Ukraine says it shot down Russian fighter jets and drones as the country officially marks Christmas
Ukraine's air force on Monday reported that it shot down two Russian fighter jets during the night along with two cruise missiles and 28 Shahed-type drones.
The report said the attacks were aimed at southern and central regions of Ukraine, but that no casualties were immediately known. It said that 31 drones were launched in all, but details of what the three that weren't intercepted may have struck weren't given.
A summary from the Ukrainian presidential office said that one civilian was killed and at least four wounded in Russian attacks over the previous 24 hours. The death occurred in the town of Chornobaivka in the Kherson region, which is partly under Russian control and experiences daily fighting.
Ukraine observed Christmas on Monday, the first time the country has officially marked the holiday on Dec. 25 rather than the Jan. 7 date followed by some Orthodox countries, including Russia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed legislation in July to move the public holiday's date.
Ukraine is predominantly Orthodox Christian, but the faith is divided between two churches, one of which had long affiliation with the Russian Orthodox Church.
A priest rings the bells during church Christmas service in Kryvorivnia village, Ukraine, on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo
The Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which didn't recognize the authority of the Russian church and had been regarded as schismatic, was granted full recognition in 2018 by the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, Orthodoxy's top authority.
The Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which was a branch of the Russian church, announced in 2022 after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war that it was breaking ties with Moscow and considered itself autonomous. However, its parishes continue to follow the same liturgical calendar as the Russian church and will observe Christmas on Jan. 7.
------
Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Egypt floats an ambitious plan to end the Israel-Hamas war as Netanyahu vows to expand Gaza combat
Egypt has put forward an ambitious, initial proposal to end the Israel-Hamas war with a cease-fire, a phased hostage release and the creation of a Palestinian government of experts who would administer the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank, a senior Egyptian official and a European diplomat said Monday.
The best movies of 2023, according to CTV film expert Richard Crouse
The entertainment gods found time to bless us with many great movies this year. These are the must-watch, best movies of 2023, according to CTV film expert Richard Crouse.
The secret life of gift cards: Here's what happens to the billions that go unspent each year
Gift cards make great stocking stuffers -- just as long as you don't stuff them in a drawer and forget about them after the holidays. Many cards -- tens of billions of dollars' worth -- wind up forgotten or otherwise unused. That's when the life of a gift card gets more complicated.
Ukraine says it shot down Russian fighter jets and drones as the country officially marks Christmas
Ukraine's air force on Monday reported that it shot down two Russian fighter jets during the night along with two cruise missiles and 28 Shahed-type drones.
King Charles III's annual Christmas message from Buckingham Palace to include sustainable touches
King Charles III reflected his coronation theme of public service Monday in a Christmas message that he connected to the health of the planet and wars that are raging.
Travel could be 'hazardous' on Christmas Day as dense fog covers most of Ontario, Environment Canada says
While the white stuff is in short supply across most of Ontario this Christmas Day, there will be plenty of fog and it could cause some hazardous driving conditions, says Environment Canada.
The 'cold' moon: A rare full moon is expected to rise soon after Christmas
Not long after presents are unwrapped and Canadians gather to celebrate the holiday season, a rare full moon will appear, shining the brightest on Boxing Day.
Pope Francis blasts the weapons industry as he makes a Christmas appeal for peace in the world
Pope Francis on Monday blasted the weapons industry and its "instruments of death" that fuel wars as he made a Christmas Day appeal for peace in the world and in particular between Israel and the Palestinians.
Woman pregnant in each of her two uteruses gives birth to twins
An Alabama woman with the rare condition of two uteruses, and who became pregnant in each uterus earlier this year, gave birth to twins last week a day apart.
Canada
-
Quebec judge authorizes class action lawsuit alleging abuse at Indigenous day schools
A Quebec Superior Court judge has authorized a class-action lawsuit on behalf of Indigenous people who allege they received lower-quality education than other Quebecers at day schools where abuse was rampant.
