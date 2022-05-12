Ukraine updates: More airstrikes on Mariupol steel mill
What's happening in Ukraine today and how are countries around the world responding? Read live updates on Vladimir Putin and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine's military says Russian forces are continuing airstrikes on the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol and pressing their advance on towns in eastern Ukraine.
In its operational statement for Day 78 of the war, the Ukrainian military's General Staff says Russian forces have also fired artillery and grenade launchers at Ukrainian troops in the direction of Zaporizhzhia, which has been a refuge for civilians fleeing Mariupol.
It did not elaborate on the latest action around Azovstal.
The military says Russian forces also fired artillery at Ukrainian units north of the city of Kharkiv in the northeast, and reported Russian strikes in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions to the north.
Across the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of eastern Ukraine, site of sustained fighting since the war began, the Ukrainian military noted “partial success” in Russia’s advance. It said Ukrainian forces repulsed nine Russian attacks and destroyed several drones and military vehicles. The information could not be independently verified.
__
KYIV, Ukraine — An adviser to the Mariupol mayor said Wednesday that Russian forces have blocked all evacuation routes out of the city.
The adviser, Petro Andriushchenko, said there were few apartment buildings fit to live in after the weeks of bombardment and very little food or drinking water.
Andriushchenko said some residents who have remained in the city are cooperating with the Russian occupying forces in exchange for food.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk says Ukraine has offered to release Russian prisoners of war if Russia will allow the badly injured fighters to be evacuated from the Mariupol steel plant.
Russian forces have surrounded the plant, the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in the southern port city.
Vereshchuk said no agreement has been reached but negotiations were underway. The fighters trapped in the plant have refused to surrender to the Russians, saying they fear being tortured or killed.
___
WASHINGTON — U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said a ban on sales of semiconductors and other technology to Russia by the U.S. and its allies is having a serious impact on Russia’s ability to manufacture military equipment.
“We have reports from Ukrainians that when they find Russian equipment, military equipment, on the ground, it’s filled with semiconductors that they took out of dishwashers and refrigerators,” Raimondo said Wednesday during a Senate hearing, adding that she met a few weeks ago with Ukraine’s prime minister.
Raimondo said two of Russia’s tank manufacturing plants have shut and many of its auto makers have furloughed workers and closed down.
“And so the point is, we are having a very serious effect,” she said. “What we need to do in order to continue this is enforcement, enforcement, enforcement.”
Raimondo said U.S. exports of technology to Russia are down nearly 70% since late February when the Biden administration, in coordination with European and Asian allies, imposed sanctions and export controls on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.
__
WASHINGTON — Final congressional approval of a US$40 billion Ukraine aid bill seems certain within days, according to some lawmakers.
The Senate’s top Republicans said Wednesday they expect strong GOP backing for the House-passed measure. That will signal a bipartisan, heightened commitment to helping thwart the bloody Russian invasion.
In his nightly video address Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said funds from the aid bill will allow Ukraine to get more weapons and equipment plus help investigate war crimes by Russia.
The bill also would help regional allies, replenish weapons the Pentagon has shipped overseas and provide $5 billion to address global food shortages caused by the war’s crippling of Ukraine’s normally robust production of many crops.
The new measure includes $6 billion to arm and train Ukrainian forces, $8.7 billion to restore American stores of weapons shipped to Ukraine and $3.9 billion for U.S. forces deployed to the area.
There’s also $8.8 billion in economic support for Ukraine, $4 billion to help Ukraine and allies finance arms and equipment purchases and $900 million for housing, education and other help for Ukrainian refugees in the U.S.
__
BERLIN — The UN nuclear agency says it is again receiving remote data from the Chornobyl power plant in Ukraine following an interruption caused by the Russian occupation of the site.
The International Atomic Energy Agency said late Wednesday that data transmission was re-established following a visit by its inspectors and technicians in April, after Russian forces withdrew.
The agency said it was the first time in two months that it has received remote data from all nuclear power plants and spent fuel storage facilities in Ukraine where monitoring systems are in place.
Its head, Rafael Mariano Grossi, said this was “a very important step for the IAEA to continue to implement safeguards in Ukraine.”
