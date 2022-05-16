Ukraine updates: U.S. backs Sweden on NATO, Mitch McConnell says
What's happening in Ukraine today and how are countries around the world responding? Read live updates on Vladimir Putin and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
WASHINGTON -- Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell says the U.S. would move quickly to approve Sweden's application to join the NATO military alliance.
McConnell said during a press conference in Stockholm that while other countries in the Western alliance may be able to approve Sweden's application sooner, he had no doubt it will be approved in the U.S. Congress, likely by August.
"We anticipate moving this rapid -- in a more rapid fashion than past applications for NATO," McConnell said
"We hope to approve it before August," he said. "We are confident it will be approved."
The minority leader was visiting the region with a delegation of Republican senators in a show of support as the region confronts Russian aggression with its invasion of Ukraine.
------
STOCKHOLM, Sweden -- Sweden's prime minister has announced that Sweden will join Finland in seeking NATO membership in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a historic shift that comes after more than 200 years of military nonalignment in the Nordic country.
The move on Monday, which is likely to upset the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin, came after neighbouring Finland announced Sunday that it too would seek to join the 30-country military alliance.
Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson called it "a historic change in our country's security policy" as she addressed lawmakers in the Swedish capital.
"We will inform NATO that we want to become a member of the alliance," she said. "Sweden needs formal security guarantees that come with membership in NATO."
------
The Russian Defence Ministry said Monday said there is an agreement for injured Ukrainian troops at the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol to leave the plant for medical treatment under a local ceasefire.
The Defence Ministry on Monday said in a statement that following talks with Ukrainian representatives at the site a so-called humanitarian corridor would be organized to transport wounded troops to a medical facility in the town of Novoazovsk. That town has been held by Russia-backed separatists since before the wider invasion of Ukrainian territory in February.
There was no word on whether the wounded would be considered prisoners of war.
There was no immediate confirmation from the Ukrainian side. It was not clear how many wounded Ukrainians might leave the site and if any had so far done so.
------
MOSCOW -- Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russia "does not have a problem" with Sweden or Finland as they apply for NATO membership but that it will react to any military expansion in the countries.
Discussing Finland and Sweden, Putin said that Russia "does not have a problem with these states. And therefore in this sense there is no direct threat to Russia created by the expansion involving these countries, but the expansion of military infrastructure onto this territory will of course give rise to our reaction in response."
Putin was speaking at a summit in Moscow of the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization, which includes five other ex-Soviet countries.
------
STOCKHOLM, Sweden -- Swedish officials say the country has decided to follow neighbouring Finland and apply for NATO membership, ending more than 200 years of military non-alignment because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Monday called it "a historic change in our country's security policy" as she addressed lawmakers in the Swedish capital.
"Sweden needs formal security guarantees that come with membership in NATO," Andersson said, adding that the country was acting together with Finland, whose government announced on Sunday it would seek to to join the alliance.
Andersson was expected to formally announce the Swedish government's decision later Monday together with opposition leader Ulf Kristersson.
------
PARIS -- The European Union and the United States on Monday agreed to further co-ordinate their actions "to mitigate the negative impacts" of Russia's war in Ukraine on the global economy.
Representatives of the EU Commission, the bloc of 27 nations' executive body, and the U.S. administration gathered in Saclay, southwest of Paris, to discuss co-operation issues.
A joint statement after the meeting Monday of the EU-U.S. Trade and Technology Council said they committed to "work jointly with Ukraine to rebuild its economy and ... facilitate trade and investment."
They also agreed to developing a "common analytical framework" for identifying Russia's information manipulation and interference.
Both parties praised "unprecedented co-operation on export controls" which notably aims at preventing Moscow from further developing its industrial and military capabilities.
The EU Commission executive vice-president in charge of competition, Margrethe Vestager, said EU-U.S. cooperation "goes beyond our reaction to the war" in Ukraine.
"We can create a positive vision for our economies and for a democratic governance of the internet," she said.
------
KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian border guards say they repelled a Russian attempt Monday morning to send troops into the northern Sumy region, which is outside the current focus of fighting.
