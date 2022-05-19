Ukraine updates: Japan to double aid to US$600M

Poilievre faces backlash for comments on Jordan Peterson podcast

Some are calling attention to a comment about 'Anglo-Saxon words' that Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre made while appearing as a guest on controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson’s podcast. The term has been used by those on the far-right to differentiate white people from immigrants and people of colour.

    What's happening in Ukraine on Thursday: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday his country will double its financial aid for Ukraine to US$600 million in support of the country badly damaged by Russia's aggression.

    Rescuers work at a site of an apartment building destroyed by Russian shelling in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

  • Man charged in Buffalo massacre due back in court

    The white man accused of slaughtering 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket was scheduled to appear in court Thursday as authorities including the FBI continue to investigate the possibility of hate crime and terrorism charges.

    Payton Gendron appears during his arraignment in Buffalo City Court, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (Mark Mulville/The Buffalo News via AP)

  • Biden has eye on China as he heads to South Korea, Japan

    President Joe Biden departs on a six-day trip to South Korea and Japan aiming to build rapport with the two nations' leaders while also sending an unmistakable message to China: Russia's faltering invasion of Ukraine should give Beijing pause about its own saber-rattling in the Pacific.

