Ukraine denies Russian claim Kyiv sent drones to hit Kremlin
Russia claimed it foiled an attack by Ukrainian drones on the Kremlin early Wednesday, calling it an unsuccessful assassination attempt against President Vladimir Putin and promising retaliation for what it termed a "terrorist" act. The Ukrainian president denied it, saying: "We don't attack Putin or Moscow."
Putin wasn't in the Kremlin at the time and was at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti.
There was no independent verification of the purported attack, which Russia authorities said occurred overnight but presented no evidence to support it. Questions also arose as to why it took the Kremlin hours to report the incident and why videos of it also surfaced later in the day.
A video posted overnight on a local Moscow news Telegram channel, shot from across the river from the Kremlin, appeared to show smoke rising over the buildings. It wasn't possible to ascertain its veracity. According to text accompanying the footage, residents of a nearby apartment building reported hearing bangs and seeing smoke around 2:30 a.m.
Another video on social media, which looks to be taken from across Red Square, appears to show the moment a drone explodes in a flash of fire above the roof of the Senate Palace in the Kremlin, near a flagpole flying the Russian tricolour, with debris falling on the roof. It also was not possible to independently verify this footage.
The Kremlin said Russian military and security forces had stopped the drones before they could strike. Nobody was hurt, it added. Its official website said debris from the drones fell on the Kremlin grounds without damage.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on an unannounced visit to Helsinki for talks with the leaders of five Nordic countries, denied any role.
"We don't attack Putin or Moscow. We fight on our territory. We're defending our villages and cities," he said at a news conference.
Ukraine presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said the claims could provide a pretext for Russia "to justify massive strikes on Ukrainian cities, on the civilian population, on infrastructure facilities."
The Pentagon is looking into the alleged attacks, according to a U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.
American intelligence officials also were looking into the Russian claims but had not yet made a determination, according to a U.S. official familiar with the matter. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing assessment.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking in Washington at a World Press Freedom Day event, said he had seen the reports but "I can't in any way validate them. We simply don't know."
He added: "I would take anything coming out of the Kremlin with a very large shaker of salt. So let's see. We'll see what the facts are and it's really hard to comment or speculate on this without really knowing what the facts are."
The purported drone attack would be a significant escalation in the 14-month conflict, with Ukraine taking the war to the heart of Russian power.
Phillips O'Brien, professor of strategic studies at the University of St. Andrews, said, "It certainly wasn't an attempt to assassinate Putin, because he doesn't sleep in the roof and he probably never sleeps in the Kremlin."
He added it was too soon to prove or disprove whether it was a Russian attempt "either to make Ukraine look reckless or to buck up Russian public opinion" or if it was a Ukrainian operation to embarrass Russia.
James Nixey, director of the Russia and Eurasia program at the Chatham House think-tank, said "the two most likely possibilities are a `warning shot across the bows' by Kyiv or a false flag operation by Moscow designed to justify more intense attacks in Ukraine or more conscription."
If it was a warning shot by Kyiv, then it was "yet another shocking security lapse by the Russian state," he said.
"If it's a false flag operation by Moscow, then it reeks of desperation," Nixey added. "And it's a high-risk strategy likely to be exposed, considering how poor their tradecraft seems to be."
The alleged attack prompted calls in Russia from pro-Kremlin figures for assassinations of senior leaders in Ukraine.
The Kremlin claimed the attack was planned to disrupt Victory Day, which Russia celebrates in Red Square on May 9 to commemorate the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. Peskov said the parade would go on as scheduled.
Before the news about the alleged attack broke, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin issued a ban on using drones in the Russian capital, with an exception for those launched by authorities. He gave no reason for the ban, saying only it would prevent the "illegal use of drones that can hinder the work of law enforcement."
Zelenskyy was in Finland seeking greater firepower for his armed forces as they figure out how to dislodge Russian troops from occupied areas of Ukraine.
Both Ukraine and Russia reportedly have experienced ammunition shortages after a winter of long-range shelling and missile strikes. Kyiv has been pressing its allies for more as officials consider when to start driving Russian forces out of Ukrainian territory they occupy.
Zelenskyy said Ukraine's counteroffensive is coming "very soon."
This year "will be decisive ΓÇª for victory," he said.
