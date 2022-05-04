Ukraine updates: 'Bloody battles' at steel mill, commander reports

What's happening in Ukraine today and how are countries around the world responding? Read live updates on Vladimir Putin and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The commander of the main defending force at the Azovstal steel mill in the strategic Ukrainian port city of Mariupol says Russian troops have broken into the territory of the mill, where limited evacuations of besieged civilians occurred last week.

The Russian government, meanwhile, pledged to facilitate humanitarian corridors from Thursday through Saturday to enable more evacuations.

In a video posted Wednesday, Denis Prokopenko, commander of the Ukrainian Azov regiment, said the incursions had continued a second day "and there are heavy, bloody battles."

Azovstal remains one of the biggest hubs of Ukrainian military resistance and has been subjected to massive Russian aerial bombardments and shelling. Russian State TV showed smoke rising over Azovstal.

Hundreds of Ukrainian forces from different parts of the army, as well as civilians, remain in the plant's underground shelters.

Sweden's foreign minister says the United States is willing to provide "security assurances" during the application period if Sweden and neighboring Finland seek membership in NATO.

Ann Linde spoke to Swedish public broadcaster SVT on Wednesday from Washington after meetings with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and members of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

Linde said there is great interest from the U.S. in Sweden and Finland joining NATO.

Jolted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Sweden and Finland appear ready to revoke their long-standing policy of military non-alignment and apply for NATO membership.

Russia has warned of unspecified consequences if that happens and both countries have been looking for some form of NATO protection from the moment they apply to when they become members, a process that can take months.

Air raid sirens sounded in cities across Ukraine on Wednesday night and missile fire followed shortly after in the cities of Cherkasy, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia.

In Dnipro, Mayor Borys Filatov said one strike hit the center of the city. The strikes in Dnipro also hit a railroad facility, authorities initially said, without elaborating. Ukrainian Railways said none of its staff were injured in the Dnipro attack.

Complaining that the West is “stuffing Ukraine with weapons,” Russia bombarded railroad stations and other supply-line points across the country. Meanwhile, the European Union moved to further punish Moscow for the war by proposing a ban on oil imports, a crucial source of revenue for Russia.

BERLIN -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says the sanctions imposed by his country and others against Moscow over its war in Ukraine will set back Russia's economic development by decades if they remain in place.

Scholz told reporters in Berlin on Wednesday that Russia cannot hope to win a peace with Ukraine unless Kyiv supports it.

"A peace by diktat will not work," he said.

In a video message posted on Twitter, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomed the European Union's decision to propose an embargo on Russian oil. He said Ukraine isn't happy it will be delayed for several months, but “it's better than nothing.”

Kuleba said it should be clear now “that times for half-sanctions or half-measures when it comes to sanctions is gone.” He says the EU can no longer support Ukraine on one hand by imposing sanctions, while continuing to pay Russia for oil and gas and support their “war machine.”

He also said if any country continues to oppose the embargo on Russian oil, it will be a reason to say the country is complicit in the crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine.

The proposals need unanimous approval from EU countries and are likely to be the subject of fierce debate. Hungary and Slovakia have already said they won't take part in any oil sanctions. They could be granted an exemption.

BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Hungary's foreign minister says the country won't support a European Union proposal for banning oil imports from Russia in a move that could derail the bloc's efforts to apply united pressure against Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

In a video on social media, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Wednesday that Hungary's energy supply "would be completely destroyed" by an EU embargo of Russian oil, which he said would make it "impossible for Hungary to obtain the oil necessary for the functioning of the Hungarian economy."

Szijjarto's statement came as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed that EU member nations phase out imports of crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of the year as part of a sixth package of sanctions against Russia.

The proposals must be unanimously approved to take effect, and reluctance by governments in Hungary and Slovakia to support sanctions against Russian fossil fuels has placed roadblocks before a united EU response.

Szijjarto said Hungary would only support the sixth round of sanctions if oil imports were exempted.

LONDON -- Britain announced a further raft of sanctions against Russia, banning the country from doing business with management consultants, accounting and PR firms in the U.K.

The British government also imposed asset freezes and travel bans on journalists working for state-owned media and other broadcast organizations the U.K. accuses of spreading propaganda.

The sanctioned individuals include three journalists embedded with Russian forces in Ukraine: Evgeny Poddubny, Alexander Kots and Dmitry Steshin.

The British government said the new sanctions would mean social media, internet services and app stores must take action to block content from two of Russia's major sources of alleged disinformation, RT and Sputnik. Both have been pulled from British airwaves.

