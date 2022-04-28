Ukraine updates: Germany leader defends ongoing gas purchases
What's happening in Ukraine today and how are countries around the world responding? Read live updates on Vladimir Putin and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
TOKYO -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is defending his country's ongoing purchase of gas and other fossil fuels from Russia.
Speaking during a visit to Japan on Thursday, Scholz said that "it is a challenge that many European countries, including Germany, are dependent on imports of fossil resources from Russia."
Scholz said his government aims to end imports of Russian coal and oil this year. He said that "the same will happen for gas, but that is a process that will require more time."
Asked whether he was concerned Russia might stop shipping gas to Germany, like it did this week for Poland and Bulgaria, Scholz acknowledged that "any interruption would have consequences for the economic situation."
He said this was also the reason why there no sanctions have so far been imposed on energy supplies from Russia, adding this had been decided "in close cooperation with our partners who themselves are energy exporters and therefore in a different starting position, such as the United States."
Scholz said: "Whether and what decisions the Russian government takes in this regard one can only speculate, but it makes little sense to do so."
------
ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed the war in Ukraine in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The leaders also discussed a prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia that took place in Turkey on Wednesday. Erdogan's office said he told Putin on Thursday that Turkey's mediation in the exchange was an indication of the importance Ankara attaches to "peace, dialogue and cooperation."
He reiterated Turkey's readiness to mediate between Russia and Ukraine and its wish to establish peace in the region "by increasing the momentum" generated in face-to-face talks that were held between the two countries' delegations in Istanbul late last month.
It was the second telephone call between the two presidents this week. On Tuesday, Erdogan urged Putin to agree to direct talks with his Ukrainian counterpart.
------
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden is asking Congress or new powers to seize and repurpose the assets of Russian oligarchs as part of a new funding request to aid Ukraine in its defense against Russia's invasion.
In remarks at the White House on Thursday morning, Biden will formally ask for billions of dollars in additional U.S. spending earmarked for supplying Ukraine's military, bolstering its economy and supporting the millions of refugees who fled Russia's invasion two months ago. The White House said he will also seek new authorities from Congress to strengthen U.S. sanctions against the Russian government and those who profit from it, the White House said.
Biden is asking lawmakers to make it a criminal offense for a person to "knowingly or intentionally possess proceeds directly obtained from corrupt dealings with the Russian government," double the statute of limitations for foreign money laundering offenses to 10 years, and expand the definition of "racketeering" under U.S. law to include efforts to evade sanctions.
------
MOSCOW -- Russia says that Turkey gave it advance notice before moving to bar Russian planes from flying to Syria over its territory.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday that Turkey had asked Russia more than a month ago not to send Syria-bound planes over its territory. She added that "the reasons for that were clear to us and the Russian side isn't using that route."
Zakharova made the comment when asked about Turkey's weekend announcement that it had halted Russian flights to Turkey over its territory from the start of this month.
It wasn't clear whether the move was related to Russia's military operation in Ukraine. Turkey has close relations with both countries and has positioned itself as a mediator.
Russia and Turkey have backed opposite sides in the Syrian civil war.
------
COPENHAGEN, Denmark - One of Denmark's largest supermarket chains says it will lay off 100 office employees because of "the situation in Ukraine" and the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.
It said Thursday that both "pose significant challenges to the grocery trade."
Kræn Østergård Nielsen, the chief executive of COOP Danmark, the country's second-biggest retailer of consumer goods, said that rising prices for transport, energy and food mean the costs of running the business must be reduced.
------
SOFIA, Bulgaria -- Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov has said during a visit to the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka that he hopes Bulgarian lawmakers will agree next week to send military assistance to Ukraine.
Petkov was due to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv later Thursday. He said after viewing damage caused to Borodyanka during the initial Russian advance that "we cannot be indifferent. We cannot say that this is a Ukrainian problem, we cannot say some people are dying but we are not interested in that."
He criticized the argument of some politicians in Bulgaria that denying military aid to Ukraine would bring about a faster peace.
Petkov said: "If this is the price of peace, if the Russian state continues to fire and no one can defend himself -- is this the peace we want?"
