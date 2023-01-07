Ukraine hails U.S. military aid as ceasefire said to falter
Ukraine's president is praising the United States for including tank-killing armored vehicles in its latest multibillion-dollar package of military aid, saying they are "exactly what is needed" for Ukrainian troops locked in combat against Russian forces.
The White House announcement Friday of $3.75 billion in weapons and other aid for Ukraine and its neighbors on NATO's eastern flank came as Moscow said its troops are observing a short cease-fire for Orthodox Christmas, celebrated Saturday.
Ukrainian officials denounced the unilateral 36-hour truce as a ploy and said it appeared to have been ignored by some of Moscow's forces pressing ahead with the nearly 11-month invasion.
Russia's Defense Ministry insisted Saturday that its forces along the 1,100-kilometer (684-mile) front line were observing the cease-fire but returned fire when attacked.
The latest package of U.S. military assistance was the biggest to date for Kyiv. For the first time, it included Bradley armored vehicles -- known as tank-killers because of the anti-tank missiles they fire.
In his nightly televised address on Friday, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called it "a very powerful package."
"For the first time, we will get Bradley armored vehicles -- this is exactly what is needed. New guns and rounds, including high-precision ones, new rockets, new drones. It is timely and strong," he said.
He thanked U.S. President Joe Biden, U.S. lawmakers and "all the Americans who appreciate freedom, and who know that freedom is worth protecting."
Ukrainian officials dismissed the Kremlin-ordered cease-fire that started Friday for Orthodox Christmas Eve as a ploy to buy time for Russia's struggling invasion forces to regroup. Ukrainian and Western officials portrayed the announcement as a Russian attempt to grab the moral high ground and possibly snatch battlefield initiative and momentum from Ukrainian forces amid their counteroffensive of recent months.
The pause was due to end Saturday night -- at midnight Moscow time, which is 11 p.m. in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.
The Ministry of Defense in Britain, a leading supplier of military aid to Ukraine, said Saturday in its daily readout on the invasion that "fighting has continued at a routine level into the Orthodox Christmas period."
In the fiercely contested Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine, regional Gov. Serhiy Haidai reported continued Russian shelling and assaults. Posting Friday on Telegram, Haidai said that in the first three hours of the cease-fire, Russian forces shelled Ukrainian positions 14 times and stormed one settlement three times. The claim couldn't be independently verified.
Ukrainian authorities on Saturday also reported attacks elsewhere in the previous 24 hours although it wasn't clear whether the fighting was before or after the cease-fire's start.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Russian forces carried out a missile strike and 20 salvoes with rockets, and targeted settlements in the east, northeast and south.
The head of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on Saturday reported two civilian deaths the previous day from Russian strikes in the fiercely contested city of Bakhmut and to its north, in Krasna Hora.
McCarthy elected U.S. House speaker in vote 15 after chaotic week
Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot early Saturday, overcoming holdouts from his own ranks and floor tensions that boiled over after a chaotic week that tested the new GOP majority's ability to govern.
'Have your wits about you': Travel advice for Canadians visiting Mexico
The federal government says 1.8 million Canadians travelled to Mexico in 2022. But, like other travel, it's not without risks.
Iran executes 2 more men detained amid nationwide protests
Iran said it executed two men Saturday convicted of allegedly killing a paramilitary volunteer during a demonstration, the latest executions aimed at halting the nationwide protests now challenging the country's theocracy.
Vaccine-derived polio virus detected in 2 Canadian wastewater samples
After initiating its own wastewater testing for polio last year, Canada has detected two samples of vaccine-derived polio virus type 2 (VDPV2). No related illnesses have been reported in connection to that wastewater finding.
Grammy winner accused of assault, kidnapping was fatally shot by police
A Grammy-winning sound engineer accused of kidnapping and threatening his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint in Tennessee was fatally shot by police, authorities said.
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
6-year-old shoots teacher in Virginia classroom: police
A 6-year-old student shot and wounded a Virginia teacher Friday during an altercation inside a first-grade classroom, police and school officials in the city of Newport News said.
