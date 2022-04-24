Ukraine's military says Russian forces are trying to storm Azovstal plant
Russian forces attempted to storm the Ukrainian-held Azovstal steel plant in the besieged southeastern city of Mariupol on Sunday, Ukrainian officials said, despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments last week that the complex did not need to be taken.
Ukraine's armed forces command wrote on Facebook that Russian forces were firing and performing "offensive operations" in the Azovstal area, as well as conducting air strikes on civilian infrastructure.
Serhiy Volyna, commander of Ukraine's 36th Marine brigade forces in Mariupol, said in an interview with an opposition lawmaker that was shown on YouTube on Sunday that Russia was hitting the complex with air and artillery bombardments.
"We are taking casualties, the situation is critical... we have very many wounded men, (some) are dying, it's a difficult (situation) with guns, ammunition, food, medicines... the situation is rapidly worsening," Volyna said, speaking from his location at the plant.
Konstantin Ivaschenko, the official who has been designated mayor of Mariupol by Russia but not recognized as such by Ukraine, denied that any fighting was taking place in the city in comments reported by Russian news outlet TASS on Sunday.
Reuters could not independently verify the Ukrainian or Russian the accounts.
The Azovstal steel factory is the main remaining Ukrainian stronghold in Mariupol, a city that has seen sustained bombardment since the start of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24.
Earlier on Sunday, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych wrote on Facebook that "Russian troops are trying to finish off the defenders of Azovstal and more than 1,000 civilians who are hiding at the plant."
Russia has denied targeting civilians in what it calls a "special military operation" to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine.
Later on Sunday, Arestovych said in a video address released by the president's office that Ukraine was offering Russia a "special" round of negotiations to be held in Mariupol to discuss the fate of the civilians and Ukrainian troops still trapped in the city.
The negotiations would be intended to establish an immediate ceasefire in Mariupol, "multi-day" humanitarian corridors, and the freeing or swapping of Ukrainian fighters trapped in the Azovstal plant, Arestovych said.
Russian troops surrounded the Azovstal plant in early March and have gradually taken control of most of the city.
Last Thursday, Putin declared that Mariupol had been "liberated" and publicly told his defense minister to call off the storming of the Azovstal plant so as to save the lives of Russian soldiers. Putin said the plant should be "blocked off" instead.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Max Hunder, editing by Mark Heinrich and Frances Kerry)
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Polling agencies project Macron to be re-elected in France
French polling agencies are projecting that centrist President Emmanuel Macron will win France's presidential runoff Sunday, beating far-right rival Marine Le Pen in a tight race.
Ukraine's military says Russian forces are trying to storm Azovstal plant
Russian forces attempted to storm the Ukrainian-held Azovstal steel plant in the besieged southeastern city of Mariupol on Sunday, Ukrainian officials said, despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments last week that the complex did not need to be taken.
Russia's ambassador to Canada says he is 'on the right side of history'
Russia's ambassador to Canada says he is '100 per cent confident' that his country is 'on the right side of history' when it comes to its invasion of Ukraine.
Study suggests link between air pollution and COVID infection in young adults
A Swedish study has found that even short-term exposure to low levels of air pollution could play a role in the development of a COVID-19 infection, or testing positive for the disease, in young adults.
Ontario's mask mandate extension in high-risk settings being met with mixed reactions
The Ontario government's decision to extend its remaining mask mandate in high-risk settings like hospitals, long-term care homes, shelters and public transit until at least June 11 is being met with mixed reactions.
Russian sanctions prove Canadian military mission in Ukraine had impact: Commander
The most recent commander of Canada's military training mission in Ukraine says the fact Russia has sanctioned him and several of his predecessors alongside dozens of other prominent Canadians is proof the mission had an impact.
10 found dead after Japan tour boat with 26 aboard sinks
Rescuers said that 10 people who were retrieved Sunday from the frigid sea and the rocky coast of a northern Japanese national park had died, a day after a tour boat with 26 aboard apparently sank in rough waters, triggering questions about why it was allowed to sail.
Emergency declaration for multiple wildfires in New Mexico
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed emergency declarations as 20 wildfires continued to burn Sunday in nearly half of the state's drought-stricken 33 counties.
