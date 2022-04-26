Ukraine updates: City of Kreminna falls to Russia, U.K. says
What's happening in Ukraine today and how are countries around the world responding? Read live updates on Vladimir Putin and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
LVIV, Ukraine — The British Defence Ministry says Russian forces have taken the Ukrainian city of Kreminna.
Street-to-street fighting had been going on for days in the city in Ukraine’s Luhansk region, with civilian evacuations there made impossible by the war.
In a tweet early Tuesday, the British military said: “The city of Kreminna has reportedly fallen and heavy fighting is reported south of Izium as Russian forces attempt to advance towards the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk from the north and east.”
There was no immediate response from the Ukrainian government. Russia claimed days earlier to have taken the city.
Kreminna is some 575 kilometres southeast of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.
The United Kingdom has been providing daily intelligence reports publicly since the start of the war. The British military did not say how it knew that Kreminna had fallen.
___
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned Monday that Ukraine risks provoking World War III and said the threat of a nuclear conflict “should not be underestimated.”
In an in-depth Russian TV interview, Lavrov blamed Ukraine for stalled talks between the two countries, and accused the United States and Britain of pressuring Kyiv not to reach agreement.
“Everyone is reciting incantations that in no case can we allow World War III,” Lavrov said, and accused Ukrainian leaders of provoking Russia by asking NATO to become involved in the conflict.
By providing weapons, NATO forces are “pouring oil on the fire,” he said, according to a Russian transcript on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website.
Lavrov apparently made the remarks after U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the United States wants “to see Russia weakened to the point where it can’t do things like invade Ukraine.”
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told The Associated Press in an interview Monday that only discussions between Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin would bring resolution.
___
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s foreign minister on Monday urged the UN chief to press Russia for an evacuation of the besieged port of Mariupol, calling it something the world body is capable of achieving.
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told The Associated Press in an interview he was concerned that by visiting Moscow on Tuesday before travelling to Kyiv, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres could be vulnerable to falling into a Kremlin “trap” in the war.
Kuleba said Guterres “should focus primarily on one issue: evacuation of Mariupol.
An estimated 100,000 people are trapped in the seaside city while a contingent of Ukrainian fighters hold out against Russian forces in a steel mill where hundreds of civilians also are taking shelter.
___
MARIUPOL, Ukraine — Officials in the embattled Ukrainian city of Mariupol say a new mass grave has been identified north of the city.
Mayor Vadym Boychenko said authorities are trying to estimate the number of victims in the grave about 10 kilometres north of Mariupol.
Satellite photos released over the past several days have shown what appear to be images of other mass graves.
Mariupol has been decimated by fierce fighting over the past two months. The capture of the city would deprive Ukraine of a vital port and allow Moscow to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.
___
Get in touch
Do you have any questions about the attack on Ukraine? Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca.
- Please include your name, location, and contact information if you are willing to speak to a journalist with CTV News.
- Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Signs of 'absolute devastation and destruction' in Ukraine as Russia's assault continues
While many of the images of Russia's invasion of Ukraine focus on the destruction in Mariupol and the east, there are signs of devastation throughout the country, including around the areas around Kyiv.
Top Russian diplomat warns Ukraine against provoking world war
Russia's top diplomat warned Ukraine against provoking 'World War III' and said the threat of a nuclear conflict 'should not be underestimated' as his country unleashed attacks against rail and fuel installations far from the front lines of Moscow's new eastern offensive.
Interim police chief to 'Rolling Thunder' convoy: 'You will be held accountable'
Ottawa's interim police chief is telling the organizers and participants of the planned 'Rolling Thunder' event this weekend that they will be held accountable for their actions.
National inquiry called into Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act to end 'Freedom Convoy'
A national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' trucker protests and blockades has been launched, with a mandate to examine the circumstances that led to the use of the Act, and the measures taken through it to deal with the emergency situation.
Elon Musk to buy Twitter for US$44 billion and take it private
Billionaire Elon Musk has reached an agreement to acquire Twitter for approximately US$44 billion, the company said.
'I've not seen anything like this': Winnipeg streets flood amid heavy rain
Heavy rain and snow have made for treacherous road conditions in the Winnipeg area, with some streets under several feet of water.
