Ukraine updates: Turkey on food corridors: UN plan 'feasible'

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

At least 1 dead, 8 injured after car hits pedestrians in Berlin

A vehicle drove into pedestrians in Berlin on Wednesday, killing at at least one person and injuring eight others, rescue services said. The man drove into people on a street corner at around 10:30 a.m. before getting the car back on the road and then crashing into a shop window around a block further on, a police spokesman said.

A car crashed into a store after hitting a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Biden, Trudeau charting different paths at Summit of the Americas

U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are charting markedly different paths today at the Summit of the Americas. Before his leader-level meetings get underway, Biden is sitting down to tape an appearance with talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel. Trudeau, who arrived in Los Angeles late Tuesday, is getting down to work on environmental priorities with Barbados counterpart Mia Mottley.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

  • Sri Lankan PM requests patience as UN calls for relief funds

    Sri Lanka's prime minister said Tuesday that the United Nations has arranged a worldwide appeal to help the island nation cope with critical shortages of food, fuel and medicines, but the projected funds barely scratch the surface of the US$6 billion it needs to stay afloat over the next six months.

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social