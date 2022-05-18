Ukraine hopes to swap Mariupol steel mill fighters for Russian POWs
Ukrainian fighters extracted from the last bastion of resistance in Mariupol were taken to a former penal colony in enemy-controlled territory, and a top military official hoped they could be exchanged for Russian prisoners of war. But a Moscow lawmaker said they should be brought to “justice.”
The Russian parliament planned to take up a resolution Wednesday to prevent the exchange of Azov Regiment fighters, who held out for months inside the Azovstal steelworks plant while Mariupol was under siege, according to Russian news agencies.
Ukraine's deputy defence minister, Hanna Maliar, said negotiations for the fighters' release were ongoing, as were plans to rescue fighters who are still inside the sprawling steel mill. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said “the most influential international mediators are involved” in the plans. Officials have not said how many remain inside.
More than 260 Ukrainian fighters — some of them seriously wounded and taken out on stretchers — left the ruins of the Azovstal plant on Monday and turned themselves over to the Russian side in a deal negotiated by the warring parties. An additional seven buses carrying an unknown number of Ukrainian soldiers from the plant were seen arriving at a former penal colony Tuesday in the town of Olenivka, about 88 kilometres north of Mariupol.
- Complete coverage of the war in Ukraine
- Who are Mariupol's last defenders?
- WATCH: Banning sanctioned Russians from entering Canada
While Russia called it a surrender, the Ukrainians avoided that word and instead said the plant’s garrison had successfully completed its mission to tie down Russian forces and was under new orders.
“To save their lives. Ukraine needs them. This is the main thing,” Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said.
With the fighters' departures, Mariupol was on the verge of falling under complete Russian control. Its capture would be the biggest city to be taken by Moscow’s forces and would give the Kremlin a badly needed victory, though the landscape has largely been reduced to rubble.
The soldiers who left the plant were searched by Russian troops, loaded onto buses and taken to two towns controlled by Moscow-backed separatists. More than 50 of the fighters were seriously wounded, according to both sides.
It was impossible to confirm the total number of fighters brought to Olenivka or their legal status. While both Mariupol and Olenivka are officially part of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, Olenivka has been controlled by Russia-backed separatists since 2014 and forms part of the unrecognized “Donetsk People’s Republic.” Prior to the rebel takeover, penal colony No. 120 had been a high-security facility designed to hold prisoners sentenced for serious crimes.
Footage shot by The Associated Press showed that the convoy was escorted by military vehicles bearing the pro-Kremlin “Z” sign, as Soviet flags fluttered from poles along the road. About two dozen Ukrainian fighters were seen in one of the buses.
Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman said the Russian military was also holding more than 3,000 civilians from Mariupol at another former penal colony near Olenivka. Ombudsman Lyudmyla Denisova said most civilians are held for a month, but those considered “particularly unreliable,” including former soldiers and police, are held for two months. The detainees include about 30 volunteers who delivered humanitarian supplies to Mariupol while it was under siege, she said.
While Ukraine expressed hope that the fighters would be released, Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the lower house of the Russian parliament, said without evidence that there were “war criminals” among the defenders and “we must do everything to bring them to justice.”
Russia’s main federal investigative body said it intends to interrogate the troops to “identify the nationalists” and determine whether they were involved in crimes against civilians. Also, Russia’s top prosecutor asked the country’s Supreme Court to designate Ukraine’s Azov Regiment a terrorist organization. The regiment has links to the far right.
The operation to abandon the steel plant and its labyrinth of tunnels and bunkers signalled the beginning of the end of a nearly three-month siege that turned Mariupol into a worldwide symbol of both defiance and suffering.
The Russian bombardment killed over 20,000 civilians, according to Ukraine, and left the remaining inhabitants — perhaps one-quarter of the southern port city's prewar population of 430,000 — with little food, water, heat or medicine.
During the siege, Russian forces launched lethal airstrikes on a maternity hospital and a theatre where civilians had taken shelter. Close to 600 people may have been killed at the theatre.
Gaining full control of Mariupol would give Russia an unbroken land bridge to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014, and deprive Ukraine of a vital port. It could also free up Russian forces to fight elsewhere in the Donbas, the eastern industrial heartland that the Kremlin is bent on capturing.
