Ukraine's President Zelenskyy meets with Balkan leaders in Athens

Bottom row from left, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, European Council President Charles Michel, President of Moldova Maia Sandu, President of Montenegro Jakov Milatovic and top row from left, President of Romania Marcel Ciolacu, Prime Minister of North Macedonia Dimitar Kovacevski, Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic, Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti, Chairwoman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Borjana Kristo and Prime Minister of Bulgaria Nikolai Denkov pose for a family photo at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Photo) Bottom row from left, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, European Council President Charles Michel, President of Moldova Maia Sandu, President of Montenegro Jakov Milatovic and top row from left, President of Romania Marcel Ciolacu, Prime Minister of North Macedonia Dimitar Kovacevski, Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic, Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti, Chairwoman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Borjana Kristo and Prime Minister of Bulgaria Nikolai Denkov pose for a family photo at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Photo)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

More than 800 people still missing in Maui weeks after deadly wildfire

Two weeks after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century swept through the Maui community of Lahaina, authorities say more than 800 people remain unaccounted for -- a staggering number that presents huge challenges for officials who are trying to determine how many of those perished and how many may have made it to safety but haven't checked in.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social