The border guard service said Russian forces deployed mortars, grenade launchers and machine guns in an attempt to cover a "sabotage and reconnaissance group" crossing the border from Russia.
The border guard service said its officers returned fire and forced the Russian group to retreat back across the border into Russia.
The area is largely rural and hasn't seen intense fighting in more than a month. Russian troops moved through the Sumy region early in the war in an attempt to join up with forces around the capital, Kyiv, but they retreated in early April to focus on fighting in eastern Ukraine.
There was no immediate word from Russia about the incident described by Ukraine.
------
CHICAGO -- McDonald's says it's started the process of selling its Russian business, which includes 850 restaurants that employ 62,000 people.
The fast food giant pointed to the humanitarian crisis caused by the war, saying holding on to its business in Russia "is no longer tenable, nor is it consistent with McDonald's values."
The Chicago-based company had temporarily closed its stores in Russia, but was still paying employees.
On Monday, it said it would seek to have a Russian buyer hire its employees and pay them until the sale closes. It didn't identify a prospective buyer. McDonald's said it plans to start removing golden arches and other symbols and signs with its name.
------
KYIV, Ukraine -- A Ukrainian military commander in the eastern Luhansk region says strikes overnight hit a hospital in Severodonetsk, killing two and injuring nine, including a child. Overnight strikes also hit other towns.
Regional military governor Serhiy Haidai said on Monday that Ukrainian special forces blew up Russian-held railway bridges between Rubizhne and Severodonetsk as part of efforts to slow the Russian offensive, and posted a video on Telegram purportedly showing such a blast. The information could not immediately be independently verified.
Russian forces have been trying for weeks to seize Severodonetsk, a key site in the Donbas that's outside the territory that separatists held for the past several years.
------
BRUSSELS -- The European Union's top diplomat says there is no guarantee that the 27-nation bloc will be able to quickly agree on a new set of sanctions against Russia, as a small group of countries led by Hungary oppose an oil embargo.
The European Commission proposed on May 4 a sixth package of Ukraine war sanctions that included a ban on oil imports from Russia. Hungary is one of a number of landlocked countries that are highly dependent on Russian oil, along with the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Bulgaria also has reservations.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says "we will do our best in order to deblock the situation. I cannot ensure that it is going to happen because positions are quite strong." His remarks Monday came as he prepared to chair a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers.
Borrell says "that some member states face more difficulties because they are more dependent, because they are landlocked," and that "they only have oil through pipelines, and coming from Russia."
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis says "the whole union is being held hostage by one member state." He says countries like Hungary were offered a phase out of Russian oil until Dec 31, 2024, and that "everybody expected that this would be enough."
------
PARIS -- French carmaker Renault says it is selling its Russian branch to Moscow City and its stake in Russian company Avtovaz to a local state-owned institute.
Renault said Monday its board of directors approved the deal to sell its 67.69% stake in Avtovaz, the company making Lada, to NAMI, the scientific research automobile and automotive engine institute of the Russian Federation.
The agreement provides for a six-year option for Renault to buy back its stake in Avtovaz.
The CEO of Renault Group, Luca de Meo, called it "a difficult but necessary decision."
He says "we are making a responsible choice towards our 45,000 employees in Russia while preserving the Group's performance and our ability to return to the country in the future, in a different context."
In March, Renault said it would pause production at its Moscow plant amid mounting criticism of its foothold in the Russian Federation.
------
BRUSSELS -- Canada says it supports plans from Finland and Sweden to join NATO amid Russia's war in Ukraine.
Melanie Joly, Canada's minister of foreign affairs, spoke Monday in Brussels ahead of meeting with the European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell.
Joly said Canada is in favor of a "quick accession" for both countries. "Our goal is to be among the first countries to be able to ratify the accession of Sweden and Finland," she said. That process in the past has taken eight months to a year.
Given the security crisis sparked by the war and the potential threat to Finland and Sweden, NATO countries are keen to move fast if the pair of nations officially apply, which they have not done yet.
