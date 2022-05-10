Ukraine updates: 1/3 of Russian gas in Ukraine to be shut off

Prince Charles delivers the Queen's Speech at U.K. parliament opener

Britain's Conservative government made sweeping promises to cut crime, improve health care and revive the U.K.'s pandemic-scarred economy as it laid out its plans for the next year in a tradition-steeped ceremony in Parliament -- but without Queen Elizabeth II, who was absent for the first time in six decades.

Alabama inmate who escaped jail waives extradition

A murder suspect who surrendered after a weeklong flight with his jailer ended with her mortally wounded in an Indiana ditch waived extradition on Tuesday and will be swiftly sent back to Alabama, an official said.

    Composite image shows Casey Cole White, left, and Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White. (U.S. Marshals Service, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via AP)

  • Donors urged to dig deep as Ukraine war hits Syria hard

    The European Union's top diplomat warned Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is making the plight of poverty-stricken Syrians far worse and urged donors to dig deep to help the Middle East country wracked by more than a decade of civil war.

    Syrian refugees walk through a camp for displaced people near the village of Kafr Aruq, in Idlib province, Syria, on Jan. 28, 2021. (Ghaith Alsayed / AP)

  • Sri Lanka orders troops to shoot those involved in violence

    Defying a nationwide curfew in Sri Lanka, several hundred protesters continued to chant slogans against the government on Tuesday, a day after violent clashes left four dead and prompted the resignation of the prime minister, who is blamed along with his brother, the president, for leading the country into its worst economic crisis in decades.

  • What caused Sri Lanka's economic collapse?

    The South Asian nation of Sri Lanka is experiencing an unprecedented economic collapse that has pushed the government into a deep crisis. Here is why the protests began and what can expect to happen next.

  • Kim Dotcom faces U.S. extradition after pair make deal

    Two men charged by U.S. prosecutors with racketeering and other crimes for their involvement in the once wildly popular file-sharing website Megaupload said Tuesday they have reached a deal that will see them avoid being extradited to the U.S. in exchange for facing charges in New Zealand.

    Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom, second left, stands with Bram Van der Kolk, left, Mathias Ortmann and Finn Batato, right, outside the High Court in Auckland, New Zealand, Aug.9, 2012. (Sarah Ivey/New Zealand Herald via AP)

  • How shortwave radio is resurfacing as a tool in Ukraine

    In a world of mobile phones, satellites and the internet, some old school technology is making a major comeback. The shortwave radio, used by spies for decades to send encrypted messages, is being resurrected for the war in Ukraine.

