Ukraine updates: 1/3 of Russian gas in Ukraine to be shut off
What's happening in Ukraine today and how are countries around the world responding? Read live updates on Vladimir Putin and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukraine's gas transmission operator says it will shut off almost a third of Russian gas transported through the country onward to Europe over Moscow's war on the country.
The Ukrainian GTS made the announcement Tuesday in a statement posted to its website. It said that the war made it impossible to reach areas of its system to ensure its safety, particularly in Russian-held areas of the Luhansk region.
The company said it would halt some 32.6 million cubic metres of gas per day with the decision. It described the situation as "force majeure," a legal term used for so-called "acts of God" that prevent contracts from being carried out.
It said the shutoff would begin at 7 a.m. Wednesday and that it would offer Russia the chance to try to reroute gas through another crossing held by the Ukrainian government.
The operator said: "The company repeatedly informed Gazprom about gas transit threats due to the actions of the Russian-controlled occupation forces and stressed stopping interference in the operation of the facilities, but these appeals were ignored."
There was no immediate reaction from Moscow.
------
UNITED NATIONS -- The UN General Assembly has voted overwhelmingly for the Czech Republic to replace Russia on the world organization's leading human rights body following its suspension over allegations of horrific rights violations by Russian soldiers in Ukraine.
The Czech Republic was the only candidate for the seat on the 47-member Human Rights Council. Seats on the Geneva-based council are divided among regional groups and a replacement for Russia had to come from an East European country.
In Tuesday's secret ballot vote, 180 of the General Assembly's 193 members deposited ballots. The result was 157 countries in favour of the Czech Republic and 23 abstentions.
The assembly approved a U.S.-initiated resolution on April 7 to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council by a vote of 93-24 with 58 abstentions. The vote was significantly lower than on two resolutions the assembly adopted in March demanding an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, withdrawal of all Russian troops and protection for civilians. Both of those resolutions were approved by at least 140 nations.
After the General Assembly suspended Russia, its deputy ambassador Gennady Kuzmin told UN members that Russia withdrew from the Human Rights Council before the vote. Council spokesman Rolando Gomez said that by withdrawing, Russia avoided being deprived of observer status at the rights body.
Since its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost its spot on multiple UN bodies, including the executive boards of UN Women and the UN children's agency UNICEF, the Committee on Non-governmental Organizations and the Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues. It was also suspended from the World Tourism Organization.
------
WASHINGTON -- A top U.S. intelligence official says eight to 10 Russian generals have been killed during the war in Ukraine.
Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, who leads the Defence Intelligence Agency, disclosed the estimate Tuesday while testifying before a Senate committee.
Berrier told senators that because Russia lacks a non-commissioned officer corps, its generals have to go forward into combat zones and end up in dangerous positions.
------
HELSINKI -- The Finnish Parliament's defense committee is supporting the Nordic country seeking membership in NATO, saying it would be the best solution to guarantee the country's security and would be a way to raise the bar on being the target of aggression by neighboring Russia.
The committee chairman Petteri Orpo, leader of the main opposition National Coalition Party, said in a statement that Finland's security situation has drastically changed as a result of Russia's attack on Ukraine.
Orpo stressed possible NATO membership would be purely a defense-related solution for Finland, a nation of 5.5 million that shares the longest border with Russia out of all European Union members.
"Finland would join NATO to maximize its own security and defend the country. This would not be directed against anyone," Orpo told reporters on Tuesday.
Finland is expected to announce later this month whether it will seek to join the military alliance.
Recent polls show a support of over 70% among Finns for membership in NATO, a dramatic shift in support of 20-30% regularly recorded in the past few decades until Feb. 24 when Russia's invasion of Ukraine started.
------
KYIV, Ukraine -- Germany's foreign minister has reopened her country's embassy in Kyiv that was closed more than two months ago following the Russian invasion.
Annalena Baerbock said Tuesday that the diplomatic mission would work with a skeleton staff, headed by Ambassador Anka Feldhusen.
Baerbock, the first German Cabinet member to visit Ukraine since the start of the war, pledged further support to Kyiv, including when it comes to investigating and prosecuting war crimes.
Speaking after visiting the towns of Bucha and Irpin, where Russian soldiers are believed to have killed numerous civilians, Baerbock said there can "never again be impunity for the war crimes committed by Russia."
She said Germany will provide funds to pay for two additional Ukrainian prosecutors who will investigate sexual violence committed during the conflict.