Asked whether Canada would be in favour of Ukraine's joining the military alliance, Joly said her country is in favour of an "open-door policy" but stopped short of endorsing such a move, which is unrealistic at this stage since it would require allies to intervene military in the war-torn country.
------
KYIV, Ukraine -- Russian forces focused their latest attacks in Ukraine on the Donetsk region in the east, targeting civilian and military sites in multiple towns, the Ukrainian military said Monday.
The general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said Russia's military also continued air and artillery strikes around the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, the last holdout of Ukrainian forces in the strategic city.
In the Donetsk region, it said Russian forces used a range of weaponry on Ukrainian military fortifications and units and fired artillery at civilian infrastructure in the towns of Dovhenke, Ruski Tyshki, Ternova and Petrivka.
Around Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv, Russian forces are now concentrating on "maintaining positions and preventing the advance of our troops toward the border." Ukraine's military posted a video Sunday night showing its troops at the border in the Kharkiv region.
The Ukrainian daily note did not detail specific gains or losses. It is very difficult to get a clear overall picture of fighting in the east because of tight travel restrictions imposed by both sides and the danger of frequent air and artillery strikes around the region.
------
LONDON -- British military authorities say the presence of Belarusian forces on the border may force Ukrainian troops to stay in the area instead of going to support operations in the eastern Donbas region.
Belarus, a close ally of Russia, said last week that it planned to send special operations troops to three areas near the Ukrainian border as it complained about the buildup of NATO troops in the region. The U.K. Ministry of Defence, in an intelligence briefing released Monday, said Belarus has also deployed air defence forces, artillery and missile units to training sites in western Belarus.
The ministry says Belarusian forces haven't been directly involved in the invasion of Ukraine, though Belarus was used as a staging area for Russian attacks on the cities of Kyiv and Chernihiv. Russia has also launched aircraft and missiles from Belarusian territory.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko "is likely balancing support for Russia's invasion with a desire to avoid direct military participation with the risk of Western sanctions, Ukrainian retaliation and possible dissatisfaction in the Belarusian military," U.K. authorities said.
____
Get in touch
Do you have any questions about the attack on Ukraine? Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca.
- Please include your name, location, and contact information if you are willing to speak to a journalist with CTV News.
- Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ontario driver who killed woman and three daughters sentenced to 17 years in prison
A driver who struck and killed a woman and her three young daughters in Brampton, Ont., nearly two years ago is being sentenced to 17 years behind bars.
White 'replacement theory' fuels racist attacks
A racist ideology seeping from the internet's fringes into the mainstream is being investigated as a motivating factor in the supermarket shooting that killed 10 people in Buffalo, New York. Most of the victims were Black.
McDonald's to sell its Russian business, try to keep workers
More than three decades after it became the first American fast food restaurant to open in the Soviet Union, McDonald's said Monday that it has started the process of selling its business in Russia, another symbol of the country's increasing isolation over its war in Ukraine.
Justice advocate David Milgaard remembered as champion for those who 'don't have a voice'
Justice advocate David Milgaard, a man who was wrongfully convicted of murder and spent more than two decades in prison, has died.
Royal tour of Canada: Here's Prince Charles and Camilla's itinerary
Canadians welcome Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, as they embark on a three-day, travel-filled visit starting Tuesday. Between what senior government officials, Canadian Heritage, Rideau Hall and Clarence House have released, here's everything we know about the royal tour and its itinerary.
Lacking vaccines, North Korea battles COVID with antibiotics, home remedies
The isolated state is one of only two countries yet to begin a vaccination campaign and, until last week, had insisted it was COVID-19-free.
Total lunar eclipse creates dazzling 'blood moon'
The moon glowed red on Sunday night and the early hours of Monday, after a total lunar eclipse that saw the sun, Earth and moon form a straight line in the night sky.
'Hero' guard, church deacon among Buffalo shooting victims
Aaron Salter was one of 10 killed in an attack whose victims represented a cross-section of life in the predominantly Black neighbourhood in Buffalo, New York. They included a church deacon, a man at the store buying a birthday cake for his grandson and an 86-year-old who had just visited her husband at a nursing home.
