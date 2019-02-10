Ukraine detains dozens of far-right activists in Kyiv
In this file photo from Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ultra-right activists holds march during a rally against tycoons in national politics and economy in central Kiev, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, February 10, 2019 9:16AM EST
KYIV, Ukraine - Several dozen far-right activists in Ukraine have been detained after clashes with police in the capital of Kyiv.
Far-right activists on Saturday tried to storm a police station in Kyiv after several others were detained at a campaign event for presidential candidate Yulia Tymoshenko. The activists were demanding justice in the killing of an anti-corruption activist. They suspect that a member of Tymoshenko's party was involved in the slaying.
The National Police said late Saturday that it had detained 40 people and opened three criminal cases investigating violence against law enforcement officers.
Later Saturday, several dozen masked men staged an impromptu picket and threw flares at the residence of the Ukrainian interior minister to protest the detentions.