Baerbock also stressed that Germany will reduce its dependence on Russian energy supplies "to zero, forever." The German government has said it will end imports of Russian oil and coal this year and of natural gas from Russia by 2024 at the latest.
------
GENEVA -- The UN's top human rights body will hold a special session this week following a request from Ukraine to discuss the worsening human rights situation in the country "stemming from the Russian aggression."
The 47-member Human Rights Council said more than one-third of member states, the required minimum, backed the call that will pave the way for Thursday's session at the UN's European headquarters in Geneva.
Supporters included many Western countries, as well as Gambia, Marshall Islands and Mexico. A total of 55 countries, including observer states, backed the call, but the list could grow.
The council also held an "urgent dialogue" during its last session to discuss Ukraine just days after the Feb. 24 invasion by Russian forces.
------
KYIV, Ukraine -- The governor of the eastern Luhansk region on Tuesday rejected Russia's claims its forces have breached Ukrainian defences near the city of Popasna and moved the region's administrative borders.
In a Telegram post, Serhiy Haidai described the claim as "fantasies." He insists that "the defence is strong. There are no breakthroughs."
Moscow considers the eastern Ukrainian region a sovereign state.
------
LVIV, Ukraine -- Ukraine's foreign minister is suggesting that Kyiv's goals in fighting the Russian invasion have expanded.
In an interview with The Financial Times published Tuesday, Dmytro Kuleba said "the picture of victory is an evolving concept."
"In the first months of the war, the victory for us looked like withdrawal of Russian forces to the positions they occupied before Feb. 24 and payment for inflicted damage," Kuleba said.
"Now, if we are strong enough on the military front and we win the battle for Donbas, which will be crucial for the following dynamics of the war, of course the victory for us in this war will be the liberation of the rest of our territories," the minister said.
------
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the latest package of European Union sanctions against Russia, particularly highlighting a proposed ban on imports of Russian oil.
Zelenskyy told lawmakers in Slovakia's Parliament on Tuesday that he understands Slovakia is not able to immediately replace Russian oil but stressed it is important to do so, calling it a price to be paid for freedom.
Slovakia, which is fully dependent of Russian oil, supports the sanctions but has asked for a three-year exemption from the ban until its key refinery Slovnaft makes technological changes needed to process other than Russia's heavy oil.
Speaking through a translator, Zelenskyy also thanked Slovakia for its help in supplying his country's military with the arms it needs. Acting at his request, Slovakia gave Ukraine its Soviet-era S-300 air defence system.
------
LVIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian officials say around 100 civilians still remain trapped at the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol despite earlier reports that all have been evacuated.
Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in televised remarks on Tuesday those left behind are the civilians that “the Russians have not selected” and that the evacuees go through the so-called “filtration” camps.
“How and based on what criteria they take people out (of the plant) is something only the occupiers know,” Kyrylenko said. He explained that everyone in Mariupol “de-facto is held hostage by the Russians, and the occupiers take advantage of it, constantly changing the conditions of the evacuation.”
Earlier on Tuesday, Petro Andryushchenko, an advisor to the Mariupol mayor, also said civilians are still trapped at the Azovstal mill that is the last pocket of resistance in the embattled port city. He added that the Russian forces continue to pound the plant with heavy artillery and war planes, and “attempts to storm (the plant) from the land remain unsuccessful.”
It wasn’t immediately clear how the two officials knew about the remaining civilians at the Azovstal plant and the fighters still there were yet to confirm this.
Hundreds of civilians had sheltered at the plant. Scores of them have been evacuated in recent days in a joint effort by Ukrainian authorities, the Russian military, the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross.
On Saturday, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that all women, children and elderly have been evacuated from Azovstal.
------
BRUSSELS — A video conference focusing on a potential European Union ban on oil imports from Russia that was set to take place Tuesday has been postponed to a later date as Hungary continues to block the proposal.
EU commission officials did not give any reason for the postponement. The meeting was set to involve EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban, French President Emmanuel Macron and other leaders from countries neighbouring Hungary.
To further sanction Russia for its war in Ukraine, Von der Leyen has proposed having the 27 EU member nations phase out imports of crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of the year. But Hungary says it won’t vote for the proposed sanctions, saying they would have the effect of an “atomic bomb” on its economy and destroy its “stable energy supply.”
------
MOSCOW — The Russian military on Tuesday reported breaching Ukrainian defences near the city of Popasna in the Luhansk region and moved to the administrative border of the region, which Moscow considers a sovereign state.