Zelenskyy pushes for more arms; U.S. officials to visit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed the West for more powerful weapons as he prepared to meet with top U.S. officials in the war-torn country's capital Sunday, while Russian forces concentrated their attacks on the east, including trying to dislodge the last Ukrainian troops in the battered port of Mariupol.
Canada
-
'We ask for prayers': Sask. First Nation provides update on search for missing boy
Nearly 70 hours after Frank Young was last seen, Red Earth Cree Nation officials have provided an update on the search for the missing boy.
-
Canada eyes new measures to protect economy from national security threats
New measures to ensure Canada doesn't export sensitive technology to foreign adversaries are among the changes being eyed by Ottawa to bolster the country's economic security.
-
Despite housing crisis, one in five N.L. government units vacant in northern Labrador
Despite homelessness and overcrowding described as a crisis in Labrador, one in five provincial government-run housing units in the region's Inuit communities are sitting empty and awaiting repairs.
-
Russian sanctions prove Canadian military mission in Ukraine had impact: Commander
The most recent commander of Canada's military training mission in Ukraine says the fact Russia has sanctioned him and several of his predecessors alongside dozens of other prominent Canadians is proof the mission had an impact.
-
National funeral for Guy Lafleur to be held on May 3 in Montreal
The government of Quebec announced Saturday that the national funeral for Guy Lafluer will be May 3 in Montreal. Flags at the National Assembly will fly at half mast during the day.
-
Ontario's mask mandate extension in high-risk settings being met with mixed reactions
The Ontario government's decision to extend its remaining mask mandate in high-risk settings like hospitals, long-term care homes, shelters and public transit until at least June 11 is being met with mixed reactions.
World
-
Russia's ambassador to Canada says he is 'on the right side of history'
Russia's ambassador to Canada says he is '100 per cent confident' that his country is 'on the right side of history' when it comes to its invasion of Ukraine.
-
Zelenskyy pushes for more arms; U.S. officials to visit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed the West for more powerful weapons as he prepared to meet with top U.S. officials in the war-torn country's capital Sunday, while Russian forces concentrated their attacks on the east, including trying to dislodge the last Ukrainian troops in the battered port of Mariupol.
-
Ukraine updates: Russians, Ukrainians worship at UAE church
What's happening in Ukraine today: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he has discussed the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol in a call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
-
Israeli FM accuses Hamas of orchestrating Jerusalem violence
Israel's foreign minister on Sunday accused the Hamas militant group of orchestrating recent unrest at Jerusalem's most sensitive holy site, responding to criticism that Israeli police used heavy-handed tactics to quell the violence.
-
Emergency declaration for multiple wildfires in New Mexico
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed emergency declarations as 20 wildfires continued to burn Sunday in nearly half of the state's drought-stricken 33 counties.
-
One dead and at least three hurt in Nebraska wildfires
Wind-driven wildfires sweeping through parts of Nebraska contributed to the death of one person and injured at least three firefighters, authorities said Sunday.
Politics
-
Russia's ambassador to Canada says he is 'on the right side of history'
Russia's ambassador to Canada says he is '100 per cent confident' that his country is 'on the right side of history' when it comes to its invasion of Ukraine.
-
Conservative leadership hopeful Lewis pitches unifying party while promoting social conservatism
Leslyn Lewis says that, in making her second attempt to become leader of the Conservative Party, she's confident that she can unify the party while promoting socially-conservative positions. In an interview on CTV's Question Period, Lewis said she considers herself a Conservative candidate, who has social conservative policies, and the ability to win with anti-abortion, anti-vaccine mandate, and anti-carbon tax policies.
-
Advocates want a feminist spending review as feds insist no social-program cuts
The Liberal government is insisting that the goal of an upcoming federal spending review is not to slash social programs, while gender-equality advocates want to make sure it is done with women and marginalized people in mind.
Health
-
Higher-paid agency nurses could pose 'dangerous challenge' to health system: union
A nursing union boss wants Canada's auditor general to find out how many privately contracted nurses are working for health authorities across the country, doing the same work as staff counterparts while being paid far more.
