Ukraine pleads for weapons as 100-200 soldiers die a day
Up to 200 Ukrainian soldiers are dying every day in the war with Russia, and only more and more advanced Western weaponry will reduce the casualties, turn back the Russian offensive and force Moscow to the negotiating table, an adviser to Ukraine's president said.
Mykhailo Podolyak told the BBC in an interview that aired Thursday the daily loss of between 100 and 200 Ukrainian fighters resulted from a "complete lack of parity" between Ukraine and Russia, which has "thrown pretty much everything non-nuclear" at the war's front in eastern Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week put his country's daily combat death toll at up to 100, but Podolyak said it had grown. Ukrainian officials have pointed at the mounting losses to emphasize their urgent requests for more Western weapons, which have been critical to the country's unexpected success in holding off Russia's larger and better-equipped forces.
- Complete coverage of the war in Ukraine
- Destroyed buildings in Mariupol reveal 'caravan of death'
- WATCH: Lack of Ukraine grain impacting hunger
After a bungled attempt to overrun Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, in the early days of the war, Russia shifted its focus to an eastern region of coal mines and factories known as the Donbas. But its progress there has been plodding.
Podolyak said the delivery of state-of-the-art artillery systems would not only diminish Ukrainian casualties, it would help its the nation's forces reclaim seized territory. The Ukrainian government also is seeking more multiple-rocket launchers.
"There's something really important...that our partners need to understand, and that's until Russia suffers a serious military defeat, no form of dialogue will be possible, and they will continue to be able to try and take parts of our country," he said.
Podolyak also addressed Western fears that Ukraine's forces would use Western-supplied rocket launchers to strike targets inside Russia and potentially escalate the conflict to a wider conflagration: "It won't happen," he said.
STREET BATTLES
Fighting in the Donbas has ground on for more than two months, and the slog continued Friday. A provincial governor said Russian and Ukrainian forces battled "for every house and every street" in Sievierodonetsk, a city that recently has been under steady attack.
Sievierodonetsk is in the last pocket of Luhansk province that has not yet been claimed by Russia or Moscow-backed separatists.
Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai told The Associated Press that Ukrainian forces retain control of the industrial zone on the edge of the city and some other sections amid the painstaking block-by-block fighting.
An envoy for the Luhansk People's Republic, a self-proclaimed separatist territory, reported Friday that some Ukrainian troops were trapped inside a chemical plant on the city's outskirts.
"All escape routes have been cut off," Rodion Miroshnik, Moscow ambassador for the unrecognized republic, wrote on social media.
"They are being told that no conditions will be accepted. Only the laying down of arms and surrender," he said.
Miroshnik echoed earlier claims by a Russian defence official that civilians remained on the plant's grounds. But he stopped short of reiterating allegations that Ukrainian forces were barring them from leaving.
As of Friday afternoon, there was no response from the Ukrainian side.
BRITAIN CALLS TRIAL OF ITS CITIZENS A 'SHAM'
The British government said Russia must take responsibility for the "sham trial" of two Britons and a Moroccan who were sentenced to death for fighting against Russian forces in Ukraine.
Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun were convicted by a court run by pro-Moscow separatist authorities in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, which is not recognized internationally.
Separatist authorities argued that the men were "mercenaries" not entitled to the usual protections accorded prisoners of war.
Aslin's and Pinner's families have said the two men were long-serving members of the Ukrainian military. Saadoun's father told a Moroccan online newspaper that his son is not a mercenary and holds Ukrainian citizenship.
British government minister Robin Walker said Friday that it was "an illegal court in a sham government" but that the U.K. would use "all diplomatic channels to make the case that these are prisoners of war who should be treated accordingly."
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is due to speak to her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, later Friday about the case. The U.K. has not announced any plans to speak to Russian officials. It does not recognize the self-proclaimed Donetsk republic and will not officially contact the authorities there.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the ministry has so far not received any specific appeals about the men from Britain and as such, "we can make an unambiguous conclusion that until now the fate of these citizens was not of interest to London."
------
Karmanau contributed from Lviv, Ukraine. Associated Press writers Jill Lawless in London and Jamey Keaten in Geneva contributed.
------
Get in touch
Do you have any questions about the attack on Ukraine? Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca.
- Please include your name, location, and contact information if you are willing to speak to a journalist with CTV News.
- Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travellers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
112 cases of monkeypox in Canada, all of them among men: public health officer
Canada's chief public health officer says there are now 112 cases of monkeypox across Canada and all of those infected are male.
New Canadian regulations would put warning on each cigarette, not just packaging
Canada is poised to become the first country in the world to require that a warning be printed on every cigarette. Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett says the measure is meant to reach more people, including youth who often share cigarettes and don't encounter the packaging.
