Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power
Ukraine's biggest nuclear plant, which is surrounded by Russian troops, has lost all external power needed for vital safety systems for the second time in five days, the head of the UN's nuclear watchdog said Wednesday, calling it a "deeply worrying development."
The warning from International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi came amid a flurry of developments in Russia's war in Ukraine. Ukraine's military command said its forces recaptured five settlements in the southern Kherson region, and Russia's main domestic security agency said eight people had been arrested in connection with the weekend Crimea bridge blast.
Grossi, who met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, said IAEA monitors at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant -- Europe's largest nuclear power facility -- reported the interruption in external power, and said backup diesel generators were keeping nuclear safety and security equipment operational.
"This repeated loss of #ZNPP's off-site power is a deeply worrying development and it underlines the urgent need for a nuclear safety & security protection zone around the site," Grossi tweeted.
Ukraine's state nuclear operator Energoatom said on the Telegram social media platform that a Russian missile attack on the substation "Dniprovska" in the neighbouring Dnipropetrovsk region to the north was damaged, leading to the shutdown of a key communication line to the plant -- prompting the diesel generators to turn on automatically.
Last month, Energoatom chief Petro Kotin told The Associated Press in an interview that in general, the Zaporizhzhia plant had enough fuel to run the diesel generators for just 10 days. He said those generators were "the station's last defence before a radiation accident."
The growing concerns about the nuclear plant come amid an upsurge in fighting in southern Ukraine and a barrage of Russian strikes across the country in recent days.
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, said Russian shelling had left at least 14 people dead in the Zaporizhzhia region and the Donetsk region to the east over the last day. At least 34 people were injured in five regions, he wrote on Telegram.
Earlier Wednesday, Ukraine's southern command said its forces recaptured five settlements in the southern Kherson region, on the western fringe of an arc of Russian control of territory in eastern and southern Ukraine.
The villages of Novovasylivka, Novohryhorivka, Nova Kamianka, Tryfonivka and Chervone in the Beryslav district were retaken as of Oct. 11, according to the speaker of the southern command Vladislav Nazarov.
The settlements are in one of the four regions recently annexed by Russia, a move condemned as illegal under international law by many countries and the UN secretary-general.
Also Wednesday, Russia's top domestic security agency -- the main successor to the KGB -- said it arrested eight people on charges of involvement in the bombing of the main bridge linking Russia to Crimea, while an official in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia said Russian forces carried out more strikes there.
The Federal Security Service, known by the Russian acronym FSB, said it arrested five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia over Saturday's attack that damaged the Kerch Bridge between Russia and the Crimean Peninsula -- a crucial thoroughfare for supplies and travel whose much-ballyhooed construction after Russia's annexation of Crimea under Putin in 2014 cost billions.
A truck loaded with explosives blew up while driving across the bridge, killing four people and causing two sections of one of the two automobile links to collapse.
Ukrainian officials have lauded the explosion on the bridge, but stopped short of directly claiming responsibility for it.
The FSB alleged that the suspects were working on orders of Ukraine's military intelligence to secretly move the explosives into Russia and forge the accompanying documents.
It said the explosives were moved by sea from the Ukrainian port of Odesa to Bulgaria before being shipped to Georgia, driven to Armenia and then back to Georgia before being transported to Russia in a complex scheme to secretly deliver them to the target.
Putin alleged that Ukrainian special services masterminded the blast, calling it "an act of terrorism," and responded by ordering missile strikes across Ukraine.
Russia's onslaught continued in the Zaporizhzhia region and eponymous city on Wednesday, shattering windows and blowing out doors in residential buildings, municipal council secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said. There were no immediate reports of casualties, though Kurtev warned locals of the possibility of a follow-up attack.
Zaporizhzhia, which sits fairly near the front line between Russian and Ukrainian forces, has been repeatedly struck with often deadly attacks in recent weeks. It is part of a larger region, including Europe's largest nuclear power plant now in Russian control, that Moscow has said it has annexed in violation of international law. The city itself remains in Ukrainian hands.
