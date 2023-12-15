World

    • Ukraine deputy tosses grenades into council session, injuring 26

    A Ukrainian council member detonated grenades during a town meeting. (National Police of Ukraine) A Ukrainian council member detonated grenades during a town meeting. (National Police of Ukraine)

    A local deputy detonated grenades in a village council in Ukraine's Western Zakarpattia region, injuring at least 26 people, national police said on Friday.

    According to a police statement on Telegram messenger, the detonation happened during the council's session.

    "26 people were injured, six of them in serious condition," police said.

    Initially, police said the deputy had died, but in a later statement added that doctors were carrying out resuscitation measures. It was not clear how many grenades were detonated, or what motives the deputy had.

    Accidents with explosives happen from time to time in Ukraine, which has been fighting Russia's full-scale aggression since Feb. 2022.