Tech and Digital Economy Minister Chris Philp said RT and Sputnik "have churned out dangerous nonsense dressed up as serious news to justify Putin's invasion of Ukraine."

BERLIN -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Russian President Vladimir Putin has "completely miscalculated with his brutal war of aggression against Ukraine" because it has led NATO to strengthen its eastern flank, resulted in comprehensive sanctions against Russia, and prompted large-scale military support for the Ukrainian side.

Scholz said Wednesday that Germany is currently considering supplying Ukraine with howitzers, in addition to Gepard anti-aircraft guns and other equipment the government has already agreed to send.

He spoke to reporters in Meseberg, near Berlin, alongside German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, who announced plans to require that Russians who are subject to sanctions have to disclose their assets in Germany or risk fines.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck said the government is also planning to make it easier for Russians fleeing their home country to find work in Germany.

"We can really use them," he said, but added that there would be security checks to ensure that "we don't bring a lot of spies over here."

SOFIA, Bulgaria -- Bulgaria's parliament has approved providing additional aid to war-torn Ukraine following a debate that had rattled the governing coalition.

The proposal, introduced by the centrist party of Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, was supported by 200 legislators. Sixteen were against, one abstained, while 23 lawmakers were not present.

The vote took place after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sent a letter to the parliament in Sofia. Instead of weapons deliveries, he reportedly asked for damaged Ukrainian military equipment to be repaired at Bulgarian plants and then sent back.

While three of the parties in the four-party ruling coalition had been in favour of sending weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, the fourth party, the pro-Russian Socialists, threatened to quit the coalition if such aid were approved.

The decision also includes Bulgarian assistance for the export of Ukrainian grain via Bulgaria's Black Sea ports, and Bulgaria importing electricity from Ukraine.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace reaffirmed his country's strong support for Finland and Sweden potentially joining NATO.

Finland and Sweden are expected to announce next week whether to seek membership of the 30-nation alliance.

"I cannot conceive that we would not come to support," Wallace told reporters. "We will do whatever we need to do."

Wallace said Finland was "in a pole position" to join NATO and the British Parliament would be able to ratify a Finnish membership "quickly."

Wallace on Wednesday observed a military exercise in western Finland involving troops from the United Kingdom, Latvia, the United States and Estonia.

KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country could not accept a deal with Moscow that would allow Russian troops to remain in occupied territory.

Speaking Wednesday to participants in the Wall Street Journal CEO Council Summit, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces had halted the Russian offensive in what he described as the first stage of the conflict. In the second stage, he said, Ukraine would expel Russian troops from its territory and in the third, would move to fully restore its territorial integrity.

Zelenskyy said he would not accept a ceasefire deal that would allow Russian forces to remain in their current positions, insisting that "we will not accept a frozen conflict," but gave no further details. He warned that Ukraine would be drawn into a "diplomatic quagmire" like the peace agreement for eastern Ukraine that was brokered by France and Germany in 2015.

In 2014, Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean peninsula and cast its support behind a separatist rebellion in Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland called the Donbas. Russian President Vladimir Putin has named Ukraine's recognition of the Russian sovereignty over Crimea and its acknowledgement of the separatist regions' independence as key conditions for halting hostilities.

Zelensky emphasized that Putin must agree to meet him to negotiate any deal to end the fighting.

He said it was important to continue peace talks, but noted that "until the Russian president signs it or makes an official statement I don't see the point in such agreements."

LVIV, Ukraine -- New satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press suggest fighting may be ongoing at a besieged steel plant in Mariupol.

The Kremlin is denying that Russian forces are trying to storm the Azovstal plant, the last remaining holdout of Ukrainian fighters in the port city.

An image shot by Planet Labs PBC at dawn Wednesday showed black smoke rising at one side of the plant near a canal. Buildings at the plant, including one under which hundreds of fighters and civilians are likely hiding, showed large, gaping holes in the roof. Debris littered the grounds.

Meanwhile, another satellite photo showed that a recent Russian missile attack tore a hole in a key bridge near Odesa.

Russia has attacked the bridge on three occasions. Though it is still standing, a chunk of the bridge is missing toward its south end, the image shows.

KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukraine's Interior Ministry says a road crash in the western Rivne region has killed 26 people and injured 12 more. The collision involved a bus, a van and a fuel truck, the ministry said. The bus had been headed to Poland, which has been a key destination for Ukrainian refugees.

According to a ministry statement, the accident occurred because the van "performed a manoeuvre to overtake another vehicle, and drove into the oncoming lane, where it collided with a fuel truck."

