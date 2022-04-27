Ukraine updates: Top Bulgarian officials to visit Ukraine

What's happening in Ukraine today and how are countries around the world responding? Read live updates on Vladimir Putin and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

SOFIA, Bulgaria -- The Bulgarian government says the prime minister and defence minister will go to Ukraine to meet with that country's leaders.

The goverment press office said Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and Defence Minister Dragomir Zakov were being accompanied on Wednesday by members of Parliament.

In Kyiv, they will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and with members of the 200,000-strong Bulgarian community in Ukraine.

They also will visit Borodyanka, Bucha and Irpin, in the Kyiv region, to see damage caused by the Russian invasion.

BRUSSELS -- The head of the European Union's executive Commission says energy companies in the 27-nation bloc that agree to Moscow's demands to pay for gas deliveries in Russian rubles will be breaching the sanctions imposed over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Ursula von der Leyen spoke after Polish and Bulgarian officials said Moscow was cutting off natural gas deliveries to their countries due to their refusal to pay in rubles, a demand made by President Vladimir Putin after sanctions were levied against his nation.

Von der Leyen said Wednesday that "our guidance here is very clear."

She said that "to pay in rubles, if this is not foreseen in the contract, is a breach of our sanctions. We have round about 97% of all contracts that explicitly stipulate payments in euros or dollars, so it's very clear. And the request from the Russian side to pay in rubles is a unilateral decision and not according to the contracts."

Von der Leyen said Russia's decision to cut off supplies to Poland and Bulgaria is another "provocation from the Kremlin" and an attempt to "blackmail" the EU.

She said that, following an urgent meeting of member states, both Poland and Bulgaria are now receiving gas from their EU neighbours.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- Russia has expelled three Norwegian diplomats following the expulsion from Norway earlier this month of three Russian diplomats.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfelt said Wednesday that the Norwegians being kicked out were doing "regular diplomatic work." She vowed that Norway "will continue to stand with our close allies and partners against Russia's aggression and in our support for Ukraine,"

Huitfeld told Norwegian broadcaster NRK that "like other European countries and allies, we have reduced contact with the Russian authorities to a minimum."

On Tuesday, Russia expelled four Swedish diplomats. The Foreign Ministry in Stockholm said they too were "engaged in normal diplomatic activities."

The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced sanctions against 287 British lawmakers in response to the U.K. sanctioning 368 members of Russia's lower house of parliament.

The ministry on Wednesday released a list of both government and opposition lawmakers, and a few former lawmakers. They are now barred from entering Russia because they "took the most active part in the establishment of anti-Russian sanctions instruments in London (and) contribute to the groundless ramping-up of Russophobic hysteria in the U.K."

The ministry's statement said that "hostile rhetoric and far-fetched accusations coming from the mouths of British parliamentarians not only condone the hostile course of London aimed at demonizing our country and (at) its international isolation, but are also used by opponents of mutually respectful dialogue with Russia to undermine the foundation of bilateral cooperation."

Responding to the announcement, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that "those 287 should regard it as a badge of honour."

MOSCOW -- The Kremlin has criticized a statement by a Ukrainian presidential adviser holding the door open to possible military action in the separatist Trans-Dniester region of Moldova.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday described the statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's adviser Oleksiy Arestovych as "quite provocative." Asked in a video stream if Ukraine could send its forces into Trans-Dniester, Arestovych said it could do that but only if Moldova asks for it.

Trans-Dniester, a sliver of land with about 470,000 people, has been under the control of separatist authorities since a 1992 war with Moldova. Russia bases about 1,500 troops in the breakaway region, nominally as peacekeepers. Tensions in the region have escalated in recent days with a series of explosions, for which no one claimed responsibility, raising fears of broader hostilities.

BERLIN -- The German government has rejected criticism that it has been slow to provide Ukraine with weapons requested by Kyiv.

Following domestic and international pressure, Germany announced this week that it would allow the delivery of self-propelled armored anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine to help it fend off Russia's military attack, backing off earlier reluctance provide heavy weapons to the country.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, said that "the federal government and chancellor have looked with great seriousness at the difficult situation Ukraine, Europe and the entire world are in, and taken a very balanced decision."

He told reporters in Berlin: "I don't see a change of position on the part of the government, but continuity."

