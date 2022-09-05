Ukraine says nuclear plant offline after Russian shelling
Europe's largest nuclear plant was knocked off Ukraine's electricity grid Monday after its last transmission line was disconnected as a result of a fire caused by Russian shelling, the facility's operator and the UN atomic watchdog said.
The International Atomic Energy Agency said it was informed Monday by Ukrainian authorities that the reserve line "was deliberately disconnected in order to extinguish a fire."
"The line itself is not damaged, and it will be reconnected once the fire is extinguished," the IAEA said.
In the meantime, the plant's only remaining operational reactor would "generate the power the plant needs for its safety and other functions," the agency said.
The incident fueled fears of a potential nuclear disaster at Zaporizhzhia, which is one of the 10 biggest nuclear plants in the world. Experts say its reactors are designed to protect against natural disasters and incidents such as aircraft crashes, but leaders around the world have appealed for it to be spared in the fighting because of the huge risk of a catastrophe.
Plant operator Energoatom said in a statement that Russian forces have kept up "intensive shelling" of the area around Zaporizhzhia in recent days despite the warnings.
The IAEA, which still has two experts at the plant after a perilous inspection last week that required six inspectors to travel through the fighting, said last Saturday that the plant had lost its last main line to the grid, but was still sending power to the grid through a reserve line.
The developments at Zaporizhzhia came on the eve of a report to the UN Security Council by the IAEA inspectors about what they found on their visit.
Russia and Ukraine have traded accusations about endangering the plant, which the Kremlin's forces have held since early March. The plant's Ukrainian staff continue to operate it.
The Russian military had earlier Monday accused Ukrainian forces of staging "provocations" at the plant, which lies within a Russian-installed administrative area.
Russia's Defence Ministry claimed that Kyiv's forces on Sunday targeted the territory of the plant with a drone, which it said Russian troops were able to shoot down.
The ministry said Ukrainian troops also shelled the adjacent city of Enerhodar twice overnight.
Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on Facebook on Monday that fighting around the power station made it impossible to repair damaged power lines, putting the world "once again on the brink of a nuclear disaster."
Ukraine's presidential adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, applauded the IAEA's decision to leave some experts at the plant.
"There are Russian troops now who don't understand what's happening, don't assess the risks correctly," Podolyak said.
"There is a number of our workers there, who need some kind of protection, people from the international community standing by their side and telling (Russian troops): `Don't touch these people, let them work,"' he added.
Meanwhile, a senior Kremlin official blamed Western sanctions on Russia over its war in Ukraine for stoppages in Moscow's supply of natural gas to Europe.
In some of the bluntest comments yet on the standoff between Moscow and Western Europe over energy supplies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said problems with pumping the gas occurred "because of the sanctions."
"Other reasons that would cause problems with the pumping don't exist," Peskov claimed.
The sanctions on Moscow and Russian companies have created problems with equipment maintenance, he said, though that claim has been refuted by Western governments and engineers.
Russian energy company Gazprom announced Friday that a suspension of gas supplies heading westwards through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would be extended indefinitely because oil leaks in turbines need fixing.
That move brought a surge in European natural gas prices and walloped global stock markets.
High energy prices and possible shortages this winter in Western Europe have set alarm bells ringing among governments, notably those in the European Union.
French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday called for a 10% cut in his country's energy use in coming weeks and months to avoid the risk of rationing and cuts this winter.
Peskov laid the blame for the disruption firmly at the door of the sanctions, which he claimed have prevented machinery from working properly, even though experts say that isn't true.
German officials have rejected those explanations, saying they are merely a political power play. Germany's Siemens Energy, which manufactured turbines the Nord Stream 1 pipeline uses, said turbine leaks can be fixed while gas continues to flow through the pipeline.
Elsewhere, the fighting raged on for a seventh month, with Ukraine's presidential office saying Monday at least four civilians were killed and seven others were wounded by new Russian shelling across several regions of Ukraine.
In the eastern city of Sloviansk, personnel at the Ukrainian Red Cross Society swept up debris Monday from a second rocket attack on its premises in a week.
Nobody was hurt in either attack, said Taras Logginov, head of the agency's rapid response unit. He blamed Russia forces and accused them of war crimes for the attacks.
In a row of apartment buildings across the road, the few residents who haven't evacuated sawed sheets of plywood to board up their shattered windows.
Henadii Sydorenko sat on the porch of his apartment building for a break. He said he's not sure whether to stay or leave, torn between his responsibility of taking care of three apartments whose owners have already evacuated and the increasing fear because of the now frequent shelling of Sloviansk.
"It's frightening," the 57-year-old said of the shelling. "I'm losing my mind, little by little."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv's forces had liberated three settlements -- two in the south and one in the east, in the Donetsk region. He didn't provide names of the settlements in his comments on Sunday night.
Amid increased Ukrainian strikes on the occupied Kherson region, Russian-installed authorities there said early Monday that for security reasons they were putting on hold their plans for a local referendum on whether the region should formally become part of Russia.