------
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine -- Witnesses and local authorities say that at least three people, including a child, were wounded when a rocket struck a residential area in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia -- the first such residential strike since Russia's invasion began.
They said there were no military facilities nearby.
Emergency services official Pavlo Zhukov told The Associated Press at the scene on Thursday that the rocket had been hit by a Ukrainian anti-aircraft system and that if it had struck directly, much more damage would have resulted.
Several homes were destroyed or damaged. A dog was killed by shrapnel.
The strike occurred as Russian forces move closer to the industrial city that has been a crucial waypoint for people leaving Mariupol and other occupied cities.
------
KYIV, Ukraine -- Mariupol authorities are sounding the alarm about unsanitary conditions in the ravaged port city that they say pose a “deadly danger” to its remaining residents.
Mariupol City Council said on the messaging app Telegram Thursday that “deadly epidemics may break out in the city due to the lack of centralized water supply and sewerage, the decomposition of thousands of corpses under the rubble, a catastrophic shortage of drinking water and food.”
It said that the lives of 100,000 people who still remain in Mariupol, out of 450,000 pre-war residents, may be in danger — pointing to diseases like cholera and dysentery.
The Telegram post cited Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko as saying that “the invaders are not able to provide the remaining population with food, water and medicines -- or are simply not interested in that." He said that “living conditions in the ruined Mariupol are now medieval” and that "an immediate and complete evacuation is needed.”
___
BERLIN — German police have recorded more than 1,700 crimes in the country in connection with the war in Ukraine, most of them property damage and insults.
The group Mediendienst Integration said Thursday that a survey of all German police authorities showed that the crimes largely targeted people of Russian or Ukrainian origin, or their property.
The group said more than 160 cases of violence against a person were recorded. Authorities have also opened 170 investigations over the use of the ‘Z’ symbol that in some contexts is considered to be a show of support for Russia’s war in Ukraine, which Germany deems illegal.
Germany has a large population of migrants from the former Soviet Union. Since the outbreak of the war in February it also has taken in almost 400,000 Ukrainians seeking shelter from the conflict.
___
WASHINGTON — A majority of U.S. adults say misinformation around Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a major problem, and they largely fault the Russian government for spreading those falsehoods.
A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows 61% of people in the United States say the spread of misinformation about the war is a major problem, with only 7% saying it’s not a problem. Older adults were more likely to identify the wartime misinformation as an issue, with 44% of those under 30 calling it a problem, compared with 65% of those 30 or older.
Misleading social media posts, fake pictures or videos and propagandized headlines have proliferated on websites, from TikTok to Facebook, since Russia’s assault on Ukraine began in February. In recent weeks, Russian state media and social media accounts have operated in lockstep to push tweets, TV reports and posts that claim photos of bombed buildings and bodies across Ukraine have been staged or faked.
___
KYIV, Ukraine — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has toured areas outside the Ukrainian capital that suffered damage during the Russian advance there.
Speaking to journalists on Thursday at several points, Guterres urged Russia to cooperate with the International Criminal Court. That’s after the bodies of civilians were found in areas once held by Russian forces, some shot with their hands bound.
Guterres also said that “civilians always pay the highest price” in any war.
“When I see those destroyed buildings, I must say what I feel. I imagined my family in one of those houses that is now destroyed and black. I see my granddaughters running away in panic, part of the family eventually killed,” he said. “So, the war is an absurdity in the 21st century. The war is evil. And when one sees these situations our heart, of course, stays with the victims.”
He also added: “When we talk about war crimes, we cannot forget that the worst of crimes is war itself.”
___
BERLIN — German lawmakers have voted in favour of sending heavy weapons to Ukraine, a symbolic decision that reflects the government’s change of course on the issue.
Germany had initially refused to send any offensive weapons to Ukraine and later balked at sending heavy equipment such as armored vehicles.
Under pressure domestically and from allies, Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government agreed recently to let Ukraine purchase German armaments and support weapons swaps with allies who in turn are sending heavy gear to Ukraine.
