that have left New Delhi struggling to contain the damaging fallout.
-
New gun legislation 'doesn't target law-abiding gun owners,' safety minister says
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino isn't ruling out the possibility of a national ban on handguns in Canada, saying the federal government is leaving 'all options on the table.'
-
Tory MP who won't disclose vaccine status asked to leave House of Commons precinct
A Conservative MP who refuses to disclose her vaccination status tried to access the House of Commons precinct after a COVID-19 vaccination mandate was imposed last year and was required to leave.
-
Canada firmer than ever in support of Ukraine after 100 days of war: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says Canada is more resolute than ever in its support for Ukraine as its war with Russia continues after 100 days.
-
Confirmed cases of monkeypox grow to 71 in Quebec
The number of confirmed monkeypox cases in Quebec has risen by nearly 20 new cases in two days to a total of 71, the Ministry of Health said Friday.
Results come back negative on suspected case of monkeypox in New Brunswick
The suspected case of monkeypox announced earlier this week in New Brunswick has been deemed negative by the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.
China launches mission to complete space station assembly
China on Sunday launched a new three-person mission to complete assembly work on its permanent orbiting space station.
-
Bezos' Blue Origin completes fifth crewed flight launch
Jeff Bezos' space tourism venture Blue Origin completed its fifth crewed launch on Saturday after a New Shepard rocket's back-up system that had not met expectations delayed the voyage last month.
-
These cell phones can't make calls or access the internet. ICE is using them to track migrants
Immigration and Customs Enforcement is monitoring nearly a quarter of a million migrants in a program using GPS ankle monitors, phones or an app known as SmartLINK, according to the agency's latest statistics. The Biden administration has rapidly grown the number of people in this program, known as "alternatives to detention," or ATD.
Former Bon Jovi bassist, founding member Alec John Such dies
Alec John Such, the bassist and a founding member of the iconic rock band Bon Jovi, has died. He was 70.
-
Jennifer Lopez, 'Spider-Man' highlight MTV Movie & TV Awards
Jennifer Lopez made an emotional speech about how believers and skeptics contributed to her success, as she accepted a career achievement honour at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday.
-
Biden to appear on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Another sign America's entertainment landscape is returning to normal: U.S. President Joe Biden will make his first in-person appearance on a late-night talk show since taking office.
Global stocks rise on improved Chinese services data
Global stock markets and Wall Street futures advanced Monday after the downturn in China's service industries eased and news reports said the Biden administration might lift U.S. tariffs on some Chinese imports.
-
Depot fire latest to spotlight Bangladesh industrial safety
Authorities in Bangladesh were still struggling Monday to determine the cause of a devastating fire that killed at least 49 people, including nine firefighters, and injured more than 100 others, officials and local media reported, as experts have raised concern over the safety standard in the country's industrial sector.
-
Ontario becomes first province to mandate policies on disconnecting from work
Companies with 25 or more employees in Ontario must now have written policies on disconnecting from work thanks to a law that came into effect on June 2. Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton told CTV News the law 'was created in response to the increasingly blurred lines between work and home.'
Queen Elizabeth 'humbled' by Platinum Jubilee response
Queen Elizabeth said on Sunday she had been 'humbled and deeply touched' by the number of people coming out to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee at the conclusion of four days of festivities to mark her 70 years on the British throne.
-
Japanese man, 83, ready for more after crossing Pacific solo
Japanese adventurer Kenichi Horie at 83 just became the oldest person in the world to complete a solo, non-stop voyage across the Pacific Ocean -- and he says he is still 'in the middle of my youth' and not done yet.
-
$6-million Lotto 6/49 ticket sold somewhere in Toronto
Check your pockets: A winning Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $6 million was sold somewhere in Toronto.
Warriors top Celtics in Game 2 to even NBA Finals
Stephen Curry scored 29 points, Jordan Poole connected from just inside of midcourt to cap a huge third-quarter run and the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 107-88 on Sunday night in Game 2 to even the NBA Finals.
-
Canada-Panama soccer game cancelled amid contract dispute
Canada's men's soccer team has refused to play a scheduled World Cup warmup match against Panama amid a contract dispute between the players and the sport's national governing body.
-
Foot pain leaves French Open champ Nadal's future uncertain
Rafael Nadal's painful left foot was numbed by multiple injections to two nerves throughout the French Open, the only way he has found to deal with a chronic condition he acknowledges puts his tennis future in doubt.
Gas prices jump in the GTA., dip in Vancouver Sunday; more hikes expected
The price of gasoline is expected to reach up to $2.11 or more per litre in some parts of Canada this weekend as prices continue to rise, according to Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.
-
U.S. has over 750 complaints that Teslas brake for no reason
More than 750 Tesla owners have complained to U.S. safety regulators that cars operating on the automaker's partially automated driving systems have suddenly stopped on roadways for no apparent reason.
-
High prices, lack of inventory as rental car operators face vehicle shortage
Canadians looking to get away in the coming months may have a hard time getting around, as for the second summer in a row, rental car operators are facing a severe shortage of stock.