KYIV, Ukraine -- The International Atomic Energy Agency's director-general says the level of safety at Europe's largest nuclear plant, currently under Russian occupation in Ukraine, is like a "red light blinking" as his organization tries in vain to get access for work including repairs.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Rafael Grossi said that the IAEA needs access to the Zaporizhzhia plant in southern Ukraine so its inspectors can, among other things, re-establish connections with the Vienna-based headquarters of the UN agency. And for that, both Russia and Ukraine need to help.

The plant requires repairs, "and all of this is not happening. So the situation as I have described it, and I would repeat it today, is not sustainable as it is," Grossi said. "So this is a pending issue. This is a red light blinking."

He spoke in an interview Wednesday, a day after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the issue.

MOSCOW -- The Kremlin says that Russia may halt gas supplies to other European customers following a cutoff to Poland and Bulgaria if they also refuse to switch to payment in rubles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, argued that the Russian demand to switch to rubles in payments for gas resulted from the Western action to freeze Russian hard currency assets. He said those were effectively "stolen" by the West in an "unprecedented unfriendly action."

Speaking in a conference call Wednesday with reporters, Peskov warned that other European customers may see the taps turned off if they refuse to pay for gas in rubles by the time payment is due. Peskov argued that refusing to switch to rubles reflects a Western desire to "punish Russia at any cost to the detriment of their own consumers, taxpayers and producers."

He rejected the EU's description of the Russian move to halt supplies to Bulgaria and Poland starting Wednesday as blackmail, insisting that "Russia has remained a reliable supplier of energy resources" and stuck to its contractual obligations.

Peskov argued that the demand for payment in rubles is purely technical and doesn't change price or other contract conditions for consumers.

BELGRADE, Serbia -- Serbia says that the Russian cutoff of gas supplies to Bulgaria does not affect the Balkan country.

Serbia receives some 6 million cubic metres of Russian gas daily via neighbouring Bulgaria. Energy Minister Zorana Mihailovic in a statement on Wednesday that supplies have not been halted.

Mihailovic said authorities nonetheless were looking into backup options in case the situation becomes more complicated.

Serbia depends heavily on Russian gas and the country's main oil monopoly is owned by the Russian giant Gazprom. The country has refused to join sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Mihailovic added that the Serbian government is already preparing plans for next winter. She said that "we have to secure energy stability in any possible way because at this moment it is every state for itself."

Serbia sold 51% of the Serbia Oil Industry company to Gazprom in 2008.

STOCKHOLM -- The head of Sweden's domestic security agency says Russia has a "limited time window" to influence the Scandinavian country's position on whether to join NATO and attempt to take advantage of it.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to growing support in Sweden and eastern neighbour Finland, which has a long land border with Russia, for joining NATO.

Newspapers in both countries reported this week that the Swedish and Finnish governments have agreed to submit NATO applications at the same time and that they will do so in mid-May.

The head of Swedish security agency SAPO, Charlotte von Essen, said Wednesday that Russian influence on the debate in Sweden "could happen in many different arenas at the same time to influence the media, public opinion and decision-makers." She spoke during a meeting with her Finnish and Norwegian counterparts.

BERLIN -- Climate activists have tried to shut down several oil pipelines in Germany to protest the use of fossil fuels and the war in Ukraine.

German news agency dpa quoted regional police on Wednesday confirming that a woman and a man had chained or glued themselves to a facility in Schwedt, northeast of Berlin.

The group Last Generation, which has staged highway blockades and other protests in recent months, also said its members entered a pipeline facility south of Cologne. Security staff prevented activists from disrupting a third facility in Breydin, also northeast of Berlin, dpa reported.

The group posted pictures showing activists placing sunflowers -- a symbol of support for Ukraine -- on the shutoff valves at two facilities. It was unclear whether any oil flows had actually been stopped.

KYIV, Ukraine -- The Ukrainian Premier League soccer season has been officially declared over following the Russian invasion.

The league said after a video conference with clubs Tuesday that the standings as of Feb. 24, when the Russian invasion began and games were suspended, will be declared final "because the championship cannot be played to completion." Shakhtar Donetsk was the leader at that time but the league said no official award would be made.

The standings could potentially determine qualification for European competitions next season if Ukrainian clubs are deemed able to take part. The league's decision must be approved by the Ukrainian Football Association.

Of the 16 top-flight teams, FC Mariupol's home stadium is now in territory under Russian control and the stadium of Desna Chernihiv was wrecked by bombardments that collapsed part of a stand and left a deep crater in the field.