Grossi cautioned, though, that on-site verification at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant “continues to be challenging owing to the presence of Russian forces and Rosatom personnel at the site,” calling the situation “unsustainable.”
Grossi said he has proposed leading an expert visit to Zaporizhzhya “after the necessary consultations and at the earliest possible opportunity.”
___
MOSCOW — The governor of a Russian region near Ukraine says that at least one civilian has been killed and another six have been wounded in the Ukrainian shelling of a village close to the border.
Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the village of Solokhi came under shelling from the Ukrainian side late Wednesday. He said that the village residents will be evacuated.
Gladkov’s account couldn’t be independently verified. Russian authorities in the regions near Ukraine have repeatedly reported incidents when border areas came under Ukrainian shelling.
___
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry has accused Russia of stealing the country’s grain and trying to sell some of it at global markets.
The ministry said in Wednesday’s commentary that the stealing of Ukrainian grain amounts to looting.
It warned countries that purchase Russian grain that some of its shipments could contain the grain stolen from Ukraine, making its buyers possible accomplices.
The ministry cited official estimates indicating that Russia already may have stolen 400,000-500,000 metric tons of grain that cost over US$100 million. It charged that “practically all ships leaving Sevastopol with a load of grain are carrying the grain stolen from Ukraine.”
It urged the global community to toughen the sanctions against Russia.
___
TURIN, Italy – A Ukrainian band that’s competing in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest turned out in a Turin park for a rally with a few dozen of their compatriots to express solidarity for their war-ravaged homeland.
Ahead of Wednesday night’s competition, the Kalush Orchestra posed for photos with some 50 Ukrainians who live in Italy.
Each of the rally’s participants put a hand to the heart in a sign of devotion to Ukraine.
Kalush Orchestra this week was one of the entrants advancing to the finals of the wildly popular European annual songfest, whose winner will be decided on Saturday.
The Ukrainians rallied behind a stage where free concerts by some of the musical groups from among the 35 nations sending entries are held nightly on the sidelines of the actual competition.
The upbeat entry by Kalush Orchestra for the competition is a song that was composed by the band’s front-man as a tribute to his mother.
But the song, “Stefania,” has been transformed to a kind of anthem to Ukraine, which was invaded by its powerful neighbour Russia on Feb. 24.
The song quickly became a sentimental favourite for many of Eurovision’s fans.
___
Get in touch
Do you have any questions about the attack on Ukraine? Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca.
- Please include your name, location, and contact information if you are willing to speak to a journalist with CTV News.
- Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre's crypto policy questioned, and other notable moments from the English Conservative leadership debate
Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls squared off in the first official party debate on Wednesday night in Edmonton, Alta. From policy conversations to some digs at each other, interrupted at times by a sad trombone buzzer cutting debaters off, here are some key moments from the English-language debate.
Conservative leadership: Poilievre fends off attacks, candidates debate future of party
Candidates vying for the Conservative leadership all framed the country -- and the party -- as deeply divided at the first official debate on Wednesday, and took turns pointing fingers at one rival they accuse of driving disunity in the race.
'Completely innocent': Calgary woman killed in crash after road rage shooting was mother of 5
Calgary police say road rage led to a shooting between two vehicles Tuesday night that in turn caused a crash, leaving an innocent woman dead.
Calgary Flames down Dallas Stars 3-1 to take series lead
Andrew Mangiapane scored the game-winner in the third period for the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their NHL playoff series.
'We just want change': Former gymnast details alleged abuse within sport in class-action lawsuit
Former gymnast Amelia Cline tells CTV News about the verbal and physical abuse she endured within the sport as the class-action lawsuit filed against Gymnastics Canada and several provincial bodies claims an abusive toxic culture in the past four decades.
Russia continues Mariupol steel mill strikes as Ukraine offers exchange
Russian forces were continuing their airstrikes on the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol and pressing their advance on towns in eastern Ukraine, the general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said Thursday.
Flight schedules, out-of-practice travellers contributing to long lines at Canadian airports: minister
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says Canada's airport security agency is increasing its staffing, but that a lack of workers is not the main culprit for the unacceptable delays passengers are facing this spring.
Finland's leaders in favour of applying for NATO membership
Finland's president and prime minister said Thursday they're in favour of applying for NATO membership, paving the way for the alliance to expand amid Russia's war in Ukraine.