Germany has already sent about 2,500 anti-aircraft missiles, 900 bazookas, and millions of rounds of ammunition, hand grenades and mines to Ukraine, the dpa news agency reported. It now plans to give armored vehicles to Slovenia to replace Soviet-era tanks the country is sending to Ukraine, send mortars directly to Ukraine and let Kyiv purchase mothballed self-propelled armored anti-aircraft guns from Germany.
German companies have also asked to send 88 Leopard tanks, 100 Marder armored vehicles and 100 howitzers to Ukraine, permission for which has yet to be granted.
Thursday’s non-binding motion — with 586 lawmakers in favour, 100 against and seven abstentions — received support from governing parties and the main opposition Union bloc of ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel.
___
LVIV, Ukraine — Satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press show Russian fire is intensifying on a steel mill that is the last Ukrainian-held area in the city of Mariupol.
The images by Planet Labs PBC shot Wednesday show that concentrated attacks have greatly damaged a central facility at the Azovstal steelworks.
An estimated 1,000 civilians are sheltering along with about 2,000 Ukrainian fighters in the steelworks, a massive Soviet-era complex with a warren of underground facilities built to withstand airstrikes.
Mariupol, a strategic port city on the Sea of Azov, is viewed as crucial for the Russians in the war.
The new images come as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visits Ukraine and plans to speak to Ukraine’s president about his efforts to negotiate with Moscow for a corridor for people to leave the besieged area.
___
BRUSSELS — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says that Finland and Sweden would be embraced with open arms should they decide to join the 30-nation military organization and could join quite quickly.
Stoltenberg’s remarks Thursday come as public support in Finland and Sweden for NATO membership mounts in response to Russia’s war on Ukraine. Media speculation in the two countries suggests the two might apply in mid-May.
Stoltenberg says that “it’s their decision. But if they decide to apply, Finland and Sweden will be warmly welcomed, and I expect that process to go quickly.”
He gave no precise time frame, but did say that the two could expect some protection should Russia try to intimidate them from the time they apply until they formally join.
Stoltenberg says he’s “confident that there are ways to bridge that interim period in a way which is good enough and works for both Finland and Sweden.”
NATO’s collective security guarantee ensures that all member countries must come to the aid of any ally under attack. Stoltenberg added that many NATO allies have now pledged or provided a total of at least US$8 billion in military support to Ukraine.
___
LONDON — Britain’s defence ministry says the Russian navy still has the ability to strike coastal targets in Ukraine, even after the losses of two warships.
In an intelligence briefing posted Thursday morning, the ministry says that about 20 Russian naval vessels, including submarines, are currently operating in the Black Sea operational zone.
But the ministry says Russia isn’t able to replace the cruiser Moskva, which sank earlier this month in the Black Sea, because the Bosporus remains closed to all non-Turkish warships.
Russia also lost the landing ship Saratov, which was destroyed by explosions and fire on March 24.
___
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s General Staff says Russia is increasing the pace of its offensive in the east of the country, the goal of which is to take full control of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and have a land corridor to Crimea.
The Russian forces “are exerting intense fire” in almost all directions, the General Staff said in their Thursday morning update, with the “greatest activity observed in Slobozhanske and Donetsk directions.”
Strikes on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, continue, the update said, and more forces have been moved to the city of Izyum. In the Donetsk direction, the Russian troops are focusing on encircling the Ukrainian forces.
Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian forces have repelled six attacks in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the General Staff said.
___
KYIV, Ukraine — Serhiy Haidai, the governor of the Luhansk region, says Thursday that four civilians have died in the region over the past 24 hours and four more were wounded.
The Russian shelling has also destroyed 10 houses in the city of Popasna, Haidai said in the messaging app Telegram.
“The Russian army shelled the residential area in Luhansk region for 29 times by aircrafts, multiple rocket launches, tube artillery and mortars,” Haidai wrote. “The enemy shelled Popasna and Lysychansk for 10 times, and Hirske for four very long times.”
___
CAMP ATTERBURY, Indiana — The war in Ukraine has National Guard troops in the U.S. state of Indiana preparing equipment for transport to help Kyiv fight Russia.
Footage released by the Indiana National Guard on Wednesday show them preparing M113 armored carriers.
