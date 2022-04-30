Ukraine updates: 1 million evacuated from Ukraine, Lavrov says
What's happening in Ukraine today and how are countries around the world responding? Read live updates on Vladimir Putin and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
LVIV, Ukraine -- Russia's foreign minister says Moscow has evacuated over 1 million people from Ukraine since the war there began.
The comments Saturday by Sergey Lavrov in an interview with Chinese state news agency Xinhua come as Ukraine has accused Moscow of forcefully sending Ukrainians out of the country. Lavrov said that figure included more than 300 Chinese civilians.
Lavrov offered no evidence to support his claim in the interview.
Lavrov also said that negotiations continue between Russia and Ukraine "almost every day." However, he cautioned that "progress has not been easy."
Lavrov in part blamed "the bellicose rhetoric and inflammatory actions of Western supporters of the Kyiv regime" for disrupting the talks. However, Russian state TV nightly has had guests suggest that Moscow use nuclear weapons in the conflict.
------
LVIV, Ukraine -- The British military believes Russian forces in Ukraine are likely suffering from "weakened morale."
The British Defence Ministry made that assessment in a tweet Saturday as part of a daily report it provides on Russia's war on Kyiv.
It says Russia "still faces considerable challenges" in fighting. The British military believes Russian forces have "been forced to merge and redeploy depleted and disparate units from the failed advances in northeast Ukraine."
It offered no information on how it arrived at this assessment. However, analysts believe Russian forces that failed to take Kyiv at the start of the war have been redeployed without the time needed to properly rearm and restaff.
The British believe Russia hopes to reorganize its effort and shorten supply lines.
The ministry added: "A lack of unit-level skills and inconsistent air support have left Russia unable to fully leverage its combat mass, despite localized improvements."
------
WASHINGTON -- A senior U.S. defence official said Friday the Russian offensive is going much slower than planned in part because of the strength of the Ukrainian resistance.
"We also assess that because of this slow and uneven progress, again, without perfect knowledge of every aspect of the Russian plan, we do believe and assess that they are behind schedule in what they were trying to accomplish in the Donbas," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the U.S. military's assessment.
He said the U.S. believes the Russians are "at least several days behind where they wanted to be" as they try to encircle Ukrainian troops in the east.
As the troops try to move north out of Mariupol so they can advance on Ukrainian forces from the south, their progress has been "slow and uneven, and certainly not decisive in any, in any event," the official said.
------
KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of trying to destroy the Donbas and all who live there.
"The constant brutal bombardments, the constant Russian strikes on infrastructure and residential areas show that Russia wants to empty this territory of all people. Therefore, the defence of our land, the defence of our people, is literally a fight for life," he said late Friday in his nightly video address to the nation.
He said the cities and towns of the Donbas will survive only if Ukraine remains standing. "If the Russian invaders are able to realize their plans even partially, then they have enough artillery and aircraft to turn the entire Donbas into stones. As they did with Mariupol."
Zelenskyy said Mariupol, once one of the most developed cities in the region, was now a "Russian concentration camp among the ruins."
In Kharkiv, a major city to the north, the situation was "brutal" but Ukrainian troops and intelligence agents "have had important tactical successes," he said without elaborating.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said about 20% of the city's residential buildings have been so badly damaged that it will be impossible to restore them.
Zelenskyy said rescuers were still going through the rubble in Kyiv after Thursday's missile strikes. He expressed his condolences to the family of Vira Hyrych, who was killed in the bombardment. He said she was the 23rd journalist killed in the war.
------
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov appears to have dismissed the need for the United Nations to help secure humanitarian corridors out of Ukraine's besieged cities, striking a tough line a day after the UN chief toured war-wracked Kyiv with that very aim.
As an interviewer at Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV tried to ask Lavrov about UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' proposals for humanitarian assistance and evacuation of civilians, Lavrov cut him off.
"There is no need. I know, I know," an irritated Lavrov said. "There is no need for anybody to provide help to open humanitarian corridors. There is only one problem humanitarian corridors are being ignored by Ukrainian ultra-nationals," he said.
"We appreciate the interest of the secretary-general to be helpful," he added. "(We have) explained what is the mechanism for them to monitor how the humanitarian corridors are announced."
During the hourlong interview, Lavrov also accused the West of sabotaging Russia's peace talks with Ukraine. He claimed that thorny negotiations in Istanbul last month had been progressing on issues of Russian territorial claims and security guarantees until Ukrainian diplomats backtracked at the behest of the West.
"We are stuck because of their desire to play games all the time," Lavrov said. "Because of the instructions they get Washington, from London, from some other capitals, not to accelerate the negotiations."
When asked about the risks of war spilling into neighbouring Moldova after a series of explosions rattled a breakaway border region within the country, Lavrov struck an ominous tone.
"Moldova should worry about their own future," he said. "Because they're being pulled into NATO."
