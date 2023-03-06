Ukraine plant builds 6-person bunkers for war's front lines
The pops of welding torches and the piercing whine of angle grinders fill the spacious production floor at a steel plant in Kryvyi Rih, the city in central Ukraine that is President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown.
Instead of doing their usual jobs producing and repairing mining equipment, some workers are busy building metal bunkers for front-line troops. Ukrainian mining and metals company Metinvest launched the project, and the plant workers say they are happy contributing to the resistance to Russia's invasion.
For now, that means assembling prefabricated materials into underground shelters using a Soviet-era design. They have already shipped 123 of the 2-metre (6 1/2-foot) -wide, 6-metre (20-foot) -long structures structures to areas that include eastern Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk provinces.
Each shelter requires nearly 2 tons of steel. The bunkers are built to withstand projectiles with calibers of up to 152 millimetres, can accommodate up to six soldiers and need to be buried 1.5 metres (about 5 feet) underground.
"This is so they can rest, sit out the attacks," said Petro Zhuk, who manages the 40-person team building the shelters. Although the structures take 165 man-hours to produce including the prefabrication, his team can build one a day, Zhuk said.
The six beds inside are made of wood. The shelter also comes with a place to put a portable stove, a double floor that can be used to store weapons and an exit leading to the surface along with an entrance reached by tunnel, he explained.
Zhuk speaks compassionately of the Ukrainian troops he hopes will find a measure of comfort in the bunkers.
"While they are inside, they cannot worry about an attack that could happen while they are asleep," he said. "They can be warm and comfortable."
Metinvest also owns the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works, a fortress-like plant in the destroyed and now occupied city of Mariupol. During the months Mariupol was under siege, civilians and soldiers sheltered there, and the last-ditch stand Ukrainian forces made to defend the plant became a symbol of resistance against Moscow's invasion.
In an interview with Ukrainian media, Metinvest CEO Yurii Ryzhenkov said the drawings for the bunkers were found in the company's archives, dating from when it was a Soviet enterprise. Back then, every plant had to produce something for the army, he said.
Vitalii Yevzhenko, 54, a plant worker involved in assembling the bunkers, said he thinks what he and his colleagues are doing is very important.
"This is for the victory of Ukraine. The sooner the war ends, the better it will be," he said.
RCMP investigating leaks alleging foreign election interference
The RCMP says it has launched an investigation into violations of national security information law in connection to media leaks of Chinese foreign interference allegations.
Three Conservative MPs who met with far-right German politician will stay in caucus
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says three members of his party who met with a German politician from a far-right party will stay in caucus.
Malls could turn empty Nordstrom stores into residential units, says one expert
A retail expert says Canadian mall operators looking to fill spaces left behind after Nordstrom Inc. stores depart this year could cash in on the country's strong demand for residential housing.
Canadian twins celebrate with world record on their first birthday
Defying the odds since birth, Canadian twins Adiah Laelynn and Adrial Luka Nadarajah celebrated their first birthday after being named the world's most premature twins.
Canadians fell for more home improvement scams in 2022, new report finds
The Better Business Bureau says Canadians fell for home improvement scams the most in 2022, in a report highlighting the riskiest scams and how much money they cost Canadians.
B.C. woman killed in Mexico, man detained in suspected homicide
A Canadian man is being detained in Mexico for the suspected homicide of a 23-year-old woman at a resort south of Cancun.
Ottawa mother, man charged in 2021 death of infant boy
An Ottawa mother and a man have been charged in the death of a seven-week-old infant a year and a half ago.
Real estate broker weighs in on class-action lawsuit against Realtor commissions
A proposed class-action lawsuit alleges that some of Canada’s largest brokerages and real-estate associations are engaged in price-fixing to inflate Realtor commissions.
4 Americans kidnapped in Mexico, FBI says
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros, the FBI said Sunday.
Montreal officer living double life as NHL emergency backup goalie
A Montreal police officer who grew up with dreams of playing in the NHL is finding a way to follow his dream... sort of. Patrick Chevrefils is an SPVM officer in Cote-St-Luc and swaps his badge for a blocker at night to sit as the emergency backup goalie.
Murdaugh testimony only confirmed his guilt, jurors say
Alex Murdaugh didn't help his defence when he took the stand at his trial for the murder of his wife and son, three jurors said on Monday.
Wreckage cleared, days after deadly Greek rail disaster
Recovery crews in northern Greece cleared the final sections of wreckage from a deadly train collision off the tracks on Monday, as protests and political fallout from the country's worst ever rail disaster continued.
European police, FBI bust international cybercrime gang
German police said Monday they have disrupted a ransomware cybercrime gang tied to Russia that has been blackmailing large companies and institutions for years, raking in millions of euros.
