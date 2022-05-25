Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers condolences over Texas school shooting

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Donald Trump-backed challenger loses Georgia primary

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp defeated his Donald Trump-backed challenger David Perdue on Tuesday after a furious push by the former president to punish Kemp for not overturning the 2020 election results. Kemp's victory sets up another general election race against Democrat Stacey Abrams, who was unopposed in her primary.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social