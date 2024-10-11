World

    • Ukraine's Zelenskyy meets Pope Francis as he continues his European tour to push his 'victory plan'

    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy leaves at the end of a private meeting with Pope Francis, at the Vatican, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy leaves at the end of a private meeting with Pope Francis, at the Vatican, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
    Share
    VATICAN CITY -

    Pope Francis met Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vatican on Friday, the latest step on the Ukrainian president's European tour to win support for his proposed “victory plan” aimed at ending the war with Russia.

    The pope and the Ukrainian leader held private talks for 35 minutes. After their private meeting at the Sala della Biblioteca and the presentation of the Ukrainian delegation, Francis gave Zelenskyy a bronze plaque depicting a flower and an inscription reading: “Peace is a fragile flower.”

    In turn, Zelenskyy gifted the pontiff with an oil painting portraying “The massacre of Bucha. The story of Marichka.” Bucha, a suburb northwest of Kyiv, was occupied by Russian troops shortly after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and witnessed some of Russia’s worst atrocities against civilians.

    Later Friday, Zelenskyy met the Vatican's secretary of state, Pietro Parolin, accompanied by Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, secretary for relations with states and international organizations.

    “The discussions were dedicated to the state of the war and the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, as well as the ways in which it could be brought to an end, leading to just and stable peace in the country,” the Vatican said in a statement, adding that “some matters relating to the religious life of the country were also examined.”

    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, arrives for a private audience with Pope Francis at The Vatican, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. (Vatican Media via AP)

    Since the first Russian attack on Kyiv, there have been multiple contacts between Francis and Zelenskyy, through visits, letters and phone calls.

    The pope sparked some criticism from Ukrainian leaders in March when he suggested they should have the courage of the “white flag” negotiating an end to the war with Russia, in what was intepreted by many as a call to surrender.

    Francis has repeatedly and strongly for an end to the war, focusing on prisoner exchanges and on reaching a diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian conflict.

    Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi was sent as a special envoy on a mission to ease tensions among the parties at war, meeting with political and ecclesiastical leaders around the world. His mission was, in particular, to encourage exchanges of Russian and Ukrainian prisoners and to find a way to facilitate the return of children forcibly deported from Ukraine to Russia.

    Zelensky is city-hopping across Europe to promote a plan that he said “aims to create the right conditions for a just end to the war” against Russia, unveiling the proposals to European allies after a summit with President Joe Biden was derailed by Hurricane Milton.

    On Thursday, Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London, French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni in Rome.

    He is expected to travel to Germany later on Friday to hold talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

    The Ukrainian leader has yet to publicly detail his proposals for “victory.” But the timing of his efforts to lock in European support appear to have the looming U.S. election in mind. Former U.S. president Donald Trump has long been critical of U.S. aid to Kyiv.

    Ukraine’s stretched and short-handed army is currently under heavy pressure in the country’s eastern Donetsk region. Russian forces recently pushed it out of the Donetsk town of Vuhledar and are now in control of about half of nearby Toretsk, local administration chief Vasyl Chynchyk said Friday. To stop the losses, Zelenskyy needs to secure more help.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion What are the best ways to boost your income in Canada?

    Whether you're looking to pay off debt, save for a big purchase, or simply give yourself greater financial stability, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best ways to boost your income.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Video shows meteor streaking across Ontario

    Videos of a meteor streaking across the skies of southern Ontario have surfaced and small bits of the outer space rock may have made it to land, one astronomy professor says.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News