The Nordic countries -- Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland -- have been among Kyiv's strongest backers since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Before meeting Zelenskyy, Nordic officials appeared ready to provide more aid.
"Here in the north, we have a more unpredictable and aggressive Russian neighbour, and it is important that we discuss together how to face this new situation," Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said.
In fighting Wednesday, 16 civilians were killed in a "massive attack" by Russian forces on southern Kherson province, the Prosecutor General's Office said.
Russian fire hit the train station and the only open supermarket in the regional capital, also called Kherson, killing 12 people and wounding 22, officials said. Three energy workers died when they came under fire while making repairs north of the city.
The talks came a day after U.S. officials said Washington plans to send Ukraine about US$300 million in additional military aid, including an enormous number of artillery rounds, howitzers, air-to-ground rockets and ammunition.
The weapons will all be pulled from Pentagon stocks, so they can go quickly to the front, according to the officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because the aid has not yet been formally announced.
Elsewhere, Russia used Iranian-made drones during its third attack on Kyiv in six days. Explosions were heard in the capital and elsewhere during the night as Ukrainian air defences shot down 21 of the drones, Ukraine's air force said. No damage or casualties were reported
Meanwhile, a massive blaze broke out at a Russian oil depot in Russia's southern Krasnodar region, east of the Russian-held Crimean Peninsula, according to Krasnodar Gov. Veniamin Kondratyev.
He didn't say what caused it, but some Russian media outlets said it was likely from a Ukrainian drone attack. There was no official comment on that possibility.
Residents heard an explosion shortly before the fire erupted, Russian news site Baza said.
Military analysts think Ukraine is targeting Russian supply lines while gearing up for a possible counteroffensive amid improving weather and as it receives more weapons and ammunition from the West.
Explosions also derailed a Russian freight train and hit a Russian airfield in recent days. Last weekend, a massive fire erupted at an oil depot in Crimea after it was hit by two Ukrainian drones, a Russia-appointed official said.
In anticipation of a Ukrainian counteroffensive, Russian forces are focused on destroying logistical routes and centers of Ukraine's armed forces with long-range strikes, Kyiv military officials say.
At the same time, Russia plans to continue talks with the U.N. and other parties to a wartime agreement on facilitating Black Sea agricultural shipments, Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov said ahead of talks on Friday.
Earlier Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed new consultations between Russia and the UN on access to Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to the world market would be held in Moscow.
Signed in July and renewed twice, the deal freed Ukrainian grain shipments that were held up in the country's blockaded ports last year. The deal expires May 18 unless Russia agrees to its renewal.
------
Jari Tanner in Helsinki, and Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark, contributed.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Latest CRA offer to striking workers 'slap in the face:' union
Union leaders representing 35,000 striking Canada Revenue Agency employees say the government's latest offer falls short of a deal reached on Monday with 120,000 other public servants.
PM's brother to testify at House ethics committee on China-linked donation to Trudeau Foundation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's brother Alexandre 'Sasha' Trudeau will be testifying before a House committee this later today about his involvement with a China-linked donation accepted by the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation.
Proposed Canadian grocery code lays out process to resolve disputes, impose sanctions
Efforts to craft a Canadian grocery code of conduct have reached a major milestone with a proposed final version that includes a process to resolve disputes and impose sanctions on systemic violators of the code.
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting inside Atlanta building, say police
One person was fatally shot and at least four others injured Wednesday in a shooting in a midtown Atlanta building, police said.
Body of missing Quebec firefighter swept away in flooding found in Charlevoix
The body of one of the firefighters who was swept away Monday during flooding in Quebec has been found. An Quebec provincial police (SQ) helicopter located a body shortly before 10 a.m. in the Riviere du Gouffre, in Charlevoix, near Baie-Saint-Paul.
EXPLAINER | Russia-Ukraine drone incident at the Kremlin: What do we know?
Russian authorities accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attempting to attack the Kremlin with two drones overnight in an effort to assassinate President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine has denied any responsibility.
PSAC strike signals shifting perception of remote work
The remote-work protections in the tentative agreement between Canada’s largest public sector union and the federal government could ripple into the private sector, one expert says.
Astronomers witness never-before-seen moment Jupiter-sized gas giant eaten by star
For the first time, scientists have caught a star in the act of swallowing a planet -- not just a nibble or bite, but one big gulp.
