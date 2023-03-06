Ukraine unyielding in Bakhmut as Russian troops close in
Ukrainian military leaders are determined to hold onto Bakhmut, Kyiv officials said Monday, even as Russian forces continued to encroach on the devastated eastern Ukrainian city that they have sought to capture for six months at the cost of thousands of lives.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said he chaired a meeting with military officials during which the country's top brass advocated strengthening Ukrainian positions there.
Intense Russian shelling targeted the Donetsk region city and nearby villages as Moscow deployed more resources there in an apparent bid to finish off Bakhmut's resistance, according to local officials.
"Civilians are fleeing the region to escape Russian shelling continuing round the clock as additional Russian troops and weapons are being deployed there," Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said.
Russian forces that invaded Ukraine just over a year ago have been bearing down on Bakhmut for months, putting Kyiv's troops on the defensive but unable to deliver a knockout blow.
More broadly, Russia continues to experience difficulty generating battlefield momentum. Moscow's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, soon stalled and then was pushed back by a Ukraine counteroffensive. Over the bitterly cold winter months, the fighting has largely been deadlocked.
Bakhmut doesn't have any major strategic value, and analysts say its possible fall is unlikely to bring a turning point in the conflict.
Its importance has become psychological -- for Russian President Vladimir Putin, prevailing there will finally deliver some good news from the battlefield, while for Kyiv the display of grit and defiance reinforces a message that Ukraine was holding on after a year of brutal attacks to cement support among its Western allies.
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin endorsed that view Monday, saying during a visit to Jordan that Bakhmut has "more of a symbolic value than strategic and operational value."
He added that Moscow is "continuing to pour in a lot of ill-trained and ill-equipped troops" in Bakhmut, whereas Ukraine is patiently "building combat power" elsewhere with Western military support ahead of the launch of a possible spring offensive.
Even so, some analysts questioned the wisdom of the Ukrainian defenders holding out much longer, with others suggesting a tactical withdrawal may already be underway.
Michael Kofman, the director of Russia studies at the CAN think tank in Arlington, Virginia, said that Ukraine's defence of Bakhmut has been effective because it has drained the Russian war effort, but that Kyiv should now look ahead.
"I think the tenacious defence of Bakhmut achieved a great deal, expending Russian manpower and ammunition," Kofman tweeted late Sunday. "But strategies can reach points of diminishing returns, and given Ukraine is trying to husband resources for an offensive, it could impede the success of a more important operation."
Ukrainian officials have previously raised the possibility of a tactical retreat.
The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, noted that urban warfare favors the defender but considered that the smartest option now for Kyiv may be to withdraw to positions that are easier to defend.
In recent days, Ukrainian units destroyed two key bridges just outside Bakhmut, including one linking it to the nearby hilltop town of Chasiv Yar along the last remaining Ukrainian resupply route, according to U.K. military intelligence officials and other Western analysts. Demolishing the bridges could be part of efforts to slow down the Russian offensive if Ukrainian forces start pulling back from the city.
"Ukrainian forces are unlikely to withdraw from Bakhmut all at once and may pursue a gradual fighting withdrawal to exhaust Russian forces through continued urban warfare," the ISW said in an assessment published late Sunday.
The Bakhmut battle has also served to expose Russian military shortcomings and bitter divisions.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the millionaire owner of the Wagner Group military company that spearheaded the Bakhmut offensive, has been at loggerheads with the Russian Defense Ministry and repeatedly accused it of failing to provide his forces with ammunition. On Sunday, he again criticized top military brass for moving slowly to deliver the promised ammunition, questioning whether the delay was caused "by red tape or treason."
Putin's stated ambition is to seize full control of the four provinces, including Donetsk, that Moscow illegally annexed last fall. Russia controls about half of Donetsk province, and to take the remaining half of that province its forces must go through Bakhmut.
The city is the only approach to bigger Ukrainian-held cities since Ukrainian troops took back Izium in Kharkiv province during a counteroffensive last September.
But taking at least six months to conquer Bakhmut, which had a prewar population of 80,000 and was once a popular vacation destination, speaks poorly of the Russian military's offensive capabilities and may not bode well for the rest of its campaign.
"Russian forces currently do not have the manpower and equipment necessary to sustain offensive operations at scale for a renewed offensive toward (the nearby cities of) Kramatorsk and Slovyansk, let alone for a years-long campaign to capture all of Donetsk Oblast," the ISW said.
Bakhmut has taken on almost mythic importance to its defenders. It has become like Mariupol -- the port city in the same province that Russia captured after an 82-day siege that eventually came down to a mammoth steel mill where determined Ukrainian fighters held out along with civilians.
Moscow looked to cement its rule in the areas it has occupied and annexed. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu traveled to Mariupol and toured some of the city's rebuilt infrastructure, the Defene Ministry reported Monday.