First patient in Quebec gets approval from Health Canada for magic mushroom therapy
In Montreal, a pioneering clinic in the emerging field of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy is about to become the first health-care facility in Quebec to legally treat depression with psilocybin.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario driver who killed woman and three daughters sentenced to 17 years in prison
A driver who struck and killed a woman and her three young daughters in Brampton, Ont., nearly two years ago is being sentenced to 17 years behind bars.
-
Document details RCMP tactical team's initial response to Nova Scotia mass shooting
An RCMP tactical team tasked with tracking down a mass shooter in April 2020 was dealing with the aftermath of his deadly toll in Portapique, N.S., when it was alerted hours later that he had continued his rampage in a community more than 40 kilometres away.
-
Royal tour of Canada: Here's Prince Charles and Camilla's itinerary
Canadians welcome Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, as they embark on a three-day, travel-filled visit starting Tuesday. Between what senior government officials, Canadian Heritage, Rideau Hall and Clarence House have released, here's everything we know about the royal tour and its itinerary.
-
First patient in Quebec gets approval from Health Canada for magic mushroom therapy
In Montreal, a pioneering clinic in the emerging field of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy is about to become the first health-care facility in Quebec to legally treat depression with psilocybin.
-
Prince Charles to come face to face with 'woolly doppelganger' on royal tour
Prince Charles will be introduced to a life-size, hand-needle-felted bust of his own visage as he meets with Canadian wool enthusiasts in St. John's, N.L., at one of the first stops on his three-day cross-country tour alongside his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.
-
Red River is receding, more than 2,000 evacuees still displaced by Manitoba flood
While the Red River is starting to recede in southern Manitoba, flood waters linger in communities and more than 2,000 people are still displaced.
World
-
White 'replacement theory' fuels racist attacks
A racist ideology seeping from the internet's fringes into the mainstream is being investigated as a motivating factor in the supermarket shooting that killed 10 people in Buffalo, New York. Most of the victims were Black.
-
Lawyer charged with lying to FBI in Russia probe faces trial
A federal trial begins Monday for a lawyer for the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign who is accused of lying to the FBI as it investigated potential ties between Donald Trump and Russia in 2016.
-
Catholic leader blasts Israeli conduct at journalist funeral
The top Catholic clergyman in the Holy Land on Monday condemned the police beating of mourners carrying the casket of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, accusing the authorities of violating human rights and disrespecting the Catholic Church.
-
At least 2 dead, multiple people injured in shooting at a Texas flea market, sheriff says
A shooting at a flea market in Harris County, Texas, Sunday left multiple people injured and at least two dead, according to a tweet from the sheriff.
-
Early results: Lebanon's Hezbollah suffers election losses
Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group and its allies appear to have suffered losses in this weekend's parliamentary elections with preliminary results Monday showing their strongest opponents picking up more seats and some of their traditional partners routed out of the legislature.
-
Kim blasts pandemic response as North Korean outbreak surges
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un criticized officials over slow medicine deliveries and mobilized the military to respond to a surge in suspected COVID-19 infections, as his nation struggled to contain a fever that has reportedly killed dozens and sickened nearly a million others in a span of three days.
Politics
-
Canada Day celebrations moving from Parliament Hill
The Canada Day main stage will be at LeBreton Flats park just west of downtown Ottawa this year, not on Parliament Hill.
-
Patrick Brown says social conservatives would have a place in a party led by him
Conservative Party leadership candidate Patrick Brown says social conservatives would have a place in a party led by him but that he stands firm on his views on topics such as abortion.
-
Royal tour of Canada: Here's Prince Charles and Camilla's itinerary
Canadians welcome Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, as they embark on a three-day, travel-filled visit starting Tuesday. Between what senior government officials, Canadian Heritage, Rideau Hall and Clarence House have released, here's everything we know about the royal tour and its itinerary.
Health
-
About 11 per cent of admitted COVID patients return to hospital or die within 30 days: study
At roughly nine per cent, researchers say the readmission rate is similar to that seen for other ailments, but socio-economic factors and sex seem to play a bigger role in predicting which patients are most likely to suffer a downturn when sent home.