And it would give Russia a victory after repeated setbacks on the battlefield and the diplomatic front, beginning with the abortive attempt to storm Kyiv, the capital.
The Russian victory, though, is more of a symbolic boost for Russian President Vladimir Putin than a military win, said retired French Vice Adm. Michel Olhagaray, a former head of France’s centre for higher military studies. He said: “factually, Mariupol had already fallen.”
“Now Putin can claim a ‘victory’ in the Donbas,” Olhagaray said.
But because the Azovstal defenders’ “incredible resistance” tied down Russian troops, Ukraine can also claim that it came out on top.
“Both sides will be able take pride or boast about a victory — victories of different kinds,” he said.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak likened the Ukrainian defenders to the vastly outnumbered Spartans who held out against Persian forces in ancient Greece. “83 days of Mariupol defence will go down in history as the Thermopylae of the XXI century," he tweeted.
Both Russian and Ukrainian officials said peace talks were on hold.
Elsewhere across the Donbas, eight civilians were killed Tuesday in Russian attacks on 45 settlements in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said.
Zelenskyy said Russian forces also fired missiles at the western Lviv region and the Sumy and Chernihiv regions in the northeast. He said the border regions of Ukraine saw Russian “sabotage activity.”
He said the assaults were “a test of our strength” and "kind of an attempt to compensate the Russian army for a series of failures in the east and south of our country.”
Ukrainian guerrilla fighters also killed several high-ranking Russian officers in the southern city of Melitopol, the regional administration said on Telegram. Russian forces have occupied the city since early in the war.
The report could not immediately be confirmed. Throughout the war, Ukraine has claimed to have killed many Russian generals and other officers. A few of the deaths have been confirmed by Russia.
Russian officials in Belgorod and Kursk — two regions bordering Ukraine — accused Kyiv of shelling villages and civilian infrastructure along the frontier, the latest in a series of similar accusations over the recent weeks.
___
McQuillan and Yuras Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Mstyslav Chernov and Andrea Rosa in Kharkiv, Elena Becatoros in Odesa and other AP staffers around the world contributed.
___
Get in touch
Do you have any questions about the attack on Ukraine? Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca.
- Please include your name, location, and contact information if you are willing to speak to a journalist with CTV News.
- Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Most horrific': Alberta First Nation investigating after remains of children found
Saddle Lake Cree Nation in eastern Alberta is 'actively researching and investigating' the deaths of at least 200 residential school children who never came home, as remains are being found in unmarked grave sites.
Ukraine hopes to swap Mariupol steel mill fighters for Russian POWs
Ukrainian fighters extracted from the last bastion of resistance in Mariupol were taken to a former penal colony in enemy-controlled territory, and a top military official hoped they could be exchanged for Russian prisoners of war. But a Moscow lawmaker said they should be brought to 'justice.'
First transgender federal party leader calls for national anti-trans hate strategy
The Green Party of Canada is calling on the federal government to develop a targeted anti-transgender hate strategy, citing a 'rising tide of hate' both in Canada and abroad. Amita Kuttner, who is Canada's first transgender federal party leader, made the call during a press conference on Parliament Hill on Tuesday.
Former Pentagon officials briefed Canadian MPs on UFOs, MP and researcher say
Former Pentagon officials have briefed at least three Canadian members of Parliament about unidentified flying objects, according to a Manitoba MP and a Texas-based researcher.
Poilievre personally holds investment in Bitcoin as he promotes crypto to Canadians
Conservative Party leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre has a personal financial interest in cryptocurrencies that he has promoted during his campaign as a hedge against inflation.
Prince Charles offers remarks about reconciliation as Canadian tour begins
Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, have arrived in St. John's, N.L., to begin a three-day Canadian tour that includes stops in Ottawa and the Northwest Territories.
Alberta premier urges U.S. senators to convince Michigan to stop Line 5 shutdown
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is urging the U.S. government to convince Michigan to abandon its legal campaign against the Line 5 pipeline.
Airport delays: Transport minister says feds not asking airlines to cut back flights
Canada's transport minister is dismissing claims that the federal government asked airlines to reduce their schedules and cancel flights to ease recent travel delays.
