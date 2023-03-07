Ukraine military identifies soldier seen in grisly war video

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: Finally and inevitably, Trudeau waved the white flag

After weeks of refusing to look further into foreign election interference, Justin Trudeau surrendered to intense pressure and appointed a 'special rapporteur' to review China's actions. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this 'startling change of heart' suggests the PMO is in panic mode and reflects badly on the prime minister's decision making.

EU travel requirement for Canadians is delayed to 2024

The European Union has delayed the introduction of a visa-like program, called ETIAS, for the third time. The new travel requirements, now slated for 2024, would impact Canadians travelling to some European countries. CTVNews.ca takes a look at everything you need to know.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social