Ukraine updates: Romanian journalists detained in Moldova

Canadian government charters flights for Ukrainians fleeing war

Three Canadian charter flights to bring Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion will depart Poland in the coming weeks.Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says the flights will be available to some of the more than 90,000 Ukrainians approved for emergency travel to Canada.

Arizona set to execute 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected the last-minute appeal from an Arizona prisoner to halt his execution less than one hour before he was scheduled to receive a lethal injection Wednesday for the killing of a college student in 1978.

