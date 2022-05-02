Ukraine updates: Poland urges EU sanctions on Russian oil and gas industry

Israel blasts Russia over Lavrov's claim Hitler was Jewish

Israel on Monday lashed out at Russia over 'unforgivable' comments by its foreign minister about Nazism and antisemitism — including claims that Adolf Hitler was Jewish. Israel, which summoned the Russian ambassador in response, said the remarks blamed Jews for their own murder in the Holocaust.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends a joint news conference with Eritrea Foreign Minister Osman Saleh Mohammed following their talks in Moscow, Russia, April 27, 2022. (Yuri Kochetkov/Pool Photo via AP)

OPINION | Pattie Lovett-Reid: Why is real estate so expensive in Canada?

Housing prices in Canada are still incredibly high and here is why – we are still dealing with a supply shortage in desirable locations, higher immigration levels have put pressure on demand, along with the strong desire for urban lifestyle living, especially in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal, writes contributor Pattie Lovett-Reid.

First civilians leave Mariupol's Azovstal steel mill; hundreds remain

People fleeing besieged Mariupol described weeks of bombardment and deprivation as they arrived Monday in Ukrainian-held territory, where officials and relief workers anxiously awaited the first group of civilians evacuated from the steel plant that is the last stronghold of Ukrainian fighters in the devastated port city.

Ukraine confirms 'Ghost of Kyiv' fighter pilot a myth

On social media, the 'Ghost of Kyiv' was a military hero, an ace fighter pilot hailed for supposedly shooting down multiple Russian planes. The tales began just days into the war and circulated for months, bolstered by official Ukrainian accounts. But on Saturday, Ukrainian authorities admitted that the legendary pilot was a myth.