Student stabbed at central Alberta high school, 16-year-old arrested: RCMP
A 16-year-old is in custody after a boy of the same age was stabbed at a central Alberta high school on Monday morning.
Toronto Raptors beat Philadelphia 76ers 103-88 to force Game 6
The Toronto Raptors faced elimination for the second time in three days - and came out victorious once again.
Police release videos in probe of Baldwin film set shooting
Law enforcement officials released a trove of video evidence Monday in the ongoing investigation of a fatal October shooting of a cinematographer by actor and producer Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western movie 'Rust.'
Canada
-
Interim police chief to 'Rolling Thunder' convoy: 'You will be held accountable'
Ottawa's interim police chief is telling the organizers and participants of the planned 'Rolling Thunder' event this weekend that they will be held accountable for their actions.
-
RCMP struggled to identify replica patrol car used by Nova Scotia mass shooter
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting is focusing on the RCMP police car the killer drove and the police gear he acquired.
-
Student stabbed at central Alberta high school, 16-year-old arrested: RCMP
A 16-year-old is in custody after a boy of the same age was stabbed at a central Alberta high school on Monday morning.
-
National inquiry called into Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act to end 'Freedom Convoy'
A national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' trucker protests and blockades has been launched, with a mandate to examine the circumstances that led to the use of the Act, and the measures taken through it to deal with the emergency situation.
-
Did B.C.'s premier drop an F-bomb? Speaker chastises legislature for question period behaviour
Members of the B.C. legislature were chastised Monday following a rowdy question period that ended with Premier John Horgan uttering what sounded like an expletive.
-
B.C. First Nation where potential remains found proposes settlement after 160-year battle with Canada
A British Columbia First Nation has reached a proposed $135-million settlement with the federal government, 160 years after settlers began taking over its village lands.
World
-
Ukraine updates: City of Kreminna falls to Russia, U.K. says
What's happening in Ukraine on Tuesday: The British Defence Ministry says Russian forces have taken the Ukrainian city of Kreminna.
-
Bridget Brink named as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine
Bridget Brink, a veteran foreign service officer who has spent most of her career in the shadow of the former Soviet Union, has been nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine as the country fends off a Russian invasion that's entered its third month.
-
Weary of many disasters? UN says worse to come
A disaster-weary globe will be hit harder in the coming years by even more catastrophes colliding in an interconnected world, a United Nations report issued Monday says.
-
Hunter Biden is prime target if Republicans win U.S. Congress
Intelligence officials had gathered to brief select members of Congress on future threats to U.S. elections when a key lawmaker in the room, No. 3 House Republican Elise Stefanik of New York, tried to move the discussion to a new topic: Hunter Biden's laptop.
-
North Korea's Kim vows to bolster nuke capability during parade
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to bolster his nuclear forces at 'maximum speed' and threatened to use them if provoked in a speech he delivered during a military parade that featured powerful weapons systems targeting the United States and its allies, state media reported Tuesday.
-
Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with NY attorney general
A New York judge found former President Donald Trump in contempt of court and set in motion US$10,000 daily fines Monday for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued by the state's attorney general as part of a civil investigation into his business dealings.
Politics
-
National inquiry called into Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act to end 'Freedom Convoy'
A national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' trucker protests and blockades has been launched, with a mandate to examine the circumstances that led to the use of the Act, and the measures taken through it to deal with the emergency situation.
-
Canadian military not doing enough to detect, prevent extremism in the ranks: report
A scathing new report on racism in the Canadian Armed Forces says the military is not doing enough to detect and prevent white supremacists and other extremists from infiltrating its ranks.
-
Russia's ambassador to Canada says he is 'on the right side of history'
Russia's ambassador to Canada says he is '100 per cent confident' that his country is 'on the right side of history' when it comes to its invasion of Ukraine.
Health
-
Experts advise Canadians to consider personal risk before getting 4th COVID vaccine dose
Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization is strongly advising the country's oldest residents to get their second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but those who were recently infected may be left wondering how long to wait before getting their fourth jab. Here's what experts recommend.
