Ukraine updates: Pipeline operator to stop natural gas flow

Ukraine's natural gas pipeline operator said Wednesday it would stop Russian shipments through a key hub in the east of the country, while its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Kyiv's military had made small gains, pushing Russian forces out of four villages near Kharkiv.

    A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a site after an airstrike by Russian forces in Bahmut, Ukraine, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

  • Sri Lanka orders troops to shoot those involved in violence

    Defying a nationwide curfew in Sri Lanka, several hundred protesters continued to chant slogans against the government on Tuesday, a day after violent clashes left four dead and prompted the resignation of the prime minister, who is blamed along with his brother, the president, for leading the country into its worst economic crisis in decades.

  • Prince Charles delivers the Queen's Speech at U.K. parliament opener

    Britain's Conservative government made sweeping promises to cut crime, improve health care and revive the U.K.'s pandemic-scarred economy as it laid out its plans for the next year in a tradition-steeped ceremony in Parliament -- but without Queen Elizabeth II, who was absent for the first time in six decades.