To the south, in a Russian-controlled area of the region, a powerful blast struck the city of Melitopol -- sending a car flying into the air, mayor Ivan Fedorov said. There was no word on casualties.
The new clashes came two days after Russian forces began pummeling many parts of Ukraine with more missiles and munition-carrying drones, killing at least 19 people on Monday alone in an attack that the UN human rights office described as "particularly shocking" and amounting to potential war crimes.
Tuesday marked the second straight day when air raid sirens echoed throughout Ukraine, and officials advised residents to conserve energy and stock up on water. The strikes knocked out power across the country and pierced the relative calm that had returned to the capital, Kyiv, and many other cities far from the war's front lines.
"It brings anger, not fear," Kyiv resident Volodymyr Vasylenko, 67, said as crews worked to restore traffic lights and clear debris from the capital's streets. "We already got used to this. And we will keep fighting."
The leaders of the Group of Seven industrial powers condemned the bombardment and said they would "stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes." Their pledge defied Russian warnings that western assistance would prolong the war and the pain of Ukraine's people.
Zelenskyy told the G7 leaders during a virtual meeting Russia fired more than 100 missiles and dozens of drones at Ukraine over two days. He appealed for "more modern and effective" air defence systems -- even though he said Ukraine shot down many of the Russian projectiles.
The Pentagon on Tuesday announced plans to deliver the first two advanced NASAMs anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine in the coming weeks. The systems, which Kyiv has long wanted, will provide medium- to long-range defence against missile attacks.
In a phone call with Zelenskyy on Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden "pledged to continue providing Ukraine with the support needed to defend itself, including advanced air defence systems," the White House said.
Ukraine's defence minister tweeted that four German IRIS-T air defence systems had just arrived, saying a "new era" of air defence for Ukraine had begun.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Two police officers dead after shooting in Innisfil, Ont.
Two South Simcoe police officers are dead after a shooting at an Innisfil, Ont., residence.
Hurricane hunter who flew into the eye of Fiona describes 'very challenging' storm
Kevin Doremus says the eyes of hurricanes, including Fiona -- a storm that barrelled into Atlantic Canada last month causing widespread damage -- look like open-air domes, similar to sports arenas.
Russian authorities arrest eight people following Crimea bridge blast
Eight people have been detained over Saturday's blast that damaged the only bridge connecting annexed Crimea with the Russian mainland, marking a critical juncture in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Let's get serious about a Putin-era strategy for energy, economy, climate: Freeland
Canada's deputy prime minister urged the world's democracies Tuesday to confront the hard economic truths of a perilous new world order and seek common cause in the shared values of prosperity, energy security, protecting the planet and free and fair trade.
Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith and entire board of directors step down
After months embroiled in controversy and facing calls for major leadership change, Hockey Canada announced that CEO Scott Smith is out, 'effective immediately.' The entire Hockey Canada board of directors has agreed to step down as well.
Parents-to-be left stunned, out $4,000 by sudden closure of Ontario baby store
An Ontario couple who spent $4,000 on baby furniture were shocked to discover the store they bought from is now closed.
Ex-Texas cop charged over shooting teen eating hamburger
A now-former San Antonio police officer was charged Tuesday with two counts of aggravated assault by a peace officer in last week's shooting of a teen who was eating a hamburger in his car in a McDonald's parking lot.
Elon Musk denies claim he spoke to Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has denied a claim that he spoke directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent weeks about the war in Ukraine and a proposed "peace plan" to end the conflict.
Alleged rapist and his mother set teenage girl on fire after learning she was pregnant, Indian police say
A 15-year-old girl is being treated at a hospital in northern India after she was allegedly set on fire by a man accused of raping and impregnating her in the latest case of violence against women to shock the country.
Canada
-
Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith and entire board of directors step down
After months embroiled in controversy and facing calls for major leadership change, Hockey Canada announced that CEO Scott Smith is out, 'effective immediately.' The entire Hockey Canada board of directors has agreed to step down as well.
