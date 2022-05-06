Ukraine updates: Ukraine leader open to talks with Russia
What's happening in Ukraine today and how are countries around the world responding? Read live updates on President Vladimir Putin's Russian invasion of Ukraine.
LONDON -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he is still open to negotiations with Russia, but only if Moscow withdraws its forces to their pre-invasion positions.
Zelenskyy told a meeting at London's Chatham House think-tank on Friday that "regaining the situation as of the 23rd of February" -- the day before the invasion -- is a prerequisite for talks.
He said "in that situation we will be able to start discussing things normally," and Ukraine could use "diplomatic channels" to regain its territory.
The British government, a key ally of Ukraine, has said Russia must be driven from all of Ukraine, including Crimea, which Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014.
Despite Russia's intensified attack on Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, Zelenskyy said there is still space for diplomacy. He said "not all the bridges are yet destroyed," figuratively speaking.
Asked whether Russia would soon take full control of the besieged port city of Mariupol, Zelenskyy said: "Mariupol will never fall. I'm not talking about heroism or anything. There is nothing there to fall apart. It is already devastated."
------
VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis says Russia's war in Ukraine is particularly "barbarous" given that it involves Christians killing fellow Christians in a scandal that should drive the faithful toward unity.
Speaking to members of the Vatican office that promotes Christian unity among Catholics, Orthodox and other Christian churches, Francis said Christians should ask themselves what they have done and can do to foster fraternity with one another.
Francis recalled that efforts at unifying Christians took off in the last century thanks to "the awareness that the scandal of the division of Christians had a historical weight in generating the evil that has poisoned the world with grief and injustice."
He said: "Today, in the face of the barbarism of war, this yearning for unity must be fuelled again."
------
GENEVA -- The UN's Food and Agricultural Organization is pointing to "anecdotal evidence" that Russian forces are stealing grain from Ukraine, at a time when the country's ports have been all but unable to export following the Russian invasion.
Josef Schmidhuber, deputy director of FAO's markets and trade division, told reporters at a UN briefing in Geneva that about 700,000 tons of grain had "disappeared" in Ukraine. He cautioned that there were no "statistics" about possible theft.
"There's anecdotal evidence that Russian troops have destroyed storage capacity and that they are looting the storage grain that is available," he said. "They are also stealing farm equipment."
He pointed to "quite a bit of credibility" to footage shared on social media suggesting that "large amounts of grain all being trucked out of the country by Russia."
Schmidhuber said that "to the best of my knowledge," no grain was leaving Ukrainian ports.
"It's an almost grotesque situation that we see at the moment in Ukraine: There are nearly 25 million tons of grain that could be exported, but they cannot leave the country simply because of the lack of infrastructure and the blockade of the ports," he said.
-----
BUDAPEST, Hungary - A European Union embargo on Russian oil would be equivalent to dropping an "atomic bomb" on Hungary's economy and could thus not be accepted, the country's nationalist prime minister said on Friday.
Speaking on state radio, Viktor Orban reiterated earlier statements from Hungarian officials that Hungary would not support a new round of proposed EU sanctions against Russia if they included a ban on Russian oil exports.
Orban said that while his government is willing to negotiate on any EU proposals that are in Hungary's interests, the country's geography and existing energy infrastructure make a shutdown of Russian oil unfeasible.
"We cannot accept a proposal that ignores this circumstance because in its current form it is equivalent to an atomic bomb dropped on the Hungarian economy," Orban said.
Hungary's government has firmly opposed EU plans to include Russian energy exports in its sanctions against Moscow, arguing that 85% of Hungary's gas and more than 60% of its oil comes from Russia.
On Friday, Orban said that converting Hungary's oil refineries and pipelines to be able to process oil from different sources would take five years and require massive investment.
------
COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- Denmark is sending 5.7 million pairs of medical gloves to Ukraine, authorities said Friday, adding they were responding to a Ukrainian request sent via the European Union's crisis preparedness centre.
The gloves are surplus items and will not affect Denmark's emergency preparedness, the state Danish Critical Supply Agency said in a statement.
The Ukrainian Ministry of Health had requested the gloves via Emergency Response Co-ordination Centre, the agency said. They will be sent to a warehouse in Poland, from where they will be shipped to Ukraine.
Denmark has previously donated 1 million facemasks, 1 million white surgical coats and 5,000 respirators to Ukraine, among other things.
------
BERLIN -- Germany's defence minister confirmed Friday that her country will supply Ukraine with seven powerful self-propelled howitzers to help defend itself against Russia.
Christine Lambrecht said Ukrainian soldiers will be trained in Germany to use the self-propelled Panzerhaubitze 2000 artillery, which is capable of firing precision ammunition at a distance of up to 40 kilometres.