The M113 is an older armored carrier dating back to the 1960s and the height of the Cold War between the U.S. and the Soviet Union.
But these armored carriers still run and appear to be battle-ready. At Camp Atterbury, just south of Indianapolis, Guardsmen checked their treads, engines and other equipment before loading them onto trucks to send to the battlefield.
It’s part of a massive effort by the U.S. and other Western allies to arm Ukraine.
___
KYIV, Ukraine — In the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, a series of explosions boomed near the television tower late Wednesday and at least temporarily knocked Russian channels off the air, Ukrainian and Russian news organizations reported.
The Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said missiles and rockets were fired at the city from the direction of the Ukrainian forces to the northwest.
Kherson has been occupied by Russian forces since early in the war.
Ukrayinska Pravda, an online newspaper, said the strikes set off a fire and knocked Russian television channels off the air.
RIA Novosti said the broadcast later resumed. It said Russian channels began broadcasting from Kherson last week.
Russia has been determined to strengthen its control over the city, but residents have continued to come out onto the streets to protest the occupation.
___
BERLIN — An independent research group says Germany was the biggest buyer of Russian energy during the first two months since the start of the war in Ukraine.
A study published by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air calculates that Russia earned US$66.5 billion from fossil fuel exports since Russian troops attacked Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Using data on ship movements, real-time tracking of gas flows through pipelines and estimates based on historical monthly trade, the researchers reckon Germany paid Russia about 9.1 billion euros ($9.5 billion) for fossil fuel deliveries in the first two months of the war.
The German government says it can’t comment on estimates and declines to provide any figures of its own.
___
Get in touch
Do you have any questions about the attack on Ukraine? Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca.
- Please include your name, location, and contact information if you are willing to speak to a journalist with CTV News.
- Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mounting evidence Canada trained Ukrainian extremists, gov't needs to be held to account: experts
Continued evidence that the Canadian Armed Forces have trained extremists in Ukrainian military should raise tough questions for government, experts say.
'More questions than answers': COVID vaccines for kids under 5 still not authorized in Canada
There are no vaccines currently approved for use in children under the age of five in Canada. While this may leave some parents concerned about their child's exposure to COVID-19, experts insist there's no reason to rush the process.
Quebec sword attack accused says he began to regret 'mission' after 2nd killing
The man accused of murdering two people with a sword in Quebec City on Halloween night 2020 testified Wednesday that after the second killing, he began to have doubts about what he called his 'mission.'
'Jeopardy!' phenom Mattea Roach on the lesser-known challenge of repeat wins: host banter
'Jeopardy!' champ Mattea Roach has proven she can conquer dozens of quiz clues with ease. But in addition to displaying superior skill with the buzzer, the phenom has had to prepare for another challenge that can get harder with each win: coming up with engaging anecdotes for each TV episode.
Harrowing allegation of rape in Russian-occupied Kherson
A 16-year-old Ukrainian alleges she was raped by a soldier in a part of the southern region of Kherson while it was occupied by Russian forces, an incident investigated by Ukrainian prosecutors and deemed a war crime.
Ukraine says Russian offensive in east gathering momentum
Russia's offensive in eastern Ukraine gathered momentum Thursday as the United Nations' chief surveyed the destruction in towns outside Kyiv that experienced some of the worst horrors of the first onslaught of the war.
Prince Andrew stripped of 'freedom of city' by York council
Prince Andrew has lost another ceremonial honor as groups throughout Britain cut ties to the royal disgraced by allegations of sexual misconduct.
TREND LINE | Conservatives open 'statistically significant' lead over Liberals: Nanos poll
The Conservative Party of Canada has opened up a 'statistically significant' lead over the governing Liberals, the latest polling from Nanos Research shows.
OPINION | Don Martin: The thunder of overreaction as Rolling Blunder wheels toward Ottawa
As was the case with the Freedom Convoy, it’s the organizers of Rolling Thunder who are giving the event's modest purpose some ominous overtones, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion piece for CTVNews.ca.
Canada
-
Quebec sword attack accused says he began to regret 'mission' after 2nd killing
The man accused of murdering two people with a sword in Quebec City on Halloween night 2020 testified Wednesday that after the second killing, he began to have doubts about what he called his 'mission.'