-
Being with unvaccinated people increases COVID-19 risk for those who are vaccinated: modelling study
While remaining unvaccinated against COVID-19 is often framed as a personal choice, those who spurn the vaccines raise the risk of infection for those around them, a new study suggests.
-
Less than a third of hospitalized COVID patients feel fully recovered a year later, U.K. study finds
Less than a third of adult patients who were hospitalized with COVID-19 felt fully recovered one year later, with female patients and obesity among key risk factors, according to a new U.K. paper.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists model landscapes on Titan, revealing Earth-like environments
Researchers from Stanford University have modeled the surface of one of Saturn's moons, revealing landscapes that bear a striking resemblance to those found on Earth like rivers, lakes, sand dunes and canyons.
-
All-private SpaceX astronaut mission splashes down successfully after week of delays
The first all-private mission to the International Space Station finally made its way home Monday, making a splash down landing off the coast of Florida and concluding a mission that has lasted a week longer than expected.
-
Entertainment
-
'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach takes her 15th consecutive win
Nova Scotia's "Jeopardy!" champion Mattea Roach won her 15th consecutive game Monday night.
-
Police release videos in probe of Baldwin film set shooting
Law enforcement officials released a trove of video evidence Monday in the ongoing investigation of a fatal October shooting of a cinematographer by actor and producer Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western movie 'Rust.'
-
Johnny Depp finishes testimony in defamation case, says ex-wife left him 'broken'
Actor Johnny Depp concluded his testimony on Monday in the defamation case he filed against ex-wife Amber Heard, saying he was the victim of domestic violence in their relationship and was 'broken' by the time their marriage fell apart.
Business
-
Asian shares advance on back of rally on Wall Street
Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday after U.S. stocks stormed back from sharp losses to log strong gains. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced while Sydney declined.
-
Elon Musk to buy Twitter for US$44 billion and take it private
Billionaire Elon Musk has reached an agreement to acquire Twitter for approximately US$44 billion, the company said.
-
U.S. oil sinks below US$100 on China COVID-19 concerns
Oil prices fell sharply Monday as lockdowns in China stoked concerns that the country's zero-COVID strategy will sap energy demand in the world's second-largest economy.
Lifestyle
-
sponsored
sponsored | Acrobats wanted: How gymnasts are using RBC Training Ground as a springboard to success in other sports
If you’re a gymnast with lofty ambitions, Canada’s national sport organizations (NSOs) are looking for you. RBC Training Ground, a talent identification and athlete-funding program that looks for up-and-coming Olympians, says gymnasts are sought after by many NSOs.
-
Whisky cask sold at auction for nearly $1.5 million after being forgotten for 34 years
A forgotten cask of whisky sold at an auction on Sunday night for a record-breaking £915,500, equivalent to C$1.48 million.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Swapping skates leads to new Olympic journey for former hockey star
From a complete unknown in the speed skating world to a future shining star, Ryan Gibson, 23, is learning the ropes of the sport and aiming for an Olympic debut.
Sports
-
Toronto Raptors beat Philadelphia 76ers 103-88 to force Game 6
The Toronto Raptors faced elimination for the second time in three days - and came out victorious once again.
-
WTA not returning to China in 2022, wants resolution to Peng case
The WTA is still working to find a resolution to the standoff with China over the Peng Shuai issue but will not return to the country this year, Tour chief Steve Simon said.
-
Canada's Peterman and Gallant lose to Scotland at mixed doubles curling worlds
Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant fell to Scotland's Eve Muirhead and Bobby Lammie 8-4 on Monday in a clash of two of the top teams at the world mixed doubles curling championship.
Autos
-
Leclerc hopes mistake won't cost him as Verstappen closes in
Charles Leclerc is hoping he won't be looking back at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix as the weekend where he lost the Formula One title.
-
France issues arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Ghosn
French prosecutors have issued an international arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan in 2019 for Lebanon in a gripping escape.
-
Ontario man who sold used car warns others after being mailed $2,500 bill
An Ontario man who sold his used car earlier this year is warning other people about his situation after he received an unexpected letter in the mail months later saying he now owes $2,500.