Ukraine investigates incident that killed 3 pilots while Russia attacks with cruise missiles
Ukrainian authorities have launched an investigation after a midair collision between two warplanes in the west of the country killed three pilots.
Ukraine's air force spokesman Yuri Ihnat told Ukrainian television on Sunday it wasn't immediately clear how long the probe would take.
According to the air force's Telegram page, two L-39 training military aircraft collided on Friday during a combat mission over Ukraine's western Zhytomyr region. Three pilots were killed, including Andriy Pilshchykov, a well-known pilot with the nickname "Juice" who was an outspoken advocate for Ukraine getting F-16 fighter jets.
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
- Complete coverage of the war in Ukraine
- If you're on Telegram, subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on top stories
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his nightly address on Saturday paid tribute to Pilshchykov, describing him as a "Ukrainian officer, one of those who helped our country a lot."
Ukraine's Vasilkiv tactical aviation brigade on Sunday identified the other two pilots killed in the collision as Viacheslav Minka and Serhiy Prokazin.
Russian forces, in the meantime, targeted central and northern regions of Ukraine with cruise missiles overnight. Ukraine's air force on Sunday reported air defences successfully intercepted four of them. In the Kyiv region surrounding the Ukrainian capital, the falling debris damaged a dozen private homes and wounded two people, Ukraine's Interior Ministry said.
Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement Sunday that it targeted -- and successfully hit -- an airfield in the Kyiv region. Ukrainian officials did not immediately comment on the claim.
In Russia, the Defense Ministry reported bringing down two drones over the Bryansk and Kursk regions that border Ukraine. The drones, the ministry said, were launched by "the Kyiv regime" in "yet another attempt at terrorist attacks" on Russian soil.
Kursk Gov. Roman Starovoit, however, reported that a drone slammed into a multistory residential building in the region's namesake capital. It wasn't immediately clear if it crashed after being shot down by air defences, like the Defense Ministry reported, or was targeting the building. Starovoit said no one was hurt, but a number of windows were shattered.
------
Dasha Litvinova contributed to this report from Tallinn, Estonia.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
White shooter kills 3 Black people at Florida dollar store in hate crime
A masked white man carrying at least one weapon bearing a swastika fatally shot three Black people inside a Florida store Saturday in an attack with a clear motive of racial hatred, officials said.
Scientists have finally decoded mysteries of the Y chromosome. Here's why it matters
Scientists have fully sequenced the Y chromosome for the first time, uncovering information that could have implications for the study of male infertility and other health problems.
3 U.S. Marines killed, 20 injured in aircraft crash in Australia
A United States Marine Corps aircraft carrying troops crashed on a north Australian island Sunday, killing three Marines and injuring 20 during a multination training exercise, officials said.
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin confirmed dead after forensic testing: Russian officials
Russia's Investigative Committee said Sunday that it confirmed that Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder and head of the mercenary force Wagner who led a short-lived armed rebellion against Russia's military, was killed in a plane crash.
A broad genetic test saved one newborn's life. Research suggests it could help millions of others
Brynn Schulte nearly died twice when she was a baby, at one point needing emergency surgery for massive bleeding in her brain.
Bob Barker, 'Price Is Right' host and animal advocate, dies at 99
A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of 'Truth or Consequences' and 'The Price Is Right,' has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.
Why are Kleenex tissues leaving Canada? Retail analyst weighs in
As Kleenex tissues exit the Canadian market, the memory of the brand that has become synonymous with tissue products will live on among consumers, a retail expert says.
BTK's journal links the serial killer to a 16-year-old who went missing decades ago, authorities say
Decades-old personal writings from Dennis Rader, the self-proclaimed BTK serial killer, have led local Oklahoma law enforcement to believe he is the 'prime suspect' in a missing persons case from 1976.
'I remember the fear': Canadians recounted horror of Bernardo case following transfer
The haunting effect of Paul Bernardo's crimes lingered for Canadians nearly 30 years later, detailed in the hundreds of messages that poured into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office after the serial killer was transferred to a medium-security prison.