Ukraine's two biggest teams, Shakhtar and Dynamo Kyiv, are each touring Europe to play a series of charity games against clubs from around the continent and raise funds for people affected by the war.

BERLIN -- Germany's influential ADAC auto club is calling on its 21 million members to help reduce the country's oil imports from Russia by driving less and taking their foot off the gas where possible.

In an open letter posted on its website Wednesday, the club's leadership said driving more slowly and anticipating stops were among the ways drivers could reduce fuel consumption by up to 20%.

They also urged drivers to consider whether they really need to take the car or could switch to walking, cycling or public transport instead.

The German government says it wants to wean the country off Russian oil imports by the end of the year.

BERLIN -- Chemicals maker BASF says it will wind down most of its business in Russia and Belarus by the beginning of July.

The Ludwigshafen, Germany-based company said Wednesday that it "has not conducted new business" in the two countries in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has now decided to exit most of its existing activities there.

It said that it is exempting business to support food production "as the war risks triggering a global food crisis."

BASF said it currently has 684 employees in Russia and Belarus and plans to "continue its support" for them until the end of this year. It said the two countries accounted for about 1% of its total sales last year.

WARSAW, Poland -- Poland's prime minister has lashed out at Russia for trying to "blackmail" his country with an abrupt cutoff of gas supplies. He says he believes the move was revenge for new sanctions that Warsaw imposed this week against Russia.

The sanctions announced Tuesday targeted 50 Russian oligarchs and companies, including Gazprom. Hours later Poland said it had received notice that Gazprom was cutting off supplies to Poland for failing to comply with new demands to pay in Russian rubles.

Speaking to the Polish parliament, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki vowed that Poland would not be cowed by the gas cutoff. He said Poland was safe thanks to years of efforts aimed at securing gas from other countries.

Lawmakers stood and applauded when he said that Russia's "gas blackmail" would have no effect on his country.

Russian made up some 45% of Poland's overall gas usage until the cutoff. But Poland is far more reliant on coal to heat homes and fuel industry, with gas accounting for only 9% of the country's overall energy mix.

Russian supplies were also due to end later this year in any case. Poland has made plans to get its supplies from other countries, including Norway. A new pipeline, "Baltic Pipe," is due to become operational in the fall.

BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Hungary's foreign minister says his country's supply of Russian natural gas is unaffected by the decision of Russia's Gazprom to cut supplies to Poland and Bulgaria.

Peter Szijjarto said in a video on Facebook Wednesday that "the news that Gazprom's deliveries to Bulgaria have stopped may be worrying," but the transit of Russian gas to Hungary via Bulgaria would continue.

He said: "I would like to reassure everybody that the non-delivery of gas to Bulgaria does not mean the stop of transit through Bulgaria."

Gazprom said it would suspend gas deliveries to Bulgaria and Poland beginning on Wednesday after those countries refused to comply with Russian President Vladimir Putin's demand that European countries pay for gas in rubles.

Szijjarto said Hungary receives around 3.5 billion cubic metres of Russian gas per year via a pipeline that passes through Turkey, Bulgaria and Serbia. He added that supply was assured after Hungary reached an agreement with Russia whereby gas payments would be made to Gazprombank in euros and then converted into rubles.

LONDON -- Britain's top diplomat says the West should send planes to Ukraine to bolster its fight against Russian invasion.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss says "the fate of Ukraine remains in the balance," and is calling for Western nations to increase military support to Kyiv.

In a speech in London on Wednesday, Truss will say: "Heavy weapons, tanks, aeroplanes -- digging deep into our inventories, ramping up production."

She says that "if Putin succeeds there will be untold further misery across Europe and terrible consequences across the globe. We would never feel safe again. So we must be prepared for the long haul and double down on our support for Ukraine."

Truss is also calling for tougher economic sanctions on Russia, saying the West must cut off Russian oil and gas imports "once and for all."

Extracts of the speech were released in advance by the Foreign Office.

NATO nations have supplied Ukraine with military gear including missiles and armoured vehicles, but have been reluctant to send fighter planes out of concern about escalating the conflict.

MOSCOW -- The Russian military says it has struck a batch of Western weapons delivered to Ukraine.

Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Wednesday that sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles hit the weapons stored on the grounds of an aluminum plant in Zaporizhzhia. He said the batch of weapons contained equipment from the U.S. and European countries.