Regular travel and public health measures can't coexist: Canadian Airport Council
International arrivals at Canadian airports are so backed up, people are being kept on planes for over an hour after they land because there isn't physically enough space to hold the lineups of travellers, says the Canadian Airports Council.
Canada
-
Alberta premier urges U.S. senators to convince Michigan to stop Line 5 shutdown
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is urging the U.S. government to convince Michigan to abandon its legal campaign against the Line 5 pipeline.
-
Regular travel and public health measures can't coexist: Canadian Airport Council
International arrivals at Canadian airports are so backed up, people are being kept on planes for over an hour after they land because there isn't physically enough space to hold the lineups of travellers, says the Canadian Airports Council.
-
Prince Charles offers remarks about reconciliation as Canadian tour begins
Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, have arrived in St. John's, N.L., to begin a three-day Canadian tour that includes stops in Ottawa and the Northwest Territories.
-
Former Pentagon officials briefed Canadian MPs on UFOs, MP and researcher say
Former Pentagon officials have briefed at least three Canadian members of Parliament about unidentified flying objects, according to a Manitoba MP and a Texas-based researcher.
-
Border-crossing for boosters: Some frustrated B.C. residents heading to U.S. for more vaccine
With limited access to second boosters at home, a growing number of British Columbians have been considering a trip into Washington state for a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Confusion over RCMP leadership roles marked early investigation of N.S. mass shooting
When a man disguised as a Mountie started killing people in northern Nova Scotia two years ago, there was considerable confusion over who was in charge of the RCMP operation, newly released documents show.
World
-
Chuck Edwards ousts N.C. Rep. Madison Cawthorn in GOP primary
First-term U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn lost his Republican primary race Tuesday to state Sen. Chuck Edwards, after the pro-Donald Trump firebrand's personal and political blunders translated into voter unhappiness.
-
Drugs tunnel the length of six football fields links Tijuana, San Diego
U.S. authorities on Monday announced the discovery of a major drug smuggling tunnel -- running about the length of a six football fields -- from Mexico to a warehouse in an industrial area in the U.S.
-
Sri Lanka down to last day of petrol, PM tells crisis-hit nation
Sri Lanka's new prime minister said on Monday the crisis-hit nation was down to its last day of petrol, as the country's power minister told citizens not to join the lengthy fuel queues that have galvanized weeks of anti-government protests.
-
Indian couple sue only son for not giving them grandchildren
A couple in India are suing their son and daughter-in-law -- for not giving them grandchildren after six years of marriage.
-
Singapore denies entry to Indonesian cleric, cites extremism concerns
Singapore said late on Tuesday border officials in the city-state had denied entry to an Indonesian Muslim cleric, citing what it said were Abdul Somad Batubara's "extremist and segregationist teachings."
-
Politics
-
Poilievre personally holds investment in Bitcoin as he promotes crypto to Canadians
Conservative Party leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre has a personal financial interest in cryptocurrencies that he has promoted during his campaign as a hedge against inflation.
-
Airport delays: Transport minister says feds not asking airlines to cut back flights
Canada's transport minister is dismissing claims that the federal government asked airlines to reduce their schedules and cancel flights to ease recent travel delays.
-
Liberals move to bar sanctioned Russians from Canada through immigration amendments
The Liberal government is moving to ban Russians sanctioned over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine from entering Canada. The government tabled proposed amendments to federal immigration law in the Senate on Tuesday to ensure foreign nationals subject to sanctions under the Special Economic Measures Act are inadmissible to Canada.
Health
-
Conspiracy theorists flock to bird flu, spreading falsehoods
The return of the avian flu is also spawning fantastical claims similar to the ones that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic, underscoring how conspiracy theories often emerge at times of uncertainty, and how the internet and a deepening distrust of science and institutions fuel their spread.
-
Fauci says 'no' to serving under Donald Trump should he win a second term
White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said he would not continue to serve in his role if Donald Trump was elected to a second term as president.
-
U.K. officials: 4 men infected with 'rare' monkeypox in London
British health authorities say they have identified four 'rare and unusual' cases of the disease monkeypox among men who appear to have been infected in London and had no history of travel to the African countries where the smallpox-like disease is endemic.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. official says Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins
Two senior U.S. defence intelligence officials said on Tuesday the Pentagon is committed to determining the origins of what it calls 'unidentified aerial phenomena' - commonly termed UFOs - but acknowledged many remain beyond the government's ability to explain.