Defence suggests complainant made up 'stories' to get 'revenge' on Hoggard
Defence lawyers suggested Wednesday that an Ottawa woman fabricated rape allegations about Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard as a 'form of revenge' after he physically injured her during consensual sex and hurt her feelings.
Canada
-
Stephen Lecce apologizes for participating in fraternity 'slave auction'
One of Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford's highest profile candidates is apologizing after a report emerged about him participating in a fraternity house 'slave auction' when he was in university.
-
N.S. police chief felt RCMP 'nudged' not to reveal early warning of killer's danger
A Nova Scotia police chief told an investigator last year that in the aftermath of the 2020 mass shooting, he felt "nudged" by the RCMP not to release a report that had warned the gunman was a threat years before his rampage.
-
Retail Council of Canada eyeing domestic baby formula supply amid Abbott recall
The Retail Council of Canada says it's keeping an eye on domestic supplies of baby formula as a recall of some Abbott products spikes demand overall.
-
An engaging day in the legislature: B.C. MLA proposes to girlfriend on house floor
Coquitlam-Port Moody MLA Rick Glumac surprised the B.C. legislature Wednesday by proposing to his longtime girlfriend, Haven Lurbiecki, who was watching from the gallery.
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario driver warns people about licence plate renewal rule after receiving hefty fine
An Ontario driver who got a $495 ticket is warning people about a rule he says he didn’t know still existed after the province dropped licence plate renewal fees.
-
Flight schedules, out-of-practice travellers contributing to long lines at Canadian airports: minister
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says Canada's airport security agency is increasing its staffing, but that a lack of workers is not the main culprit for the unacceptable delays passengers are facing this spring.
World
-
Ukraine updates: More airstrikes on Mariupol steel mill
What's happening in Ukraine on Thursday: Ukraine's military says Russian forces are continuing airstrikes on the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol and pressing their advance on towns in eastern Ukraine.
-
Finland's leaders in favour of applying for NATO membership
Finland's president and prime minister said Thursday they're in favour of applying for NATO membership, paving the way for the alliance to expand amid Russia's war in Ukraine.
-
Slain Al Jazeera journalist was icon of Palestinian coverage
An Al Jazeera correspondent who was shot dead on Wednesday during an Israeli raid in the West Bank was a highly respected journalist in the Middle East whose unflinching coverage was known to millions of viewers.
-
Dems' bid to secure Roe v. Wade falls to GOP-led filibuster
The U.S. Senate fell far short Wednesday in a rushed effort toward enshrining Roe v. Wade abortion access as federal law, blocked by a Republican filibuster in a blunt display of the nation's partisan divide over the landmark court decision and the limits of legislative action.
-
Russia continues Mariupol steel mill strikes as Ukraine offers exchange
Russian forces were continuing their airstrikes on the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol and pressing their advance on towns in eastern Ukraine, the general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said Thursday.
-
Pillen beats Trump's candidate in Nebraska governor primary
Jim Pillen, a University of Nebraska regent backed by the state's outgoing governor, won a crowded Republican primary for governor on Tuesday over a candidate endorsed by Donald Trump, dealing the former president a notable loss as he tries to shape the GOP's future.
Politics
-
Poilievre's crypto policy questioned, and other notable moments from the English Conservative leadership debate
Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls squared off in the first official party debate on Wednesday night in Edmonton, Alta. From policy conversations to some digs at each other, interrupted at times by a sad trombone buzzer cutting debaters off, here are some key moments from the English-language debate.
-
Recap the first official Conservative leadership debate
Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls debated face-to-face in English in Edmonton, Alta. on May 11. It was the first of two official debates organized. The party promised a policy-focused event, and largely delivered. Recap our reporters' real-time updates.
-
Trudeau government gives $3.5 million to abortion access projects in Canada
The Liberal government is spending $3.5 million on two projects to improve abortion access in Canada, as the re-emergence of the landmark Roe v. Wade case in the United States brings renewed attention to the issue on both sides of the border.
Health
-
Acute hepatitis: What symptoms should parents should look out for
As worldwide cases of liver disease among children go up, officials are now recommending that parents should look for these symptoms.