Konashenkov also said that the Russian warplanes struck 59 Ukrainian targets, including areas of concentrations of troops and equipment. He said Russian artillery hit 573 Ukrainian targets.

BRUSSELS -- European Union officials are holding emergency gas talks following Russia's decision to abruptly turn off supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, according to the bloc's top official.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the announcement by Gazprom "is yet another attempt by Russia to use gas as an instrument of blackmail."

Von der Leyen lashed out at what she described as an "unjustified and unacceptable" move underlining "the unreliability of Russia as a gas supplier." Von der Leyen, the head of the EU's executive branch, said a meeting of the gas co-ordination group was underway, adding that the region's 27 countries are prepared to weather Russia's cutoffs.

"Member States have put in place contingency plans for just such a scenario and we worked with them in co-ordination and solidarity," she said. "We are mapping out our co-ordinated EU response. We will also continue working with international partners to secure alternative flows."

LONDON -- British military authorities say Ukraine retains control of a majority of the country's airspace as Russia has failed to destroy Ukraine's air force or suppress its air defences.

The U.K. Ministry of Defence, in an intelligence update released Wednesday morning, says Russian air activity is focused on supporting ground forces in southern and eastern Ukraine.

The ministry says Russian air forces have "very limited" access to northern and western Ukraine, limiting them to long-range attacks with missiles and other "stand-off" weapons.

The ministry also says that the majority of air strikes on the southern city of Mariupol are probably being conducted with unguided bombs, which are difficult to target and increase civilian casualties.

SOFIA, Bulgaria -- Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov said Wednesday that Bulgaria can meet the needs of users for at least one month, after the country was given a one-day notice by Russia's Gazprom that its gas supplies would be discontinued.

He said that gas is still flowing as he spoke.

"Alternative supplies are available, and Bulgaria hopes that alternative routes and supplies will also be secured at EU level," Nikolov said referring to an EU expert meeting due later Wednesday to plan the next steps. He added that Poland and Lithuania are in the same situation as Bulgaria.

The Bulgarian side has fully met its obligations and has made all payments required under its current contract in a timely manner, strictly and in accordance with its terms, Nikolov said, and Bulgaria has paid in advance for supplies in April, which shows that Gazprom has defaulted on its contract.

"Obviously gas is used as a political tool," he said. "As long as I am Minister, Bulgaria will not negotiate under pressure, Bulgaria is not for sale and does not succumb to any trade counterpart."

LVIV, Ukraine -- European gas prices have spiked by as much as 24% following Gazprom's statement that it was suspending deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria starting Wednesday because it hasn't received any payments from them since April 1. Benchmark Dutch futures traded at one point around 125 euros per megawatt hour.

Fatih Birol, the executive director of the Paris-based International Energy Agency, called Russia's decision to cut off natural gas to Bulgaria and Poland the "weaponization of energy supplies."

"Gazprom's move to completely shut off gas supplies to Poland is yet another sign of Russia's politicisation of existing agreements & will only accelerate European efforts to move away from Russian energy supplies," he tweeted Wednesday morning.

He said the Russia's decision "makes it clearer than ever that Europe needs to move quickly to reduce its reliance on Russian energy."

The spike comes even as the weather turns warmer in the Europe, lessening the demand for the natural gas for heating homes and businesses.

MOSCOW -- Russia's state-controlled natural gas giant Gazprom says it has cut gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria after they have refused to pay for the shipments in rubles.

It warned that if they siphon gas intended for other European customers, the deliveries to Europe will be reduced to that amount.

The move follows Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to switch to rubles in payments for the Russian gas supplied to Europe.

BEIJING -- Drone company DJI Technology Co. said it will temporarily suspend business activities in Russia and Ukraine to ensure its products are not used during the hostilities.

"DJI is internally reassessing compliance requirements in various jurisdictions. Pending the current review, DJI will temporarily suspend all business activities in Russia and Ukraine," the company said in a statement.

The declaration makes it one of few Chinese companies who have publicly pulled out of Russia. While many Western brands and companies have withdrawn from the Russian market in protest of its invasion of Ukraine, many Chinese firms have continued operating in the country. China continues to refrain from directly criticizing Russia over the war.

The suspension comes over a month after vice prime minister of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov wrote an open letter appealing to DJI to block the sales of their drones in Russia, alleging that the Russians were using "DJI products in Ukraine in order to navigate their missile to kill civilians."