But by the afternoon, officials had a change of heart and said the ballot would go ahead as planned, though no date has been set.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
After 'relentless' overnight search, suspects in stabbings that left 10 dead in Sask. still at large
Two suspects in a string of stabbings that left 10 dead and 15 hospitalized were still at large Monday morning after a 'relentless' search overnight, according to Regina's police chief.
What we know about the Saskatchewan stabbing suspects
Saskatchewan police continue to search for two suspects in relation to multiple stabbings on Sunday that left 10 people dead and 15 others hospitalized.
Timeline of the police response to stabbings in Saskatchewan that killed at least 10
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 15 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here's a timeline of the police response
'Shocked and devastated': Reaction to stabbing rampage at First Nation, village in Saskatchewan
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 15 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here is some of the reaction.
Workers falling behind as some corporations see record profits, labour leaders say
A record labour shortage and rising wages may seem like good news for workers, but labour leaders say employees aren't seeing the gains that corporations are experiencing amid sky-high inflation.
Judge grants Trump's request for a 'special master' to review materials seized from Mar-a-Lago
A federal judge has granted former U.S. President Donald Trump's request to appoint a 'special master' to review materials that the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago last month.
Liz Truss vows tax cuts after winning vote to be next British prime minister
Liz Truss has been elected as the Conservative Party's new leader, the party announced Monday, and she will take office Tuesday as Britain's new prime minister to steer the country through an acute cost-of-living crisis.
Invasive insect discovered in southern Ontario could pose risk for hemlock trees
Researchers have discovered an invasive insect infestation near Cobourg, Ont., which they say could have a detrimental effect on hemlock trees essential to their ecosystems and used in certain wood products.
Coins worth up to US$290,000 found under kitchen floorboards
A house refurbishment in northern England has uncovered a trove of gold coins, which could be worth up to £250,000 (US$290,000) at auction next month.
Canada
-
After 'relentless' overnight search, suspects in stabbings that left 10 dead in Sask. still at large
Two suspects in a string of stabbings that left 10 dead and 15 hospitalized were still at large Monday morning after a 'relentless' search overnight, according to Regina's police chief.
-
Timeline of the police response to stabbings in Saskatchewan that killed at least 10
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 15 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here's a timeline of the police response
-
'Shocked and devastated': Reaction to stabbing rampage at First Nation, village in Saskatchewan
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 15 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here is some of the reaction.
-
What we know about the Saskatchewan stabbing suspects
Saskatchewan police continue to search for two suspects in relation to multiple stabbings on Sunday that left 10 people dead and 15 others hospitalized.
-
Invasive insect discovered in southern Ontario could pose risk for hemlock trees
Researchers have discovered an invasive insect infestation near Cobourg, Ont., which they say could have a detrimental effect on hemlock trees essential to their ecosystems and used in certain wood products.
-
Quebec's party leaders offer competing views on immigration amid labour shortage
Quebec's main party leaders are spreading out around the province this Labour Day, after a Sunday spent campaigning in the Greater Montreal Area.
World
-
Judge grants Trump's request for a 'special master' to review materials seized from Mar-a-Lago
A federal judge has granted former U.S. President Donald Trump's request to appoint a 'special master' to review materials that the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago last month.
-
Southwest China quake leaves 46 dead, triggers landslides
At least 46 people were reported killed and 16 missing in a 6.8 magnitude earthquake that shook China's southwestern province of Sichuan on Monday, triggering landslides and shaking buildings in the provincial capital of Chengdu, whose 21 million residents are already under a COVID-19 lockdown.
-
Liz Truss vows tax cuts after winning vote to be next British prime minister
Liz Truss has been elected as the Conservative Party's new leader, the party announced Monday, and she will take office Tuesday as Britain's new prime minister to steer the country through an acute cost-of-living crisis.
-
Chile looks for way forward after rejecting new constitution
Chilean leaders on Monday began trying to chart a fresh course toward updating the country's dictatorship-era constitution after voters overwhelmingly rejected a progressive proposal that many felt went too far.
-
Israeli army: 'High possibility' soldier killed Al Jazeera reporter
The Israeli military on Monday announced the long-awaited results of its investigation into the deadly shooting of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, saying there was a 'high probability' an Israeli soldier had mistakenly killed her during a raid in the occupied West Bank last May.
-
U.K. rights groups fight plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda
The British government's plan to give some asylum-seekers a one-way ticket to Rwanda faces a legal challenge in the High Court on Monday, with human rights groups arguing that the policy is both illegal and immoral.
Politics
-
Inflation, summer travel woes set to remain hot political issues this fall
The Liberals and Conservatives are headed for a showdown in Ottawa this fall over the hottest political files of the summer, with both parties making plans to prioritize issues like inflation and travel woes.