Spokesman of Russia’s Defence Ministry Igor Konashenkov said Tuesday that the breakthrough happened after “clearing Popasna from the nationalists was completed.”
Officials of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic claimed that their forces and the Russian troops seized most of Popasna on Sunday. That same day, the Ukrainian governor of the Luhansk region Serhiy Haidai admitted that Ukrainian troops had withdrawn from the city.
------
BUCHA, Ukraine — German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock pledged Tuesday that the international community would hold to account those responsible for the killing of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.
Speaking during a visit to the town on the outskirts of Kyiv, Baerbock said that “the worst crimes imaginable” had been perpetrated in Bucha during the Russian occupation.
Witnesses have told how Russian soldiers targeted civilians seemingly at random, leaving their bodies lying on the street.
“We owe it to the victims that we don’t just commemorate them here but that we hold the perpetrators to account,” said Baerbock. “And we as the international community will do this. That’s the promise we can and must make here in Bucha.”
Baerbock is the first member of the German government to visit Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in late February.
------
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban are scheduled to talk about a potential European Union ban on oil imports from Russia, according to Macron’s office.
European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen will also attend the meeting, which is taking place by video conference on Tuesday. France currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency.
To further sanction Russia for its war in Ukraine, Von der Leyen has proposed having the 27 EU member nations phase out imports of crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of the year.
Hungary says it won’t vote for the proposed sanctions, saying they would have the effect of an “atomic bomb” on its economy and destroy its “stable energy supply.”
------
LVIV, Ukraine — The secretary-general of the United Nations has met with Moldova’s president as Russia’s war on neighbouring Ukraine has seen tensions rise in a breakaway region of Moldova.
A statement issued after the meeting said UN chief António Guterres offered President Maia Sandu “his support for the full respect for Moldova’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
Mysterious explosions have struck Moldova’s breakaway Transnistria region, raising concerns about the war in Ukraine spreading into a western front as Russia targets the Ukrainian city of Odessa with missiles.
Transnistria hosts some 1,500 Russian troops and other forces.
Pro-Russian forces broke off the border section from Moldova in 1992, and Russian troops have been stationed there since, ostensibly as peacekeepers.
------
LVIV, Ukraine -- The Azov Regiment of Ukraine’s National Guard, one of several Ukrainian units holed up at a Mariupol steel plant, says Russian war planes targeted the sprawling plant 34 times over the past 24 hours.
The regiment said in an online statement Tuesday that the Russians continue pounding the besieged Azovstal steel mill with naval and barrel artillery while using tanks and other weapons in “attempts to seize the Ukrainian fortress.”
Attempts to storm the plant with the support of the infantry continue daily, the statement added.
------
BRUSSELS — The head of the European Investment Bank says Ukraine is currently “sitting on 8 billion euros worth of wheat” it can’t export because of the war and its lost access to the Black Sea.
Speaking during a press conference at the European Commission in Brussels on Tuesday, Werner Hoyer said unblocking Ukraine’s seaports is crucial to fix the war-torn country’s trade crisis.
“They are sowing like crazy right now, and they will expect probably a good harvest, maybe 70% of last year’s harvest in a couple of months,” Hoyer said. “And then what to do with it?"
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked his allies to take immediate measures to unlock Ukrainian ports for wheat exports.
Hoyer also looked at Ukraine’s reconstruction once the war started by Russia ends, saying it “is going to be a huge challenge" that costs trillions of euros.
------
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un reiterated his support for Russia’s efforts to defend its “dignity” against “hostile forces” in a congratulatory message sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin over an anniversary marking the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany.
North Korean state media said Kim in Monday’s message praised Russia’s victory in the “great war of justice to destroy fascism,” an apparent reference to the Second World War, and expressed hope that the countries would further develop their “strategic and traditional relations of friendship.”
The report by the Korean Central News Agency didn’t include any specific mention of Russia’s war on Ukraine. But it said Kim confirmed North Korea’s “firm solidarity” with Russia over its campaign to “root out the political and military threat and blackmail by the hostile forces and safeguard the country’s dignity.”
North Korea has repeatedly blamed the United States over the crisis in Ukraine, claiming that the “hegemonic policy” of the U.S.-led West is threatening global peace and stability.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has left the UN Security Council divided and effectively paralyzed, has also created a favourable environment for Kim to push forward his weapons development as he tries to cement the North’s status as a nuclear power and negotiate a removal of crippling U.S.-led sanctions from a position of strength. North Korea has so far conducted 15 rounds of missile tests in 2022 alone.
