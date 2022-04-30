Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances in south, east

Live updates on the 'Rolling Thunder' motorcycle convoy in Ottawa

The 'Rolling Thunder' convoy of motorcyclists, veterans, and their supporters is taking place in Ottawa on Saturday, amid a heightened police presence. The demonstration includes events on Parliament Hill and at the National War Memorial. Follow along for live updates from our reporters on the ground in Ottawa.

Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances in south, east

Ukrainian forces fought Saturday to hold off a Russian advance in their country's south and east, where the Kremlin is seeking to capture the industrial Donbas region and Western military analysts said Moscow's offensive was going much slower than planned.

Liver disease outbreak: What we know so far in Canada and globally

Health authorities around the world are on alert for healthy, young children suddenly developing severe cases of hepatitis with no known cause. There are at least 194 cases reported around the world, excluding an unknown number of potential cases in Canada. Here’s what we know so far.

