Ukraine updates: Putin says campaign in Ukraine forced, necessary

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

  • U2's Bono gives 'freedom' concert in Kyiv metro

    Irish rock group U2's frontman Bono and his bandmate The Edge performed a 40-minute concert in a metro station in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Sunday and praised Ukrainians fighting for their freedom from Russia.

    U2 singer Bono at the Philippine Red Cross headquarters in suburban Mandaluyong, east of Manila, Philippines on Dec. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

  • 'Doctor Strange 2' conjures up biggest opening of 2022

    The summer movie season is off to a blockbuster start thanks to 'Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.' The superhero extravaganza grossed an estimated US$185 million in ticket sales in its first weekend in U.S. and Canadian theatres, the Walt Disney Co. said Sunday.

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social