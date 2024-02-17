Ukraine is withdrawing from Avdiivka, where outnumbered defenders held out for 4 months

Read 'secret' Canadian air force documents on Chinese balloon
Recently declassified documents from the Royal Canadian Air Force show how two Air Canada flights spotted a suspected Chinese spy balloon days before it became headline news.
Ukraine’s military chief said early Saturday that he’s withdrawing troops from the city of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine, where outnumbered defenders have battled a Russian assault for four months.
The timing is critical as Russia is looking for a morale boost ahead of the second anniversary on Feb. 24 of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the March presidential election in Russia.
In a short statement posted on Facebook, Ukrainian commander Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi said he had made the decision to avoid encirclement and “preserve the lives and health of servicemen."
The commander-in-chief added that troops were moving to “more favorable lines."
“Our soldiers performed their military duty with dignity, did everything possible to destroy the best Russian military units, inflicted significant losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment.
“We are taking measures to stabilize the situation and maintain our positions,” the statement read.
The withdrawal came a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday made another trip to western Europe, hoping to press his country’s Western allies to keep providing military support.
It was Syrskyi’s first major test since being appointed as Ukraine’s new army chief last week.
In his previous position as commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, he faced criticism for holding on to the city of Bakhmut for nine months, a siege that became the war’s longest and bloodiest battle and cost Ukraine dearly, but also served to sap Russia’s forces.
In recent days, reports emerged that Ukrainian troops in Avdiika faced a deteriorating situation.
Rodion Kudriashov, deputy commander of the 3rd Assault Brigade, said Friday that Ukrainian troops were still holding out against the onslaught of about 15,000 Russian soldiers, but he expected the situation would “soon become critical.”
“The enemy is trying to penetrate our defense and in some places to bypass our positions,” he told The Associated Press.
The 3rd Brigade said on its social media account Friday that its soldiers were at the huge Avdiivka Coke Plant. Russian warplanes have been dropping about 60 bombs a day, relentlessly shelling the area and launching assaults with armor and infantry, the brigade said.
A video showed dense black smoke over the factory, said to be caused by burning fuel oil reservoirs. The post said: “Poisonous smog spreads all over the plant.”
Russian media reported the Kremlin’s forces were making extensive use of plane-launched glide bombs, which fly at a shallower angle, to batter Ukrainian positions.
White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday that Russian forces were beginning to overwhelm Ukrainian defenses in the eastern city. He said Avdiivka is at risk of falling to Russia, a development he blamed “in very large part” on the fact that Ukrainian forces are running out of artillery ammunition.
The United States is Ukraine’s biggest single supporter but some US$60 billion for Kyiv is being held up by political disagreements among American lawmakers.
Heavily fortified with a web of tunnels and concrete fortifications, Avdiivka lies in the northern suburbs of Donetsk, a city in a region of the same name that Russian forces partially occupy. Capturing Avdiivka could be a timely boost for Moscow and serve as a possible springboard for Russia to drive deeper into the region.
Fewer than 1,000 people remain in the city, according to the Donetsk regional governor, Vadym Filashkin. The city, with a prewar population of about 31,000, is today a bombed-out shell of what it once was.
Aerial footage of Avdiivka obtained by The Associated Press last December showed an apocalyptic scene and hinted at Russia’s staggering losses, with the bodies of about 150 soldiers — most wearing Russian uniforms — lying scattered along tree lines where they sought cover.
However, the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank, said Thursday that taking Avdiivka would be more of a symbolic win for the Kremlin and would not bring significant changes to the 1,500-kilometre (930-mile) front line that has barely budged in recent months.
“The potential Russian capture of Avdiivka would not be operationally significant and would likely only offer the Kremlin immediate informational and political victories,” the institute said in an assessment.
“Russian forces would be highly unlikely to make rapid operationally significant advances from Avdiivka if they captured the settlement, and the potential Russian capture of Avdiivka at most would set conditions for further limited tactical gains,” it added.
Hatton reported from Lisbon, Portugal.
Recently declassified documents from the Royal Canadian Air Force show how two Air Canada flights spotted a suspected Chinese spy balloon days before it became headline news.
W5 visited Panama as mass protests raged against a Canadian-owned mine that has now been ordered closed.
The third-graders at Vena Stuart Elementary in Gallatin were conducting science experiments with an outside presenter and several said they began feeling sick after an experiment with dry ice, news outlets reported, citing a statement from Sumner County Schools.
As Joe Biden sets to face-off against his chief nemesis, political commentator Eric Ham says the moment has come for the U.S. president to lean into that which others see as an impediment -- his age.
Alexei Navalny's spokesperson confirmed Saturday that the Russian opposition leader had died at a remote Arctic penal colony and said he was "murdered," but it is unclear where his body is.
Donald Trump must pay US$354.9 million in penalties for fraudulently overstating his net worth to dupe lenders, a New York judge ruled on Friday, handing the former U.S. president another legal setback in a civil case that imperils his real estate empire.
NASA and the Canada Space Agency have jointly sent astronauts in space since 1982. But it's not a given that the Canadians will hang on to their current stature as humanity eyes Mars.
A warning about a drug crisis in Belleville, Ont. is laying bare signs of a much broader crisis involving a lack of housing and shelter.
Ukraine's military chief said early Saturday that he’s withdrawing troops from the city of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine, where outnumbered defenders have battled a Russian assault for four months.