------
LVIV, Ukraine — A Ukrainian official says authorities have found the bodies of 44 civilians in the rubble of a building destroyed by Russia in March.
Oleh Synehubov, the head of Kharkiv’s regional administration, made the announcement Tuesday via a message on social media. He said the five-storey building had collapsed with the civilians inside.
He said, “This is another horrible war crime of the Russian occupiers against the civilian population!”
Synehubov did not identify specifically where the building was.
Russia has been holding Izyum, an eastern Ukrainian city in the Kharkiv region, as a key frontline node.
------
LVIV, Ukraine — The Ukrainian military is warning that Russia could target the country’s chemical industries.
The claim by Ukraine’s general staff wasn’t immediately explained in a report Tuesday. However, it comes after oil depots and other industrial sites have been targeted by Russian shelling in the war.
The military said, “The possibility of sabotage at the chemical industry of Ukraine with further accusations of units of the armed forces of Ukraine is not ruled out.”
------
LVIV, Ukraine — Satellite pictures analyzed by The Associated Press show two ships off Snake Island, Ukraine, just before 3 p.m. Monday.
The images from Planet Labs PBC showed one appearing to be a landing craft off to its east, another was a ship with two smaller rafts near it. Ukraine has repeatedly struck Russian positions there recently, suggesting Russian forces may be trying to restaff or remove personnel from the Black Sea island.
Satellite photos also show intense fires in Russian-held territory in southern Ukraine on Monday.
A cause for the fires wasn’t immediately clear. However, Planet Labs images showed thick smoke rising to the east of Vasylivka.
Much of the area around Vasylivka is protected nature preserves.
------
LVIV, Ukraine — Russian missile fire targeting the Black Sea port city of Odessa has killed one person and wounded five.
The Ukrainian military’s southern command made the announcement early Tuesday after a barrage of fire throughout the day.
One struck a shopping centre and a warehouse, the military said.
Ukraine alleged the munitions dated back to the Soviet era, making them unreliable in targeting. There’s been increasing concern that Russia is running out of guided munitions, making it more likely they’ll fire unguided rockets which can cause wider collateral damage.
------
One of the Ukrainian fighters holding out in the Mariupol steelworks said Monday they were still defending the city.
Valeri Paditel, who heads the border guards in the Donetsk region, said the fighters were “doing everything to make those who defend the city in the future proud.”
In his video address, released by the national border guard service, Paditel said the fighters include border guards, soldiers, national police and members of the national guard.
___
Get in touch
Do you have any questions about the attack on Ukraine? Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca.
- Please include your name, location, and contact information if you are willing to speak to a journalist with CTV News.
- Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau says 'devastation' he witnessed in Ukraine 'all on' Putin
Back in Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that what he saw touring war-torn areas of Ukraine this weekend was evidence of communities defending themselves, but also 'devastation' that he says is 'all on' Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Prince Charles delivers the Queen's Speech at U.K. parliament opener
Britain's Conservative government made sweeping promises to cut crime, improve health care and revive the U.K.'s pandemic-scarred economy as it laid out its plans for the next year in a tradition-steeped ceremony in Parliament -- but without Queen Elizabeth II, who was absent for the first time in six decades.
Tears, hugs and joy in St. John's as 166 Ukrainian refugees arrive from Poland
A plane arrived in St. John's Monday night from Poland, where the Newfoundland and Labrador government has set up a satellite office to help Ukrainians fleeing Russian attacks on their homeland resettle in Canada's easternmost province.
Russia pounds vital port of Odessa, targeting supply lines
Russian troops pounded the vital port of Odessa, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday, an apparent effort to disrupt the supply lines and Western weapons shipments critical to Kyiv's defence.
Ottawa weighing ballistic missile defence as part of North American defence upgrades
Defence Minister Anita Anand says the federal government is weighing whether Canada should join the U.S. in actively defending against intercontinental ballistic missiles.
Ontario woman warns about choosing credit card PIN after RBC refuses to refund $8,772
An Ontario woman is warning people about what they choose as their credit card PIN after she said RBC refused to refund nearly $9,000 in fraudulent charges.
Alabama inmate who escaped jail waives extradition
A murder suspect who surrendered after a weeklong flight with his jailer ended with her mortally wounded in an Indiana ditch waived extradition on Tuesday and will be swiftly sent back to Alabama, an official said.