Trump claims daughter Ivanka 'checked out' and wasn't looking at election results
A day after the House January 6 committee revealed previously unseen video of former U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, saying she accepted then-Attorney General Bill Barr's statement that the Justice Department found no fraud sufficient to overturn the election, the former president said she had "long since checked out."
Canada to welcome just 4,000 additional migrants from Americas by 2028: White House
The White House has released details of Canada's contribution to a hemispheric effort at the Summit of the Americas to ease the pressure caused by irregular migration.
Repaying CERB that you've already been taxed on? Here are your options
When some Canadians began receiving notices that they had to return pandemic relief money given out as part of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) program, one of the most commonly-asked questions was: but what if I already paid taxes on these funds? Canada Revenue Agency says there are processes to adjust that.
Half a million passengers faced delays on international flights at Pearson in May
Nearly half a million passengers were held up after arriving aboard international flights at Toronto's Pearson airport last month. Scenes of endless security and customs queues at large Canadian airports have played out all spring, with peak travel season still weeks away.
A new molecule kills hard-to-treat cancers in tissue samples and mice, study shows
A new lab-designed molecule that exploits a weakness in cells can kill a wide range of cancers that are difficult to treat, including triple-negative breast cancer, pancreatic and ovarian cancers, as well as glioblastoma, according to a new U.S. study conducted on human cancer tissue and in human cancers grown in mice.
Key takeaways from the Jan. 6 panel hearing into U.S. Capitol attack
U.S. House investigators are making the case to the American public in a prime-time hearing that the violent insurrection by U.S. President Donald Trump's supporters should not be forgotten. While the basics of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol are well known, the committee is trying to tell the story of how it happened.
Canada
-
Half a million passengers faced delays on international flights at Pearson in May
Nearly half a million passengers were held up after arriving aboard international flights at Toronto's Pearson airport last month. Scenes of endless security and customs queues at large Canadian airports have played out all spring, with peak travel season still weeks away.
-
Repaying CERB that you've already been taxed on? Here are your options
When some Canadians began receiving notices that they had to return pandemic relief money given out as part of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) program, one of the most commonly-asked questions was: but what if I already paid taxes on these funds? Canada Revenue Agency says there are processes to adjust that.
-
Planning for papal visit to Canada continues as Pope Francis cancels Africa trip
Plans continue to move forward for Pope Francis's visit to Canada, even as the pontiff cancels a planned trip to Africa on doctors' orders.
-
112 cases of monkeypox in Canada, all of them among men: public health officer
Canada's chief public health officer says there are now 112 cases of monkeypox across Canada and all of those infected are male.
-
N.L. offers drivers' licence equivalencies for Ukrainian refugees, others left out
Newly arrived Ukrainians in Newfoundland and Labrador holding a passenger vehicle or light truck driver's licence in their home country can now exchange it for a licence from the province.
-
September sentencing date for Calgary man who killed girlfriend and her daughter
A man who admitted to murdering his former girlfriend and was eventually convicted of killing her young daughter is scheduled to be sentenced in September.
World
-
A look at far-right extremists in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot
The first public hearing of the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack put a spotlight on two far-right extremist groups, the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, whose members are accused of plotting for weeks to stop the peaceful transfer of power.
-
U.S. Capitol officer recounts 'war scene' of Jan. 6 in testimony
U.S. Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards described to lawmakers Thursday night what she could only describe as the 'war scene' that she and other officers faced when rioters began viciously attacking them on Jan. 6, 2021.
-
Ukraine pleads for weapons as 100-200 soldiers die a day
Up to 200 Ukrainian soldiers are dying every day in the war with Russia, and only more and more advanced Western weaponry will reduce the casualties, turn back the Russian offensive and force Moscow to the negotiating table, an adviser to Ukraine's president said.
-
Canada to welcome just 4,000 additional migrants from Americas by 2028: White House
The White House has released details of Canada's contribution to a hemispheric effort at the Summit of the Americas to ease the pressure caused by irregular migration.
-
Cholera and other diseases could kill thousands in Ukraine's Mariupol: mayor
Cholera and other deadly diseases could kill thousands of people in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol as corpses lie uncollected and summer brings warmer weather, its mayor said on Friday.
-
Police: Shooting suspect under guard, hurt trooper released
A West Virginia man accused of fatally shooting three co-workers at a western Maryland machine shop remained under police guard at a hospital Friday, but authorities said a Maryland state trooper injured in a shootout with the suspect was treated and released.
Politics
-
Canada to welcome just 4,000 additional migrants from Americas by 2028: White House
The White House has released details of Canada's contribution to a hemispheric effort at the Summit of the Americas to ease the pressure caused by irregular migration.
-
Conservative party on track for Sept. 10 leadership convention despite being behind processing memberships
Despite a record number of potential voters, the Conservative Party of Canada's National Council President says the party has 'a good time-frame' to get a preliminary membership list out to the candidates.