It wasn't immediately clear how a Poland-bound bus with 34 passengers on board became part of the accident.

MOSCOW -- The Kremlin has rejected media reports that President Vladimir Putin might formally declare war on Ukraine on May 9, when Russia celebrates the defeat of Nazi Germany in the Second World War, and announce a broad mobilization.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the reports as "untrue" and "nonsense" at a daily conference call with reporters.

Western media reported earlier this month, citing U.K. and U.S. officials, that Putin might pivot from a "special military operation" to an all-out war with Ukraine, which would allow him to introduce martial law and mobilize reservists.

The reports said Putin could announce the changes during Victory Day celebrations on May 9, Russia's most important holiday.

MOSCOW -- The Russian defence minister has warned that Moscow will see any Western transports carrying weapons into Ukraine as legitimate targets.

Sergei Shoigu's statement Wednesday comes as the U.S. and other Western allies have increased shipments of weapons to Ukraine. Speaking at a meeting with top military officials, Shoigu denounced the West for "stuffing Ukraine with weapons."

"Any NATO transports carrying weapons or resources for the Ukrainian military that arrives in the country's territory will be seen by us as a legitimate target to be destroyed," he said.

The Russian military has repeatedly reported strikes on Ukrainian depots containing Western weapons. Striking Western transports delivering them would mark a significant escalation in the conflict.

MOSCOW -- Belarus has announced snap military exercises amid the Russian war in Ukraine, while insisting it would not threaten any neighbours.

The Belarusian Defence Ministry said the exercises that began Wednesday would be used to assess the readiness and capability of the country's armed forces, and the military's ability to operate on "unknown terrain in a rapidly changing situation."

The ministry did not say how many troops are involved in the exercises but noted that their number would be gradually increased.

It said the manoeuvres "do not threaten the European community in general and any neighbouring countries in particular."

Belarus allowed its ally Russia to use its territory as a staging ground before Moscow launched its military action in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian officials say evacuations from the besieged port of Mariupol will continue on Wednesday.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said evacuations from Mariupol and three other locations to Zaporizhzhia, a city in southeast Ukraine, would take place "if the security situation permits."

The governor of the Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, confirmed that evacuation buses had already left Mariupol and would stop at three other locations to pick up more passengers.

Kyrylenko said the effort is supported by the United Nations and the International Red Cross.

BRUSSELS -- The European Union plans to sanction the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, in its next round of measures against Russia, according to several EU diplomats.

The three people with direct knowledge of the discussions were not authorized to speak publicly as negotiations on the sixth EU package of sanctions between the 27-nation bloc's ambassadors were ongoing Wednesday.

Kirill is a longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and has justified his country's invasion of Ukraine.

Kirill has also echoed Putin's unfounded claims that Ukraine was engaged in the "extermination" of Russian loyalists in Donbas, the breakaway eastern region of Ukraine held since 2014 by Russian-backed separatist groups.

If the sanctions proposed by the EU's executive arm are approved by EU member countries, Kirill would be added to the EU's updated list of individuals facing travel bans and a freeze of assets.

A total of 1,093 individuals, including Putin and oligarchs, as well as 80 entities, are already subject to the punishing measures.

-- Reported by Samuel Petrequin

BRUSSELS -- The European Union's chief executive is proposing that the bloc ban oil imports from Russia over its war on Ukraine, and target the country's biggest bank and major broadcasters in a new round of sanctions.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told EU lawmakers Wednesday that the sanctions should involve "a complete import ban on all Russian oil, seaborne and pipeline, crude and refined."

She says the aim is to "make sure that we phase out Russian oil in an orderly fashion, in a way that allows us and our partners to secure alternative supply routes and minimizes the impact on global markets."

The sanctions proposals are to be debated by the 27 EU member countries. Hungary and Slovakia have already said they would not take part. The two are landlocked and heavily dependent on Russia for their energy supplies.

Banks are also in the EU executive arm's sights, notably the giant Sberbank. Von der Leyen says the aim is to "de-SWIFT Sberbank," as well as two other banks. SWIFT is the major global system for financial transfers.

Von der Leyen says those alleged to be spreading disinformation about the war in Ukraine should be targeted, notably three big Russian state-owned broadcasters. She did not identify any of the outlets.

KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian authorities say that scores of civilians have been killed and wounded in the latest attacks in the country's east.

Donetsk regional Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said that 21 civilians were killed and another 27 were wounded in Russian attacks Tuesday.