Pandemic ups and downs likely still compounding surgical backlogs
The ups and downs of pandemic waves continue to affect wait times for elective surgeries in Canada, adding to concerns about mounting backlogs as provinces ease restrictions, new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information shows.
'It didn't cross their minds': Emergency director says RCMP didn't consider alert during mass shooting
The head of Nova Scotia's Emergency Management Office says he found it surprising the RCMP waited so long to issue a provincewide alert about a gunman who killed 22 people during a 13-hour rampage in April 2020.
Canada
-
Toronto's SickKids hospital aware of seven probable cases of severe hepatitis in children
A Toronto children's hospital says it has detected seven cases of severe acute hepatitis of unknown origin in children over a six month period, as global experts race to figure out what’s causing the unexplained illness.
-
'It didn't cross their minds': Emergency director says RCMP didn't consider alert during mass shooting
The head of Nova Scotia's Emergency Management Office says he found it surprising the RCMP waited so long to issue a provincewide alert about a gunman who killed 22 people during a 13-hour rampage in April 2020.
-
'People are going to die': Last doctor leaves Fogo Island
The Fogo Island Health Clinic's last permanent doctor will be leaving the practice and the island in June, making residents more vulnerable, says the Mayor of Fogo Island, Andrew Shea.
-
Some cities will not halve child-care fees by end of year, study finds
The federal government’s highly touted national child-care program aims to make care more affordable for parents, but a new study suggests just how much fees are reduced will depend on where they live. The study by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says because provinces and territories are taking different approaches to try to meet the government’s initial fee reduction targets, some might miss them.
-
Tears, hugs and joy in St. John's as 166 Ukrainian refugees arrive from Poland
A plane arrived in St. John's Monday night from Poland, where the Newfoundland and Labrador government has set up a satellite office to help Ukrainians fleeing Russian attacks on their homeland resettle in Canada's easternmost province.
-
Government coffers fuller than expected due to higher inflation, growth: Desjardins
A new analysis of government finances across the country says revenues were much stronger than expected in the last year due to higher inflation and economic growth.
World
-
Alabama inmate who escaped jail waives extradition
A murder suspect who surrendered after a weeklong flight with his jailer ended with her mortally wounded in an Indiana ditch waived extradition on Tuesday and will be swiftly sent back to Alabama, an official said.
-
Donors urged to dig deep as Ukraine war hits Syria hard
The European Union's top diplomat warned Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is making the plight of poverty-stricken Syrians far worse and urged donors to dig deep to help the Middle East country wracked by more than a decade of civil war.
-
New South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol offers support if North denuclearizes
Yoon Suk Yeol, a conservative political neophyte, took office Tuesday as South Korea's new president with a vow to pursue a negotiated settlement of North Korea's threatening nuclear program and an offer of 'an audacious plan' to improve its economy if it abandons its nuclear weapons.
-
Sri Lanka orders troops to shoot those involved in violence
Defying a nationwide curfew in Sri Lanka, several hundred protesters continued to chant slogans against the government on Tuesday, a day after violent clashes left four dead and prompted the resignation of the prime minister, who is blamed along with his brother, the president, for leading the country into its worst economic crisis in decades.
-
Death toll from explosion at Havana hotel rises to 40
More bodies were pulled from the ruins of a luxury hotel in Cuba's capital on Monday, bringing the official death toll of a powerful explosion at the iconic building to 40.
-
What caused Sri Lanka's economic collapse?
The South Asian nation of Sri Lanka is experiencing an unprecedented economic collapse that has pushed the government into a deep crisis. Here is why the protests began and what can expect to happen next.
Politics
-
Bloc Quebecois wants to end daily prayer in House, but Trudeau says not a priority
The Bloc Quebecois says it's time to end the daily reading of a prayer in the House of Commons and replace it with a moment of reflection.
-
Trudeau says 'devastation' he witnessed in Ukraine 'all on' Putin
Back in Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that what he saw touring war-torn areas of Ukraine this weekend was evidence of communities defending themselves, but also 'devastation' that he says is 'all on' Russian President Vladimir Putin.
-
Ottawa weighing ballistic missile defence as part of North American defence upgrades
Defence Minister Anita Anand says the federal government is weighing whether Canada should join the U.S. in actively defending against intercontinental ballistic missiles.
Health
-
Toronto's SickKids hospital aware of seven probable cases of severe hepatitis in children
A Toronto children's hospital says it has detected seven cases of severe acute hepatitis of unknown origin in children over a six month period, as global experts race to figure out what’s causing the unexplained illness.