China suspends social media accounts of COVID policy critics
China has suspended or closed the social media accounts of more than 1,000 critics of the government's policies on the COVID-19 outbreak, as the country moves to roll back harsh anti-virus restrictions.
'No reason' Canadians detained in Syria should still be there, lawyer tells court
A lawyer for citizens detained in northern Syria who want to return to Canada says the federal government will continue to create obstacles and reverse decisions unless it is ordered to bring them home.
Police associations to examine issues behind officer killings after recent deaths
The Canadian Police Association, the Police Association of Ontario, the Ontario Provincial Police Association and the Toronto Police Association pledged Friday to work to end what they called an "unacceptable wave of violence" following the killings of five police officers in four months.
Pigeon with meth backpack caught in B.C. prison yard, says officers' union president
A prison union spokesman says a pigeon carrying a miniature backpack filled with drugs was captured last week at a B.C. correctional institution.
92-year-old man spends 3 days in Montreal ER hallway with fractured vertebrae
Three sisters from Westmount began the year feeling frustrated after their 92-year-old father spent 72 hours in a hospital emergency department hallway in excruciating pain. They're hoping other families don't experience the same ordeal.
Are Canadian bail rules tough enough? Experts weigh in after officer killed
The Dec. 27 killing of an OPP officer has brought renewed scrutiny to Canada's bail system. CTVNews.ca speaks with experts who say the issue is far more complicated than just toughening up our bail laws, as critics are calling for.
Japan PM visit could highlight LNG needs, as Tokyo pushes away from Russia and China
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's first official visit to Canada will take place next week, as Tokyo looks to Canada to provide much-needed liquefied natural gas.
Iran executes 2 more men detained amid nationwide protests
Iran said it executed two men Saturday convicted of allegedly killing a paramilitary volunteer during a demonstration, the latest executions aimed at halting the nationwide protests now challenging the country's theocracy.
China suspends social media accounts of COVID policy critics
China has suspended or closed the social media accounts of more than 1,000 critics of the government's policies on the COVID-19 outbreak, as the country moves to roll back harsh anti-virus restrictions.
Times Square machete attack suspect indicted on terrorism charges
Trevor Bickford, the 19-year-old accused of attacking New York Police Department officers with a machete on New Year's Eve, was indicted Friday on more than a dozen charges, including several terrorism charges, prosecutors announced.
Family of slain Utah family says husband took guns from home
A Utah man who fatally shot his five children, mother-in-law and wife and then killed himself removed guns owned by himself and his wife days before the murder-suicide, leaving the family 'vulnerable,' a relative said Friday.
Japan PM visit could highlight LNG needs, as Tokyo pushes away from Russia and China
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's first official visit to Canada will take place next week, as Tokyo looks to Canada to provide much-needed liquefied natural gas.
EXCLUSIVE | Morneau thinks feds 'probably' spent too much on COVID aid, 'worried' about 2023 recession
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau says he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government he used to be a part of 'probably' spent too much on COVID-19 stimulus. Now, in an exclusive interview with CTV News' Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos he says he is 'worried' about the potential for a recession this year.
U.S. approves Alzheimer's drug that modestly slows disease
U.S. health officials on Friday approved a closely watched Alzheimer's drug that's been shown to modestly slow the early stages of the brain-robbing disease, albeit with potential safety risks that doctors and patients will have to carefully weigh.
Feds must enforce vaping penalties to protect kids: advocates
Advocates on both sides of the vaping debate say the government must do more to enforce penalties for selling vapes to kids after a review concluded no changes to the legislation were warranted.
Health Canada confirms shortage of adult cold and flu medicine
Adult cold and flu medicines are in short supply across the country as drug manufacturers struggle to keep up with abnormally high demand, Health Canada has confirmed.