Shoigu was shown a newly built hospital, a rescue center of the Emergency Ministry and residential buildings, the ministry said.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. woman killed in Mexico, man detained in suspected homicide
A Canadian man is being detained in Mexico for the suspected homicide of a 23-year-old woman at a resort south of Cancun.
Iran leader: Those who poisoned schoolgirls deserve death
Iran's supreme leader said Monday that if a series of suspected poisonings at girls' schools are proven to be deliberate the culprits should be sentenced to death for committing an 'unforgivable crime.'
4 Americans kidnapped in Mexico, FBI says
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros, the FBI said Sunday.
Teen files complaint against Hockey Quebec over alleged racist taunts
A minor hockey league player who says he was repeatedly subjected to racial slurs is filing a complaint against Hockey Quebec.
Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington dead at 71
Gary Rossington, Lynyrd Skynyrd's last surviving original member who also helped to found the group, died Sunday at the age of 71. No cause of death was given.
Airlines vital to life in the North facing headwinds from worker shortages
Airlines that operate in the North -- where many residents rely on flights for transportation and goods -- say disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, a Canada-wide pilot shortage and new fatigue regulations are creating headwinds.
Ukrainian tennis player snubs Russian opponent after winning tournament
Marta Kostyuk won her first career WTA title at age 20 by beating Varvara Gracheva 6-3, 7-5 in the ATX Open final on Sunday, then dedicated the victory to her home country of Ukraine.
Toblerone can no longer claim to be Swiss-made
Toblerone bars, sold in over 100 countries, can no longer be called Swiss chocolate because the brand's U.S. owner is moving some production out of Switzerland.
Real estate broker weighs in on class-action lawsuit against realtor commissions
A proposed class-action lawsuit alleges that some of Canada’s largest brokerages and real-estate associations are engaged in price-fixing to inflate realtor commissions.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa man, woman charged in 2021 death of infant boy
An Ottawa man and woman have been charged in the death of a seven-week-old infant a year and a half ago.
-
Real estate broker weighs in on class-action lawsuit against realtor commissions
A proposed class-action lawsuit alleges that some of Canada’s largest brokerages and real-estate associations are engaged in price-fixing to inflate realtor commissions.
-
B.C. woman killed in Mexico, man detained in suspected homicide
A Canadian man is being detained in Mexico for the suspected homicide of a 23-year-old woman at a resort south of Cancun.
-
Teen files complaint against Hockey Quebec over alleged racist taunts
A minor hockey league player who says he was repeatedly subjected to racial slurs is filing a complaint against Hockey Quebec.
-
2 backcountry skiers rescued after being buried in separate avalanches near Pemberton
Search and rescue crews were called to two separate avalanche-related incidents that buried skiers in the backcountry near Pemberton Saturday.
-
A 'major snowstorm condition' has been declared in Toronto. Here’s what that means
Here's what you need to know now that a major snowstorm condition has been declared in Toronto.
World
-
Ukraine unyielding in Bakhmut as Russian troops close in
Ukrainian military leaders are determined to hold onto Bakhmut, Kyiv officials said Monday, even as Russian forces continued to encroach on the devastated eastern Ukrainian city that they have sought to capture for six months at the cost of thousands of lives.
-
Suicide bombing in southwestern Pakistan kills 10 policemen
A suicide bomber riding on a motorcycle rammed into a police truck in Pakistan's restive southwest, killing at least 10 policemen and wounding 12 officers in one of the deadliest attacks on security forces in recent months, authorities said.
-
4 Americans kidnapped in Mexico, FBI says
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros, the FBI said Sunday.
-
A month after quake, survivors need shelter, sanitation
One month after a powerful quake devastated parts of Turkiye and Syria, hundreds of thousands of people still need adequate shelter and sanitation, and an appeal for US$1 billion to assist survivors is only 10% funded, hampering efforts to tackle the humanitarian crisis, a United Nations official said Monday.
-
Iran leader: Those who poisoned schoolgirls deserve death
Iran's supreme leader said Monday that if a series of suspected poisonings at girls' schools are proven to be deliberate the culprits should be sentenced to death for committing an 'unforgivable crime.'
-
Amnesty says Taliban must halt their abuses in Afghanistan
A leading international rights group appealed on Monday for the UN Human Rights Council to address the ongoing, 'relentless abuses' by Afghanistan's Taliban rulers, including severe restrictions on women and freedom of speech.
Politics
-
TikTok to remain sponsor at Broadbent Institute conference despite security concerns
The Broadbent Institute is keeping TikTok as a sponsor during their upcoming conference, despite rising national security concerns from the government of Canada regarding the popular app.
-
West could still return to 'more normal' relations with China: ex-U.S. defence secretary
Former U.S. secretary of defence Leon Panetta says he believes there is still opportunity to mend the West's relationship with China, as relations with the superpower become increasingly adversarial.