-
Hurricane hunter who flew into the eye of Fiona describes 'very challenging' storm
Kevin Doremus says the eyes of hurricanes, including Fiona -- a storm that barrelled into Atlantic Canada last month causing widespread damage -- look like open-air domes, similar to sports arenas.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two police officers dead after shooting in Innisfil, Ont.
Two South Simcoe police officers are dead after a shooting at an Innisfil, Ont., residence.
-
Small Yukon First Nation bans sex offender using its COVID emergency law
A First Nation of fewer than 300 people in Yukon's north has used a law it created during the COVID-19 pandemic to bar a convicted sex offender from being sent to its community. The Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation in Old Crow issued a declaration under its Community Emergency Act banning Christopher Schafer from the fly-in community nearly 800 kilometres north of Whitehorse for at least the next 90 days.
-
Three Canadian neighbourhoods named among 'coolest' in the world
Three of Canada’s neighbourhoods have been named in a list of the 51 coolest worldwide following a poll of 20,000 city residents and experts by Time Out Group.
-
Several federal cabinet members expected to testify at Freedom Convoy hearings
Eight federal cabinet members, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are among those slated to testify at the public inquiry into the government's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act.
World
-
Russian authorities arrest eight people following Crimea bridge blast
Eight people have been detained over Saturday's blast that damaged the only bridge connecting annexed Crimea with the Russian mainland, marking a critical juncture in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Alleged rapist and his mother set teenage girl on fire after learning she was pregnant, Indian police say
A 15-year-old girl is being treated at a hospital in northern India after she was allegedly set on fire by a man accused of raping and impregnating her in the latest case of violence against women to shock the country.
-
Graft convictions extend Suu Kyi's prison term to 26 years
A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted the country's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on two more corruption charges Wednesday, with two three-year sentences to be served concurrently, adding to previous convictions that now leave her with a 26-year total prison term, a legal official said.
-
Iran suffers 'major disruption' of internet as protests loom
Iran suffered a 'major disruption' in internet service Wednesday amid calls for renewed protests weeks after the death of a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the country's morality police, an advocacy group said.
-
Attorneys: Inmate endured 'torture' during execution attempt
An Alabama inmate said prison staff poked him with needles for over an hour as they tried to find a vein during an aborted lethal injection last month. At one point, they left him hanging vertically on a gurney before state officials made the decision to call off the execution.
-
Jurors expected to begin deliberations over death penalty for Parkland shooter
A 12-person jury in the sentencing trial of the Parkland school shooter is expected to begin deliberations Wednesday on whether to recommend the death penalty.
Politics
-
Who will testify at the 'Freedom Convoy' commission? Here's the list of anticipated witnesses
Hearings as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission’s national inquiry into the federal government’s unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act begin Thursday. CTVNews.ca breaks down who is on Commissioner Paul Rouleau's 'anticipated' witness list and why their testimony is being sought.
-
Trudeau announces $222M for Quebec firm that produces minerals for electric cars
Ottawa will invest $222 million to help a Quebec company increase production of critical minerals for goods such as electric cars and batteries while simultaneously cutting emissions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.
-
Small Yukon First Nation bans sex offender using its COVID emergency law
A First Nation of fewer than 300 people in Yukon's north has used a law it created during the COVID-19 pandemic to bar a convicted sex offender from being sent to its community. The Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation in Old Crow issued a declaration under its Community Emergency Act banning Christopher Schafer from the fly-in community nearly 800 kilometres north of Whitehorse for at least the next 90 days.
Health
-
India finds violations at factory linked to Gambia children deaths: state minister
Authorities in India have stopped production of cough syrup at a factory linked to children's deaths in Gambia after they found violations, a state minister told Reuters partner ANI on Wednesday.
-
Relief on horizon for kids' pain meds shortage, pharmacist says
As children’s pain medication continues to be affected by supply and demand issues, one pharmacist explains steps caregivers can take to help children with flu-like symptoms.
