Ukraine gets good news about its EU membership quest as Balkans countries slip back in the queue
Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia received positive news on Wednesday about their quests to join the European Union but countries in the volatile Balkans region that have waited years longer to become members of the world's biggest trading bloc appeared to slip back in the queue.
In a series of reports, the EU's executive branch recommended that war-ravaged Ukraine should be permitted to open membership talks, once it's addressed some shortfalls.
The European Commission lauded Ukraine, which Russian troops invaded last year, saying that the government "has shown a remarkable level of institutional strength, determination and ability to function." But it said that talks should only start once it has addressed corruption, lobbying concerns, and a law on national minorities.
Ukraine's neighbour Moldova was delivered a similar message.
Georgia was told that it should officially be named as a candidate to join once it addresses shortcomings, including in the fight against corruption and election deficiencies. This does not mean that it will start accession talks soon. The country will have to clear more reform hurdles before that can happen.
The commission's proposals, outlined in annual progress reports, mostly provide technical guidance to the 27 EU member states on how much progress countries have made in aligning their laws and standards with those of the bloc.
EU leaders are expected to decide whether to endorse those recommendations at a summit in Brussels on Dec. 14-15. There is no guarantee that they will agree unanimously to do so. Hungary and Slovakia Iare notably cool about Ukraine's aspirations, for example.
For 20 years, the prospect of EU membership has been a powerful driver of pro-democratic reform in countries wanting to join. But those in the Balkans -- Albania, Bosnia, Montenegro, Serbia and Kosovo -- have become discouraged by the bloc's failure to live up to its lofty membership promises.
On the other hand, some aspirants appear to be treading water.
Bosnia remains plagued by ethnic divisions that make reform an almost impossible challenge. The commission said that it should only start membership talks after more progress is made. It expressed concern about the justice system and other rights failures in the Bosnian Serb part of the country.
Serbia and Kosovo refuse to normalize their relations, and stand last in the EU's line. After one of the worst cross-border attacks in northern Kosovo in recent years, their leaders can't tolerate being in the same room.
In the days before the recommendations were announced, commission President Ursula von der Leyen toured the Balkans to promote an economic growth plan containing 6-billion-euro ($6.4-billion) worth of free European loans and other support in exchange for more reforms.
Last month, a senior EU official said that some Balkans countries "continue to see themselves as the center of our attention, and refuse to accept or admit that actually it's Ukraine." The senior official requested anonymity to speak frankly about the politically sensitive issue.
He said the consensus among many EU officials working with Ukraine is that Kyiv "is demonstrating everything that we are missing in the Balkans: energy, commitment, enthusiasm." He said the commission's enlargement reports would be "the objective indicator of the situation."
Meanwhile, Turkiye's hopes of joining appear to be at a standstill. The country started its EU membership talks in 2005 but they have barely advanced in recent years. Ankara's progress report made for grim reading, despite the bloc's reliance on Turkiye to prevent migrants from coming to Europe.
The commission noted "serious deficiencies in the functioning of Turkiye's democratic institutions." It said that "democratic backsliding continued." Human rights standards declined and no progress could be found in the fight against corruption.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What a just-released report says about Canada's most common and deadly form of cancer
A report released Wednesday by the Canadian Cancer Society details how deaths from lung cancer—the most common and deadly form of cancer in Canada—have taken a significant tumble in recent years, a step forward believed to be connected largely to reductions in smoking and tobacco use.
Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada
Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.
'Only a last resort': Inclusion Alberta calls on parents to help close seclusion rooms
A family advocacy group is calling on all Alberta parents to have a conversation with their children's schools about the practice of seclusion rooms, something it says can cause serious emotional and psychological damage.
Winnipeg woman sues Tim Hortons alleging cream in tea led to hospitalization
A Winnipeg woman is suing Tim Hortons alleging a staff mistake that added cream instead of almond milk to her tea led to a severe allergic reaction and stopped her heart for several minutes.
'Grey's Anatomy' star Patrick Dempsey named Sexiest Man Alive
He's not just 'McDreamy' anymore -- Patrick Dempsey is now also People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive.
DEVELOPING More Canadians could soon be leaving Gaza after names appear in latest document
More Canadians could soon be leaving Gaza after their names appeared in the latest published document by Gaza's General Authority of Crossings and Borders.
On anniversary of partner's death, Vancouver man asks why local hospital still won't allow MAID
Two years ago, Vancouverite Scott Harrison lost the love of his life. His partner Christina Bates was forced to be transferred to Vancouver General Hospital on the morning of Nov. 7, 2021 in order to fulfill her wish of medical assistance in dying, or MAiD.