-
Rosenberg says foreign interference inquiry should be 'on the table': Read the full interview
Morris Rosenberg — a former public servant who authored the report released this week on attempts to interfere in the 2021 federal election — says the option of a public inquiry should be 'on the table.'
Health
-
Retired NFL players with concussion symptoms showed worse cognitive function long after career, study finds
A new study has found that NFL players who experienced concussion symptoms during their years on field showed reduced cognitive function long after retiring.
-
How common is transgender treatment regret, detransitioning?
In updated treatment guidelines issued last year, the World Professional Association for Transgender Health said evidence of later transition regret is scant, but that patients should be told about the possibility during psychological counseling.
-
AI model can detect Alzheimer’s disease with over 90 per cent accuracy, new research finds
A new study from U.S. researchers has revealed a way to leverage artificial intelligence to detect Alzheimer's more easily.
Sci-Tech
-
Style change in classic paintings showed ‘atmospheric reality’ of Industrial Revolution pollution: study
A new study suggests classic paintings by renowned artists J.M.W. Turner and Claude Monet may have been influenced by air pollution during the Industrial Revolution.
-
How a group of digital activists are helping earthquake survivors in Turkiye and Syria find shelter
Five digital activists have created a website to help provide shelter to survivors of the earthquake in Syria and Turkiye that left millions homeless amid freezing winter temperatures.
-
TikTok a potential target in upcoming U.S. bill to ban some foreign tech: senator
Two U.S. senators plan to introduce legislation this week aimed at letting the government 'ban or prohibit' foreign technology products such as Chinese-owned TikTok, Senator Mark Warner said on Sunday.
Entertainment
-
1 dead, 9 hurt in stampede at GloRilla concert in New York
False fears of a shooting at a rap concert in Rochester, New York, sent a crowd surging toward the exits, killing one person and injuring eight others, police said.
-
Netflix making live-action 'One Piece' from popular manga
Hit Japanese manga "One Piece" is coming to Netflix as a live-action series.
-
Amitabh Bachchan injured while shooting film in India
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan said he was injured while shooting a film in southern India and is recovering at home.
Business
-
Stocks tick higher on Wall Street to add to their recent run
Stocks are ticking a bit higher Monday as Wall Street's worries about higher interest rates and the bond market relax a little.
-
Chinese planners promise 12 million jobs, economic rebound
Chinese economic officials expressed confidence Monday they can meet this year's growth target of 'around 5 per cent' by generating 12 million new jobs and encouraging consumer spending following the end of anti-virus controls that kept millions of people at home.
-
Ukraine plant builds 6-person bunkers for war's front lines
The pops of welding torches and the piercing whine of angle grinders fill the spacious production floor at a steel plant in Kryvyi Rih, the city in central Ukraine that is President Volodymyr Zelenskyy 's hometown.
Lifestyle
-
Toblerone can no longer claim to be Swiss-made
Toblerone bars, sold in over 100 countries, can no longer be called Swiss chocolate because the brand's U.S. owner is moving some production out of Switzerland.
-
Ontario girl, 9, sets three Guinness World Records in hula hooping
Mamathi Vinoth would spend hours practising hula hooping after school every day to perfect her technique.
-
Betting on social media as a news destination for the young
If young people are spending so much time on social media, it stands to reason that's a good place to reach them with news. Operators of the News Movement are betting their business on that hunch.
Sports
-
Ukrainian tennis player snubs Russian opponent after winning tournament
Marta Kostyuk won her first career WTA title at age 20 by beating Varvara Gracheva 6-3, 7-5 in the ATX Open final on Sunday, then dedicated the victory to her home country of Ukraine.
-
Novak Djokovic withdraws after failed bid to play Indian Wells
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the upcoming BNP Paribas Open, having lost his bid to enter the United States unvaccinated to play in the Southern California event.
-
Canadian women topple Ireland at Canada Sevens, men close tournament with loss
Fancy Bermudez scored a pair of tries as the Canadian women defeated Ireland 24-12 Sunday to put themselves in position for their best result this season at the HSBC Canada Sevens tournament.
Autos
-
Drivers strike over plan to remove aging Philippine jeepneys
Philippine transport groups launched a nationwide strike Monday to protest a government program drivers fear would phase out traditional jeepneys, which have become a cultural icon, and other aging public transport vehicles.
-
Verstappen wins again, Alonso reminds everyone of his talent
Max Verstappen cruised to the win Sunday as he opened his defence of his back-to-back world championships. His dominance put all the focus on the rest of the field and it was Fernando Alonso who stole the show with his first podium in 26 races -- a performance that came 13 years after he won in Bahrain with Ferrari.
-
Ford to raise production as U.S. auto sales start to recover
Ford will increase production of six models this year, half of them electric, as the company and the auto industry start to rebound from sluggish U.S. sales in 2022.