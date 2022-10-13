Ukraine gets more air defense pledges as Russia hits cities
Ukraine's allies committed to supplying the country with advanced air defense systems as Russian forces attacked the Kyiv region with kamikaze drones and fired missiles at civilian targets elsewhere Thursday as payback for the bombing of a strategic bridge linking Russia with annexed Crimea.
Missile strikes killed at least three people and destroyed an apartment building in the southern city of Mykolaiv, while heavy artillery damaged more than 30 houses, a hospital, a kindergarten and other buildings in Nikopol, a city located across a river from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
Russia intensified its bombardment of civilian areas in recent weeks as its military lost ground in multiple occupied regions of Ukraine that President Vladimir Putin illegally claimed as Russian territory. Putin's supporters urged him to escalate the campaign further to punish the invaded country for the Crimea bridge attack.
"We need to protect our sky from the terror of Russia," Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskky told international representatives at the Council of Europe, a human rights organization. "If this is done, it will be a fundamental step to end the entire war in the near future."
Responding to Zelenskyy's repeated pleas for more effective air defenses, the British government announced it would provide missiles for advanced NASAM anti-aircraft systems that the Pentagon plans to send to Ukraine in the coming weeks. The U.K. also is sending hundreds of aerial drones for information-gathering and logistics support, plus 18 howitzer artillery guns.
"These weapons will help Ukraine defend its skies from attacks and strengthen their overall missile defense alongside the U.S. NASAMS," U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said.
Other NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels this week promised to supply systems offering medium- to long-range defense against missile attacks.
Germany has delivered the first of four promised IRIS-T air defense systems, while France promised more artillery, anti-aircraft systems and missiles. The Netherlands said it would send missiles, and Canada said it would give about $50 million more in military aid, including winter equipment, drone cameras and satellite communications.
Speaking at a progressive political event in Berlin, German German Olaf Scholz said Russian President Vladimir Putin "and his enablers have made one thing very clear: this war is not only about Ukraine" but rather "a crusade against our way of life and a crusade against what Putin calls the collective West. He means all of us."
NATO plans to hold a nuclear exercise next week against the backdrop of Putin's insistence he would use any means necessary to defend Russian territory, including illegally annexed regions of Ukraine. NATO is keeping a wary eye on Russia's movements, but has seen no change in its nuclear posture. Russia is expected to hold its own nuclear exercises soon.
On the battlefield Thursday in Ukraine, a five-story apartment building in Mykolaiv was hit by an S-300 missile, regional Gov. Vitaliy Kim said, referring to a weapon ordinarily used for targeting military aircraft but which the Russia appears to be increasingly using for imprecise ground strikes.
An 11-year-old boy was pulled from the rubble of the building after six hours, and rescuers later found the two other people there, bringing the total to three. A fourth person was killed elsewhere in the city, the regional government said.
Residents of Ukraine's capital region, whose lives had regained some normalcy when war's front lines moved east and south months ago, were jolted by air raid sirens multiple times Thursday after the explosive-packed Iran-made drones found their targets.
Ukrainian officials said Iranians in Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine were training Russians how to use the Shahed-136 systems, which can conduct air-to-surface attacks, electronic warfare and targeting.
The low-flying drones help keep Ukraine's cities on edge, but the British Defense Ministry has said they're unlikely to strike deep into Ukrainian territory because many reportedly are destroyed before hitting their targets. Ukraine's air force command said Thursday its air defense units shot down six drones over the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions during the night.
Describing the scope of the retaliatory attacks carried out after the Saturday truck bomb explosion on the Kerch Bridge, the speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament said Russian forces struck more than 70 energy facilities in Ukraine this week.
State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin threatened an "even tougher" response to future Ukrainian attacks, although Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the bridge bombing. The 12-mile span is a symbol of Moscow's power and carries military supplies from Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. .
"All the organizers and perpetrators of the terrorist attacks must be found; those who resist must be destroyed," Volodin wrote on Telegram.
Russian forces experienced setbacks in southern and eastern over as the last six weeks as Kyiv's troops waged counteroffensives that allowed them to recapture villages and towns - and to reveal the trauma of residents who lived under Russian occupation.