Germany has stepped up its material support for Ukraine in recent weeks, after the government's initial reticence to provide heavy weapons drew widespread criticism.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz is due to address the nation Sunday on the anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe. The defeat of Nazi Germany by the Allies 77 years ago has increasingly been portrayed as a day of liberation in the country. Scholz's speech is expected to outline his government's position on the war in Ukraine.
------
LVIV, Ukraine -- The British military believes Russia wants to take the port city of Mariupol and its vast steel mill before it marks Victory Day on Monday.
The British Defence Ministry made the comment in a daily intelligence briefing it makes on Twitter.
The Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol has been the scene of weeks of fighting. It has a vast network of underground bomb shelters shielding fighters and civilians from Russian bombardment, though the site has been repeatedly struck by high-explosive bombs.
The British military said: "The renewed effort by Russia to secure Azovstal and complete the capture of Mariupol is likely linked to the upcoming 9 May Victory Day commemorations and Putin's desire to have a symbolic success in Ukraine."
It added: "This effort has come at personnel, equipment and munitions cost to Russia. Whilst Ukrainian resistance continues in Azovstal, Russian losses will continue to build and frustrate their operational plans in southern Donbas."
Victory Day marks the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War.
------
LVIV, Ukraine -- There are growing suggestions that Ukraine might try to widen its push to seize more territory from Russia outside of Kharkiv, its second-largest city.
Ukrainian chief of defence, Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said Thursday that a counteroffensive could begin to push Russian forces away from Kharkiv and Izyum, which has been a key node in Russia's control of the area.
Ukraine in recent days has pushed Russia some 40 kilometres east of Kharkiv, which has been repeatedly struck by Russian shelling.
Further pushing the Russians away may spare the city from more artillery strikes, as well as force Moscow to divert troops from other areas of the front line to maintain its hold on territory there.
------
LVIV, Ukraine -- The Ukrainian military says the Russian effort to seize the steel plant in Mariupol continues.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces issued a daily statement Friday saying that "the blockade of units of the defence forces in the Azovstal area continues."
It added: "In some areas, with the support of aviation, resumed assault operations to take control of the plant."
Elsewhere in the country, the Ukrainian military said Russian forces are conducting surveillance flights of territory. In the hard-hit areas of Donetsk and Luhansk, Ukraine's military said it repulsed 11 enemy attacks and destroyed tanks and armored vehicles. There was no immediate acknowledgement of those losses by Russia.
------
WASHINGTON -- The Pentagon says the majority of Russian forces that had been around the port city of Mariupol have left and headed north, leaving roughly the equivalent of two battalion tactical groups there, or about 2,000 troops.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Thursday that even as Russian airstrikes continue to bombard Mariupol, Moscow's forces are still making only "plodding" and incremental progress as the main fight presses on in the eastern Donbas region.
He said he has seen no change in Russian behaviour or momentum as May 9 draws near.
Russia celebrates Victory Day on May 9, the anniversary of the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany in the Second World War. There have been suggestions that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to tout a major victory in Ukraine when he makes his address during the traditional military parade on Red Square.
Kirby said the U.S. still assesses that Russia is behind schedule and not making the progress in the Donbas that it expected.
------
MARIUPOL, Ukraine -- A cleanup operation took place in the centre of Mariupol even as Ukrainian fighters held out against Russian troops in the city's pulverized steel plant. The rest of the city is now under Russian control.
Municipal workers, as well as volunteers, were seen Thursday clearing debris near gutted, charred buildings, including the drama theatre where hundreds died when the Russian military bombed it in March. Some workers hung a Russian flag on a tall utility pole.
One volunteer, who gave only his first name, Denis, said he was helping restore parks and war monuments so the city could celebrate Victory Day on Monday. Russia celebrates victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War on May 9.
------
KYIV, Ukraine -- In his nightly video address Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described a "catastrophic" lack of access to medical services and medicine in areas of the country under Russian occupation.
In those areas, he said almost no treatment was available for those suffering from cancer and where insulin for diabetics was difficult to find or nonexistent. He said antibiotics were in short supply.
Zelenskyy also said that during the course of the war, the Russian military has already fired 2,014 missiles on Ukraine, while 2,682 flights of Russian warplanes have been recorded in Ukrainian skies. He said the destroyed or damaged infrastructure includes nearly 400 hospitals and other medical facilities.
____
Get in touch
Do you have any questions about the attack on Ukraine? Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca.
- Please include your name, location, and contact information if you are willing to speak to a journalist with CTV News.
- Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | Canadian defence minister was briefed on UFOs ahead of U.S. intel report
Documents obtained through an access to information request show how former Canadian defence minister Harjit Sajjan received a June 2021 briefing on UFOs.