Virginia police officer struck by out-of-control car during traffic stop
A police officer in Fairfax, Va., was "nearly killed" after being struck by an out-of-control vehicle during a traffic stop on Monday.
Canada
-
Latest CRA offer to striking workers 'slap in the face:' union
Union leaders representing 35,000 striking Canada Revenue Agency employees say the government's latest offer falls short of a deal reached on Monday with 120,000 other public servants.
-
Lawyer representing soccer players stuck in Afghanistan says the women fear they will be killed by Taliban
A lawyer representing a group of six Afghan nationals, including two soccer players who played on the Afghanistan women’s national soccer team, says the women fear that the Taliban will 'harm them' or 'kill them' if they are not brought to Canada.
-
Body of missing Quebec firefighter swept away in flooding found in Charlevoix
The body of one of the firefighters who was swept away Monday during flooding in Quebec has been found. An Quebec provincial police (SQ) helicopter located a body shortly before 10 a.m. in the Riviere du Gouffre, in Charlevoix, near Baie-Saint-Paul.
-
Lockdown ends at Lisgar Collegiate Institute, Ottawa City Hall
The lockdown at Lisgar Collegiate Institute and Ottawa City Hall ended without incident Wednesday afternoon, following concerns that an individual may have been in possession of a weapon at the downtown Ottawa school.
-
Fire evacuation order issued in central Alberta, area near Fort McMurray on alert
Authorities are warning residents in west-central and northern Alberta as winds push wildfires towards homes.
-
High gas prices aren’t killing the Canadian road trip: poll
High gas prices are not deterring Canadians from road trips this summer, but some drivers are taking action to cut costs where they can, a poll shows.
World
-
Ukraine denies Russian claim Kyiv sent drones to hit Kremlin
Russia claimed it foiled an attack by Ukrainian drones on the Kremlin early Wednesday, calling it an unsuccessful assassination attempt against President Vladimir Putin and promising retaliation for what it termed a "terrorist" act. The Ukrainian president denied it, saying: "We don't attack Putin or Moscow."
-
Security tightens in London ahead of coronation
Security is tightening in London ahead of the coronation of King Charles III in what will be the city's largest one-day mobilization of Metropolitan Police officers seen in decades, the force said on Wednesday.
-
Knife attack at Berlin school wounds 2 girls; suspect held
Berlin police say two young children were seriously wounded in a knife attack Wednesday at a school in the south of Germany's capital, and a 39-year-old suspect was detained.
-
Sheriff: Suspected Texas gunman caught hiding under laundry
A four-day manhunt in Texas for a gunman accused of killing five neighbours ended Tuesday when authorities, acting on a tip, said they found the suspect hiding underneath a pile of laundry in the closet of a house.
-
U.K. police well prepared for King Charles' coronation
More than 11,000 police officers will patrol London's streets for King Charles' coronation on Saturday, the biggest ceremonial event staged in the British capital for 70 years, and they are well prepared to handle any incident, officials said on Wednesday.
-
Aid officials say Syria conditions dire, months after quake
Three months after a massive earthquake hit Turkiye and Syria, living conditions remain dire in Syria's rebel-held northwest, aid officials who visited the region said Wednesday.
Politics
-
PM's brother to testify at House ethics committee on China-linked donation to Trudeau Foundation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's brother Alexandre 'Sasha' Trudeau will be testifying before a House committee this later today about his involvement with a China-linked donation accepted by the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation.
-
Latest CRA offer to striking workers 'slap in the face:' union
Union leaders representing 35,000 striking Canada Revenue Agency employees say the government's latest offer falls short of a deal reached on Monday with 120,000 other public servants.
-
Canada pledges $71 million in aid for Sudan, South Sudan and Central African Republic
International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan is announcing $71 million in humanitarian aid for Sudan and two neighbouring countries that are dealing with a large number of refugees in the wake of a violent crisis.
Health
-
U.S. approves 1st vaccine for RSV after decades of attempts
The U.S. approved the first vaccine for RSV on Wednesday, shots to protect older adults against a respiratory virus that's most notorious for attacking babies but endangers their grandparents, too.
-
Lilly drug slows Alzheimer's progression by 35 per cent in trial
An experimental Alzheimer's drug developed by Eli Lilly and Co slowed cognitive decline by 35 per cent in a closely watched late-stage trial, the company said on Wednesday, raising hopes for a second effective treatment for the brain-wasting disease.