-
Alberta reports 2 probable cases of severe acute hepatitis in children
One child has been discharged and is doing well, while the other remains in hospital, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Wednesday.
-
U.S. overdose deaths hit record 107,000 last year, CDC says
More than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, setting another tragic record in the nation's escalating overdose epidemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated Wednesday.
Sci-Tech
-
Space telescope in home stretch of tests; early pics impress
NASA's new space telescope is in the home stretch of testing, with science observations expected to begin in July, astronomers said Monday.
-
China's Mars rover uncovers evidence of water at landing site
China's Zhurong rover has found evidence suggesting that water persisted on Mars for much longer than expected.
-
Supplies launched to China's new space station for next crew
A Chinese cargo vessel docked with the country's under-construction space station Tuesday ahead of a new three-person crew expected to arrive next month.
Entertainment
-
Halsey is 'allergic to literally everything' since giving birth and has been hospitalized multiple times
Halsey has revealed that they have received multiple diagnoses since giving birth last July.
-
Defence suggests complainant made up 'stories' to get 'revenge' on Hoggard
Defence lawyers suggested Wednesday that an Ottawa woman fabricated rape allegations about Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard as a 'form of revenge' after he physically injured her during consensual sex and hurt her feelings.
-
Mario Batali acquittal underscores perils of Me Too cases
Nearly five years into the Me Too era, former prosecutors, legal experts and victims' advocates say prosecuting sexual misconduct cases has proven to be no easier than before the reckoning that ignited a firestorm of accusations against powerful, seemingly untouchable men.
Business
-
'I thought it was a joke': N.S. homes continue to sell well over asking prices
Nova Scotia's red hot real estate market continues to surprise, with hundreds of homes selling for tens of thousands of dollars over asking prices, making some instant millionaires.
-
Coinbase CEO says new disclosure does not mean firm faces bankruptcy risk
The chief executive of Coinbase said a disclosure in its latest quarterly filing did not indicate the cryptocurrency exchange operator faced a bankruptcy risk and it had been made to meet a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requirement.
-
Asian shares track technology-led sell-off on Wall Street
Shares fell in Asia on Thursday after the release of worse inflation data than expected sparked heavy selling of technology stocks on Wall Street.
Lifestyle
-
Apple to pull the plug on iPod after more than 20 years
Apple is discontinuing the iPod more than 20 years after the device became the face of portable music and kickstarted its meteoric evolution into the world's biggest company.
-
'The Rock,' the largest white diamond ever auctioned, sells for US$21.9 million
The largest white diamond to ever come up for auction has been sold for 21,681,000 CHF (US$21.9 million) at Christie's in Geneva.
-
75-year-old Quebecer becomes oldest man to perform a headstand
At 75 years old, a Quebecer has claimed the world record for the oldest male to perform a headstand.
Sports
-
'We just want change': Former gymnast details alleged abuse within sport in class-action lawsuit
Former gymnast Amelia Cline tells CTV News about the verbal and physical abuse she endured within the sport as the class-action lawsuit filed against Gymnastics Canada and several provincial bodies claims an abusive toxic culture in the past four decades.
-
Calgary Flames down Dallas Stars 3-1 to take series lead
Andrew Mangiapane scored the game-winner in the third period for the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their NHL playoff series.
-
Bob Lanier, NBA force who left big shoes to fill, dies at 73
Bob Lanier, the left-handed big man who muscled up beside the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as one of the NBA's top players of the 1970s, died Tuesday. He was 73.
Autos
-
Gas prices push record highs as demand surges, supply constrained
Drivers can expect more pain at the pumps this morning as gasoline prices push new records. Natural Resources Canada says the average price across the country for regular gasoline hit 197.4 cents per litre on Tuesday for an all-time high.
-
Hyundai recalls 215K Sonatas in U.S.; faulty hoses can leak fuel
Hyundai is recalling more than 215,000 midsize cars in the U.S. -- most for a second time -- because fuel hoses can leak in the engine compartment and cause fires.
-
Surging gas prices to stall summer road trips for many Canadians, survey suggests
The surging price of gasoline shows no signs of stopping and that's starting to affect how people are planning their summer holidays.