Passport lineups and frustration sprout 'freelance line standers'
In recent days, advertisements for 'freelance line standers' have started appearing on online classifieds website Kijiji. For anywhere from $17 to $50 per hour, you can hire someone to stand line at a Service Canada office and get a text or call when they're nearing the front of the line.
Conservative leadership candidates spar over COVID mandates, trucker convoy, Huawei
Longtime Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre and Jean Charest, Quebec's former premier, took turns attacking one another's political records Thursday in the first unofficial debate in the Tory leadership race.
Experts suggest Canadians put away their bird feeders amid rise in avian flu
As more and more birds fall ill with avian flu in Canada, experts are advising Canadians to remove bird feeders to combat the spread.
Canadians' trips to liquor stores, pharmacies tracked via phones during pandemic
Canadians' movements, including trips to the liquor store and pharmacy, were closely tracked via their mobile phones without their knowledge during the COVID-19 pandemic, a report sent to a parliamentary committee shows.
Two-thirds of Canadians concerned about rising home prices: Nanos survey
A new poll from Nanos Research has found that two-thirds of Canadians are expressing concern over rising housing prices, with concern highest among younger Canadians.
Royals share photos in honour of Archie's 3rd birthday
Members of the Royal Family are sending birthday wishes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie, who turned three on Friday.
BREAKING | April jobless rate drops to another new low as economy adds 15K jobs: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate in April fell to another new low as the economy added 1,000 jobs.
Human remains found in Toronto dumpster are that of a little girl: police
Human remains found in a construction dumpster outside a vacant Rosedale home earlier this week have been confirmed as belonging to a little girl as young as four years old, police say.
Canada
-
NEW
NEW | Canadian defence minister was briefed on UFOs ahead of U.S. intel report
Documents obtained through an access to information request show how former Canadian defence minister Harjit Sajjan received a June 2021 briefing on UFOs.
-
Human remains found in Toronto dumpster are that of a little girl: police
Human remains found in a construction dumpster outside a vacant Rosedale home earlier this week have been confirmed as belonging to a little girl as young as four years old, police say.
-
Indigenous man, granddaughter who were wrongly handcuffed reach settlement in human rights complaint against BMO
A settlement has been reached in a human rights complaint brought by an innocent Indigenous man and his granddaughter after they were falsely accused of fraud, and then handcuffed outside a Vancouver bank branch in December 2019.
-
B.C. fugitive who died in northern Ontario plane crash served in Canadian Armed Forces: Defence
The Department of National Defence says two men wanted in Thailand for the murder of a man with links to British Columbia gangs both served in the military.
-
Experts suggest Canadians put away their bird feeders amid rise in avian flu
As more and more birds fall ill with avian flu in Canada, experts are advising Canadians to remove bird feeders to combat the spread.
-
'Heartbroken and devastated': Canmore, Alta. woman killed in crash identified
Several days after a woman from Canmore was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 1, RCMP say they are still seeking public information to find the driver that hit her.
World
-
Woman forced to land in Belarus gets 6 years in prison
A woman who ran a Belarusian opposition messaging app channel and was arrested along with her activist boyfriend when an airliner they were on was forced to land in Belarus was convicted Friday of charges that included inciting social hatred.
-
Israel searches for attackers who killed 3 in mass stabbing
Israeli security forces took part in a massive manhunt Friday for two Palestinians suspected of carrying out a stabbing rampage near Tel Aviv that left three Israelis dead.
-
U.K. Conservatives lose London strongholds, in blow to Johnson
Britain's governing Conservatives suffered local election losses in their few London strongholds, according to results announced Friday that will pile more pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson amid ethics scandals and a worsening economic picture.
-
Official: U.S. gave intel before Ukraine sank Russian warship
The U.S. says it shared intelligence with Ukraine about the location of the Russian missile cruiser Moskva prior to the strike that sank the warship, an incident that was a high-profile failure for Russia's military.
-
Scrapping Roe v. Wade would make the U.S. an outlier in the West. Here's how it compares on abortion rights
Tens of millions of women in America are on the verge of losing access to abortion, according to a draft of a document that appears to show the Supreme Court has decided to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision which legalized the procedure across the country.
-
Ukraine updates: Ukraine leader open to talks with Russia
What's happening in Ukraine on Friday: Pope Francis says Russia's war in Ukraine is particularly 'barbarous' given that it involves Christians killing fellow Christians in a scandal that should drive the faithful toward unity.
Politics
-
Conservative leadership candidates spar over COVID mandates, trucker convoy, Huawei
Longtime Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre and Jean Charest, Quebec's former premier, took turns attacking one another's political records Thursday in the first unofficial debate in the Tory leadership race.
