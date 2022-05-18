Ukraine updates: NATO says Finland, Sweden apply to join

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine hopes to swap Mariupol steel mill fighters for Russian POWs

Ukrainian fighters extracted from the last bastion of resistance in Mariupol were taken to a former penal colony in enemy-controlled territory, and a top military official hoped they could be exchanged for Russian prisoners of war. But a Moscow lawmaker said they should be brought to 'justice.'

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social