Ukraine updates: Turkey plans for Russian tourists despite war

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine confirms 'Ghost of Kyiv' fighter pilot a myth

On social media, the 'Ghost of Kyiv' was a military hero, an ace fighter pilot hailed for supposedly shooting down multiple Russian planes. The tales began just days into the war and circulated for months, bolstered by official Ukrainian accounts. But on Saturday, Ukrainian authorities admitted that the legendary pilot was a myth.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social