-
Canada to investigate sexual violence against women in Ukraine as war crimes
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada will help investigate sexual violence by Russian troops against women and girls in Ukraine.
-
Two-thirds of Canadians concerned about rising home prices: Nanos survey
A new poll from Nanos Research has found that two-thirds of Canadians are expressing concern over rising housing prices, with concern highest among younger Canadians.
Health
-
'Roe' under threat, California leans in as abortion refuge
California Democrats have accelerated their plan to make the nation's most populous state a sanctuary for women seeking abortions, propelled by the release this week of an early draft of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that has ignited a surge of activism among the state's vast network of providers and advocacy groups.
-
Next battle over access to abortion will focus on pills
For many abortion-seekers in the U.S., access to pills will grow in importance if the Supreme Court follows through with its leaked draft opinion that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision and allow individual states to ban the procedure.
-
Third Ebola case confirmed in northwest Congo, WHO says
Health authorities have confirmed a third Ebola case in the city of Mbandaka in northwest Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.
Sci-Tech
-
Britain pushes tough tech rules under new digital watchdog
Big tech companies like Google and Facebook would have to comply with tough British rules under a new digital watchdog aimed at giving consumers more choice online -- or face the threat of big fines.
-
Canadians' trips to liquor stores, pharmacies tracked via phones during pandemic
Canadians' movements, including trips to the liquor store and pharmacy, were closely tracked via their mobile phones without their knowledge during the COVID-19 pandemic, a report sent to a parliamentary committee shows.
-
Search histories, location data, text messages: How personal data could be used to enforce U.S. anti-abortion laws
A wave of new legislation taking aim at abortion rights across the U.S. is raising concerns about the potential use of personal data to punish people who seek information about or access to abortion services online.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' is more than just interdimensional shenanigans
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,' 'Peace by Chocolate,' 'Operation Mincemeat' and 'Memory.'
-
Complainant to continue testimony at sex assault trial of Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard
A young woman alleged to have been sexually assaulted by Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard when she was a teenager is expected to continue her testimony at his trial today.
-
Heard takes stand, accuses Depp of violent sexual assault
Actor Amber Heard tearfully told jurors Thursday that Johnny Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle in an alcohol-fueled rage.
Business
-
Shipping delays are back as China's lockdowns ripple around the world
Global shipping was just starting to recover from the chaos of the pandemic. Now port congestion and delays are back and could be around for a while.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | April jobless rate drops to another new low as economy adds 15K jobs: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate in April fell to another new low as the economy added 1,000 jobs.
-
U.S. added 428,000 jobs in April despite surging inflation
America's employers added 428,000 jobs in April, extending a streak of solid hiring that has defied punishing inflation, chronic supply shortages, the Russian war against Ukraine and much higher borrowing costs.
Lifestyle
-
'She gave me her name': Ontario woman shares how she reconnected with her birth family
Heidi Belair, 59, was born in Toronto and adopted when she was just a few months old. Taking a DNA test recently led her to discover more about her birth parents, and reconnect with two siblings she never knew she had.
-
Royals share photos in honour of Archie's 3rd birthday
Members of the Royal Family are sending birthday wishes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie, who turned three on Friday.
-
Young Yankees fan meets hero Judge a day after viral home run ball moment
Tears of joy started to flow as Derek Rodriguez walked down the steps to field level at Rogers Centre on Wednesday, a day after a clip of the nine-year-old being handed an Aaron Judge home run ball went viral.
Sports
-
Moncton and Halifax to host 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship
It's official. New Brunswick and Nova Scotia have been selected to host the 2023 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship.
-
Asian Games in China postponed because of spread of COVID-19
Less than three months after Beijing hosted the Winter Olympics and Paralympics, the Olympic Council of Asia said Friday that this year's Asian Games in China are being postponed because of concerns about the spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country.
-
Carapaz favourite to continue Ineos' success at Giro d'Italia
Ineos Grenadiers will be looking to make it a hat trick of victories at the Giro d'Italia, with Richard Carapaz the favourite at the Italian grand tour.
Autos
-
Grosjean borrows from 'Days of Thunder' in response to Rahal
Romain Grosjean used a line from the movie 'Days of Thunder' to shrug off criticism from Graham Rahal following late contact between the two in last week's IndyCar race.
-
McLaren takes Miami in bid to become North America's team
Bruce McLaren was a Kiwi, born and raised in New Zealand. His eponymous Formula One team and high-technology supercar company are based in England. And yet McLaren very much wants to be North America's official team.
-
Vancouver-area drivers paying near-record prices for gas again
Gas in the Vancouver area is up over the $2-mark again, with some stations charging near-record prices.