Ukraine gets a new chief diplomat as the war with Russia enters a critical phase

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena attend a service in Saint Sophia Cathedral during celebration of the Ukrainian Independence Day in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena attend a service in Saint Sophia Cathedral during celebration of the Ukrainian Independence Day in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
    KYIV, Ukraine -

    Ukraine’s parliament approved the appointment of a new foreign minister Thursday, two lawmakers said, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sought to breathe fresh life into his administration with the war against Russia poised for what could be a pivotal phase.

    Andrii Sybiha, a former ambassador to Turkiye, is the country’s new chief diplomat. He replaced Dmytro Kuleba, who became one of Ukraine’s most recognizable faces on the international stage as he petitioned and pleaded with Western countries to support Ukraine’s war effort.

    Sybiha, 49, has been working as Kuleba’s deputy since April.

    Zelenskyy wants to replace almost a dozen top officials in his biggest government shake-up since Russia’s full-scale invasion in early 2022. Other possible new faces included the heads of strategic industries, farming and justice.

    Parliament’s approval is required for the changes. Ukrainian lawmakers Yaroslav Zhelezniak and Oleksii Honcharenko confirmed the vote to The Associated Press.

    Zelenskyy said Wednesday of the reshuffle that Ukraine needs “new energy.”

    The war, more than 900 days long, is on the cusp of what could be a key period.

    A likely hard winter lies ahead, testing the country’s resolve. Ukraine’s power grid is under severe strain after Russian missiles and drones knocked out around 70 per cent of the country’s generation capacity. That could mean going without heat and water.

    On the battlefield, Ukraine is waiting to see whether the military’s gamble with its surprise thrust into Russia’s Kursk border region a month ago pays dividends. Meanwhile, outgunned Ukrainian soldiers are gradually being pushed backward by Russia’s monthslong drive deeper into eastern Ukraine, and Ukrainian civilians are at the mercy of Russia’s deadly long-range aerial strikes.

    The casualty list from a strike Tuesday on a military training school in Poltava grew to 55 dead and 328 injured, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said Thursday. A search and rescue operation was continuing.

    No major policy changes are expected under the new administration. Zelenskyy’s five-year mandate expired in May but he remains in power under the provisions of martial law, and his leadership is largely unchallenged.

    Sybiha, the new foreign minister who also previously worked in the president’s office, takes on the role as Ukraine endeavors to prevent war fatigue from eroding the West’s commitment.

    Kyiv officials will also have to navigate the result of the U.S. election in November, which could produce important policy shifts in Washington.

    Top of Ukraine’s wish list at the moment are more Western air defense systems and permission from its Western partners to let it use their weapons to hit targets on Russian soil. Some Western leaders are reluctant to grant that because they fear an escalation that could drag them into the fighting.