-
First patient in Quebec gets approval from Health Canada for magic mushroom therapy
In Montreal, a pioneering clinic in the emerging field of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy is about to become the first health-care facility in Quebec to legally treat depression with psilocybin.
-
U.S. baby formula shortage fuelling spike in milk bank interest
The U.S. baby formula shortage has sparked a surge of interest at milk banks around the U.S. with some mothers offering to donate breast milk and desperate parents calling to see if it's a solution to keep their babies fed.
Sci-Tech
-
Total lunar eclipse creates dazzling 'blood moon'
The moon glowed red on Sunday night and the early hours of Monday, after a total lunar eclipse that saw the sun, Earth and moon form a straight line in the night sky.
-
As Musk buyout looms, Twitter searches for its soul
A toxic cesspool. A lifeline. A finger on the world's pulse. Twitter is all these things and more to its over 217 million users around the world -- politicians, journalists, activists, celebrities, weirdos and normies, cat and dog lovers and just about anyone else with an internet connection.
-
Whale shark study finds collisions with large vessels may be factor in population decline
A new study out of the United Kingdom is pointing to collisions with large marine vessels as a possible reason for the years-long decline in whale shark populations.
Entertainment
-
Juno Awards celebrate Avril Lavigne, Deborah Cox and host Simu Liu's many talents
Sunday night's Juno Awards, hosted by 'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu, honoured Canadian artists such as Avril Lavigne and Montreal singer-songwriter Charlotte Cardin
-
Machine Gun Kelly dedicates Billboard Music Awards performance to his 'wife' and 'unborn child'
Was Machine Gun Kelly trying to tell us something? During his performance of the song 'Twin Flame' at Sunday's 2022 Billboard Music Awards, Kelly said 'I wrote this song for my wife.'
-
Amber Heard expected to resume testimony in Depp libel trial
Amber Heard is expected to take the witness stand Monday for a third day of testimony in a libel suit filed against her by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.
Business
-
-
Stocks fall on Wall Street, continuing a losing streak
Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Monday, continuing a losing streak that has brought the market down for six weeks in a row.
-
CREA reports home sales down in April as mortgage rates rise
The Canadian Real Estate Association says the pace of home sales fell in April as mortgage rates moved higher.
Lifestyle
-
Quebec teen breaks national record for fastest Rubik's cube solve while blindfolded
A Quebec teen has broken a national record for the fastest time to solve a Rubik's cube while wearing a blindfold.
-
Ontario retiree buys 'cheapest home in the GTA'. This is what she got
A retiree in Ontario has just purchased what is being called the 'cheapest home in the GTA'—a caboose located on a commercially zoned parking lot near Milton.
-
Potted plant 'performs' music at Indigenous art gallery on Vancouver Island
When Rande Cook first spotted the potted plant, he 'hired' it on the spot. There was something about the snake plant that seemed to speak to him.
Sports
-
CFL teams start cancelling training camp workouts after contract talks break off
Linebacker Jameer Thurman and the Calgary Stampeders tried to return to some sort of normality at McMahon Stadium on Sunday under unusual circumstances.
-
Djokovic responds to Alcaraz loss ahead of French Open
Novak Djokovic raised his first trophy of the year at the Italian Open on Sunday and showed that he's back in top form exactly a week before the French Open starts.
-
CFL, CFLPA talks on new agreement break off
The CFL and CFL Players' Association broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday.
Autos
-
Renault sells stake in Russia's Avtovaz, with buyback option
Renault will sell its majority stake in carmaker Avtovaz to a Russian science institute, the French carmaker said on Monday, adding that the deal included a six-year option to buy back the stake.
-
Saudi man charged after Maserati driven down Rome's Spanish Steps
A man who this week drove his rented Maserati down Rome's Spanish Steps now faces charges for allegedly causing damage to the landmark, according to police in the Italian capital.
-
Motor racing-Vettel says climate change makes him question his F1 job
Four times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel said on Thursday that climate change had made him question his job as a driver travelling the world to race cars.