-
Pandemic increased loneliness around the globe, but not as drastically as was feared, study suggests
A new study suggests that the increase in loneliness during the pandemic was not as great as might have been expected, with around a five per cent increase in the prevalence of loneliness.
-
A third of Canadians who die in accidental drownings have pre-existing medical conditions like seizures: study
A study looking at a decade of accidental drownings in Canada has found that one in three people who drowned had a pre-existing medical condition — and in almost half the cases, their condition contributed to why they drowned, a worrying statistic that the public needs to be more aware of, researchers say.
Sci-Tech
-
Kim Dotcom faces U.S. extradition after pair make deal
Two men charged by U.S. prosecutors with racketeering and other crimes for their involvement in the once wildly popular file-sharing website Megaupload said Tuesday they have reached a deal that will see them avoid being extradited to the U.S. in exchange for facing charges in New Zealand.
-
Here's how to watch Sunday's 'super flower blood moon' lunar eclipse
Sky watchers will be treated to a 'super blood moon' next week as a total lunar eclipse coinciding with a supermoon is expected to be visible across most of Canada on Sunday night. CTVNews.ca has some tips on how to catch the astronomical event.
-
How shortwave radio is resurfacing as a tool in Ukraine
In a world of mobile phones, satellites and the internet, some old school technology is making a major comeback. The shortwave radio, used by spies for decades to send encrypted messages, is being resurrected for the war in Ukraine.
Entertainment
-
Atlanta rapper Young Thug arrested on RICO, gang charges
Atlanta rapper Young Thug cofounded a violent street gang and promoted it in his songs and on social media, prosecutors allege in a sprawling indictment that accuses him and 27 others of racketeering and a laundry list of other crimes meant to further the gang's interests.
-
Second complainant expected to testify today in Jacob Hoggard sex assault trial
A second woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is expected to take the stand at his sex assault trial today.
-
Mario Batali's sexual misconduct trial resumes in Boston
Celebrity chef Mario Batali's sexual misconduct trial is resuming Tuesday in Boston.
Business
-
Why is Hungary blocking sanctions on Russian oil?
As the European Union tries to impose sanctions on Russian oil over the war in Ukraine, Hungary has emerged as one of the biggest obstacles to unanimous support needed from the bloc's 27 member nations.
-
Stocks edge lower on Wall Street a day after broad sell-off
Stocks shed early gains and turned lower in late morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as the market remains shaky a day after a broad sell-off.
-
Peloton headwinds stiffen as people break pandemic routines
Peloton's uphill struggle to generate sales as more people break from health routines forced during the pandemic continued in the third quarter and the company's revenue outlook sent shares tumbling 17% at the opening bell.
Lifestyle
-
Ukraine's mine-sniffing dog Patron awarded medal by Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented Ukraine's famous mine-sniffing dog Patron and his owner with a medal on Sunday to recognize their dedicated service since Russia's invasion.
-
Apocalypse survival school in Alberta teaches 'worst-case scenario' skills
The Apocalypse Preparedness and Survival School in the Edmonton area teaches skills that will come in handy during a worst-case scenario, its founder says
-
After leak, religious rift over legal abortion on display
America's faithful are bracing -- some with cautionary joy and others with looming dread -- for the Supreme Court to potentially overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and end the nationwide right to legal abortion.
Sports
-
Canadian Denis Shapovalov swears at fans amid chorus of boos at Italian Open
Canadian tennis star Denis Shapovalov lost his cool at the Italian Open, shouting 'shut the f—up' at fans as a chorus of boos rained down upon him.
-
Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed
Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31.
-
Gaudreau scores on penalty shot, Flames down Stars 4-1 to even up playoff series
Johnny Gaudreau scored on a penalty shot for the Calgary Flames in Monday's 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars to even up their playoff series at two wins apiece.
Autos
-
Tesla recalls 130K vehicles; touch screens can go blank
Tesla is recalling about 130,000 vehicles across its U.S. model lineup because their touch screens can overheat and go blank.
-
Surging gas prices to stall summer road trips for many Canadians, survey suggests
The surging price of gasoline shows no signs of stopping and that's starting to affect how people are planning their summer holidays.
-
Passing the buck? B.C. minister, energy executive respond to record gas prices
B.C.’s energy minister and the CEO of a major fuel supplier were both grilled Monday on the province’s record-breaking gas prices.