In one liberated town, Velyka Oleksandrivka in the annexed Kherson region, seven months of Russian occupation left bridges blasted in pieces, blackened vehicles on pockmarked roads, and shelling scars on buildings.
"It's a disaster," resident Tetyana Patsuk said of her house in the once small and quiet settlement. "I've been crying for a month. I am still shocked. I can't recover from that feeling that I have lost everything now that I am 72 years old, and that's it."
Resuming cross-border strikes into Russian territory, Ukrainian forces shelled Russia's Belgorod region, Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said. The shelling damaged a multi-story residential building, while a projectile that landed on a school sports ground did not explode, he reported.
The director general of the UN's nuclear watchdog said Thursday that fighting around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remained "concerning." A Russian missile strike on a distant electrical substation Wednesday caused the plant to lose its last external power source, which is needed to prevent the reactors from overheating to the point of a meltdown.
"It hasn't improved in any way,' International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi said in Kyiv after returning from Russia. The agency is pushing for a demilitarization zone around the plant, which means "no attack against the plant and the plant not to be used as a tool to attack," he said.
However, Grossi said he did not receive any indications that Putin was ready to discuss the definitive "parameters" of an agreement to prevent a radiation emergency at the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe amid the intense war.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter that he met with Grossi in a bomb shelter in Kyiv "while Russian terrorists kept firing missiles at Ukraine." His post included a photo of the two men meeting in what appeared to be an underground room with pipes hanging from the ceiling and a Ukrainian flag on the wall.
"I reiterated that Russia must withdraw from the ZNPP to ensure its nuclear safety and security, immediately stop abductions and intimidation of the Ukrainian personnel," Kuleba tweeted.
------
Yesica Fisch in Velyka Oleksandrivka, Ukraine, Lorne Cook in Brussels and Suzan Fraser in Ankara contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump: 'None of this is normal'
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here are the key arguments presented on the first day of the Emergencies Act inquiry
The Public Order Emergency Commission’s public hearings into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act kicked off on Oct. 13 with introductory remarks from the parties who have been granted standing in the proceedings, allowing all sides to essentially make their opening arguments.
New details emerge about what happened inside the Ontario home where 2 officers were killed
The two officers fatally shot inside an Innisfil, Ont. home Tuesday evening did not draw their firearms, the Special Investigations Unit now says.
New Brunswick's education minister, Dominic Cardy, announces resignation in scathing letter addressed to premier
New Brunswick's minister of education and early childhood education announced he is stepping down effective immediately.
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17
A jury spared Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz from the death penalty Thursday for killing 17 people at a Parkland high school in 2018, sending him to prison for the remainder of his life in a decision that left many families of the victims angered, baffled and in tears.
Paul Workman in Ukraine: Prospect of a nuclear attack has had a liberating effect
The streets around Independence Square were teeming just a day before the Russians unloaded with their massive aerial revenge attack. If the goal was submission; the result was a raised middle finger, CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman reports from Ukraine. Within hours, the streets were cleared of bomb debris and shops were open again, albeit with a renewed sense of wariness.
Expect 'tight timelines' for Emergencies Act public inquiry, commissioner warns
The judge leading the public inquiry into the federal Liberal government's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act warned of tight timelines on Thursday as he urged everyone to work together to enlighten Canadians.
'Took a long time': Canadian navy photographer takes remarkable underwater class photo
A photographer with the Royal Canadian Navy captured a unique class photo for a diving class at CFB Esquimalt.
Hockey Canada board resigned after justice Thomas Cromwell's recommendation
A former Supreme Court justice recommended wholesale change at Hockey Canada a day before the embattled sports organization's president/CEO and board resigned on Tuesday.
Ottawa police issue warrant for Windsor, Ont. man following anti-Semitic threats against local doctor
Ottawa police have issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor, Ont. man after anti-Semitic threats were made against a local family doctor.
