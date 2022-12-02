Ukraine says animal eyes sent to some of its embassies, consulates
Ukrainian embassies and consulates in six European countries have received packages containing animals' eyes in recent days, a Ukrainian official said Friday.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko wrote on Facebook that the "bloody parcels" were received by the Ukrainian embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia and Italy, as well as by consulates in Naples, Italy; Krakow, Poland and the Czech city of Brno. He said that "we are studying the meaning of this message."
"It's a very strong signal," the Ukrainian consul in Naples, Maksym Kovalenko, said, confirming his office received two letters containing fish eyes at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Nikolenko said the parcels arrived after a package containing an explosive device sent to the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid ignited upon opening on Wednesday and injured an employee. That was one of multiple explosive parcels found in Spain this week.
Spain's Interior Ministry said police evacuated the Madrid embassy on Friday after another suspect package was detected. The ministry said the parcel was posted from outside Spain and might be part of the chain of mail sent to other embassies in Europe. Police were investigating the contents and did not find any explosives, the ministry said.
Elsewhere, the entrance to the residence of the Ukrainian ambassador to the Vatican was vandalized and the Ukrainian Embassy in Kazakhstan was warned of an attack with explosives, though that wasn't confirmed, Nikolenko said.
In Poland, a spokesman for the police in Warsaw confirmed by email that a package arrived at the Ukrainian Consulate in the Polish capital on Thursday that "raised concern" from one of the employees. The police department for protecting diplomatic missions was notified and "we quickly eliminated the danger" spokesman Sylwester Marczak said. He provided no further details. Marczak said he was not aware of any such parcel arriving at the Ukrainian Embassy in Warsaw.
Police in Krakow, in southern Poland, did not confirm an incident at the consulate there but said a suspicious package was identified at a post office Thursday. Police said the contents were being examined but would not say to whom the package was addressed.
In the Czech Republic, police said an X-ray scan found no explosives in a checked package, but they added later that animal tissue was found inside that has been submitted to laboratory tests.
Ukraine's ambassador to the Vatican, Andrii Yurash, said the entrance to his Rome residence was vandalized Thursday afternoon with what he believed to be animal feces. The door to the apartment and the stairs and walls in the entryway were "smeared with a dirty substance with an unpleasant smell," he told The Associated Press. He said his wife and son were not home at the time, and police were called.
"And also the diplomatic mission in Italy received some letters also with some very unpleasant stuff inside, I mean some animal eyes. I don't know exactly but it looks like eyes from fish or some other animals," Yurash said. "So it is hard to explain completely why, and what is the reason of this terrible message, but it is no doubt a systematic trend, a systematic attack on Ukrainian missions around Europe."
In Croatia, police said the Ukrainian Embassy in Zagreb called to report that a suspicious package meant for the embassy arrived at the post office, but diplomatic personnel didn't collect it following the warning from the Foreign Ministry.
Croatian police took custody of the package and are investigating where it was sent from and what it contained. No other details were revealed.
All Ukrainian embassies and consulates have stepped up security measures. Nikolenko quoted Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba as saying that "we have reason to believe that a well-planned campaign of terror and intimidation of Ukrainian embassies and consulates is taking place."
------
Jovana Gec in Belgrade, Serbia, Monika Scislowska in Warsaw, Poland, Karel Janicek in Prague, and Ciaran Giles in Madrid contributed reporting.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada-Palestine MP group to 'review' after accused 'Holocaust denier' attended event
A spokesman for the chair of an all-party parliamentary group says it is "carefully" reviewing how it handles events with outside events after a newspaper publisher accused of holding antisemitic views took part in a recent gathering.
BoC expected to end year off with one more rate increase, likely to pause hikes soon
The Bank of Canada is expected to conclude a historic year marked by high inflation and aggressive monetary policy tightening with one more interest rate hike on Wednesday.
Shooting survivor objects to firearm coalition's 'disrespectful' sales promotion
A mass shooting survivor and spokeswoman for gun-control group PolySeSouvient says it is 'incredibly disrespectful' for firearm rights advocates to invoke the group's name in a merchandise sale discount code.
Passenger killed when big wave hits Antarctic cruise ship
A U.S. woman was killed and four other passengers injured when a massive wave struck the Viking Polaris cruise ship while it was sailing toward the port of Ushuaia in southern Argentina on an Antarctic cruise, authorities said.
B.C. First Nation's totem pole being returned by Scotland museum
A memorial totem pole taken almost a century ago from the Nisga'a Nation in British Columbia is being returned to its homelands, says the National Museum of Scotland.