-
Hawaii won't co-operate with states prosecuting for abortions
Hawaii Gov. David Ige signed an executive order Tuesday that aims to prevent other states from punishing their residents who get an abortion in the islands and stop other states from sanctioning local doctors and nurses who provide such care.
Sci-Tech
-
World's 1st space tourist signs up for flight around moon
The world's first space tourist wants to go back -- only this time, he's signed up for a spin around the moon aboard Elon Musk's Starship.
-
Smashing success: NASA asteroid strike results in big nudge
A spacecraft that plowed into a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away succeeded in shifting its orbit, NASA said Tuesday in announcing the results of its save-the-world test.
-
Canadian students help NASA find landslides using Reddit
Canadian university students are helping a major space agency to compile landslide data from a popular social media website.
Entertainment
-
'Murder She Wrote' actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96
British-born stage and on television actress Angela Lansbury has died at age 96, her family said on Tuesday in a statement.
-
Comedian chugs beer after man hurls can at stage following politically charged heckling
After a can of beer was hurled at comedian Ariel Elias, she got the last laugh by picking it up and chugging it during a tense, politically-charged moment at a club in New Jersey.
-
Prosecutor apologizes to Adnan Syed, Hae Min Lee's family after charges dropped in 'Serial' case
Prosecutors dropped charges against Adnan Syed on Tuesday in the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee after additional DNA testing excluded him as a suspect in a case chronicled by the hit podcast 'Serial.'
Business
-
Elon Musk denies claim he spoke to Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has denied a claim that he spoke directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent weeks about the war in Ukraine and a proposed "peace plan" to end the conflict.
-
Wall Street points higher ahead of inflation data, earnings
Wall Street pointed higher before the bell Wednesday ahead of more inflation and retail sales data, as well as the kick-off to the corporate earnings season.
-
Pound falls after U.K. bank chief rules out extending help
The pound sank against the dollar early Wednesday after the Bank of England confirmed it won't extend an emergency debt-buying plan introduced last month to stabilize financial markets.
Lifestyle
-
Fat Bear finalists face off after cheating scandal rocks voting
Two bears are facing off on Fat Bear Tuesday, just days after a cheating scandal disrupted Sunday's semi final.
-
Three Canadian neighbourhoods named among 'coolest' in the world
Three of Canada’s neighbourhoods have been named in a list of the 51 coolest worldwide following a poll of 20,000 city residents and experts by Time Out Group.
-
No Halloween parties allowed: Airbnb cracking down
This Halloween, guests with no positive reviews attempting to book Airbnbs will be blocked, says the company, as it cracks down on disruptive parties.
Sports
-
Enrolling your child in organized sports? We want to hear from you
With COVID-19 public health measures largely lifted across the country, children and teens returning to organized sports this fall won't be faced with the same barriers to access as they once did. If you're a parent planning to enrol your child in organized sports this year, we want to hear from you.
-
Bauer pauses role as official equipment provider to Hockey Canada's men's teams
Bauer Hockey is putting its partnership with Hockey Canada on ice, calling the repeated breach of trust by the national organization's leadership 'extremely disturbing.'
-
Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset
Bianca Andreescu upset the red-hot Liudmila Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes.
Autos
-
Toyota begins making cars in Myanmar after delay due to coup
Toyota Motor Corp. has begun assembling autos in Myanmar after a more than yearlong delay following a military takeover in February 2021.
-
New gas vehicle registrations drop, but zero-emission vehicles rise: StatCan
Newly released quarterly figures from Statistics Canada show new registrations for gas-powered vehicles fell year-over-year but rose for diesel and hybrid cars.
-
Hyundai, Kia auto parts supplier in Alabama fined for child labour violations
Authorities found children as young as 13 working at a Korean-operated parts supplier to automakers Hyundai and Kia, and have fined the company and a labour recruiter, the U.S. Department of Labor and the Alabama Department of Labor said on Tuesday.