-
Musk wars with Twitter over his buyout deal - on Twitter
Tesla CEO Elon Musk promised that taking over Twitter would enable him to rid the social media platform of its annoying “spam bots.” Now he's arguing - without presenting any evidence - that there might be just too many of those automated accounts for the US$44 billion deal to move ahead.
-
Twitch, a live-streaming giant, comes under scrutiny after Buffalo shooting
Twitch, the livestreaming giant popular among video gamers, has been thrust into the national spotlight after the suspect in the Buffalo grocery store mass shooting tried to broadcast the attack on the platform.
Entertainment
-
Amber Heard cross-examined about fights with Johnny Depp
Lawyers for Johnny Depp on Tuesday questioned the truthfulness of Amber Heard's accusation that Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle.
-
Zelenskyy opens Cannes Film Festival, links war and cinema
The 75th Cannes Film Festival kicked off Tuesday with an eye turned to Russia's war in Ukraine and a live satellite video address from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who called on a new generation of filmmakers to confront dictators as Charlie Chaplin satirized Adolf Hitler.
-
Margot Robbie in talks to join 'Pirates' movie without Depp, producer says
'Pirates of the Caribbean' producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp, but talks are ongoing with actress Margot Robbie.
Business
-
Musk wars with Twitter over his buyout deal - on Twitter
Tesla CEO Elon Musk promised that taking over Twitter would enable him to rid the social media platform of its annoying “spam bots.” Now he's arguing - without presenting any evidence - that there might be just too many of those automated accounts for the US$44 billion deal to move ahead.
-
U.K. company scraps ‘unlimited holiday’ plan after finding staff took fewer days off
A U.K-based recruiting company is scrapping its unlimited vacation policy for employees in favour of a fixed vacation limit of 32 days, a policy that its founder says will offer more ‘clarity’ on vacation standards.
-
Asia stocks mixed after Wall Street gain, Powell warns on rates
Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rose and the Federal Reserve chairman said it will raise interest rates further if needed to cool inflation.
Lifestyle
-
Quebec teen breaks national record for fastest Rubik's cube solve while blindfolded
A Quebec teen has broken a national record for the fastest time to solve a Rubik's cube while wearing a blindfold.
-
Ontario retiree buys 'cheapest home in the GTA'. This is what she got
A retiree in Ontario has just purchased what is being called the 'cheapest home in the GTA'—a caboose located on a commercially zoned parking lot near Milton.
-
Potted plant 'performs' music at Indigenous art gallery on Vancouver Island
When Rande Cook first spotted the potted plant, he 'hired' it on the spot. There was something about the snake plant that seemed to speak to him.
Sports
-
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner carjacked at gunpoint outside Toronto movie theatre
A day after Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner was robbed of his Range Rover at gunpoint outside an Etobicoke movie theatre, Toronto police said they have already seen more carjackings so far this year than they did in all of 2021.
-
Louisiana bill limiting trans athletes nears governor's desk
A bill that would keep transgender women and girls in Louisiana from competing on college and K-12 women's and girls' athletic teams was approved Tuesday 72-21 by the state House, moving the bill closer to the desk of Gov. John Bel Edwards, who vetoed similar legislation last year.
-
'Great for all of Alberta': Flames, Oilers prepare for battle in second round
Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk weren't even born the last time the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers met in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but they still understand how much the Battle of Alberta means to fans of both teams.
Autos
-
Nearly 43,000 people died on U.S. roads last year, agency says
Nearly 43,000 people were killed on U.S. roads last year, the highest number in 16 years as Americans returned to the highways after the pandemic forced many to stay at home.
-
N.S. gas prices jump by 9.5 cents; price of diesel to be adjusted at midnight
Tuesday was another record-breaking day for gas prices in Nova Scotia after they jumped by 9.5 cents overnight -- just four days after they had reached $2 per litre in some parts of the province.
-
Renault sells Russia's Avtovaz stake, but leaves room for return
Renault will sell its majority stake in carmaker Avtovaz to a Russian science institute, the French carmaker said on Monday, adding that the deal included a six-year option to buy back the stake.