Alberta family furious after home raided by police
Alberta RCMP are investigating the actions of a man after a series of events that led to police raiding two homes where no crimes were being committed.
It's a Hallmark moment in St. John's with three local movies hitting TV screens
Three locally-produced films are hitting the Hallmark channel this month. It’s a promising sign in Newfoundland and Labrador’s growing film industry.
Canada
-
'Only a last resort': Inclusion Alberta calls on parents to help close seclusion rooms
A family advocacy group is calling on all Alberta parents to have a conversation with their children's schools about the practice of seclusion rooms, something it says can cause serious emotional and psychological damage.
-
Loblaw raises the affordability alarm as grocery code of conduct nears completion
As the grocery code of conduct nears completion, the Canadian industry's biggest player is raising concerns the guidelines could add fuel to the food inflation fire.
-
Judge expected to give final instructions to jury in Peter Nygard's sex assault trial
The judge presiding over Peter Nygard's sexual assault trial is expected to give his final instructions to the jury today before they begin deliberating their verdict in the case.
-
Winnipeg woman sues Tim Hortons alleging cream in tea led to hospitalization
A Winnipeg woman is suing Tim Hortons alleging a staff mistake that added cream instead of almond milk to her tea led to a severe allergic reaction and stopped her heart for several minutes.
-
Leaked documents show Alberta to dismantle health provider, may sell off care homes
Alberta is planning to dismantle its provincewide health provider and may sell off its publicly owned continuing-care facilities, say leaked cabinet briefing documents released by the Opposition NDP.
-
Residential school records released day before archbishop testifies at Senate
A Catholic archdiocese that operated four Indigenous residential schools in Manitoba and Saskatchewan has finally surrendered a long-awaited trove of records that may hold clues about their tragic history.
World
-
House nears vote on censuring Rashida Tlaib over her rhetoric about the Israel-Hamas war
The House was nearing a showdown vote late Tuesday on whether to punish Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan -- the only Palestinian American in Congress -- for her rhetoric about the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Ukraine hails 'historic step' as EU takes Kyiv closer to membership amid war with Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised as a 'historic step' a recommendation by the European Union executive on Wednesday to invite Kyiv to begin membership talks as soon as it meets final conditions, even as it fights to repel Russia's war.
-
Turkish high court upholds disputed disinformation law. The opposition wanted it annuled
Turkiye's highest court on Wednesday upheld a controversial media law that mandates prison terms for people deemed to be spreading "disinformation," rejecting the main opposition party's request for its annulment.
-
North Korea threatens to respond to anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets with a 'shower of shells'
North Korea on Wednesday criticized rival South Korea for removing a law that banned private activists from sending anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets to the North, insisting that such activities amount to psychological warfare and threatening to respond with a 'shower of shells.'
-
Ivanka Trump is set to testify in the civil fraud trial that's probing into the family business
Now it's Ivanka Trump's turn to face questioning in the civil fraud trial that is publicly probing into the family business. Ex-President Donald Trump's eldest daughter, who has been in his inner circle in both business and politics, is due on the stand Wednesday, after trying unsuccessfully to block her testimony.
-
Ukraine gets good news about its EU membership quest as Balkans countries slip back in the queue
Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia received positive news on Wednesday about their quests to join the European Union but countries in the volatile Balkans region that have waited years longer to become members of the world's biggest trading bloc appeared to slip back in the queue.
Politics
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING More Canadians could soon be leaving Gaza after names appear in latest document
More Canadians could soon be leaving Gaza after their names appeared in the latest published document by Gaza's General Authority of Crossings and Borders.
-
NDP keeps carbon tax debate alive in the House with motion calling for home heating GST relief
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his party kept the carbon pricing debate alive in the House of Commons Tuesday by advancing a motion calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to remove the GST off all forms of home heating. Later, the Senate voted to advance a bill seeking further carbon price exemptions.
-
Canada's emissions reduction plan falling short: environment commissioner
Canada's detailed plan to reach its greenhouse-gas emissions targets in 2030 is coming up short, the federal environment commissioner said Tuesday in a new audit.
Health
-
Syphilis cases in newborns in the U.S. skyrocketed in 2022. Health officials suggest more testing
Alarmed by yet another jump in syphilis cases in newborns, U.S. health officials are calling for stepped-up prevention measures, including encouraging millions of women of childbearing age and their partners to get tested for the sexually transmitted disease.