Musk says Twitter has suspended rapper Ye over swastika post
Twitter has suspended rapper Ye after he tweeted a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David.
Deaths of 4 Idaho students fuel online sleuths
The deaths of four University of Idaho students nearly three weeks ago has riled up thousands of would-be armchair sleuths, many of whom are posting speculation and unfounded rumors about the fatal stabbings online.
Government to un-redact text messages, notes of PMO staff at Emergencies Act inquiry
Lawyers for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers have won their bid to get access to unredacted versions of 20 documents at the Public Order Emergency Commission.
U.S. to dismiss charges against Huawei's Meng Wanzhou
U.S. prosecutors on Thursday asked a judge to dismiss bank fraud and other charges against Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of China's Huawei Technologies whose 2018 arrest strained relations between the U.S. and China.
Canada
-
BoC expected to end year off with one more rate increase, likely to pause hikes soon
The Bank of Canada is expected to conclude a historic year marked by high inflation and aggressive monetary policy tightening with one more interest rate hike on Wednesday.
-
Fire still burning following southern Sask. train derailment
Part of a southern Saskatchewan highway remains closed one day after a fiery train derailment.
-
Hockey Canada says over 900 cases of on-ice discrimination last season
Hockey Canada says there were more than 900 documented or alleged incidents of on-ice discrimination -- verbal taunts, insults and intimidation -- across all levels and age groups during the 2021-22 season.
-
Quebec judge rules police were to blame for fatal 2012 election night shooting
A Quebec judge has ordered Quebec provincial police and the Montreal police service to pay more than $290,000 in damages to four victims of the 2012 election night Metropolis shooting. Superior Court Justice Philippe Belanger laid the blame at the feet of the two police forces whose security plan had a 'major flaw' that a gunman took advantage of when he stormed the back of the building on Sept. 4, 2012.
-
Canada's unemployment rate declined slightly to 5.1 per cent, wages grow again
The unemployment rate in Canada declined slightly to 5.1 per cent in November, according to new data released by Statistics Canada Friday.
-
Two arrested after Fredericton-area shooting prompts emergency alert in N.B.
Two people are in custody after a shooting outside Fredericton left two people injured and prompted police to issue an emergency alert in New Brunswick.
World
-
Russia rejects pullout from Ukraine as condition for talks
Russia said Friday that Western demands it should pull out completely from Ukraine as part of any future talks to end the war effectively rule out any such negotiations, as Russian strikes continued and a Ukrainian official set his country's battle losses at up to 13,000 troops.
-
Brother of Russia-imprisoned Canadian-born Paul Whelan says contact resumed
The family of Paul Whelan, a Canadian-born U.S. citizen imprisoned in Russia for espionage, said Friday that he has resumed contact after unexpectedly becoming unreachable in November.
-
Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider
America's newest nuclear stealth bomber is making its public debut after years of secret development and as part of the Pentagon's answer to rising concerns over a future conflict with China.
-
Infowars host Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy
Infowars host Alex Jones filed for personal bankruptcy protection in Texas on Friday as he faces nearly US$1.5 billion in court judgments over conspiracy theories he spread about the Sandy Hook school massacre.
-
Tibetans in India support 'zero COVID' protesters in China
About 150 Tibetan exiles held up blank pieces of paper as they rallied in India's capital on Friday to express solidarity with people in China protesting its 'zero COVID' policy.
-
Passenger killed when big wave hits Antarctic cruise ship
A U.S. woman was killed and four other passengers injured when a massive wave struck the Viking Polaris cruise ship while it was sailing toward the port of Ushuaia in southern Argentina on an Antarctic cruise, authorities said.
Politics
-
Canada-Palestine MP group to 'review' after accused 'Holocaust denier' attended event
A spokesman for the chair of an all-party parliamentary group says it is "carefully" reviewing how it handles events with outside events after a newspaper publisher accused of holding antisemitic views took part in a recent gathering.
-
Shooting survivor objects to firearm coalition's 'disrespectful' sales promotion
A mass shooting survivor and spokeswoman for gun-control group PolySeSouvient says it is 'incredibly disrespectful' for firearm rights advocates to invoke the group's name in a merchandise sale discount code.
-
Government to un-redact text messages, notes of PMO staff at Emergencies Act inquiry
Lawyers for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers have won their bid to get access to unredacted versions of 20 documents at the Public Order Emergency Commission.
Health
-
Alzheimer's vaccine: Nasal spray trial shows promise, researchers say
A nasal Alzheimer's vaccine developed in the U.S. is showing early positive results, according to researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.
