Ukraine unyielding in Bakhmut as Russian troops close in

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

  • Ukraine unyielding in Bakhmut as Russian troops close in

    Ukrainian military leaders are determined to hold onto Bakhmut, Kyiv officials said Monday, even as Russian forces continued to encroach on the devastated eastern Ukrainian city that they have sought to capture for six months at the cost of thousands of lives.

    A Ukrainian soldier in a trench under Russian shelling on the frontline close to Bakhmut, Ukraine, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)

  • A month after quake, survivors need shelter, sanitation

    One month after a powerful quake devastated parts of Turkiye and Syria, hundreds of thousands of people still need adequate shelter and sanitation, and an appeal for US$1 billion to assist survivors is only 10% funded, hampering efforts to tackle the humanitarian crisis, a United Nations official said Monday.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social