Canada
-
'I remember the fear': Canadians recounted horror of Bernardo case following transfer
The haunting effect of Paul Bernardo's crimes lingered for Canadians nearly 30 years later, detailed in the hundreds of messages that poured into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office after the serial killer was transferred to a medium-security prison.
-
Calls to 'search the landfill' grow in Calgary during MMIW vigil
A group gathered at the East Calgary Landfill on Saturday to pray, to heal and to call for a 2016 criminal investigation to be re-opened.
-
One-third of all structures on B.C. First Nation destroyed by Bush Creek East wildfire
A First Nation in B.C.'s North Shuswap region is dealing with catastrophic damage in the aftermath of the Bush Creek East wildfire's devastating run through the area.
-
No timeline for end of all evacuation orders in West Kelowna, fire chief says
While evacuation orders continue to be rescinded across the Central Okanagan Regional District, West Kelowna's fire chief says there's no timeline for when everyone in the hard-hit city will be allowed to return to their properties.
-
'I felt like we were being taken advantage of': Canadians seek travel refunds amid natural disasters
Some Canadians are struggling to recoup thousands of dollars from their cancelled travel plans as a series of natural disasters causes widespread destruction in Canada and elsewhere.
-
Senior with Alzheimer's missing for hours after leaving Montreal hospital without family's knowledge
A family is furious after an 82-year-old woman with Alzheimer's went missing from a Montreal hospital for several hours on Friday.
World
-
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin confirmed dead after forensic testing: Russian officials
Russia's Investigative Committee said Sunday that it confirmed that Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder and head of the mercenary force Wagner who led a short-lived armed rebellion against Russia's military, was killed in a plane crash.
-
Prigozhin's final months were overshadowed by questions about what the Kremlin had in store for him
Two months after leading a daylong mutiny against Russia's military leadership, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's business jet plummeted from the sky and crashed in a field halfway between Moscow and St. Petersburg. The last weeks of the mercenary leader's life were overshadowed by questions about what the Kremlin really had in store for him.
-
White shooter kills 3 Black people at Florida dollar store in hate crime
A masked white man carrying at least one weapon bearing a swastika fatally shot three Black people inside a Florida store Saturday in an attack with a clear motive of racial hatred, officials said.
-
3 U.S. Marines killed, 20 injured in aircraft crash in Australia
A United States Marine Corps aircraft carrying troops crashed on a north Australian island Sunday, killing three Marines and injuring 20 during a multination training exercise, officials said.
-
A gang in Haiti opens fire on a crowd of parishioners trying to rid the community of criminals
A powerful gang opened fire Saturday on a large group of parishioners led by a pastor as they marched through a community armed with machetes to rid the area of gang members.
-
BTK's journal links the serial killer to a 16-year-old who went missing decades ago, authorities say
Decades-old personal writings from Dennis Rader, the self-proclaimed BTK serial killer, have led local Oklahoma law enforcement to believe he is the 'prime suspect' in a missing persons case from 1976.
Politics
-
Environment minister makes rare China trip for talks on climate, biodiversity
Canada's Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault on Saturday leaves for Beijing to join talks on fighting climate change and preserving biodiversity, the first Canadian minister to go to China in four years.
-
Canada confirms it changed land claim process, mulls Indian Act changes
Canada changed the way it settles First Nation land claims, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada confirmed Friday.
-
Joly heads to Slovenia, North Macedonia, Albania as Canada tries for more UN presence
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is headed to eastern Europe as part of a push to shore up Canada's ties with countries in Russia's backyard.
Health
-
A broad genetic test saved one newborn's life. Research suggests it could help millions of others
Brynn Schulte nearly died twice when she was a baby, at one point needing emergency surgery for massive bleeding in her brain.
-
Yale University settles lawsuit alleging it pressured students with mental health issues to withdraw
Yale University and a student group announced Friday that they've reached a settlement in a federal lawsuit that accused the Ivy League school of discriminating against students with mental health disabilities, including pressuring them to withdraw.