-
Luxury detergent products recalled in Canada over risk of bacteria exposure, 11 infections reported
A slew of luxury detergent brand The Laundress products have been recalled in Canada due to the risk of bacteria exposure with as many as 11 people reporting infections, according to Health Canada.
-
Pain relief from marijuana comes from a belief it helps, study finds
Some people suffering pain from cancer and other chronic diseases turn to marijuana to ease their suffering, but much of that relief may come from simply believing weed will help, a new study found.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact
Researchers say they have forged two miniscule simulated black holes in a quantum computer and transmitted a message between them through what amounted to a tunnel in space-time.
-
Rolls-Royce successfully tests hydrogen-powered jet engine
Britain's Rolls-Royce said it has successfully run an aircraft engine on hydrogen, a world aviation first that marks a major step towards proving the gas could be key to decarbonising air travel.
-
Musk's company aims to soon test brain implant in people
Tech billionaire Elon Musk said his Neuralink company is seeking permission to test its brain implant in people soon. He said he thinks the company should be able to put the implant in a human brain as part of a clinical trial in about six months, though that timeline is far from certain.
Entertainment
-
Musk says Twitter has suspended rapper Ye over swastika post
Twitter has suspended rapper Ye after he tweeted a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David.
-
Brad William Henke, 'Orange Is the New Black' actor, dead at 56
Brad William Henke, a veteran character actor known for his work on 'Orange Is the New Black' and other series, has died, according to his agent and manager.
-
Elton John to play Glastonbury as epic tour draws to close
Elton John is scheduled to perform at the Glastonbury Festival in June, in what organizers say will be his farewell show in Britain. The festival announced Friday that the star will play the 2023 festival's final night on June 25.
Business
-
BoC expected to end year off with one more rate increase, likely to pause hikes soon
The Bank of Canada is expected to conclude a historic year marked by high inflation and aggressive monetary policy tightening with one more interest rate hike on Wednesday.
-
Profits in 15 sectors, including oil and gas, driving bulk of inflation: report
A new report by the Centre for Future Work found that growth in corporate profits this year compared to pre-pandemic has been concentrated in a small number of sectors where consumer prices have also risen the fastest.
-
November auto sales in Canada up from year ago: DesRosiers report
A report by DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says light vehicle sales in November rose 4.1 per cent compared with last year. The firm estimates 114,966 light vehicle were sold last month.
Lifestyle
-
A Florida woman is suing Kraft for US$5M, saying Velveeta microwave mac and cheese takes longer to make than advertised
The label on a cup of Velveeta's microwaveable mac and cheese says the meal only takes three and a half minutes to prepare. But a Florida woman says this is false -- and she's suing the manufacturer for US$5 million.
-
Tips to deal with shrinkflation at the mall as some shoppers question discounts
At first glance, it might seem like the deals have never been better as posters in store windows and online ads trumpet a steady stream of holiday sales. But some consumers say the discounts are more hype than real.
-
Racism backlash erupts as William and Kate visit Boston
Renewed allegations of racism at Buckingham Palace threatened to overshadow Prince William's trip to the United States after campaigners said the palace needed to acknowledge a wider problem that goes beyond one member of staff.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada says over 900 cases of on-ice discrimination last season
Hockey Canada says there were more than 900 documented or alleged incidents of on-ice discrimination -- verbal taunts, insults and intimidation -- across all levels and age groups during the 2021-22 season.
-
China fines former NBA star Lin over quarantine comments
Former NBA star Jeremy Lin, who plays for a Chinese team, was fined 10,000 yuan ($1,400) for criticizing quarantine facilities, China's professional league and a news report said Friday, as the government tries to stop protests against anti-virus controls that are among the world's most stringent.
-
Marathon record-holder Eliud Kipchoge to run in Boston
World record holder and two-time Olympic gold medallist Eliud Kipchoge will make his Boston Marathon debut in 2023 along with reigning women's world champion Gotytom Gebreslase and six former Boston winners returning 10 years after two bombs exploded at the finish line.
Autos
-
'Part of him with me': Sask. man fixing up grandpa's classic truck after finding it for sale on social media
A 24-year-old man from Preeceville, Sask. was reunited with his grandfather's classic, custom-made Ford truck after finding it on social media and plans to restore it to its former glory.
-
November auto sales in Canada up from year ago: DesRosiers report
A report by DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says light vehicle sales in November rose 4.1 per cent compared with last year. The firm estimates 114,966 light vehicle were sold last month.
-
Elon Musk delivers first Tesla Semi truck five years later, still no details
Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk unveiled the company's first heavy-duty Semi truck on Thursday at an event in the electric automaker's Nevada plant, making its first foray into the trucking industry.