-
Travel could be 'hazardous' on Christmas Day as dense fog covers most of Ontario, Environment Canada says
While the white stuff is in short supply across most of Ontario this Christmas Day, there will be plenty of fog and it could cause some hazardous driving conditions, says Environment Canada.
-
One person dead after fire breaks out in Toronto's west end
One person is dead after a fire erupted in Toronto’s west end early Sunday morning.
-
Que. public sector negotiations suspended until Dec. 26; unions reach tentative deals
After progress was made in negotiations to renew public sector collective agreements over the weekend, negotiations are suspended until after Christmas.
-
Two dead after house fire in New Glasgow, N.S.
A house fire on Pleasant Street in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia has claimed the lives of two individuals who were located inside the home.
-
American man charged with attempted murder after woman 'intentionally' struck with vehicle: Windsor police
An American man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly struck a woman with his vehicle in downtown Windsor, Ont. on Saturday night.
World
-
Pope Francis blasts the weapons industry as he makes a Christmas appeal for peace in the world
Pope Francis on Monday blasted the weapons industry and its "instruments of death" that fuel wars as he made a Christmas Day appeal for peace in the world and in particular between Israel and the Palestinians.
-
Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Navalny located in penal colony 3 weeks after contact lost
Associates of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Monday that he has been located at a prison colony above the Arctic Circle nearly three weeks after contact with him was lost.
-
Ukraine says it shot down Russian fighter jets and drones as the country officially marks Christmas
Ukraine's air force on Monday reported that it shot down two Russian fighter jets during the night along with two cruise missiles and 28 Shahed-type drones.
-
A plane stuck for days in France for a human trafficking investigation leaves for India
A charter plane grounded in France for a human trafficking investigation departed on Monday for India, after an exceptional holiday ordeal that left about 300 Indians en route to Central America blocked inside a rural French airport for four days.
-
Serbia police detain at least 38 people as opposition plans more protests against election results
Serbian police said Monday they have detained at least 38 people who took part in a protest against reported widespread irregularities during a recent general ballot that declared the governing populists as winners of the parliamentary and local councils' elections.
-
Egypt floats an ambitious plan to end the Israel-Hamas war as Netanyahu vows to expand Gaza combat
Egypt has put forward an ambitious, initial proposal to end the Israel-Hamas war with a cease-fire, a phased hostage release and the creation of a Palestinian government of experts who would administer the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank, a senior Egyptian official and a European diplomat said Monday.
Politics
-
In Christmas message, Trudeau urges Canadians to find strength in differences
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians should 'find strength in our differences' this Christmas. In his annual Christmas address, Trudeau called for Canadians to 'love our neighbours as we love ourselves' and give back, helping those who have fallen on hard times.
-
More Canadians to feel pinch of high rates in 2024, making way for lower inflation
The Bank of Canada's hefty rate hikes are finally bearing fruit, as higher borrowing costs have caused a pullback in business investment and consumer spending, making way for lower inflation in 2024.
-
Poilievre's deputy says Conservative plans to cut spending will be outlined during next campaign
Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman says Canadians will learn how her party plans to 'rein in' government spending, and what cuts that may entail, during the next federal election campaign.
Health
-
Woman pregnant in each of her two uteruses gives birth to twins
An Alabama woman with the rare condition of two uteruses, and who became pregnant in each uterus earlier this year, gave birth to twins last week a day apart.
-
Dr. Gurdev Singh Gill, Canada's 1st Indo-Canadian physician, dead at 92
Dr. Gurdev Singh Gill, the first Canadian born in India to become a doctor in Canada, has died.
-
Canadian death toll in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak rises to seven
The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting another death from a salmonella outbreak involving cantaloupes, bringing the total to seven.
Sci-Tech
-
The 'cold' moon: A rare full moon is expected to rise soon after Christmas
Not long after presents are unwrapped and Canadians gather to celebrate the holiday season, a rare full moon will appear, shining the brightest on Boxing Day.