-
More than 600,000 may be eligible to vote in Conservative leadership race: party
Conservative Party leadership candidates can expect that 'well over' 600,000 members will place a vote to decide who among them should take over the party's top post, executive director Wayne Benson says.
Health
-
A new molecule kills hard-to-treat cancers in tissue samples and mice, study shows
A new lab-designed molecule that exploits a weakness in cells can kill a wide range of cancers that are difficult to treat, including triple-negative breast cancer, pancreatic and ovarian cancers, as well as glioblastoma, according to a new U.S. study conducted on human cancer tissue and in human cancers grown in mice.
-
Concern in LGBTQ2S+ community over monkeypox fact sheet from Alberta Health
Alberta has now confirmed four cases of monkeypox. The province's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw made the announcement during Thursday's COVID-19 press conference.
-
Breast cancer drug could help more patients: researchers
For the first time, a drug targeting a protein that drives breast cancer growth has been shown to work against tumours with very low levels of the protein.
Sci-Tech
-
Fossilized bones from Europe's largest meat-eating dinosaur found
Fossilized bones discovered on a rocky seashore on England's Isle of Wight are the remains of a meat-eating dinosaur that may be larger than any other known from Europe, a beast that was a cousin of the biggest carnivorous dinosaur species on record.
-
Is Web3 the next phase of the internet?
The next phase of the internet may be underway, according to some analysts, amid growing interest in Web3, which imagines a decentralized web reliant on blockchain technology.
-
Wreck of 17th-century royal warship found off U.K. coast
Explorers and historians are telling the world about the discovery of the wreck of a royal warship that sank in 1682 while carrying a future king of England, Ireland and Scotland.
Entertainment
-
Britney Spears marries Sam Asghari in California
Britney Spears has married her longtime partner Sam Asghari at a Southern California ceremony that came months after the pop superstar won her freedom from a court conservatorship.
-
Movie reviews: 'Jurassic World Dominion' proves bigger isn't always better
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Jurassic World Dominion,' 'Hustle' and 'Fire Island.'
-
Rebel Wilson says she's dating a woman after finding her 'Disney Princess'
Rebel Wilson has revealed that she is a member of the LGBTQ community during Pride Month by announcing she is in a relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma.
Business
-
Gas prices in Ontario could jump to another record high this weekend
The average price of gas in the Greater Toronto Area and most of southern Ontario is set to reach a new record this weekend.
-
Unemployment rate falls to new record low as wages ramp up: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the economy added 40,000 jobs in May, driven by a gain in full-time jobs as the labour market continued to tighten. The increase came as the unemployment rate fell to 5.1 per cent, the lowest rate since at least 1976 which is as far back as comparable data goes.
-
Dutch government angers farmers with tough emission goals
The Dutch government unveiled goals Friday to drastically reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides to protect the environment, a plan that would lead to major upheavals in the Netherlands' multibillion dollar agriculture industry and has already angered some farmers.
Lifestyle
-
Cop's best friend: Dog injured in stabbing adopted by Quebec police officer who saved her
When staff at the Quebec City animal protection service (SPA) met Zoe, a Boston terrier who'd suffered multiple stab wounds, they weren't sure if she'd make it.
-
Prince William goes undercover to highlight a big issue
Homelessness and long-term unemployment aren't problems we generally associate with the royals, who've been born into a job for life and enjoy all the security, grand palaces and state dinners that come with privilege. That might explain the surprise of London's commuters on Wednesday, when Prince William popped up on the city's streets, selling copies of the Big Issue magazine.
-
What should I do if I encounter a great white shark? Dalhousie researcher offers tips
A marine biology student at Dalhousie University in Halifax is educating people about great white sharks as they migrate north to feed this summer.
Sports
-
Kyle Lowry Road: Toronto street to be named after beloved former Raptor
A street in a Toronto neighbourhood will soon be named after beloved former Raptors star Kyle Lowry.
-
DeChambeau confirmed as latest signing for Saudi golf series
Former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau became the latest big name to sign on with the Saudi-funded breakaway LIV Golf series, confirming Friday he will play upcoming events in the United States.
-
Paris police chief apologizes for the pepper spraying of Champions League final fans
The Paris police chief apologized for and justified the pepper spraying of fans and families amid the chaos that engulfed the Champions League final last month outside the Stade de France.
Autos
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS | Apple's latest frontier is to power the dashboard of your next car
Apple Inc wants to power the dashboard of your next car, but first it must convince automakers they will not end up surrendering future profits to the iPhone company like the makers of flip-phone handsets.
-
U.S. officials: Goodyear knew of defective RV tires as early as 2002
Federal investigators say Goodyear knew that some of its recreational vehicle tires could fail and cause severe crashes, yet it didn't recall them for as many as 20 years.
-
These 10 gas-saving tips actually work and will save you money
Gas prices have smashed records in recent weeks as the world grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand has soared as the economy reopens.