-
The number of medically-assisted deaths in Canada's prisons a concern for some experts
Canada has performed nine medically assisted deaths among prisoners in the last seven years, more than any other country that tracks and records such data.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists warn of AI dangers but don't agree on solutions
Computer scientists who helped build the foundations of today's artificial intelligence technology are warning of its dangers, but that doesn't mean they agree on what those dangers are or how to prevent them.
-
FTC: Facebook misled parents, failed to guard kids' privacy
U.S. regulators say Facebook misled parents and failed to protect the privacy of children using its Messenger Kids app, including misrepresenting the access it provided to app developers to private user data.
-
Ancient DNA from a 25,000-year-old pendant reveals intriguing details about its wearer
Traces of ancient DNA contained in old bones have spilled fascinating secrets about the past. Now, scientists have found a way to extract DNA in a non-invasive manner, applying the pioneering new technique to a pierced deer tooth likely worn as a pendant.
Entertainment
-
'It's a spiritual thing:' Long history between Gordon Lightfoot and Massey Hall
It was a relationship that lasted a lifetime: Gordon Lightfoot got his start at Massey Hall as a teenager, and never stopped returning to the Toronto venue, no matter how successful he became.
-
In coronation, King Charles carries on a medieval tradition
The pomp, pageantry and symbolism dates back more than 1,000 years, but the crowning of this king will feature new twists on the tradition and changes from the coronation of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, 70 years ago.
-
Rage Against the Machine, Sheryl Crow and Missy Elliott among Rock Hall inductees
Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan, "Soul Train" creator Don Cornelius and the late George Michael have all been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with Kate Bush also finally reaching the top of that hill.
Business
-
McDonald's franchises fined for child labour violations
Two 10-year-olds are among the 300 children who worked at a McDonald's restaurants with no or little pay, a U.S. Labor Department investigation of franchisees in Louisville, Kentucky, found.
-
Data breach exposes clients' personal information at one of Canada's largest investment firms
Clients’ names, social insurance numbers and personal addresses were part of a data breach at one of Canada’s largest investment firms.
-
Loblaw calls out ongoing 'outsized' price hikes from big brand-name food companies
Canada's largest grocer says its product costs have risen by nearly $1 billion so far this year -- double the historic norm -- as it continues to see "outsized" price increases from big multinational food brands.
Lifestyle
-
Want a piece of royal history? Here are the souvenirs on sale for King Charles' coronation
Bobbleheads in King Charles' likeness, plush gold crowns trimmed with fake crimson velvet and ermine fur, and flags featuring his portrait are just some of the souvenirs for sale in shops on London streets ahead of the coronation.
-
High gas prices aren’t killing the Canadian road trip: poll
High gas prices are not deterring Canadians from road trips this summer, but some drivers are taking action to cut costs where they can, a poll shows.
-
The 'other London' prepares for King's coronation
Some Londoners, especially those with ties to Britain, are preparing for Saturday’s coronation of the King. At A Taste of Britain on Aldersbrook Road Laura Hewitt told CTV News business has been brisk.
Sports
-
U.S. sprinter, Olympic medallist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Tori Bowie, the sprinter who won three Olympic medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, has died. She was 32.
-
Patrick Mahomes' brother facing sexual battery charges
Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, is facing charges of aggravated sexual battery.
-
Ronaldo tops Forbes' highest-paid athletes list in 2023 after Saudi move
Cristiano Ronaldo became the world's highest-paid athlete after his move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr nearly doubled his annual playing salary while Paris St Germain duo Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe round off the top three, according to Forbes.
Autos
-
High gas prices aren’t killing the Canadian road trip: poll
High gas prices are not deterring Canadians from road trips this summer, but some drivers are taking action to cut costs where they can, a poll shows.
-
Tesla raises prices in Canada, U.S., China and Japan
Tesla Inc has raised prices by $300 in Canada, its website showed on Monday, after the company slashed prices of its top-selling vehicles since the start of the year.
-
Chinese electric vehicle brands expand to global markets
Osamu Furukawa has driven lots of Japanese cars for his business converting classic gasoline-powered models to electric. But his favorite ride is an import: A battery-powered SUV from China's BYD Auto.