Suicide bombing in southwestern Pakistan kills 10 policemen
A suicide bomber riding on a motorcycle rammed into a police truck in Pakistan's restive southwest, killing at least 10 policemen and wounding 12 officers in one of the deadliest attacks on security forces in recent months, authorities said.
Trailblazing transgender lawmaker Georgina Beyer dies at 65
Georgina Beyer, a trailblazing New Zealand politician who in 1999 became the world's first openly transgender member of Parliament, died Monday at the age of 65.
4 Americans kidnapped in Mexico, FBI says
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros, the FBI said Sunday.
Technical difficulties delay committee meeting that Google exec was set to attend
A parliamentary committee that was set to hear from the head of Google Canada is hoping to reschedule her appearance for later this week.
Retired NFL players with concussion symptoms showed worse cognitive function long after career, study finds
A new study has found that NFL players who experienced concussion symptoms during their years on field showed reduced cognitive function long after retiring.
How common is transgender treatment regret, detransitioning?
In updated treatment guidelines issued last year, the World Professional Association for Transgender Health said evidence of later transition regret is scant, but that patients should be told about the possibility during psychological counseling.
AI model can detect Alzheimer’s disease with over 90 per cent accuracy, new research finds
A new study from U.S. researchers has revealed a way to leverage artificial intelligence to detect Alzheimer's more easily.
Twitter glitches as links, images fail to load
Twitter experienced a bevy of glitches for over an hour Monday as links stopped working, some users were unable to log in and images were not loading for others.
Style change in classic paintings showed ‘atmospheric reality’ of Industrial Revolution pollution: study
A new study suggests classic paintings by renowned artists J.M.W. Turner and Claude Monet may have been influenced by air pollution during the Industrial Revolution.
How a group of digital activists are helping earthquake survivors in Turkiye and Syria find shelter
Five digital activists have created a website to help provide shelter to survivors of the earthquake in Syria and Turkiye that left millions homeless amid freezing winter temperatures.
1 dead, 9 hurt in stampede at GloRilla concert in New York
Unfounded fears of gunfire at a rap concert in Rochester, New York, sent a crowd rushing toward the exits in a stampede that killed one person and left two others fighting for their lives, authorities said.
'StopWillow' is taking TikTok by storm. Can it actually work?
An oil drilling venture on the North Slope of Alaska would create jobs and revenue for the region, but it would also generate a significant amount of pollution-causing oil. And that's made it a lightning-rod issue on social media.
Netflix making live-action 'One Piece' from popular manga
Hit Japanese manga "One Piece" is coming to Netflix as a live-action series.
Malls could turn empty Nordstrom stores into residential units, says one expert
A retail expert says Canadian mall operators looking to fill spaces left behind after Nordstrom Inc. stores depart this year could cash in on the country's strong demand for residential housing.
Toblerone can no longer claim to be Swiss-made
Toblerone bars, sold in over 100 countries, can no longer be called Swiss chocolate because the brand's U.S. owner is moving some production out of Switzerland.
U.S. court says French, Swiss groups cannot restrict 'gruyere' cheese label
The name 'gruyere' can be used to label cheeses from outside of the Gruyère region of Switzerland and France, a U.S. appeals court said on Friday, in a victory for U.S. dairy groups and others.
Ontario girl, 9, sets three Guinness World Records in hula hooping
Mamathi Vinoth would spend hours practising hula hooping after school every day to perfect her technique.
Ukrainian tennis player snubs Russian opponent after winning tournament
Marta Kostyuk won her first career WTA title at age 20 by beating Varvara Gracheva 6-3, 7-5 in the ATX Open final on Sunday, then dedicated the victory to her home country of Ukraine.
Novak Djokovic withdraws after failed bid to play Indian Wells
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the upcoming BNP Paribas Open, having lost his bid to enter the United States unvaccinated to play in the Southern California event.
Drivers strike over plan to remove aging Philippine jeepneys
Philippine transport groups launched a nationwide strike Monday to protest a government program drivers fear would phase out traditional jeepneys, which have become a cultural icon, and other aging public transport vehicles.
Verstappen wins again, Alonso reminds everyone of his talent
Max Verstappen cruised to the win Sunday as he opened his defence of his back-to-back world championships. His dominance put all the focus on the rest of the field and it was Fernando Alonso who stole the show with his first podium in 26 races -- a performance that came 13 years after he won in Bahrain with Ferrari.
Ford to raise production as U.S. auto sales start to recover
Ford will increase production of six models this year, half of them electric, as the company and the auto industry start to rebound from sluggish U.S. sales in 2022.