-
Iqaluit water issues a matter of Arctic security, Nunavut MP Lori Idlout says
Nunavut's capital was able to avert a water-shortage crisis last week, but the member of Parliament for the territory says infrastructure in the North is an issue of Arctic security.
-
Emergencies Act inquiry will be delayed until October due to commissioner's illness
The inquiry into Ottawa's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act during protests last winter will be delayed until October because of a health issue. The Public Order Emergency Commission was to begin hearings Sept. 19 but will be delayed now until Oct. 13, a statement from the commission said Friday.
Health
-
Health-care labour shortage a long time coming, requires shift to team-based care
Nearly two and a half years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the staffing conundrum initially driven by high infection rates has evolved into an acute labour challenge.
-
Cause of pneumonia cluster in Argentina identified as legionella
A cluster of pneumonia cases in Tucuman, Argentina, was caused by legionella, the bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease, the Pan American Health Organization said.
-
Zimbabwe says measles outbreak has killed 700 children
The death toll from a measles outbreak in Zimbabwe has risen to almost 700 children, the country's health ministry has said.
Sci-Tech
-
China accuses Washington of cyberspying on university
China on Monday accused Washington of breaking into computers at a university that U.S. officials say does military research, adding to complaints by both governments of rampant online spying against each other.
-
Cuban scientists race to save one of the world's rarest crocodiles
Illegal hunting and hybridization with American crocodiles - which muddles the species' genetics - have for decades threatened populations in Cuba. A warming climate, which alters the sex ratio of newborn crocs, poses a new threat.
-
Irish regulators fine Instagram 405M euros for data breach
Irish regulators are slapping Instagram with a big fine after an investigation found the social media platform mishandled teenagers' personal data.
Entertainment
-
Foo Fighters pay tribute to drummer Taylor Hawkins at emotional London concert
A star-studded line-up, including Paul McCartney and Liam Gallagher, joined the Foo Fighters for an emotional tribute to the band's drummer Taylor Hawkins at a concert in London on Saturday night.
-
Excitement rises as 'Don't Worry Darling' arrives in Venice
The Venice Film Festival is buzzing with anticipation for Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling,' which is having its world premiere Monday night on the Lido.
-
In Venice, Harry Styles talks acting, music and fans
Harry Styles already has an enviable acting resume for a newcomer, from Christopher Nolan's 'Dunkirk' to the upcoming 'Don't Worry Darling' and 'My Policeman.' But the pop star said Monday at the Venice International Film Festival that, with acting, he often feels as if he has 'no idea what I'm doing.'
Business
-
Global stocks sink as Europe faces new squeeze on gas supply
Global stock markets sank Monday as Europe faced a new squeeze on Russian gas supplies.
-
OPEC+ makes small trim to world oil supplies as prices fall
OPEC and allied oil-producing countries, including Russia, made a small trim in their supplies to the global economy Monday, underlining their unhappiness as recession fears help drive down crude prices -- along with the cost of gasoline, to drivers' delight.
-
Parents struggling with inflation: 'I left that $25 backpack for my preschooler at the checkout.'
Just 36 per cent of American parents said they would be able to pay for everything their kids need this school year, according to Morning Consult's annual back-to-school shopping report.
Lifestyle
-
Coins worth up to US$290,000 found under kitchen floorboards
A house refurbishment in northern England has uncovered a trove of gold coins, which could be worth up to £250,000 (US$290,000) at auction next month.
-
Hillary Clinton describes the moment she decided to switch to her famous pantsuits
Hillary Clinton revealed that the origins of her trademark penchant for pantsuits trace back to "suggestive" photos from a public appearance in Brazil that ultimately led to her photo being used in lingerie advertisements.
-
Orcas 'swimming right past' Victoria Inner Harbour delight onlookers
A family of Bigg's killer whales, or transient orcas, were spotted swimming in the Victoria Inner Harbour Friday morning. The pod of five orcas came into the harbor around 10 a.m., delighting onlookers and causing boats in the harbour to come to a standstill. A video of the orcas was captured by Orca Spirit Adventures, a whale watching company based out of Victoria.
Sports
-
Canada takes alternate route to women's hockey gold at world championship
Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago.
-
Nick Kyrgios beats 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev at U.S. Open, discusses mental state
Nick Kyrgios defeated defending U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev in four sets and, after the match, discussed struggles with his mental health.
-
Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open
Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open.
Autos
-
Tesla driver appears to be asleep going more than 100 km/h on busy Ontario highway
Video has emerged showing a Tesla driver appearing to be asleep behind the wheel while travelling more than 100 km/h on a busy Ontario highway.
-
Ontario installing its first-ever diverging diamond interchange and here's how it works
Ontario drivers may soon find themselves on the province's first-ever diverging diamond interchange that is set to open this year.
-
F1 leader Verstappen returns to his Orange Army at Dutch GP
Formula One leader Max Verstappen returns home to his Orange Army of fans at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend, with another world title approaching ominously and a different award already in hand.