-
China drafts new rules proposing restrictions on online gaming
China released draft guidelines Friday aimed at curbing excessive spending on online gaming in the latest move by the ruling Communist Party to keep control of the virtual economy.
-
Cracking the code: Messages found in silk dress decoded by Manitoba researcher
Coded messages found in the folds of a Victorian-era dress were finally cracked by a University of Manitoba researcher almost a decade after they were discovered.
Entertainment
-
The best movies of 2023, according to CTV film expert Richard Crouse
The entertainment gods found time to bless us with many great movies this year. These are the must-watch, best movies of 2023, according to CTV film expert Richard Crouse.
-
The Chicks mourn the passing of founding member Laura Lynch
The Chicks are taking time this weekend to pay tribute to their late former founding member Laura Lynch. Members of the band previously known as The Dixie Chicks posted a statement Saturday to their official Instagram page, where they shared video of Lynch singing and playing with the band, writing they “are shocked and saddened to learn” of her death.
-
Rising prices, shrinking libraries: How streaming TV is shaking down in Canada
Streaming television forever changed how Canadians watch their favourite shows, offering a seemingly bottomless library of commercial-free programming for a dirt-cheap price. Now, the overlords of entertainment have come to collect their dues.
Business
-
Shipping firm Maersk says it's preparing for resumption of Red Sea voyages after attacks from Yemen
Shipping firm Maersk says that it's preparing to allow vessels to resume sailing through the Red Sea, thanks to the start of a U.S.-led multinational naval operation to protect shipping from attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen.
-
Moneris reports 'intermittent network slowness' day after network outage
Payments processing company Moneris is reporting "intermittent network slowness" this afternoon, one day after experiencing a network outage that it says affected customers' ability to process transactions.
-
Creeping price points: A look at the rising cost of Canada's streaming TV services
Streaming TV isn't getting any cheaper. After it was once heralded as the cost-effective alternative to cable, the price of Canada's streaming services is inching higher every year. Here's a look at recent changes in the monthly price of the top streaming services.
Lifestyle
-
A North American military command is tracking Santa's every move and kids can follow along
As children around the world eagerly await Santa’s arrival on Christmas, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) in Colorado keeps a close watch on Santa and his sleigh from the moment he leaves the North Pole.
-
How a Christian saint inspired the Santa Claus legend
The white-bearded Christian saint whose acts of generosity inspired America's secular Santa Claus figure is known worldwide -- but Saint Nicholas' origin story is not.
-
Montreal real estate broker and model breaks Guinness record for underwater photo shoot
Montreal real estate broker, model and mother Kim Bruneau broke the Guinness record for deepest underwater model photoshoot after posing on a submerged oil tanker in the Bahamas.
Sports
-
FIFA threatens to suspend Brazil over confederation president's removal by court
FIFA warned Brazil on Sunday it could suspend its national teams and clubs from international competitions if an intervention by its soccer body leads to the election of a new president in January.
-
North Bay Battalion defenceman called to Sweden to complete in the World Junior Championship
For the first time since 2015, a member of the North Bay Battalion has been added to Team Canada’s roster for the World Junior Championship.
-
Ratcliffe wants struggling Man United back at the top of English and European soccer
British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe has finally got his hands on Manchester United after securing a stake of up to 25 per cent in the Premier League club. Ratcliffe's interest in sports -- and soccer in particular -- is long-standing. The 71-year-old owner of petrochemicals giant has been a United fan since childhood, and supporters will like his stated ambitions.
Autos
-
EV, hybrid and gas-powered: Some interesting cars coming in 2024
Next year will see the introduction of some new, genuinely affordable electric vehicles as well as a couple of interesting options for the ultra-wealthy. We'll also see the return of some classic model names.
-
Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
-
Honda recalling more than 2.5 million cars in U.S. due to fuel pump defect
Honda Motor's American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.