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Car stolen from an Ontario street tracked to Nigeria
CTV News was able to find a vehicle stolen from an Ontario street more than six months earlier. It was sitting in a parking lot in a suburb of Lagos, Nigeria.
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry explores fallout of police impersonation
Public trust in law enforcement agencies is undermined every time someone is caught impersonating a police officer, the inquiry investigating the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia was told Wednesday.
-
Toronto shooting suspect atop Canada's most wanted list arrested
The top name on a new list of Canada’s most wanted violent fugitives was arrested just hours after the list and a $250,000 reward were made public.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | Conservatives open 'statistically significant' lead over Liberals: Nanos poll
The Conservative Party of Canada has opened up a 'statistically significant' lead over the governing Liberals, the latest polling from Nanos Research shows.
-
Freshii under fire for paying workers $3.75/hr in Nicaragua
Freshii has come under fire for outsourcing virtual cashier jobs to Nicaraguans, paying $3.75 per hour, a move labour experts have called 'disgusting.'
World
-
Israel halts for Holocaust day, honours 6 million Jews killed
Sirens blared across Israel early Thursday as the country came to a standstill in an annual ritual honouring the 6 million Jews murdered during the Holocaust.
-
Occupied Ukrainian city fears sham Russian referendum plans
Ever since Russian forces took the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson in early March, residents sensed the occupiers had a special plan for their town. Now, amid a crescendo of warnings from Ukraine that Russia plans to stage a sham referendum to transform the territory into a pro-Moscow 'people's republic,' it appears locals guessed right.
-
U.S. school library bill advances, sponsor suggests book burning
Tennessee Republicans advanced legislation Wednesday that would place more scrutiny over what books are placed in public schools libraries, moments after the bill’s House sponsor said any inappropriate book should be burned.
-
New tests to decide Shanghai reopening as Beijing stocks up
Shanghai authorities said new COVID-19 testing over the next few days will determine which neighbourhoods can safely start reopening, as residents in Beijing watched carefully for word for whether the capital will lock down.
-
Mounting evidence Canada trained Ukrainian extremists, gov't needs to be held to account: experts
Continued evidence that the Canadian Armed Forces have trained extremists in Ukrainian military should raise tough questions for government, experts say.
-
Ukraine updates: Germany leader defends ongoing gas purchases
What's happening in Ukraine on Thursday: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is defending his country's ongoing purchase of gas and other fossil fuels from Russia.
Politics
-
Liberals propose temporary new power to adjourn House 'without notice' and revive late-night sittings
In a move typically not seen until closer to the end of the spring sitting, the Liberals have given notice for a motion looking to revive late-night House sittings, while also proposing to give ministers the temporary power to table 'without notice' a motion to adjourn the Commons until the fall.
-
Canadian MPs unanimously back motion calling Russian attacks in Ukraine a 'genocide'
Canadian members of Parliament voted unanimously on Wednesday to label Russia's attacks in Ukraine a 'genocide.' The vote was triggered following the tabling of an NDP-backed unanimous consent motion.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | Conservatives open 'statistically significant' lead over Liberals: Nanos poll
The Conservative Party of Canada has opened up a 'statistically significant' lead over the governing Liberals, the latest polling from Nanos Research shows.
Health
-
Pimlico Confectioners brand Vegan Fine Hazelnut Truffles recalled for undeclared milk
A recall has been ordered for Pimlico Confectioners brand Vegan Fine Hazelnut Truffles because the product contains milk which is not declared on the label.
-
McKinsey exec faces questions on opioid, FDA consulting work
The top executive for global consulting firm McKinsey & Company faced congressional questions Wednesday about the company's work for U.S. health regulators even as it advised opioid drugmakers on how to boost sales of their prescription painkillers.
-
Canadian health officials investigating reports of severe hepatitis in children
Canadian health officials say they’re investigating reports of mysterious, severe hepatitis cases in children, as doctors around the world are closely monitoring the growing number of such cases.
Sci-Tech
-
April's 'Black Moon' will cause a partial solar eclipse
A select few will see something unusual in the sky at the end of the month, according to NASA -- there will be a partial eclipse of the sun, visible only in a few regions of the Earth.