Recently declassified documents from the Royal Canadian Air Force show how two Air Canada flights spotted a suspected Chinese spy balloon days before it became headline news.
A warning about a drug crisis in Belleville, Ont. is laying bare signs of a much broader crisis involving a lack of housing and shelter.
The Canadian director of an Oscar-winning documentary about Alexei Navalny has a message for Russian President Vladimir Putin after confirmation the country's opposition leader died while serving a prison sentence in an Arctic penal colony.
W5 visited Panama as mass protests raged against a Canadian-owned mine that has now been ordered closed.
NASA and the Canada Space Agency have jointly sent astronauts in space since 1982. But it's not a given that the Canadians will hang on to their current stature as humanity eyes Mars.
The Saskatchewan government says it will fight a court ruling over its school pronoun law, calling it a potential game-changing precedent when it comes to provinces' use of Charter's notwithstanding clause.
Ukraine's military chief said early Saturday that he’s withdrawing troops from the city of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine, where outnumbered defenders have battled a Russian assault for four months.
Alexei Navalny's spokesperson confirmed Saturday that the Russian opposition leader had died at a remote Arctic penal colony and said he was "murdered," but it is unclear where his body is.
Mexican regulators have recommended that online retailers Amazon and Mercado Libre reveal their algorithms and wall off TV streaming to avoid stifling competition.
Donald Trump must pay US$354.9 million in penalties for fraudulently overstating his net worth to dupe lenders, a New York judge ruled on Friday, handing the former U.S. president another legal setback in a civil case that imperils his real estate empire.
The third-graders at Vena Stuart Elementary in Gallatin were conducting science experiments with an outside presenter and several said they began feeling sick after an experiment with dry ice, news outlets reported, citing a statement from Sumner County Schools.
Now in exile from Belarus, opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya says the announced death of political prisoner Alexei Navalny resonates with her, as she doesn't know if her husband, another political prisoner, is alive.
The House of Commons committee studying food prices is urging Loblaw and Walmart to sign on to the grocery code of conduct or risk having it made law.
Reports of Alexei Navalny's death in a Russian prison are tragic and horrifying, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday, offering his condolences to the opposition leader's family and all who champion his pursuit of justice.
Representatives of the so-called Freedom Convoy are planning to hold a press conference in Ottawa this afternoon, two years after the police action that ended the occupation of downtown Ottawa streets.
Anti-smoking advocates and some government officials are worried a new smoking-cessation product being sold in candy-like flavours is being abused by minors in Canada. Do you know anyone underage who is using the products?
An infant in Toronto has been hospitalized after contracting the measles.
An “extensive,” two-year review of COVID-19 in schools and daycares has revealed that these settings were not a significant source of transmission of the virus when infection prevention and control measures were used, researchers at McMaster University have found.
What began as a sixth grade science project, was born out of a childhood pet peeve.
Water molecules have been detected on the surface of asteroids for the first time, proving that these remnants from the formation of our solar system aren’t just dried-up space rocks.
About 5,200 years ago, a man’s life ended violently in a peat bog in northwest Denmark. Now, researchers have used advanced genetic analyses to tell the unexpected story of 'Vittrup Man,' the oldest known immigrant in Denmark’s history.
To file under the fantasy music collaborations category, Billy Joel has been toying with the idea of joining forces with some contemporary music greats.
Taylor Swift made two US$50,000 donations to a GoFundMe for the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the woman killed in the mass shooting at a Super Bowl victory parade of the Kanas City Chiefs on Wednesday.
A stolen Hofner bass guitar belonging to Paul McCartney and used to record The Beatles' first two albums has been found and returned after 51 years following a global hunt.
In December, Nike slashed its revenue forecast and announced cost cuts amid growing concerns that consumers around the world are slowing their spending.
For grocers, selling perishable items means making continual choices about every item on display - especially the ones nearing the end of their shelf life. For those that don't sell in time, most stores try to donate them to food banks rather than throw them away.
As many Canadians try to squeeze every last dollar out of their budget to cope with the soaring cost of living, financial experts say cutting expenses to the bone is not always a viable option and they should instead focus on increasing their income.
A Kansas City Chiefs jersey, signed by Travis Kelce and his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift, is being auctioned off for three Ontario charities.
Working at one of Vancouver's most renowned restaurants, staff at Vij's are no strangers to celebrity guests – but the Royals who unexpectedly arrived this week left them starstruck.
Despite what your elders may have told you, you don’t need to rinse raw chicken or any other poultry or meat before prepping and cooking it. In fact, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other food safety experts recommend against this practice.
Kristen Campbell earned a 30-save shutout and Toronto took the “Battle on Bay Street” over Montreal 3-0 in Professional Women's Hockey League action on Friday.
Kerri Einarson will be without lead Briane Harris as she tries for a fifth straight Canadian women's curling title.
Tiger Woods returned to the PGA Tour and lasted only 24 holes, withdrawing Friday from the Genesis Invitational with flu-like symptoms and dehydration after hitting his tee shot on the seventh hole at Riviera.
Ontario will ban tolls on all provincial highways, including the recently uploaded Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway in Toronto.
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley said last fall's contentious United Auto Workers' strike changed Ford's relationship with the union to the point where it will “think carefully” about where it builds future vehicles, Ford's top executive said Thursday.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.