-
On anniversary of partner's death, Vancouver man asks why local hospital still won't allow MAID
Two years ago, Vancouverite Scott Harrison lost the love of his life. His partner Christina Bates was forced to be transferred to Vancouver General Hospital on the morning of Nov. 7, 2021 in order to fulfill her wish of medical assistance in dying, or MAiD.
-
Around one-third of people globally may be at risk of smartphone addiction: Canadian-led study
A new Canadian-led study has found that around one-third of people around the world may be at a high risk for smartphone addiction, with women and people in parts of Asia more likely to report problematic use.
Sci-Tech
-
To help 2024 voters, Meta says it will begin labeling political ads that use AI-generated imagery
Facebook and Instagram will require political ads running on their platforms to disclose if they were created using artificial intelligence, their parent company announced on Wednesday.
-
The last primate in North America: New fossil analysis reveals a story 30 million years in the making
Today, the only primates that make North America their home are humans. But 30 million years ago, a tiny, scrappy primate represented the last bastion of non-Homo sapiens primates on this continent—and researchers are finally able to piece together its story of survival.
-
Here's how a Canadian photographer took these astronomical photos of the northern lights
On Sunday, some Canadians were able to see a light show like no other, one that photographer Matt Melnyk was able to capture. Here's what it looked like.
Entertainment
-
It's a Hallmark moment in St. John's with three local movies hitting TV screens
Three locally-produced films are hitting the Hallmark channel this month. It’s a promising sign in Newfoundland and Labrador’s growing film industry.
-
'The Legend of Zelda' will be made into a live-action film
Nintendo is developing a live-action film based on its hit video game 'The Legend of Zelda,' the Japanese company behind the Super Mario franchise said Wednesday. The film, with financing from Sony Pictures Entertainment as well as its own investment, will be directed by Wes Ball.
-
'Grey's Anatomy' star Patrick Dempsey named Sexiest Man Alive
He's not just 'McDreamy' anymore -- Patrick Dempsey is now also People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive.
Business
-
Loblaw raises the affordability alarm as grocery code of conduct nears completion
As the grocery code of conduct nears completion, the Canadian industry's biggest player is raising concerns the guidelines could add fuel to the food inflation fire.
-
Indigo launches transformation plan in hopes of returning retailer to profitability
The head of Indigo Books and Music Inc. says the company is embarking on a transformation plan.
-
Blue diamond sells for more than US$44 million at Christie's auction in Geneva
The largest fancy vivid blue diamond to ever come to auction sold Tuesday for more than US$44 million, far outstripping the pre-sale estimate, Christie's said.
Lifestyle
-
Adidas says it may write off remaining unsold Yeezy shoes after breakup with Ye
Adidas believes it may have to write off the remaining 300 million euros (US $320 million) worth of Yeezy shoes left unsold after it cut ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.
-
Drugs aren't required to be tested in people who are obese. Here's why that's a problem
More than 40 per cent of American adults are considered obese, yet the medications many take are rarely tested in bigger bodies.
-
There's a movement to 'leave the leaves' in gardens and lawns. Should you do it?
Unless you've been living under a pile of leaves, you've no doubt heard about the 'Leave the Leaves' movement that's been gaining in popularity in recent years. The idea is to avoid sending bagged-up fallen leaves to landfills.
Sports
-
Canada's Fernandez and Stakusic tabbed for singles matches against Spain at BJK Cup
Leylah Fernandez and Billie Jean King Cup rookie Marina Stakusic will play singles for Canada in its opening tie against host Spain.
-
Diego Maradona's heirs win legal battle over use of trademark
The heirs of the late soccer star Diego Maradona have won a legal battle over the use of his trademark.
-
Glenn Maxwell smashes astonishing 201 to lead Australia past Afghanistan at Cricket World Cup
Glenn Maxwell produced one of the most astonishing Cricket World Cup innings by smashing 201 not out off 128 balls on Tuesday to lead Australia past Afghanistan with 19 deliveries to spare and into the semifinals.
Autos
-
General Motors' autonomous vehicle unit recalls cars for software update after dragging a pedestrian
General Motors' Cruise autonomous vehicle unit is recalling all 950 of its cars to update software after it dragged a pedestrian to the side of a San Francisco street in early October.
-
Biden will meet with United Auto Workers president in Illinois on Thursday
President Joe Biden on Thursday will meet in Belvidere, Illinois, with the head of the United Auto Workers union, and the two leaders are expected to highlight plans to reopen an auto factory that Stellantis wanted to close
-
Don't put that rhinestone emblem on your car's steering wheel, U.S. regulators say
U.S. regulators are warning drivers to steer clear of aftermarket decals used to embellish a car's logo on the center of its steering wheel.