-
Regina woman who suffered stroke getting voice back thanks to A.I., brain implant
More than 18 years after a stroke took away her ability to speak, a Regina woman is getting her voice back thanks to a brain implant and groundbreaking artificial intelligence-driven technology.
Sci-Tech
-
Mysterious dark spot detected on Neptune
Astronomers have spotted a large and mysterious dark spot within Neptune's atmosphere, and it has an unexpectedly bright companion.
-
Scientists have finally decoded mysteries of the Y chromosome. Here's why it matters
Scientists have fully sequenced the Y chromosome for the first time, uncovering information that could have implications for the study of male infertility and other health problems.
-
New crew for the space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries
Four astronauts from four countries rocketed toward the International Space Station on Saturday. They should reach the orbiting lab in their SpaceX capsule Sunday, replacing four astronauts living up there since March.
Entertainment
-
Bob Barker, 'Price Is Right' host and animal advocate, dies at 99
A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of 'Truth or Consequences' and 'The Price Is Right,' has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.
-
Liam Payne says he has 'serious kidney infection,' cancels South American tour
Liam Payne is taking a step back from professional commitments for health reasons.
-
Oliver Anthony says he 'hates' seeing his song 'Rich Men North of Richmond' be 'weaponized'
Oliver Anthony is continuing to make his voice heard after becoming an overnight sensation thanks to his viral working-class anthem, 'Rich Men North of Richmond.'
Business
-
Broaden scope of Canada's weather alert system to account for wildfires, expert urges
As wildfires rage in western Canada, a communications and broadcasting policy expert says the national weather alerting system should account for a wider range of extreme events.
-
Canada probing Walmart, Hugo Boss over allegations of forced labour
Canada's corporate ethics watchdog on Thursday announced investigations into the Canadian units of Walmart and Hugo Boss over allegations of Uyghur forced labour in the companies' supply chains and operations.
-
A second merchant ship leaves Ukraine's port of Odesa following Russia's exit from grain deal
A second container ship sailed Saturday through a temporary Black Sea corridor established by Ukraine's government after Russia halted a wartime agreement aimed at ensuring safe grain exports from the invaded country's ports.
Lifestyle
-
Back-to-school: Parents offer tips on how they save during annual shopping spree
A new survey found 46 per cent of Canadians are more worried about their finances during this back-to-school season than in previous years.
-
Teachers turn to AI to make workload more manageable, chart lesson plans
Droves of teachers are turning to artificial intelligence, saying the technology keeps their workload manageable, especially as they chart the course for a new school year.
-
98-year old N.S. woman defends her 1936 spelling bee title
Adell Williams-Keays was 11 years old when she was asked to participate in a spelling bee competition at her school in Barney’s River Station, N.S., back in 1936 -- and this summer she defended her title.
Sports
-
White Sox say they weren't aware at first that a woman injured at game was shot
The Chicago White Sox say they were not aware at first that a woman injured during Friday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field was shot and that the Chicago Police Department would have stopped play if officers thought it was unsafe to continue.
-
Canada's LePage, Warner claim gold, silver in decathlon at world championships
Canada's Pierce LePage and Damian Warner claimed gold and silver, respectively, in the men's decathlon at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday.
-
Bronny James to return to court in 'near future' after cardiac arrest
Bronny James, the teenage son of NBA great LeBron James, is expected to return to basketball 'in the very near future' after he suffered a cardiac arrest last month.
Autos
-
Toronto drivers spend 199 hours per year in traffic. Here's how we stack up among the world's most traffic clogged cities
A new study has revealed that Torontonians are spending approximately 199 hours per year in traffic.
-
Here's how many Canadians are commuting to work in 2023: StatCan
More Canadians are commuting to their jobs in 2023 compared to previous years, as work-from-home flexibility that became popular during the pandemic decreases across the country, a report from Statistics Canada shows.
-
Uber raises minimum age for most California drivers to 25, saying insurance costs are too high
Uber raised the minimum age requirement for most of its new drivers in California to 25 on Thursday under rules the company said are necessary because of the rising costs of commercial auto insurance in the state.