Canada
-
New details emerge about what happened inside the Ontario home where 2 officers were killed
The two officers fatally shot inside an Innisfil, Ont. home Tuesday evening did not draw their firearms, the Special Investigations Unit now says.
-
New Brunswick's education minister, Dominic Cardy, announces resignation in scathing letter addressed to premier
New Brunswick's minister of education and early childhood education announced he is stepping down effective immediately.
-
How stereotypes led to the deaths of two Indigenous men in Thunder Bay police custody: expert
A physician with expertise in Indigenous health care told a coroner's inquest Wednesday that she heard stereotypes kick in from the first 9-1-1 call that led to a man being arrested for public intoxication before he died from medical conditions in Thunder Bay police custody hours later.
-
Feds unaware of how many employees speak an Indigenous language at work
The federal government says it doesn't know how many of its employees are expected to speak an Indigenous language as part of their job.
-
Quebecer charged in 22-year-old murder after beefed-up cold case unit logs 1st arrest
A Quebec man has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault in the homicide of a junior college student 22 years ago. A Crown prosecutor says Marc-Andre Grenon was charged in court Thursday morning in connection with the murder of Guylaine Potvin, a 19-year-old who was found dead in her apartment in Jonquiere, Que., north of Quebec City, on April 28, 2000.
-
Prominent Afghan women's rights activist denied refugee admission into Canada, upsetting sponsors
A prominent Afghan women's rights activist has had her refugee application denied by Canada, seemingly because of a bureaucratic mistake.
World
-
Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered
Former U.S. President Donald Trump angrily lashed out Wednesday, calling the nation's legal system a 'broken disgrace' after a judge ruled he must answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit lodged by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s.
-
Rare protest against China's Xi Jinping days before Communist Party congress
A rare protest against Chinese leader Xi Jinping and his policies was swiftly ended in Beijing Thursday, just days before he is set to secure a third term in power at a key meeting of the ruling Communist Party.
-
Paul Workman in Ukraine: Prospect of a nuclear attack has had a liberating effect
The streets around Independence Square were teeming just a day before the Russians unloaded with their massive aerial revenge attack. If the goal was submission; the result was a raised middle finger, CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman reports from Ukraine. Within hours, the streets were cleared of bomb debris and shops were open again, albeit with a renewed sense of wariness.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump: 'None of this is normal'
A defeated Donald Trump orchestrated a multi-part plan to overturn the 2020 presidential election in a 'staggering betrayal of his oath' of office resulting in the 2021 attack at the Capitol, the Jan. 6 committee declared Thursday.
-
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17
A jury spared Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz from the death penalty Thursday for killing 17 people at a Parkland high school in 2018, sending him to prison for the remainder of his life in a decision that left many families of the victims angered, baffled and in tears.
-
Iran president accuses U.S. of 'destabilization' amid protests
Iran's president on Thursday accused the U.S. of conducting a “failed policy of destabilization” targeting his nation, as Iranian protesters continued to call for the downfall of its rulers despite a violent and wide-ranging crackdown.
Politics
-
Here are the key arguments presented on the first day of the Emergencies Act inquiry
The Public Order Emergency Commission’s public hearings into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act kicked off on Oct. 13 with introductory remarks from the parties who have been granted standing in the proceedings, allowing all sides to essentially make their opening arguments.
-
Expect 'tight timelines' for Emergencies Act public inquiry, commissioner warns
The judge leading the public inquiry into the federal Liberal government's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act warned of tight timelines on Thursday as he urged everyone to work together to enlighten Canadians.
-
Budget officer projects considerably slower economy, declining federal deficit
The parliamentary budget officer is projecting the economy will slow considerably in the second half of 2022 and remain weak next year as the Bank of Canada continues to raise interest rates.
Health
-
Type 1 diabetes risk increases in young people following COVID-19 infection, studies suggest
A COVID-19 infection can increase the chances of developing Type 1 diabetes, specifically when it comes to younger people, according to a new study.
-
Young children facing greater risk of catching the flu this season, experts warn
Relatively low circulation of the flu over the past two years puts young children at greater risk than usual of catching it this fall and winter, say experts who also fear fewer pandemic measures and reduced vaccination uptake will further spread.