He said in a statement on a messaging app early Wednesday that it marked the highest number of civilian victims in the region since April 8 when a Russian missile attack on a railway station in the city of Kramatorsk killed at least 59 people.

In the neighbouring Luhansk region, Gov. Serhiy Haidai said at least two civilians were killed in Russian shelling during the last 24 hours and two others were wounded.

The Russian military has intensified attacks in eastern Ukraine as part of its offensive in the region.

LVIV, Ukraine -- The British military believes Russia will make a push to try to seize the cities of Kramatorsk and Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine.

The British made the comment Wednesday in a daily briefing it posts on Twitter about the war.

The Defence Ministry said Russia had some 22 battalion tactical groups near Izium in its attempt to advance in the area. Russia uses so-called battalion tactical groups -- units of infantry typically reinforced with tanks, air defences and artillery -- in its operations. Each group typically has around 800 troops.

The British said: "Despite struggling to break through Ukrainian defences and build momentum, Russia highly likely intends to proceed beyond Izium to capture the cities of Kramatorsk and Severodonetsk."

Analysts have been watching eastern Ukraine, now the site of the country's heaviest fighting, expecting Russia to try to encircle Ukrainian forces. However, the going has been slow as Ukrainian fighters dig in and use long-range weapons, like howitzers, to target the Russians.

MEXICO CITY -- Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees are camping out in Mexico City and waiting for the U.S. government to allow them into the country.

About 500 evacuees were waiting Tuesday in large tents under a searing sun on a dusty field on the east side of Mexico's sprawling capital. The camp has been open only a week and from 50 to 100 people are arriving every day.

Some refugees have already been to the U.S. border in Tijuana where they were told they would no longer be admitted. Others arrived at airports in Mexico City or Cancun.

The U.S. government announced in late March that it would accept up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. Hundreds entered Mexico daily as tourists in Mexico City or Cancun and flew to Tijuana to wait for a few days to be admitted to the U.S. at a San Diego border crossing on humanitarian parole.

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser met Tuesday with a Swedish foreign affairs officials and committed to continuing "close coordination" on security issues, a U.S. National Security Council spokesperson said.

NSC spokesperson Adrienne Watson said National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Oscar Stenstrom, state secretary for foreign affairs to Sweden's prime minister, discussed the security situation in Europe in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The topics included ongoing efforts to support Ukraine and impose costs on Russia, Watson said.

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the war in Ukraine has worsened problems in the Western Hemisphere caused by the coronavirus pandemic, such as rising poverty.

Concerns about the war decreasing the availability of food and increasing prices have sparked fears of increasing hunger and starvation in other nations. Blinken told the annual Conference of the Americas Luncheon on Tuesday that the effects of the war are being felt after the pandemic inflicted "massive economic harm throughout the region."

Blinken plans to chair two United Nations meetings later this month aimed at spotlighting how the war in Ukraine and other conflicts is affecting the availability of food and prices.

KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian officials say the Russian military has struck railroad infrastructure across the country.

Oleksandr Kamyshin, the head of the Ukrainian railways, said the Russian strikes on Tuesday hit six railway stations in the country's central and western regions, inflicting heavy damage.

Kamyshin said at least 14 trains were delayed because of the attacks.

Dnipro region Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko said Russian missiles struck railway infrastructure in the area, leaving one person wounded and disrupting train movement.

The Ukrainian military also reported strikes on railways in the Kirovohrad region, saying there were unspecified casualties.

Ukraine's railroads have played an important role in moving people, goods and military supplies during the war as roads and bridges have been damaged.

TROY, Alabama -- U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday credited the assembly line workers at a Javelin missile plant for doing life-saving work in building the anti-tank weapons that are being sent to Ukraine to stifle Russia's invasion.

Biden visited the workers at the Lockheed Martin factory in Alabama as he made a pitch for Congress to approve US$33 billion so the U.S. can continue to hustle aid to the front lines in Ukraine.

"You're allowing the Ukrainians to defend themselves," the president told the workers, his podium flanked by Javelin missile launchers and shipping containers. "And, quite frankly, they're making fools of the Russian military in many instances."

The U.S. has provided at least 7,000 Javelins, including some transferred during the Trump administration, or about one-third of its stockpile, to Ukraine in recent years, according to an analysis by Mark Cancian, a senior adviser with the Center for Strategic and International Studies international security program.

The Biden administration says it has committed to sending 5,500 Javelins to Ukraine since the Feb. 24 invasion. Analysts also estimate that the United States has sent about one-quarter of its stockpile of shoulder-fired Stinger missiles to Ukraine.

