Ukraine's Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones

Paul Workman on what it's like in Ukraine right now

The streets around Independence Square were teeming just a day before the Russians unloaded with their massive aerial revenge attack. If the goal was submission; the result was a raised middle finger, CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman reports from Ukraine. Within hours, the streets were cleared of bomb debris and shops were open again, albeit with a renewed sense of wariness.

Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered

Former U.S. President Donald Trump angrily lashed out Wednesday, calling the nation's legal system a 'broken disgrace' after a judge ruled he must answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit lodged by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s.

5 things to know for Thursday, October 13, 2022

An Afghan women's rights activist is denied refugee admission into Canada, a man who died following an exchange of gunfire with officers in Ontario is identified, and Quebec police make an arrest in a cold case. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