-
More organic poppy seeds recalled over possible salmonella risk
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has expanded its recall of various organic poppy seeds due to a possible salmonella contamination.
-
Study suggests link between air pollution and COVID infection in young adults
A Swedish study has found that even short-term exposure to low levels of air pollution could play a role in the development of a COVID-19 infection, or testing positive for the disease, in young adults.
Sci-Tech
-
All-private SpaceX astronaut mission to return home from the ISS after week-long delay
The first all-private mission to the International Space Station is slated to complete the final leg of its journey in the next few days, capping off what turned into a longer-than-expected journey after bad weather kept the passengers on the space station for several extra days.
-
World's biggest particle collider restarts after long break
The world's biggest particle accelerator restarted on Friday after a break of more than three years for upgrading and maintenance work.
-
A massive catapult-like device could soon sling satellites into space
NASA is testing a massive catapult-like device aimed at tossing small satellites into orbit.
Entertainment
-
'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach makes Canadian history with 14th win
Nova Scotia's 'Jeopardy!’ champion Mattea Roach has made history after winning more games than any previous Canadian contestant.
-
Canadian tutor Mattea Roach on her 'Jeopardy!' streak and 15 minutes of fame
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach has found herself at the centre of an ownership dispute. The 23-year-old Torontonian -- or is that Haligonian? -- is now tied for the eighth longest streak in the TV game show's history and her fellow Canadians are taking note.
-
From 'The Rum Diary' to court: A timeline of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's relationship
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are currently spending their days in a Fairfax, Virginia courthouse. Depp, who testified for three days this week, is suing his ex-wife for US$50 million over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed she wrote.
Business
-
Many flights cancelled at Amsterdam's airport due to strike
Dozens of flights were cancelled or delayed Saturday at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport as a group of KLM baggage handlers went on strike on one of the busiest days of the year at the major aviation hub to protest working conditions and staff shortages.
-
Aggressive tone from central banks sends TSX to biggest two-day drop since 2020
Canada's main stock index suffered its worst two-day slump in nearly two years as a more aggressive tone about interest rate hikes from central banks wreaked havoc across North American markets.
-
Exclusive
Exclusive | American Airlines disputes $100K fine for flying passengers without negative COVID tests into Canada
American Airlines is disputing a $100,000 fine assessed by Transport Canada for allowing passengers who didn’t produce negative COVID-19 tests to board a flight to Calgary last summer.
Lifestyle
-
No winning ticket for Friday's $17 million Lotto Max jackpot
No winning ticket was sold for the $17 million jackpot in Friday's Lotto Max draw.
-
YouTube 'stealth camper' spends night in Langford, B.C. roundabout
For most people, going camping in B.C. means logging on to the BC Parks website in hopes of booking a premium site in a provincial park. Steve Wallis isn't most people.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Swapping skates leads to new Olympic journey for former hockey star
From a complete unknown in the speed skating world to a future shining star, Ryan Gibson, 23, is learning the ropes of the sport and aiming for an Olympic debut.
Sports
-
National funeral for Guy Lafleur to be held on May 3 in Montreal
The government of Quebec announced Saturday that the national funeral for Guy Lafluer will be May 3 in Montreal. Flags at the National Assembly will fly at half mast during the day.
-
Raptors avoid elimination with Game 4 win over 76ers
The Toronto Raptors beat the 76ers 110-102 on Saturday to avoid elimination in their opening-round playoff series.
-
Verstappen and Red Bull embarrass Ferrari at Imola
Formula One champion Max Verstappen dominated Sunday in a Red Bull rout of Ferrari at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, much to the dismay of the sea of red-clad 'tifosi.'
Autos
-
France issues arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Ghosn
French prosecutors have issued an international arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan in 2019 for Lebanon in a gripping escape.
-
Ontario man who sold used car warns others after being mailed $2,500 bill
An Ontario man who sold his used car earlier this year is warning other people about his situation after he received an unexpected letter in the mail months later saying he now owes $2,500.
-
Keselowski looks to defend Talladega win, save his season
The winningest active driver at Talladega Superspeedway just might be able to save his season on Sunday by defending last year's victory. But Brad Keselowski isn't banking on a seventh Talladega win.