Ant Group says Jack Ma to relinquish control of company
Ant Group said on Saturday its founder Jack Ma will no longer control the Chinese fintech giant, as the firm seeks to draw a line under a regulatory crackdown that was triggered soon after its mammoth stock market debut was scuppered two years ago.
TSA finds 4-foot boa constrictor in carry-on baggage
The bizarre yet fascinating menagerie of animals detected by TSA agents in carry-on baggage at U.S. airports carries on into 2023.
Old NASA satellite falling from sky this weekend, low threat
A 38-year-old retired NASA satellite is about to fall from the sky. Most of the 2,450-kilogram satellite will burn up upon reentry, according to NASA. But some pieces are expected to survive.
Filmmaker and sculptor Michael Snow, who 'demolished boundaries' of art, dies at 94
Interdisciplinary artist Michael Snow, known in Canada and internationally for his abstract painting, public sculptures and the experimental 1967 film 'Wavelength,' has died.
Con artist pleads guilty in phishing plot that duped authors, baffled book world
A years-long saga that ensnared the publishing world culminated in a New York courtroom Friday when a con artist pleaded guilty to a plot that defrauded scores of authors by duping them into handing over hundreds of unpublished manuscripts.
Movie reviews: 'Women Talking' is Oscar-bound, elegant filmmaking
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Women Talking,' 'The Pale Blue Eye' and 'If These Walls Could Sing.'
Labour market kept roaring to end off the year with 104,000 jobs added in December
The Canadian economy added 104,000 jobs in December as the unemployment rate fell slightly to 5.0 per cent, Statistics Canada said Friday.
S&P/TSX composite gains 300 points Friday, U.S. markets up more than 2 per cent
Canada's main stock index rose 1.58 per cent Friday on broad-based gains while U.S. markets were all up by more than two per cent.
Looking for a job or career change? These skills will be in high demand in 2023, experts say
Canada is suffering from a severe skills shortage in several key sectors, experts say, thanks to factors that include deficiencies in our education system as well as changing demographics. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the skills that will be most in-demand in 2023.
Baseball-sized head of lettuce seen selling for $5 in the Greater Toronto Area
Grocery prices increased by more than 10 per cent last year in Canada meaning the average family of four had to pay an additional $1,000 for the exact same items.
When does it become socially unacceptable to wish someone a happy new year? Etiquette experts weigh in
Canadian etiquette experts explain best practices for the best time to stop wishing people a happy new year and share other social tips for 2023
Journey continues for Quebec family travelling the world before their children lose their vision
The journey of a lifetime continues for Edith Lemay, Sebastien Pelletier and their four children, who have been travelling the world to make as many 'visual memories' as possible before three of the kids lose their vision.
Dodgers cut pitcher Trevor Bauer after unprecedented 324-game suspension reduced
The Los Angeles Dodgers are cutting ties with pitcher Trevor Bauer, whose unprecedented 324-game suspension over sexual misconduct allegations was reduced two weeks ago, allowing him to resume his career with the start of the new season.
Canada's under-18 women's hockey team chases repeat gold in world championship
The women's world under-18 hockey championship returns to its regular time slot with Canada chasing a second gold medal in less than seven months.
Canada clinches 20th world junior gold medal with Guenther's OT winner
Dylan Guenther scored his second goal of the night at 6:22 of overtime as Canada survived a blown 2-0 lead in the third period to defeat Czechia 3-2 in the final of the world junior hockey championship Thursday.
Sony unveils prototype electric vehicle, Afeela, to be made with Honda
Sony unveiled a new high-tech prototype car it will produce in partnership with Honda at the CES tech show Wednesday.
Mercedes to build its own electric vehicle charging network
Mercedes-Benz says it will build its own worldwide electric vehicle charging network starting in North America in a bid to compete with EV sales leader Tesla.
Top vehicles to look out for in 2023, according to Edmunds
The latest models try to sway buyers with more power, the latest tech and fashionable looks. But which are the most impressive? Experts rounded up five of the most noteworthy vehicles hitting dealerships this year.