-
SpaceX launches 4 astronauts for NASA after private flight
SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA on Wednesday, less than two days after completing a flight chartered by millionaires.
-
What happens to your crypto, social media accounts once you're gone?
More Canadians are likely faced with the task of deciding what to do with their digital estate once they're gone, whether that means protecting their cryptocurrency or leaving their social media accounts in someone else's hands.
Entertainment
-
Robert Pattinson set to return for a sequel to 'The Batman'
'The Batman' will return. Warner Bros. revealed the news during its Tuesday presentation at CinemaCon, where 'The Batman' director Matt Reeves delivered the news.
-
Maluma on historic Medillin show, fulfilling lifelong dream
Fresh from the special unveiling of his Madame Tussauds wax figure in Medellin, Colombia, Maluma is ready to give the largest concert ever held at the Atanasio Girardot Soccer Stadium in his hometown.
-
Rob Kardashian testifies that Blac Chyna put gun to his head
Rob Kardashian testified Wednesday that he feared for his life on a night in 2016 when his then-fiancee Blac Chyna pointed a gun at his head.
Business
-
Twitter revenue climbs to US$1.2B, daily users at 229M
Twitter posted quarterly earnings of US$513 million days after it agreed to be sold to billionaire Elon Musk.
-
Freshii under fire for paying workers $3.75/hr in Nicaragua
Freshii has come under fire for outsourcing virtual cashier jobs to Nicaraguans, paying $3.75 per hour, a move labour experts have called 'disgusting.'
-
Germany top buyer of Russian energy since war in Ukraine began, report finds
Germany was the biggest buyer of Russian energy during the first two months of the war in Ukraine, an independent research group said Thursday.
Lifestyle
-
'A big moment in history': First ever Sask. world champion cheer team reflects on win
Members of the first Saskatchewan cheerleading team to win gold at the Cheerleading Worlds are on cloud nine as they reflect on their historic competition.
-
The world's oldest person is a French nun who enjoys chocolate and wine
A 118-year-old nun living in a nursing home in southern France has become the world's oldest living person, according to the Guinness World Records.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Acrobats wanted: How gymnasts are using RBC Training Ground as a springboard to success in other sports
If you’re a gymnast with lofty ambitions, Canada’s national sport organizations (NSOs) are looking for you. RBC Training Ground, a talent identification and athlete-funding program that looks for up-and-coming Olympians, says gymnasts are sought after by many NSOs.
Sports
-
Ukraine soccer league declares season over after invasion
The Ukrainian soccer season has officially been called off because of the Russian invasion, creating a path for Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv to be entered in next season's Champions League.
-
London officers face misconduct review over stop of athletes travelling with baby
Five officers from London's Metropolitan Police will face a gross misconduct hearing over the stop and search of two Black athletes, the force said Wednesday.
-
Leafs' Matthews, Flames' Gaudreau and Oilers' McDavid among frontrunners for NHL MVP
Auston Matthews, Johnny Gaudreau and Connor McDavid are among the front-runners to win the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP, but the pool of candidates goes at least seven deep with Igor Shesterkin, Leon Draisaitl, Jonathan Huberdeau and Roman Josi also in the mix.
Autos
-
Replica of Canadian car predating Ford Model T unveiled in Ontario
At an event on Wednesday in Burlington, Ont., the grandson of a Canadian automotive pioneer unveiled a replica of the Fossmobile, the car his grandfather built in 1897 out of old bicycle frames and wheels from horse drawn carts.
-
China grants first driverless taxi permits to Baidu, Pony.ai
China has granted Chinese internet services company Baidu and a rival autonomous car company, Pony.ai, permits to provide driverless ride-hailing services to the public in Beijing, a significant regulatory step in the country's pursuit of driverless technology.
-
Tesla loses US$126 billion in value amid Musk Twitter deal funding concern
Tesla Inc lost US$126 billion in value on Tuesday amid investor concerns that Chief Executive Elon Musk may have to sell shares to fund his $21 billion equity contribution to his $44 billion buyout of Twitter.