-
Deaths of people suffering homelessness in B.C. rose by 75% in 2021
The toxic drug crisis in British Columbia was a key factor in pushing the number of deaths of homeless people up by 75 per cent in 2021 compared with the year before, the BC Coroners Service says.
Sci-Tech
-
Brain cells are capable of playing Pong: experiment
Human brain cells are capable of sentient, independent behaviour, according to a recent experiment by an Australian-led team of international researchers that showed neurons living in a petri dish were able to play a version of the video game Pong.
-
How to see the moon and Mars together on Friday
Look up to the night sky on Friday and you might see the moon has some company: Mars. CTVNews.ca speaks with a stargazing expert on how best to see the planet-moon pairing.
-
World's 1st space tourist signs up for flight around moon
The world's first space tourist wants to go back -- only this time, he's signed up for a spin around the moon aboard Elon Musk's Starship.
Entertainment
-
Netflix Canada launches ad-supported tier for $5.99 on Nov. 1
Netflix is giving Canadian viewers the option for a cheaper monthly subscription plan -- as long as they're willing to sit through commercial breaks.
-
No jail time for Cuba Gooding Jr. in forcible touching case
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. resolved his New York City forcible touching case Thursday with a guilty plea to a lesser charge and no jail time after complying with the terms of a conditional plea agreement reached in April.
-
Acclaimed Mi'kmaq filmmaker Jeff Barnaby dies at 46, representatives say
Mi'kmaq filmmaker Jeff Barnaby, considered a visionary of modern Indigenous cinema, has died.
Business
-
What Ontario's new workplace electronic monitoring policy actually means for employees
New legislation requiring employers in Ontario to disclose electronic monitoring in the workplace will increase transparency but does not provide employees with any new privacy right, employment lawyers say.
-
Affordability crisis: Why young Canadians are facing a 'huge' wealth gap
Young people's salaries in Canada aren’t keeping up with the cost of living, even when employed full-time; and the ability to afford city rents and home ownership is becoming a 'pipe dream' for many, according to a CTVNews.ca analysis.
-
Millennials and Gen Z leading the shift in the 'side hustle' economy, survey shows
An RBC survey says a new economy is emerging from the younger generations in Canada due to the increased cost of living.
Lifestyle
-
Millennials and Gen Z leading the shift in the 'side hustle' economy, survey shows
An RBC survey says a new economy is emerging from the younger generations in Canada due to the increased cost of living.
-
Retired Cape Breton surgeon wins Giant Pumpkin contest with 1,400-pound gourd
A retired Cape Breton surgeon has become the king of this year's annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off contest on the island, with his gourd weighing in at 1,450 pounds.
-
Fat Bear finalists face off after cheating scandal rocks voting
Two bears are facing off on Fat Bear Tuesday, just days after a cheating scandal disrupted Sunday's semi final.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada board resigned after justice Thomas Cromwell's recommendation
A former Supreme Court justice recommended wholesale change at Hockey Canada a day before the embattled sports organization's president/CEO and board resigned on Tuesday.
-
Halifax to 'go ahead' with hosting world junior hockey championship
Scandals within Hockey Canada won't prevent Halifax and Moncton from hosting the world junior hockey championship later this year, says the Halifax Regional Council.
-
Ex-NBA player Ben Gordon charged with assaulting son, police
Former NBA player Ben Gordon is facing assault charges for allegedly punching his son at a New York airport.
Autos
-
Metro Vancouver drivers expected to see historic price drop at the pumps
Some long overdue relief is coming for Metro Vancouver drivers as gas prices are expected to fall dramatically in the next 24 hours.
-
Toyota begins making cars in Myanmar after delay due to coup
Toyota Motor Corp. has begun assembling autos in Myanmar after a more than yearlong delay following a military takeover in February 2021.
-
New gas vehicle registrations drop, but zero-emission vehicles rise: StatCan
Newly released quarterly figures from Statistics Canada show new registrations for gas-powered vehicles fell year-over-year but rose for diesel and hybrid cars.