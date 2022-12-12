Ukraine PM urges more military aid to counter Russia attacks

'It is your new normal': Canada's aging workforce root of national labour shortage

For years, experts have been warning of a looming wave of retirements as baby boomers -- those born between 1946 and 1964 and Canada's largest generation by size -- grow older and start to exit the workforce en masse. This country's labour force growth rate has been trending downward since 2000, but the trend has intensified in recent years.

