Ukraine updates: Journalist killed by Russian strike on Kyiv

5 days that changed the war in Ukraine

This week the war in Ukraine may have transitioned from one nation's bloody fight for liberation against Russia's vicious onslaught to a potentially years-long great power struggle.

